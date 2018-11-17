21 Best Turtle Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

21 Best Turtle Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

  • Updated

Turtles symbolize good health and long life. No wonder people are fascinated by these magical sea creatures. Why not give someone on your gift list a special turtle talisman? These are the best turtle gifts for Christmas.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

Sea Turtle Gifts Represent Good Health and Long Life

Rank Image Name of Product Price Action
1
handmade blue green turtle serving platter
Handmade Turtle Serving Platter
$445.00 Shop now at Amazon
2
sea turtle bamboo cutting board
Sea Turtle Bamboo Cutting Board & Spreader
$26.50 Shop now at Amazon
3
crackle glass sea turtle stemless wine glass
Sea Turtle Stemless Wine Glass
$34.96 Shop now at Amazon
4
blue opal and silver turtle pendant necklace
Sterling Silver & Created Blue Opal Sea Turtle Pendant Necklace
$33.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
Turtle garden sculpture
Decorative Turtle Statue
$45.98 Shop now at Amazon
6
blue square art glass turtle salad plates
Coastal Blue Sea Turtle Square Art Glass Salad Plates
$30.14 Shop now at Amazon
7
gray weathered stone solar turtle fountain
Gray Weathered Stone Turtle Fountain
$167.65 Shop now at Amazon
8
aqua long sleeve turtle mandala tee shirt
Women’s UPF 50+ Mandala Turtle Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$34.95 Shop now at Amazon
9
handcarved wood oval turtle mirror
Hand Carved Wood & Eggshell Palm Turtle Mirror
$59.90 Shop now at Amazon
10
Sea Turtle Lantern
Puzzled Sea Turtle Lantern
$11.99 Shop now at Amazon
  • Published
Read More
, , , , , , , ,