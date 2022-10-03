101 Best Mermaid Gifts: The Ultimate List
Those of us obsessed with these beautiful, under-the-sea creatures, don’t simply like mermaids–we love them. I’ve pulled together the best mermaid gifts so you can get the mermaid-lover in your life something they’ll adore. See our roundup of the best horse toys for more themed present ideas.

What Are the Best Mermaid Gift Ideas?

1
aqua mermaid blanket
Adult Crochet Mermaid Blanket
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
2
Mermaid pop up tent
Mermaid Pop Up Play Tent
$27.99 Shop now at Amazon
3
Colorful swimming monofin mermaid tails
Fin Fun Swimming Monofin Mermaid Tails
$89.95 Shop now at Amazon
4
girl in a pink mermaid tail blanket
Kid’s Mermaid Tail Blanket
$17.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
large Ariel mermaid toy with little girl
My Size Disney Princess Ariel Doll
$69.00 Shop now at Amazon
6
Black mermaid tee shirt
‘I Washed Up Like This’ Tee-Shirt
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
light blue ocean projection lamp
Ocean Wave Projector Light
$25.99 Shop now at Amazon
8
mermaid dollhouse
4 Story ‘Little Mermaid’ Dollhouse
$269.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
mermaid necklace with sea glass
Sea Glass Mermaid Necklce
$30.98 Shop now at Amazon
10
mermaid scale throw blankets
Mermaid Scale Throw Blanket
$29.99 Shop now at Amazon

Little Mermaid gifts for adults

Humans have been telling stories about mermaids across nearly all the continents and for over 30,000 years as some mermaid drawings have been found on cave paintings.

What I'm trying to say is, it's ridiculous to think that we should stop loving mermaids just because we're not six-years-old anymore. Clearly, it's human nature to think about mermaids so if there's an adult in your life who loves mermaid stuff, I've included plenty of adult-appropriate gifts on there.

Shipping times cutting it close? Mermaid gifts Amazon style.

Make sure you're keeping a close eye on the shipping times so you're not stuck empty-handed. When in doubt, pick out something that can ship through Prime on Amazon so it comes in within a day or two. 

