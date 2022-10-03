101 Best Mermaid Gifts: The Ultimate List

They’re cozy, cute, and fun. If the person on your list doesn’t have a mermaid blanket then they’re missing out.

This mermaid blanket is crocheted with a more sophisticated wave pattern instead of the stereotypical fish scale pattern you normally see which makes it a bit more adult. Of course, if you’re shopping for kids, you’ll want something more kid-sized.

The blanket is closed by the ankles and calves to keep your legs warm but open by the tail and most of the top of the blanket for comfort. Having a closed mermaid blanket looks nice but squirming in and out of what’s basically a sleeping bag is a hassle. Completely open mermaid blankets are much easier but lose some of the mermaid effect. With this half-closed design, you get the best of both worlds.

It’s available in turquoise, mint, rainbow-beige, and peacock blue. All of the colors have multiple shades in the yarn giving them a more interesting look.