21 Best Turtle Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Turtles symbolize good health and long life. No wonder people are fascinated by these magical sea creatures. Why not give someone on your gift list a special turtle talisman? These are the best turtle gifts for Christmas.
Handmade Turtle Serving Platter
If you're looking for a piece of art, as much as anything, this stunning ceramic platter is a splurge-worthy gift for turtle lovers and anyone else who enjoys breathtaking color and design. Handcrafted by an artisan in Hawaii. Each platter is one of a kind, glazed with deep blue and green, it takes up to 21 days to create. Ordering sooner than later is advised, but even if this gift was delivered after the holidays, it would be totally worth the wait.
This blue turtle serving platter features a more rustic design and glaze, however, it too is an art piece that will become a treasured wall hanging or serving piece.
Sea Turtle Bamboo Cutting Board & Spreader
Serving up cocktails and an assortment of cheeses takes an impressive turn with this pretty bamboo sea turtle cutting board. The shiny stainless turtle's head and legs add nice contrast to the oval cutting board, and the turtle cheese spreader is super clever, with two little turtles on the handle. Since you're serving up cocktails, be sure to get some sea turtle swizzle sticks to stay with the undersea theme. While these are for short drink glasses, you'll also want to get some for tall drinks too.
Sea Turtle Stemless Wine Glass
Sure it's a bit of a splurge, but your turtle loving giftee would be happy to drink even cheap wine in the gorgeous stemless wine glass. The teal blue crackle glass bottom is beautiful, but the star is the deeply hand etched sea turtle and bubbles on the main body of this glass. Because it's handblown, each piece is one of a kind, and would make a really special gift for someone you love.
If you're on a bit of a budget, you can skip the crackle glass but still get the sand etched sea turtle on a clear stemless glass for just about $22.
Sterling Silver & Created Blue Opal Sea Turtle Pendant Necklace
This clever sea turtle looks as though he's going to swim forever. This cute turtle necklace features a beautifully detailed creature cast in shimmery sterling silver. While the detail is amazing, the standout is the created opal shell which is brilliant blue with light blue fire. The pendant comes on an 18 inch sterling silver box chain, ready to add some whimsey to your outfit.
If you're splurging on someone special, consider a set of silver and created opal earrings to match. You can also get the turtle pendant with created white opal.
Decorative Turtle Statue
If someone on your gift list loves to enhance their outdoor garden space, this pretty and realistic turtle garden sculpture is a great gift for them. This big turtle is an eye catcher, at 15 inches long. Made for outdoor use, it features natural colors and a finish that looks like actual tortoise shell.
Another lovely garden sculpture, this turtle has a naturally aged verdigris finish and it's made of heavy weight iron, so once placed, your giftee won't have to worry about the weather. An even bigger turtle garden sculpture features a 30 inch turtle that's really impressive. Made of a mix of polyresin and concrete, it will be impervious to even the nastiest weather.
Coastal Blue Sea Turtle Square Art Glass Salad Plates
These gorgeous art glass salad plates would dress up a dining table in a flash. Hand painted from the back, the unique square design is highlighted by sealife, a compass and of course the main star of this dish show is the big turtle in the center. Each plate measures 7.75 inches square, and they'd also do double duty as dessert plates or for serving snacks. They'd go nicely with these etched turtle stemless wine glasses.
If you're looking for a full turtle dinnerware set, this melamine service for six comes with a serving platter in addition to the six four-piece place settings.
Gray Weathered Stone Turtle Fountain
There's nothing quite as soothing as the sound of water trickling over rocks or in a sweet solar fountain like this one. The gray weathered stone look accents any garden or patio beautifully, and of course, the two playful turtles crawling up the edges make it so cute. The two-tiered fountain also features other decorative flora and fauna, and because it's powered by solar on demand, you can choose when to enjoy it.
The Sea Turtle Cove Garden Fountain stands nearly three feet tall and is a whimsical choice as well as Amazon's Choice.
Women’s UPF 50+ Mandala Turtle Long Sleeve T-Shirt
What better way to protect delicate skin from the sun's harmful UV rays than with the gift of a turtle tee shirt that delivers UPF 50+? These cool long sleeved tees are made from lightweight microfiber so they won't feel hot and sweaty, even when the heat is spiking. They are moisture wicking and anti-microbial, so sweaty situations aren't an issue. Light and breathable with a flattering slim fit cut, they come in nine cool colors so you can pick one for all the turtle lovin' ladies on your list.
Shopping for a man? Get this same turtle mandala design in a short sleeve version of the UPF 50+ tee.
Hand Carved Wood & Eggshell Palm Turtle Mirror
Perfect for an entryway or bathroom, this gorgeous oval mirror is framed with a hand carved wood and eggshell palm frame featuring two beautiful sea turtles as well as two palm trees. At nearly two feet tall, it's fit to impress, with an elegant island look. This mosaic sea turtle mirror is another stunner, but supplies are running short, so if you love it, you'll want to snatch it up sooner than later.
Puzzled Sea Turtle Lantern
This sweet LED lantern will bring light to your table or outdoor gathering, adding warmth and of course, the image of a sea turtle. Not only does it deliver a soft and warming light, it changes colors as you watch, making it a great conversation piece, as well as a mood lighting piece. Great for indoor and outdoor functions, this inexpensive gift is a special way to bring light to someone's day.
Turtles on The Beach Fleece Throw Blanket
There's probably no more compelling image than that of baby sea turtles struggling to make their way into the ocean after hatching. This cozy fleece throw paints a magical scene with those sweet babies making their way through seashells and starfish on their way to a new life in the ocean. Ultra-soft, warm and snuggly, this blanket will be a favorite with kids and grownups too. Plus it's completely machine washable, which is always a bonus. You can even get a matching tee shirt with this same design.
The Tribal Sea Turtles Fleece Throw Blanket is another fun one, with a design more reminiscent of the hippie era, which we're big fans of. They're both cool turtle gifts under twenty bucks.
Lenox Jewels of Light Turtle Figurine
This gorgeous Lenox turtle figurine is a delicate piece that could adorn a nightstand or tabletop in style. The Jewels of Light porcelain turtle is distinguished by pierced motifs, brilliant green and blue enamel dots, and accents of 24 karat gold. While it's available in limited supply, more of these pretty pieces are on the way before the holidays.
Another stunner is the Tiffany The Turtle Glass Figurine, which features brilliant colors and faceted glass eyes. Both of these would make great turtle gifts.
Sea Turtle Canvas Wall Art
If you're looking to find a turtle themed focal piece to dress up a room, this 24" x 24" canvas print is a cool art selection with an undersea design. A reproduction of an original artwork, canvas prints can be an affordable option and they come in a variety of sizes. If you'd prefer a smaller grouping of similar designs, this four piece set features four undersea creatures, but no worries, one is a smaller version of the big sea turtle print.
Tea Turtle Infuser
If your giftee loves turtles and tea, this cute silicone tea infuser is a gift that will bring a smile everytime they brew a steaming cup. Simply remove the tortoise shell top on this silicone infuser, add loose leaf tea and hang this cutie over the edge of the cup. It allows for the perfect steep, and it's stain resistant and easy to clean. The turtle Creature Cup has a clever surprise - a playful little turtle is inside the bottom of the cup.
Cast Iron Turtle Trivet
Why use a plain trivet when you could protect your tables and countertops with a super cool cast iron turtle trivet like this? This heavyweight trivet is solid cast iron, and it comes with rubber covers to protect delicate wood tables and scratchable surfaces. The unique vintage turtle design symbolizes peace, as well as longevity and endurance, which fits for this unique turtle gift.
Sea Turtle Wall Decor
Is someone on your gift list looking to create a beach themed space? This three-piece wall decor set is a colorful addition to any room, adding brilliant color and of course, the coveted turtle design. These delicate metal pieces create a three-dimensional grouping and at less than $20, they're a really pretty gift for any turtle lover.
While these are smaller in size, with the largest at 9 inches nose to tail, you can add a larger sea turtle to the mix that's an impressive 20 inches in size. Another unique large turtle wall hanging combines a bronze head and legs with beautiful colors on the shell.
Sea Life Flour Sack Towels
Turtles share the spotlight with seahorses and starfish in this delightful set of three kitchen towels. Made of 100 percent cotton flour sacks, they're soft, durable and lint free. They absorb well and work great as dish towels or even hand towels in a sea themed bathroom. The green sea turtle crinkle flour sack towel is another fun option, while this tea towel offers an Asian theme turtle design.
Hidden Hollow Charm Bangle Bracelet
Expandable to fit any wrist, this silver tone charm bracelet comes with a cute turtle charm and three other beads as embellishments, including a signature lotus flower charm. It can hold up to 83 different charms and is perfect for the turtle lover on your list. You can find tons of other unique turtle charms to add to a collection right here.
If collecting charms isn't your lady's jam, this turtle bracelet features disks of colorful abalone shell along with a bevvy of swimming turtles. For a more organic look, this leather wrap bracelet features a simulated turquoise turtle in a sea of tiger's eye and simulated turquoise beads.
Ceramic Ocean Turtle Travel Mug
If you're shopping on a budget for your turtle lovin' person, this pretty ceramic travel mug comes in at under $15. It features a beautiful undersea design with turtles swimming blissfully among shells in a bed of waving kelp. Created from an original hand-painted design, this mug fits in most standard car cup holders.
An insulated turtle tumbler is another fun choice to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, plus it's dishwasher safe and easy to keep clean. For a more artisanal looking turtle mug, this partial glaze stoneware design is really cool.
Mud Pie Sea Turtle Salt & Pepper Set
You can spice up any turtle fanatic's meal times with these adorable silver turtle salt and pepper shakers. At 2.5 inches long, these cuties are cast in metal, giving them a weighty and elegant appearance. They're easy to clean with a damp rag.
For a more campy looking turtle set, check out this cute turtle manning the oars of a rowboat, carrying a clear glass shaker set. The ceramic sea turtle salt and pepper set would look kitschy and fun in a beach cabin or sea-themed kitchen.
Sterling Silver Sea Turtle Wrap Ring
Celebrating health and long life, this sterling silver wrap ring features a sweet little sea turtle and a bezel set gemstone, coming together in an adjustable style that will fit any turtle lover's finger. Great for both men and women, it's a reminder that life is a journey as well as a gift.
The sterling silver plumeria and turtle ring is emblematic of Hawaii, a place where turtles are revered and the fragrant flower grows in abundance. It gets an added bit of sparkle from a round cubic zirconia stone in the flower's center.
The sterling silver Hawaiian turtle eternity ring features a beautiful and fluid openwork turtle design and comes directly from the islands for your special gift recipient.
