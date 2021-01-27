13 Best Electric Scooters Under $500

The Swagtron Swagger 5T Scooter might have the most embarrassing branding on the market, but this OEM clone of the Xiaomi Mi M365 holds its own against the original. In a few key respects, it even outperforms it.

One of the main ways it outperforms the M356 is its price point. The Swagger 5 is an incredible value, especially since it performs about as well as the industry-standard Xiaomi M365.

The Swagger 5T weighs a fairly average 27.5 pounds and its front post folds down so you can carry this scooter up a flight or stairs or bring it onboard a train. It is made of durable aerospace-grade aluminum and feels about as sturdy as branded models from Bird and Spin.

Its whole design is very user-friendly and provides the rider with every tool they need to navigate a longer commute. The Swagger 5 is equipped with front and rear LED lights plus reflectors on the side, making it safe to ride at night. It comes with a bell, a phone mount, and a water bottle holder, all of which can really enhance the comfort of your ride.

All of the controls you need are conveniently located on the handlebar, right next to an LED display that shows your current speed, gear, and battery status. The power button can be used to turn the scooter on and off, as well as toggle the LED lights and change gears. You can also mount your phone on the handlebar and use the free Swagger app to get more detailed information about your trip stats, battery status, and riding mode.

When it comes to how the Swagger 5T rides, there are a lot of factors that will affect its performance, so take my figures with a grain of salt and keep in mind that the max rider weight is technically 220 pounds. Even if you meet or exceed this weight figure, the Swagger 5T is still a fun ride, but keep in mind that it will have limited performance and travel distance.

Even if you are fairly light, the Swagger 5T doesn’t have very robust acceleration. However, once it does get going it is quite zippy. It has a max speed of 18 MPH, which is an improvement over the Xiaomi M365, and about the most you could reasonably expect from a 250 Watt motor.

Using the app or by double-pressing the power button, you can shift between three different riding modes called gears. Note that these aren’t literally gears, as electric devices don’t have transmission systems. Instead, think of it as an electronic power limiter. The lowest gear, Eco Mode, will have the least strain on the battery but also the lowest max speed. The middle mode is better for beginner riders. Unless you need to, you’ll probably want to stick to the fastest mode, as speed is a major perk of this scooter.

The Swagger 5T has large 8.5-inch tires that offer decent ground clearance for navigating curbs and other bumps. The front wheel is air-filled while the back wheel sports an airless honeycomb design. This means you’ll have improved shock absorption on the front while only having to worry about replacing the much more accessible wheel in the case of a flat.

I appreciate that Swagtron made an effort to keep users from having to remove the rear tire, which is much more difficult to remove because of the disc brakes. However, many users reported that their scooter did not come with an air valve extender, which is necessary for keeping your front tire at the optimum 28 PSI.

This e-scooter has both a front electric ABS brake and a rear disc brake. The combination of the two makes for a fast and smooth braking experience that won’t skid or lock your tires up. The rear brake is controlled by a cable lever on the left side of the handlebars, while the front brake automatically kicks in to provide regenerative braking when you are going downhill. Regenerative braking turns your excess kinetic energy back into power for the battery, extending the Swagger 5T’s battery life beyond its 50-minute rating.

This battery rating is calculated using optimal conditions, so realistically, you probably won’t get anywhere close to the max travel distance rating of 12 miles. However, the battery life is still up to standards with other scooters in this price range.

Flaws aside, the Swagger 5T is one of the best deals you’ll find on an electric scooter under $500. It is almost as high-quality as the rentable scooters you may have encountered before, but several hundred dollars cheaper to own.

Top speed: 18 MPH

Battery life: 50 minutes

Charging time: 3.5 hours

Max travel distance: 12 miles

Motor power: 250 Watt

Weight: 27.5 pounds

Max rider weight: 220 pounds