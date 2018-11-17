21 Best Turtle Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

If you're looking for a piece of art, as much as anything, this stunning ceramic platter is a splurge-worthy gift for turtle lovers and anyone else who enjoys breathtaking color and design. Handcrafted by an artisan in Hawaii. Each platter is one of a kind, glazed with deep blue and green, it takes up to 21 days to create. Ordering sooner than later is advised, but even if this gift was delivered after the holidays, it would be totally worth the wait.

This blue turtle serving platter features a more rustic design and glaze, however, it too is an art piece that will become a treasured wall hanging or serving piece.