5 Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Enjoy savings up to hundreds of dollars off various robot vacuums this year. We’ve compiled the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals on Amazon in 2018.
-
$200 Off ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930Pros:
Cons:
- Alexa voice service
- Comes with virtual boundary markers
- Gets up to 110 minutes per charge
- App can be frustrating
- Small dust bin
- WiFi setup can be tricky
Score $200 off the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930, a newly introduced smart robot vacuum that handles carpets and hard floors equally well. This connected bot vac features virtual boundary markers, Alexa voice control and extra suction power on carpets. Run time is up to 110 minutes per charge.
Find more ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 information and reviews here.
-
50% Off SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R85Pros:
Cons:
- Ideal for households with pets
- Self-cleaning brushroll
- Boundary strips
- Not the best on high-pile carpets
- Lacks floor mapping capability
- Charging base doesn't have grips for floors
The Shark ION R85 comes with a larger dust bin for less cleaning interruption. It's also equipped with a smart navigation system that detects and avoids obstacles. The robot vacuum is connected and features voice control with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Strong suction makes the vacuum well suited for households with pets, as well as carpeting and hard floors.
Find more SHARK ION Robot Vacuum R85 information and reviews here.
-
$150 Off iRobot Roomba 890Price: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Alexa voice service
- Ideal for pet owners and allergy sufferers
- Auto-adjusting cleaning head
- A bit loud
- Relatively small dustbin
- Some wish obstacle avoidance was better
The iRobot Roomba 890 is on sale for $150, or 30 percent, off its regular price. You'll get a lot of bang for your buck with this Roomba, which features extra suction power for maximum pickup, multi-surface brushes for various floor surfaces and WiFi connectivity with Alexa voice control. The vacuum gets up to 90 minutes per charge and is ideal for households with pets or allergy sufferers.
-
$200 Off iClebo OmegaPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tangle-free blade
- Ideal for pet hair
- Smart mapping system
- No WiFi connectivity
- Lacks boundary markers
- Mopping could be better
Get $200 off the iClebo Omega, a combination robot vacuum and wet mop. The Omega cleans both carpets and floors, and picks up pet hair efficiently thanks to its tangle-free blade. Highlights include a wide-angle smart mapping system for efficient planning, and extra suction power when it's needed most, including on carpets.
-
$290 Off Neato Robotics D7Price: $539.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- WiFi connectivity
- Alexa voice service
- No-go lines
- Filter can be tough to clean
- Some mention periodic WiFi connectivity issues
- Initial phone pairing can be tricky
Score almost $300 off the Neato Robotics D7, a connected robot vacuum with features such as laser technology for intelligent navigation, and zone-specific cleaning. Turbo mode provides extra suction for picking up tricky bits such as pet hair and stubborn debris. With up to 120 minutes of battery life per charge, the vacuum can clean even a larger home without needing a recharge.
Robot vacuums aren't exactly the cheapest item out there, which is why these Black Friday deals are worth close consideration. Many vacuums are at their lowest price of the year, from new models to trusted older ones.
An increasing number of robot vacuums are WiFi-enabled. This often means at least having the ability to schedule cleanings, monitor sessions and more via an accompanying app. Most connected vacuums also feature voice control via services such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Prices vary greatly among robot vacuums. However, you often spend more for additional suction power and features. This is especially true when it comes to carpet cleaning, which is why some of the best robot vacuums for pets tend to be on the pricier side. Pricier robot vacuums tend to have better filtration systems and a longer run time per charge.
We've compiled this list of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals, so all you need to do is scroll through until you find the right one. Deals tend to come and go throughout Black Friday, especially when quantities are limited or there's a lightning deal.
Sources:
CamelCamelCamel (iRobot Roomba 675)
