13 Best Electric Scooters Under $500

Personal electronic transit devices are the crux of the micro-mobility revolution. If you live in a metropolitan area, you have probably seen electric scooter rental services like Bird, Lime, and Skip accumulating on every street corner. In the long run, though, it is almost always cheaper to buy your own scooter, especially given the abundance of cheap electric scooters available on Amazon. Check out our picks for the best electric scooters under $500.
1. Turboant X7 Pro Electric ScooterPrice: $499.98Pros:
Cons:
- 350W motor
- 3 ride modes plus cruise control
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
The Turboant X7 Pro Electric Scooter stands out from other scooters in its price range because it fits a powerful 350 Watt into a small and maneuverable form factor. This added power output translates into quicker acceleration and an impressive max speed of 20 MPH, making this the fastest scooter we reviewed.When I ride the sample unit of the X7 Pro that Turboant sent me to review, I can get it up to 17 MPH and I weigh 220 pounds. So bigger folks rejoice because this scooter’s 275-pound max rider weight really makes a difference when it comes to performance. That said, this scooter will struggle with slopes steeper than 15 degrees even with the optimal load weight. However, this is a problem that can’t really be avoided without spending more money.The X7 Pro has three different braking systems, which you’ll want to take full advantage of if you plan to ride around at max speed. The scooter’s handlebars have a single brake lever to engage both the front electric brake and rear disc brake. The electric brake takes a half-second to fully engage but when they do they bring you to a full stop quite suddenly. They can feel a little jerky but you can smooth out the experience by also using the manual stomp brake.The scooter’s 10-inch pneumatic tires handle bumpy terrain well without any added shock absorbers and the rider deck has a healthy 4.7 inches of clearance underneath it. But don’t get too crazy with the off-roading as the X7 Pro’s tires aren’t indestructible. Bumpy terrain and crowded sidewalks are both good reasons to use the scooter’s electric gear system to reduce your max speed to either Low or Medium power modes, which improve battery life and control in tight situations.The Turboant X7 Pro is powered by a 36V battery that delivers roughly an hour of ride time off one charge. Your results may vary depending on operating conditions but Turboant boasts a max riding distance of 30 miles. The battery recharges in 4 to 6 hours and the battery is easily removable so you don’t have to bring your entire scooter in to charge.The removable battery makes this scooter great for commuting, as do its included 3W LED lights in the front and the rear. The rear light even blinks when you are braking. For the icing on the cake, the X7 Pro even has a built-in bell so you can politely inform people you are passing them on your baller scooter.With all of these features and a hefty aluminum frame, the Turboant X7 Pro is still surprisingly portable. It folds down easily and locks shut so you can carry it onto a bus or train, but you wouldn’t want to walk it farther than a mile because of its weight. The scooter is IPX4-rated to withstand splashes but shouldn’t be used in anything more than light rain.All in all, the Turboant X7 Pro is one of the top-performing electric scooters under $500. If you are comfortable climbing up to the higher end of this price range, then the X7 Pro is sure to leave you wanting for not.Top speed: 20.0 MPHBattery life: 60 minutesCharging time: 5 hoursMax travel distance: 30 milesMotor power: 350 WattWeight: 33 poundsMax rider weight: 275 pounds
- Electric brake is somewhat jerky
- Cruise control is difficult to disable
- High price tag
2. Xiaomi Mi M365 Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- Pneumatic tires ride smooth
- Bright LED lights
- Combo electric and disc brake
The Xiaomi Mi M365 Electric Scooter is one of the most popular electric scooters under $500, as it is common knowledge that they are the same OEM scooters used by rental brands Bird and Spin.Its frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, which is both lightweight and durable. It is easy to transport while standing up to the everyday abuse you could expect this type of device to go through regularly.The front post is designed to fold away easily, but be aware that the fold-down bar can become loose over time. Dedicated riders of the M365 have already worked around this, though, as there are tons of cheap 3D printed parts available online to help brace it.The controls are simple and make for an easy ride. The M365 has a single button that you press to turn on and long press to shut down. One short single press toggles the front and rear 1W LED headlights. A double press toggles a power saving mode that sacrifices go power for mileage.The display panel has four LEDs to show battery remaining. If you want any additional information to current speed, you’ll have to download the Ninebot app (Ninebot is Xiaomi’s parent company). The app also has a cruise control feature. Acceleration is controlled by a thumb knob and you’ll find the brake lever on the left. The scooter also has a built-in bell, which is always nice.As for how the M365 actually rides, it is one of the smoothest and zippiest e-scooters in its price range. The M365’s 8.5-inch tires are both air-filled, which makes for a bump-free ride at the cost of requiring a little more maintenance. All you have to do is check the air pressure every couple of months but flats are possible as proven by the inclusion of two spare tires.This e-scooter could certainly accelerate a little faster, but once you reach top speed you can zip around at 15.5 MPH with relative ease. That is unless you encounter any sort of incline, which puts a lot of stress on the motor. It will get you up a slight hill but it will be slow.The M365 has a rotary cable disc brake in the rear and an electric ABS (anti-lock braking system) in the front. The electric brakes engage quickly but your deceleration is quickly smoothed out by the rear disc brake.The front brake uses a technology called regenerative braking is used to extend the battery life beyond 30 minutes by recycling the scooter’s kinetic energy to recharge the battery. Unfortunately, the battery takes almost 5 hours to fully recharge with the included charger.A half hour may seem like a short ride, but using the power-saving mode can get you as far as 18.6 miles off a single charge, which is more than enough for 78 percent of the trips the average person makes in a week. That makes the Xiaomi M365 a truly viable commuter device.Top speed: 15.5 MPHBattery life: ~30 minutesCharging time: 5 hoursMax travel distance: 18.6 milesMotor power: 250 WattWeight: 26.9 poundsMax rider weight: 220 pounds
- Long battery charge time
- Fold down bar can become loose
- Slow acceleration
Find more Xiaomi Mi M365 Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
3. Hiboy Max Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- 350W motor
- 3 ride modes plus cruise control
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
The second version of the Hiboy Max Electric Scooter shows marked improvement over the original model, namely in the form of added horsepower and improved braking. It is overall well-built but its sturdiness makes it one of the heaviest scooters we reviewed at 34 pounds.It is comfortable to ride because of a padded standing deck and handlebars that accommodate riders of most any height. The scooter’s solid 8.5-inch honeycomb wheels don’t need to be air-inflated, which is great if you fear maintenance but not so great if you need to ride on rough sidewalk. Thankfully, the Hiboy Max has a shock absorber built into the front post so you have some basic suspension to cushion bumps, but it’s still rough.One of the best qualities about this scooter is its high max speed of 18.6 MPH. When you pair this with its respectable battery life, you can get decently far off a single battery charge. The 350 Watt motor is stronger than other scooters at the same price range but this doesn’t translate to any extra acceleration or torque because the scooter’s frame is heavier as well.The scooter has an LED dashboard that displays basic information such as your current speed, rider mode, and battery level. The Hiboy Max supplements this dashboard with the Hiboy App for Android and iOS. This app is the only way to cycle between the Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced rider modes (which have different max speeds). It is also used to toggle the headlights, check the battery power, and to toggle the cruise control. There is even a system self-check so you can anticipate maintenance that needs to be done over time.As for stopping, the Hiboy Max forgoes the jerky electric brakes of its earlier design for a lone manual disc brake. This makes braking to a full stop take a bit longer than it would on a model with two brake styles but this style handles more like a bike, which is nice. The braking is regenerative, so gently riding your brakes on a slope will help preserve battery life. Disclaimer: all electric scooters on this list are only for riding on flat (+/- 15 degrees) surfaces, and can be permanently damaged by riding them down steeps hills. Yes, I learned this the hard way.The scooter folds down easily for storage but it weighs enough to be a hassle to carry around. It has a decent front LED light and some blue underglow lights to add visibility at night but only a reflector on the rear. If you plan to ride this scooter at night, you should definitely invest in a supplementary set of lights.The scooter gets about 50 minutes of ride time off one charge, with conditions like weather, incline, and rider weight potentially cutting this figure short. It has a fairly standard 5-hour recharge time, which is comparable to most other scooters we reviewed. The charge port is a little harder to get to than on other models but it is still acceptable.All in all, the Hiboy Max is a pretty solid scooter especially considering the price. The manual disc brake and the high-torque motor make it a great pick for those who are shopping for a performance-based scooter model.Top speed: 18.6 MPHBattery life: 50 minutesCharging time: 5 hoursMax travel distance: 17 milesMotor power: 350 WattWeight: 34 poundsMax rider weight: 34 pounds
- Handles dirt poorly
- No electric brake (disc brake only)
- No rear lights
4. Gotrax XR Elite Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- Combo electric and disc brake
- Pneumatic tires ride smooth
The Gotrax XR Elite is a performance-focused scooter that offers great speed and solid battery life at the cost of a few luxury features. The main reason you’ll be interested in this scooter is its 300 Watt motor, which gives it significantly more pep than previous-gen scooters that run on 250 Watts. The scooter runs in two “gears” (this electric scooter obviously does not have a transmission). Gear 1 is Eco Mode, which caps out at 10 MPH and saves power for longer rides. Gear 2 caps out at 15.5 MPH and is ideal for short commutes.The XR Elite has two 8.5-inch air-filled tires that provide some light shock absorption but this scooter is definitely not meant for off-roading. The tires will need to be replaced after a few years of riding, so if you are intimidated by maintenance then you may want to consider a scooter with solid rubber tires instead.The XR Elite uses both an electric ABS brake in the front and a manual disc brake in the rear to provide some very quick braking. The electric brake is very sensitive, though, so it does take some getting used to. They are activated by a brake lever and they use regenerative braking to send power back to the battery.The battery life is another strong point of the scooter, with Gotrax advertising a max 18.6 miles of travel off of one charge. In reality, this figure will vary a lot based on road conditions, rider weight, and weather. It charges in about 4 to 6 hours and you can easily track the remaining charge with the onboard LED display panel.The XR Elite has basic front and rear LEDs and lots of reflective stickers to help with visibility but you should probably invest in an additional light source if you wish to ride safely at night. And while we’re on the subject, I would like to point out that the power button (which you single press to turn on the lights and hold for 5 seconds to change gears) is placed so awkwardly that you have to pull over to turn them on. It is certainly an odd choice.But it is these minor gripes that set the XR Elite back. None of them alone are deal-breakers but together they make it clear how this scooter is able to offer so much horsepower at this price range. If I could change one thing about it I would definitely opt for more comfortable handlebars. But that said, the scooter itself is well-built, as its aluminum frame is sturdy and IP54-rated for water resistance. It also folds up nicely despite weighing quite a bit. It might not be a luxurious ride but the XR Elite packs some serious value at an impressive price point.
- Assembly can be tricky
- Hard plastic handle bars
- Awkward power button placement
Top speed: 15.5 MPH
Battery life: 80 minutes
Charging time: 4 hours
Max travel distance: 18.6 miles
Motor power: 300 Watt
Weight: 31.9 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
Find more Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
5. Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2Pros:
Cons:
- Fast acceleration
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- Lightweight and durable
- High price tag
- No rear disc brake (electric and manual brake only)
- No rear lights
Robotics company Ninebot is an absolute juggernaut when it comes to personal transportation devices. Not only does Ninebot own the Segway brand, but they also provide their electric motors to numerous competitors. You’ll even find their hardware in the Xiami M365, another e-scooter reviewed on this list.
Most of Ninebot’s scooters are well outside of the target budget of this round-up, but their Segway Ninebot KickScooter ES2 is pretty much in the ballpark. It forgoes some premium features but makes up for it with pure performance.
The ES2 uses a front shock absorber to make for a smooth ride when crossing rough terrain. This e-scooter has solid rubber tires, which are maintenance-free though typically less shock absorbing. The front shock pad helps make up for this. The front tire is 8 inches and the rear tire is 7.5 inches.
The ES2 has zippier acceleration than we saw from other scooters because of its 300 Watt motor. If you want the max performance, you’ll want to put the scooter into Sport Mode, which sacrifices some of its 60-minute battery life for improved acceleration. It won’t go faster than 15.5 MPH in either Sport or Normal Mode but if you want it to go slower you can set a manual limit in Beginner Mode by setting it up through the app. Segway does make an expansion battery, which increases the max speed to 18.6 MPH. It also, unfortunately, breaks the bank.
If performance is important enough for you to consider that, though, you’ll also want to be aware of the max payload (max rider weight), which is 220 pounds. Unfortunately, that is my exact weight. The more you weigh the harder the motor has to work regardless of the size of its battery. There’s simply no cheating the laws of physics.
This scooter has a decent battery life, though, allowing you to get an average 15 miles of travel distance from one charge in Normal Mode. (The battery pack improves the max travel distance to 28 miles). The ES2 has an electric ABS brake on its front wheel that uses regenerative braking to convert kinetic energy back into charge for the battery. This helps you to get even more ride time if you are riding downhill.
The electric anti-lock front brake is smooth and responsive, but the ES2 does not have a cable disc brake for its rear wheel. Instead, you have an old-fashioned manual brake to stomp on if you need to come to a sudden stop. Most will prefer the disc brake but the manual stomp brake gets the job done.
Most parts of the ES2 feel well-built except for the low-quality foam handlebars. Those can be easily replaced if you don’t like them, of course. Because of the way the front post folds down for transport, this scooter feels just a bit more compact than other models. It is also a few pounds lighter and a bit lower to the ground. Another minor complaint is that this scooter doesn’t have a rear LED light, making it harder to spot from behind. Its front LED headlight is decently bright, though.
All negatives aside, there are a number of compelling reasons to go with Ninebot’s ES2 scooter over the competition, but whether or not it’s right for you really depends on what you look for out of a “last mile” commuter device.
Top speed: 15.5 MPH
Battery life: 60 minutes
Charging time: 4 hours
Max travel distance: 15 miles
Motor power: 300 Watt
Weight: 27.6 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
Find more Ninebot KickScooter ES2 by Segway information and reviews here.
6. Razer EcoSmart Metro Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- Rear storage basket
- High max speed
- Variable speed throttle control
- No LED lights
- Long battery charge time
- Bulky frame
Some may write off the EcoSmart Metro preemptively because it is made by Razor, the same company that kickstarted the push scooter fad of the ’90s. On the contrary, Razor makes many high-quality e-scooters and the EcoSmart Metro should be at the top of your list if you are looking for an inexpensive scooter with a seat.
The cushioned seat post is the standout feature of the EcoSmart Metro, as it makes longer rides much more comfortable. The seat post also houses a detachable rear fender and luggage rack. The rack is great for carrying a few school books or a bag of groceries. The wide footpad makes it easy to sit however you find most comfortable.
Because the EcoSmart Metro has tall 16-inch pneumatic tires and positions the driver facing forward, it almost looks more like a compact e-bike than an e-scooter. However, its lack of pedals and slower acceleration really make it apparent that this is still a scooter when you ride it.
Even with a stronger 500 Watt motor, the EcoSmart Metro is sluggish to accelerate because its frame is weighed down by large lead-acid batteries. It does reach an impressive 18 MPH top speed, but it takes a few seconds to get there and struggles to climb hills just like a smaller scooter would.
Its air-filled tires make for a decently smooth ride, but a shock absorber on the seat post would be a very nice upgrade. The scooter has a variable speed throttle control, which makes it easy to maintain a slower speed while you navigate a crowd. Its rear disc brake is connected to a cable lever on the handlebar, but no front brake. Consequentially, the EcoSmart Metro won’t stop as quick as scooters with two brakes.
This scooter’s power switch is found under the footpad near the batteries. It only has a primitive battery status indicator, which simply lights up when you need a charge. The battery is good for around 40 minutes of go-time, which is enough for a couple of short rides. The biggest shortcoming of this scooter is that it charges back up incredibly slowly.
The manual says to charge for up to 12 hours and a max of 24 hours for the best battery health. You can keep riding day to day with just a few hours of charging here and there, but in the long run, this will negatively impact its battery life.
If you can work around the EcoSmart Metro’s slow charging and bulky design, it is a capable city commuter that has the unique privilege of being the only seated electric scooter available for under $500.
Top speed: 18 MPH
Battery life: 40 minutes
Charging time: ~12 hours
Max travel distance: 11 miles
Motor power: 500 Watt
Weight: 67 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
Find more Razer EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
7. Tomoloo L1-Plus Folding Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- 3 ride modes plus cruise control
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- Bright LED lights
The Tomoloo L1-Plus Folding Electric Scooter might not have any standout features to set it apart from the competition, but its competitive specs and value price make it one of the best cheap electric scooters nonetheless. It is about the average size and weight for an e-scooter, and would be almost impossible to distinguish from the pack were it not for a few high-quality details.One such is the L1-Plus’s leather handlebars, which offer a comfortable grip for longer rides. The handlebar also has an enlarged LED display that shows your current gear, speed, and battery status. These are both welcome features as you will spend a lot of hands-on time with an e-scooter’s handlebars.They also house a bell, a left brake lever, a thumb knob throttle, and a power button. All of them are easy to reach. Long pressing the lone power button will turn the scooter on or off, while short-pressing the button will change between the three gears.The L1-Plus’s so-called three-gear system is the equivalent of other scooters’ power-saving mode. It is helpful if you want to preserve battery life or build your confidence up for faster riding. Otherwise, you usually want to stay on the fastest mode, which tops out at around 15.5 MPH. There is a cruise control feature as well.Even in the highest gear, the L1-Plus struggles with slopes high than 20 degrees, but this is typical of most e-scooters powered by 300 Watt motors. The L1-Plus gets decent traction from its rubber honeycomb tires. They take bumps a little worse than pneumatic tires but they require almost no maintenance.The Tomoloo L1-Plus uses a combination of a rear disc brake and a front electronic ABS brake to make it easy to come to a stop. The electric brake feels a little jerky but aside from that, feels great.The scooter is very visible at night thanks to its bright LED headlight and tail light. It also has reflective stickers on the side and two LED underglow strips that feel very Need For Speed. If you want to change the LED colors you have to use the free Tomoloo app, which, unfortunately, has as much broken English as their Amazon listing. This is disappointing, as the app houses useful features like cruise control and a “self-inspecting” mode that helps you keep track of your maintenance.Overall, you won’t have to do much maintenance anyway, because the Tomoloo L1-Plus is pretty well-built. The one thing to look out for is this scooter’s large 10-inch honeycomb tires. They provide some nice ground clearance but they don’t absorb shock like a pneumatic tire would. Every other piece feels sturdy except for the bar that folds this scooter at its base, which can come loose over time. The folding front post makes the L1-Plus just portable enough to take onto public transit or up an elevator. It even has a small kickstand.If you are looking for the most portable micro-mobility device, there are better options out there. However, if you are looking for a well-rounded e-scooter that is friendly towards new riders, then this is a great choice.Top speed: 15.5 MPHBattery life: 50 minutesCharging time: 4 hoursMax travel distance: 18.6 milesMotor power: 300 WattWeight: 28.4 lbsMax rider weight: 220 pounds
- Fold down bar can become loose
- App is hard to navigate
- Electric brake is somewhat jerky
Find more Tomoloo L1 Folding Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
8. Glion Dolly Foldable Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- Vertical self-standing mode
- Combo electric and disc brake
- LED display panel shows battery charge
- Handles dirt poorly
- Slow acceleration
- Jerky electric brake
The Glion Dolly is a full-sized electric scooter that has a unique self-standing design that allows you to comfortably tow it along with you to places that you wouldn’t carry other scooters. Rather than sport a conventional kickstand, the Dolly has small runner wheels that allow you to roll it like a piece of luggage — hence the name.
It can be switched from dolly to scooter mode in seconds. Simply use the lever and pull up or down then make sure it locks into position. The adjustable handlebar locks into position tight and is indicative of an overall high build quality. The scooter still weighs 28 pounds, so it’s not like you can hop up a flight of stairs just because it’s in dolly mode, but it still makes a difference if you have to bring it on a crowded train or bus.
And while it’s mildly fun to tote the Dolly around like a piece of luggage, the real reason you’re reading this review is probably to find out how the scooter handles. With a 250 Watt motor, the Dolly doesn’t have a very robust acceleration, but that is typical of e-scooters of this class. Once it gets going it can reach a top speed of 15 MPH but this could be reduced depending on how close you are to the max rider weight of 255 pounds. The motor also struggles with inclines of 20 degrees or higher, regardless of rider weight.
The Glion Dolly has two 8-inch honeycomb tires that are basically maintenance-free. They grip the pavement pretty well but they don’t provide proper shock absorption, and consequently, will handle offroading very poorly. This e-scooter doesn’t have much ground clearance either, making it even hard to navigate rough terrain.
The Glion Dolly’s control scheme is a bit unorthodox but still easy enough to figure out. It has a twist throttle on the right for accelerating and another twist throttle on the left for braking. Where it gets confusing is that the right twist throttle is variable speed while the brake twist throttle is on/off. So while you can gradually accelerate into full speed, the brakes immediately engage in full, so stopping feels a little jerky.
Although the stopping is jerky, that is only because the Glion Dolly’s braking system is robust enough to bring you to a stop in only about 13 feet. The Glion Dolly uses a combination of front electric ABS braking and a rear disc brake for maximum stopping power. Its front eABS brake is capable of regenerative braking, so it can convert your excess kinetic energy back into power for the battery.
The Glion Dolly has a fairly solid battery life, advertising up to an hour of ride time off one charge and charging in as little as 3.5 hours. Realistically, you probably won’t have enough charge to reach Glion’s claimed 15 miles of travel distance unless you are coasting downhill for a good portion of that, but this is still in line with other scooters in its price range.
As for other benefits to this scooter, it has an LED display that shows battery life but no other information. This is a strange design flaw as I really can’t imagine why Glion couldn’t at least add a speedometer to this screen. Still, it’s better than nothing. The scooter also has a bell and a so-so set of LED lights on the front and rear.
If you want the Glion Dolly to be a capable last-mile commuting tool, you should probably invest in some secondary lights to improve your visibility. But other than that, it is a solid pick for those who want to cut out the walk to the rail station.
Top speed: 15 MPH
Charging time: 3.5 hours
Battery life: 1 hour
Max travel distance: 15 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 28 pounds
Max rider weight: 255 pounds
Find more Glion Dolly Foldable Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
9. Razor E Prime Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- Variable speed throttle control
- LED display panel shows battery charge
- Lightweight and durable
The E Prime Electric Scooter is Razor’s newest addition to the electric scooter game. It is cheap enough to make for an awesome Christmas present while looking professional enough to ride it to the office.The Razor E Prime looks and feels durable with its gunmetal aluminum frame. It folds easily for storage and has a decent kickstand when you just need to dismount for a moment. It is lighter than most other e-scooters at 21 pounds but it is still far from easy to carry around.More likely, you’ll be almost exclusively riding around on the E Prime’s two 8-inch airless honeycomb tires. These tires handle bumps poorly but are lower maintenance than pneumatic tires. The front tire is extra-wide which helps for a little grip on the road. This scooter reaches a max speed of 15 MPH, which is fairly standard for scooters in this price range. The Razor E Prime has a standard 250 Watt motor, so don’t count on it to climb anything higher than 15 degrees without some serious leg pushing.One difference between this scooter and others we reviewed is that there is no beginner mode to limit the max speed. It is easy enough to keep a slower speed just using the variable-speed thumb knob accelerator on the right handlebar but amateur riders may be uncomfortable nonetheless. The E Prime has an electric ABS brake on the left handlebar but no regenerative braking. Backup braking is handled by a foot stomp brake, which isn’t as fancy as a disc brake but it gets the job done in a pinch.One thing that several users described is that the scooter slows down when the battery gets more than half empty, so it is a good idea to charge it up before every use. The Razor E Prime gets about 40 minutes of battery life in optimal conditions and it has a 5-stage LED battery indicator display so you can easily track your remaining charge. The LED indicator is next to the power button just above the footplate. The scooter charges in around 5 hours.The battery life is decent but it is definitely an oversight that this scooter doesn’t have any built-in lights. If you want to safely ride this scooter at night, you need extra lights. Daytime riding feels safe and comfortable, though, as the scooter has nice cushioned handlebars and a large rider deck.This feature-light scooter is far from perfect but its value price and solid build quality make it a great choice for short trips to the corner store or sidewalk commuting.Top speed: 15 MPHBattery life: 40 minutesCharging time: 5 hoursMax travel distance: 10 milesMotor power: 250 WattWeight: 21 poundsMax rider weight: 220 pounds
- No LED lights
- No rear disc brake (electric and manual brake only)
- Handles dirt poorly
10. Swagtron Swagger 5T Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- 3 ride modes plus cruise control
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- High max speed
- Combo electric and disk brake
- Slow acceleration
- Fold down bar can become loose
- Charging cable is way too short
- Valve extender required for maintenance
The Swagtron Swagger 5T Scooter might have the most embarrassing branding on the market, but this OEM clone of the Xiaomi Mi M365 holds its own against the original. In a few key respects, it even outperforms it.
One of the main ways it outperforms the M356 is its price point. The Swagger 5 is an incredible value, especially since it performs about as well as the industry-standard Xiaomi M365.
The Swagger 5T weighs a fairly average 27.5 pounds and its front post folds down so you can carry this scooter up a flight or stairs or bring it onboard a train. It is made of durable aerospace-grade aluminum and feels about as sturdy as branded models from Bird and Spin.
Its whole design is very user-friendly and provides the rider with every tool they need to navigate a longer commute. The Swagger 5 is equipped with front and rear LED lights plus reflectors on the side, making it safe to ride at night. It comes with a bell, a phone mount, and a water bottle holder, all of which can really enhance the comfort of your ride.
All of the controls you need are conveniently located on the handlebar, right next to an LED display that shows your current speed, gear, and battery status. The power button can be used to turn the scooter on and off, as well as toggle the LED lights and change gears. You can also mount your phone on the handlebar and use the free Swagger app to get more detailed information about your trip stats, battery status, and riding mode.
When it comes to how the Swagger 5T rides, there are a lot of factors that will affect its performance, so take my figures with a grain of salt and keep in mind that the max rider weight is technically 220 pounds. Even if you meet or exceed this weight figure, the Swagger 5T is still a fun ride, but keep in mind that it will have limited performance and travel distance.
Even if you are fairly light, the Swagger 5T doesn’t have very robust acceleration. However, once it does get going it is quite zippy. It has a max speed of 18 MPH, which is an improvement over the Xiaomi M365, and about the most you could reasonably expect from a 250 Watt motor.
Using the app or by double-pressing the power button, you can shift between three different riding modes called gears. Note that these aren’t literally gears, as electric devices don’t have transmission systems. Instead, think of it as an electronic power limiter. The lowest gear, Eco Mode, will have the least strain on the battery but also the lowest max speed. The middle mode is better for beginner riders. Unless you need to, you’ll probably want to stick to the fastest mode, as speed is a major perk of this scooter.
The Swagger 5T has large 8.5-inch tires that offer decent ground clearance for navigating curbs and other bumps. The front wheel is air-filled while the back wheel sports an airless honeycomb design. This means you’ll have improved shock absorption on the front while only having to worry about replacing the much more accessible wheel in the case of a flat.
I appreciate that Swagtron made an effort to keep users from having to remove the rear tire, which is much more difficult to remove because of the disc brakes. However, many users reported that their scooter did not come with an air valve extender, which is necessary for keeping your front tire at the optimum 28 PSI.
This e-scooter has both a front electric ABS brake and a rear disc brake. The combination of the two makes for a fast and smooth braking experience that won’t skid or lock your tires up. The rear brake is controlled by a cable lever on the left side of the handlebars, while the front brake automatically kicks in to provide regenerative braking when you are going downhill. Regenerative braking turns your excess kinetic energy back into power for the battery, extending the Swagger 5T’s battery life beyond its 50-minute rating.
This battery rating is calculated using optimal conditions, so realistically, you probably won’t get anywhere close to the max travel distance rating of 12 miles. However, the battery life is still up to standards with other scooters in this price range.
Flaws aside, the Swagger 5T is one of the best deals you’ll find on an electric scooter under $500. It is almost as high-quality as the rentable scooters you may have encountered before, but several hundred dollars cheaper to own.
Top speed: 18 MPH
Battery life: 50 minutes
Charging time: 3.5 hours
Max travel distance: 12 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 27.5 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
Find more Swagtron Swagger 5T Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
11. Jetson Eris Folding Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- 3 ride modes plus cruise control
- Sluggish acceleration
- Low max travel distance
- No rear disc brake (electric and manual brake only)
Though it bears many similarities to more popular and more aggressively-priced scooters, the Jetson Eris is still a viable micro-mobility device. The Jetson Eris is made from aerospace-grade aluminum and feels incredibly durable. It folds up in a matter of seconds, making it easy to take up the stairs or on the subway. It is also loaded with all of the accessories that you would want for an urban commute.
The front post houses a bright LED headlight and there is a small LED tail light that flashes red for better night-time visibility. There is also an LED strip of underglow which illuminates the ground beneath you. These can be turned on by short-pressing the power button once you’ve turned the scooter on with a long-press. It has a thumb throttle for acceleration on the right and a thumb throttle for braking on the left.
The handlebars also house an LED display that shows your current speed, remaining battery charge. It will also briefly flash what speed setting you are in when you toggle through them. This screen is necessary as there is no app compatibility for this scooter.
There is a button above the left brake throttle that can be used to cycle through different speed settings. You can set the max speed to 15, 11, 6, or 0 MPH. I have no idea why they added a “neutral gear” to these settings but you’ll likely want to leave it P3, the fastest setting, for most rides.
The two benefits of the lower max speed settings are to teach new riders and to preserve battery for longer rides. For the most part, this isn’t an issue either, as the Jetson Eris is capable of about 40 minutes of ride time. They claim you can get about 18 miles out of a single charge, but this is only assuming optimal ride conditions, which you aren’t likely to experience.
The biggest factor in the Eris’ performance is rider weight. The max rider weight of this e-scooter is 220 pounds and being anywhere close to that figure will impact the max speed you can reach. This is especially true riding uphill, as the scooter’s 250 Watt motor isn’t designed to handle inclines steeper than 20 degrees. Thankfully, this scooter’s rider deck is fairly low to the ground so you can easily give it a little push to make it over tough hills.
The Jetson Eris sits on 8.5-inch solid rubber tires, which are virtually maintenance-free. Hard tires will typically make riding on rough terrain a painful experience, but the Eris has a front shock that helps smooth things out. Tires this small aren’t designed for rutty dirt roads, though, and you will lose a lot of speed riding on them.
As for how the scooter handles on smooth pavement, it is fun and easy to ride. The acceleration feels a little sluggish, but riding is steady once you get to top speed. The Eris has both a front electric ABS brake and a rear manual stomp brake. I would have preferred a proper disc brake but the manual brake gets the job done while keeping this e-scooter competitively priced. Plus, the electric brake is smooth and works fine on its own.
All in all, if you are looking for a truly compact e-scooter, the Jetson Eris is an easy choice. It is an ideal travel companion for “last mile” commuting and riding across town alike.
Top speed: 14 MPH
Battery life: 70 minutes
Charging time: 5 hours
Max travel distance: 12 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 30 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
Find more Jetson Eris Folding Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
12. Razor E325 Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- Large rider deck
- Wide pneumatic tires ride smooth
- High ground clearance
- No LED lights
- No front brake
- Long battery charge time
The Razor E325 scooter is not quite as commuter-friendly as Razor’s larger EcoSmart Metro (reviewed above), but this colorful electric scooter is just as capable of getting you from point A to point B. It may lack some premium features, but the E325 still sits among the most capable budget electric scooters because of its smooth handling and decent battery life.
Its colorful design and marketing may make this scooter look like it is for kids, but it accommodates adult riders about as well as the competition. This scooter has a wide deck that is accommodating for riders up to 220 pounds. As usual, you can get away with exceeding this rider limit but it will impact the performance of the scooter.
This scooter isn’t particularly portable because it uses heavy lead-acid batteries. They aren’t as light as the Li-ion cells used in more modern scooters but they deliver about the same battery life of about 45 minutes.
The E325 folds down for storage, but you won’t be able to carry this 55-pound easily up the stairs. Even when it is folded down it still takes up more space than normal because of its wide footpad and high vertical clearance.
Bulkiness aside, the E325’s air-filled 10-inch tires are actually a big draw for those who live around rough terrain. They are extra wide and provide great traction. On top of that, their tall profile also gives the E325 solid ground clearance. It is easy to drop down curbs and navigate crowds. Just keep in mind that after a few hundred miles a flat tire is bound to happen.
The scooter’s 250 Watt motor delivers chain-driven power to the rear tire. This design makes the scooter louder than other e-scooters but not quite as loud as a minibike. It reaches a max speed of 15 MPH all the same. The motor is controlled by a twist grip throttle, but it is on/off instead of variable speed.
A variable speed throttle would feel nicer to use, but the E325 doesn’t really need this as it will accelerate gradually with an adult-weight rider onboard. To that point, the E325 struggles to go uphill, which to be expected from a motor of its class. Again, be mindful of the max rider weight (220 pounds), as if you meet or exceed this figure, going up hills is even more difficult.
The handlebars have a single brake lever that goes to a disc brake on the rear tire. The front tire does not have any brake system, so stops take a bit longer on this ride. While we’re mentioning potential safety hazards, this scooter also doesn’t have any built-in LEDs, which is an issue if you want to ride at night.
One more commuter inconvenience is that the E325 is slow to charge. Razor recommends leaving it to charge for at least 12 hours, so don’t expect to be able to juice it back up once you get to work.
With these flaws in mind, the E325 is ultimately better suited for recreational purposes than for a commute. However, it is designed to deliver a fun and comfortable rider experience and that is exactly what you get. Whether or not you can call it a proper urban explorer, it gets the job done.
Top speed: 15 MPH
Battery life: 45 minutes
Charging time: ~12 hours
Max travel distance: 9 miles
Motor power: 250 Watt
Weight: 55 pounds
Max rider weight: 220 pounds
Find more Razor E325 Electric Scooter information and reviews here.
13. Yonos Electric ScooterPros:
Cons:
- 350W motor
- LED display panel shows speed, gear, and battery charge
- Pneumatic tires ride smooth
The Yonos Electric Scooter offers 350 Watt performance at a value price, making it a top choice for those looking to get the most bang for their buck. It might not be the most luxurious ride but the performance is good enough to make up for it.The motor provides the torque for quick acceleration and slopes of up to 20 degrees, though this factor is inhibited by rider weight. It can reach a top speed of 15.5 MPH in Sport Mode, though you can employ the electric gear system to cap it at a safer 9 MPH in Eco Mode. Its max range in Eco Mode is 16 miles but since you’re more likely to want to use Sport Mode, your more realistic range will be about 8 miles. There is an automatic cruise control function.The Yonos Scooter has a front electric brake and a rear stomp brake. This setup isn’t as responsive as other scooters that have disc brakes but it still functions decently. The 8.5-inch pneumatic tires are functional on rocky terrain but you won’t want to ride this scooter on anything other than flat ground given its lack of suspension.The Yonos’ handlebars house a compact LED display that shows your current gear, speed, and battery status. This is nice considering that this scooter doesn’t have an app for adjusting settings. The handlebars also house a bell, a left brake lever, a thumb knob throttle, and a power button. All of them are easy to reach. Holding down the power button activates the LED lights but these are realistically too weak to use on the road. They should be complemented with more serious lights if you actually want to use this scooter to regularly commute.So despite having the specs to impress, the Yonos Electric Scooter does fall short in some ergonomic factors. That said, it is still one of the better value purchases available.Top speed: 15.5 MPHBattery life: 50 minutesCharging time: 4 hoursMax travel distance: 16 milesMotor power: 350 WattWeight: 30.5 lbsMax rider weight: Unlisted
- No rear disc brake (electric and manual brake only)
- LED lights could be brighter
- No app
