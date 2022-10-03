101 Best Mermaid Gifts: The Ultimate List

Those of us obsessed with these beautiful, under-the-sea creatures, don’t simply like mermaids–we love them. I’ve pulled together the best mermaid gifts so you can get the mermaid-lover in your life something they’ll adore. See our roundup of the best horse toys for more themed present ideas.
They’re cozy, cute, and fun. If the person on your list doesn’t have a mermaid blanket then they’re missing out.
This mermaid blanket is crocheted with a more sophisticated wave pattern instead of the stereotypical fish scale pattern you normally see which makes it a bit more adult. Of course, if you’re shopping for kids, you’ll want something more kid-sized.
The blanket is closed by the ankles and calves to keep your legs warm but open by the tail and most of the top of the blanket for comfort. Having a closed mermaid blanket looks nice but squirming in and out of what’s basically a sleeping bag is a hassle. Completely open mermaid blankets are much easier but lose some of the mermaid effect. With this half-closed design, you get the best of both worlds.
It’s available in turquoise, mint, rainbow-beige, and peacock blue. All of the colors have multiple shades in the yarn giving them a more interesting look.
They’ll absolutely love playing in this Under the Sea Tent from ImpiriLux. The highly detailed play tent creates an immersive ocean floor experience with a sandy-looking floor covered in pictures of seashells, starfish, and a pathway to far-away mermaid palace. The walls are covered in swimming sea life with coral and plants growing up from the ocean floor. The Top of the tent is where the ocean meets the sky with illustrations of breaking waves and mermaids near the surface.
It’s a perfect place for your little mermaids and ocean-lovers to play. And the best part is, it collapses flat and is easy to store in the included tote when not in use.
Fin Fun Monofin Swimming Tails are the ultimate mermaid gift: being able to swim like a mermaid. This is the best of the best right here for kids and adults of all genders.
These Fin Fun tails include both the colorful, detailed skins and the monofin flipper which is what allows you to swim gracefully, with a little practice, just like a mermaid.
Fin Fun is one of the most trusted brands of mermaid tails partially because their monofins are safer than others. They don’t require you to strap your feet in so if you ever need to remove your tail while in the water, you can do so quickly instead of struggling with straps while trying to stay afloat.
You can always check out Fin Fun’s normal colors which are gorgeous, but these are some of their Limited Edition fin patterns that are truly unique and include Clown Fish, Amazon Rainforest rainbow, Lunar Tide galaxy pattern, Fire Dragon scales, and even steampunk Iron Mermaiden.
See them in action in this YouTube video.
This kid’s size mermaid tail crochet blanket is covered in a scale pattern of thick rainbow yarn. It comes with its own gift bag so wrapping is a breeze. The blanket is open in the back making it safer for kids and it comes in 15 different styles to choose from so you can match the color and scale pattern to the little mermaid on your list.
If your little one loves The Little Mermaid and is as excited as everyone else is to watch the live-action version, they’ll love this 32-inch tall Ariel doll modeled after the original animation.
The doll isn’t so big to be a pain to store or have around but big enough to really widen your kid’s eyes at how special a doll she is.
Her sequins mermaid tail comes off to review secret human feet and legs for when she wants to be part of your world. She’s highly poseable, including elbows and wrists and this Ariel doll can even stand alone on her feet.
A cute play on “I woke up like this,” this “I washed up like this,” tee-shirt will help the mermaids in your life express themselves and flaunt their only recently human beauty.
The clever typography that makes it look like the text is half underwater. If black isn’t their color, it also comes in navy and heather grey.
A nice gift for anyone from newborns to adults, this ocean light projector creates a light show on your ceiling resembling ocean waves. It makes it look as though you’re resting your mermaid self on the ocean floor, gazing up at the moonlight playing off the surface of the water.
The slowly shifting lights are mesmerizing and relaxing. It’s great for a nursery to fascinate your baby mermaid, as a nightlight for mermaid-loving kids, and for adults who may want something relaxing to focus on as they’re falling asleep.
There are eight different light slow colors to choose from and optional auto-shut off timers so the light show isn’t going all night long.
It comes with a wireless remote to control lights, color, timer, and volume because the projector also plays sounds. It has some nature and ocean sounds built-in but you can also plug your phone into the projector and play whatever music or ocean wave soundtrack you’d prefer.
Just in time for Disney’s release of their live-action version, make one little mermaid-lover’s dream come true with this four-story tall Little Mermaid dollhouse. It stands a whopping five feet tall and is made of sturdy wood so it’s built to last which is good because it’s suggested for ages three through 12. You can get a lot of years of play out of this.
The dollhouse features 11 different play areas including chambers under the sea with translucent blue walls for water, rooms of the castle, balconies, and even a small area of shoreline. There’s a gliding elevator with boat illustration that takes your mermaid from the ocean to land.
The house comes with 20 accessories including wooden furniture and plastic treasure chest. This is a bring your own mermaids dollhouse and is sized for standard 12 inch dolls. If they don’t have any, you can pick up Disney’s Ariel with removable fin and Eric doll.
Let them carry a little bit of the ocean with them at all times with this handmade sea glass necklace from Yinahawaii. The cute mermaid charm is strung with aqua sea glass and an imitation pearl on a sterling silver chain.
You can wear all three charms at once or wear them individually. It’s nice to have options. The necklace arrives in a sturdy gift box with bow so it’s all ready for giving. You can also get this as an earring set or in pink or dark blue.
You can never have too many cozy throw blankets. It’s simply not possible so they’ll love this super soft mermaid scale throw blanket
This lightweight blanket features a gorgeous color gradient pattern with bronze accents. If the colors aren’t perfect, this brand has over 25 different mermaid scale blanket designs to choose from on the product pages. These colors range from classic Ariel teal to faux iridescent scales.
The blankets come in five size choices from king size down to “pet” size.
They’ve probably seen these Mermaid Makeup Brushes around and loved them but wouldn’t spend the money to buy them for themselves. Treat them with the brushes they’ve been sighing over with this six-piece mermaid makeup brush set with gorgeous mermaid gradient handles with detailed scale texture.
It’s a perfect gift for any makeup lover in your life and for younger ones just starting to play around with makeup who’ll love the fun, shifting colors of the mermaid tail handles.
This 11-piece set isn’t quite as detailed or nice but it does have more brushes for your buck if that’s what you’re looking for.
Mermaid skirts can be restrictive but mermaid leggings can take you anywhere. These scale print leggings from Alaroo offer that mermaid look without giving up the comfort and movement of leggings.
They’re nicely opaque and I love the 3D look side-fin printing and the shimmer effect on the scales. They fit true to size but if you’re right on the edge, it’s probably best to order up.
This pillow cover has a mermaid design on it that is white against silver and when you run your hand across the mermaid-scale sequins it reveals an iridescent pink mermaid against blue. The starfish in the mermaid’s hair stands out as opposite from the mermaid’s color.
I’m a little obsessed with these reversible sequins pillows and I have no shame about that. There’s something really satisfying about the feeling of moving them back and forth. Pillows like these are loads of fun for little kids and are also a good aid to reduce anxiety in adults by helping them focus on the here and now with unique textures.
This pillow cover has a mermaid design on it that is white against silver on one side and iridescent pink against blue on the other. The starfish in the mermaid’s hair stands out as opposite from the mermaid’s color.
To be clear this is only the pillow cover. It fits most standard throw pillows but you can also pick up a pillow insert fairly cheap online.
These cute Mermaid Tail Glasses are mostly solid, clear glass with the actual cup part being the shape of a mermaid tail so that the tail becomes whatever color your drink is. That makes these perfect for bright tropical drinks and layered shots.
You get a set of two. Each glass is handmade with lead-free glass. It’s best to handwash these.
These adorable handmade stud earrings shift and shimmer like bright fish scales. They’re made from resin “scales” but the finish on them is a high metallic shine with a multi-chrome color-changing effect as you turn them back and forth in the light.
At about half an inch in diameter, they might be a little big for some, but perfect for the people on your list who love standing out and getting all those compliments.
Get them something so they can store their jewelry just like mermaids. This Mermaid’s Treasures Jewelry Holder is cast in resin but distressed to look like rustic ceramic.
The mermaid figure is beautifully detailed and holing a shell-shaped plate perfect for holding rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. I love how the mermaid appears to be looking down at the dish so lovingly like she’s admiring her treasure.
If you live by the adage: the more mermaids, the better, then check out this bronze-finish two-mermaid shell jewelry dish
Do they love mermaids and playing with Lego? This Lego set builds Ariel’s cave, Ursula’s lair where she prepares her magic potion, and the transformation area. It’s designed for ages five through 12.
The three structures tell the story of Ariel turning into a human and have neat features to build like a sliding door in Ariel’s grotto and swinging tentacles on Ursula’s home. The 222 piece set is compatible with all other Lego blocks and includes Ariel, Flounder, and Ursula miniatures. The Ariel miniature has swappable fin and legs.
This sterling silver necklace by Hawaiian Silver Jewelry is a lovely gift for anyone who loves mermaids, whales, or dolphins and is one of those gifts that looks way more expensive than it really is so you can blow them away without draining your account.
The pendant has a very feminine look to it and comes with an 18-inch sterling silver box chain. It comes in a protective pouch and black gift box.
If 14-karat gold is more their speed, we’ve got a necklace for that too.
Turn their legs into fins with these 3D effect printing knee-high socks.
The set comes with two pairs of socks covered in mermaid scales on the legs that taper down to a fin design on the feet. These make for great stocking stuffers for mermaid lovers. As a one-size-fits-most situation, these are best suited for teens or adults with smaller legs.
If you’re looking for more mermaid clothing ideas, check out my guide to the best Mermaid Halloween Costumes.
Does a Mermaid Tea Set make a lot of sense? No, I don’t imagine that mermaids are drinking a lot of tea in the depths of the ocean but don’t think that hard about this. It’s cute, will last more than one play session, and it’s affordable. Hard to fault it now, huh?
This little self-contained tea set includes tea service for four–four teacups, four saucers, four plates–along with a teapot and tray all made from enameled tin. I love any toy that includes its own container to make putting it away part of the game.
It also comes with a 12-pack of food toys as your tea snacks. There are some cute pastries in here but the choice of some of the snacks is a little dubious. I’m not sure I’ve ever craved popcorn with my tea but I guess don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it. The play food is made from BPA-free and non-toxic plastic.
This 30-by-60-inch Seascape Canvas Art Print doesn’t have a mermaid on it, but the mermaid lover in your life will love this huge canvas art piece that makes it look like their room is underwater. It’s a mermaid’s eye view of their world.
The beautifully detailed Giclee print has unbelievable realism and definition. It places the viewer as floating in the in-between space of the ocean floor and the surface with sunlight glinting off the water.
I love that it doesn’t need a frame as it’s canvas stretched over wood. There’s hardware for hanging built-in for easy mounting. It comes in a range of sizes but I’m in love with this huge one.
Mermaids get all the attention but there are merpeople of all genders. Celebrate this festive season with some more masculine merfolk ornaments. These make cute, unexpected Yankee Swap items and fun gifts for anyone who can appreciate a sexy merman when they see one.
December Diamonds has a whole series of these ornaments. This is Candy Cane and along with his peppermint martini, he has glitter and faux fur accents. If you prefer a merman with a little more hair on his chest, try Santa Daddy.
They’ve got merman ornaments for basically everything including a Hipster Barista, Cowboy, LGBTQIA Pride Merman, and even a Veterinarian.
Everyone loves a Pusheen cat and this one has turned into a mermaid to only increase its level of cute. This plush is 12 inches long and super huggable with an embroidered tail and happy expression.
This is a nice gift for little ones as well as for adults who love collecting Pusheen plushies.
This metal mermaid chime is two feet long from fingers to fin. The tail has a swirling pattern to it like ocean waves and is accented with acrylic beads that flash in the sun. There are five bells that hang beneath her and ring softly in the wind.
This chime comes ready to hang with its own hook and also includes a removable ground stake if you’d prefer to display it that way. For the price, it’s a bit of a steal.
This mermaid coffee cup is a perfect gift for your partner to show that your love can survive one of you being a mermaid at heart. There’s such a romance around the love of mermaids and sailors and this mug can help you show them that you’ll always visit the sea for them or that you’ll always swim to the shore for them.
This also makes for a cute gift if they’re in a Navy. Plus it’s dishwasher and microwave safe so you know they’ll use it.
This mermaid jewelry box looks more expensive than it is, which is always a good feature for a gift. Made of hard resin, the box is made of two separate pieces shaped like a seashell.
It’s about the size of an adult scallop shell and will fit inside your hand. The details are beautiful and the coloring is just bright enough for contrast but subtle enough that it looks like it’s been fished up from the bottom of the ocean like a treasure.
This isn’t for holding lots and lots of jewelry, but for would be perfect as a little ring box or for holding pearls (if you want to get thematic) like this freshwater pearl and mermaid’s tail ring.
This Baby Aspen Bathtime Set is an adorable gift for a new mom. It comes in a beach pail shaped gift box and includes a soft hooded baby towel with mermaid tail, a pair of terry cloth baby spa slippers, and a mermaid bathing mitt.
It’s almost painfully adorable and will almost certainly elicit a chorus of “Aw!” from everyone there.
For those on your list who are into fitness, check out this mermaid scale travel yoga mat. It’s compact for travel and designed to work with all types of yoga, pilates, and other exercise programs that use mats.
The top has a beautifully printed mermaid scale pattern and is made of a unique fiber that helps improve your grip even when your hands or feet get sweaty. This makes it perfect for hot yoga and for those in hot climates.
The underside is skid-resistant so it grips the floor well. If you flip the mat, this rubber side is good for fitness routines that require footwear.
If they love mermaids and everything cute, give them this plush of Boo, called the world’s cutest dog, as a mermaid. The five inch long plush is by Gund so you know it’s a quality stuffed toy.
Boo has a shiny seashell crown and metallic finish mermaid tail with gauzy fins. Even for half fish, Boo is still super huggable.
This coloring book from Fenech’s Calm Oceans Collection (Volume 2) is packed with unique images to color and de-stress with. Coloring has been shown to help people of all ages unwind so it’s a good hobby to pick up for fun and self-care.
There are lots of mermaid coloring books but Fenech images stand apart from the rest as soft, intricate without being too busy, and come with duplicates of each image. There are 25 unique pages to color and then a second copy of each page in case you want to try coloring it a different way, feel like you messed up on the first one somehow, or to share with a friend or child so you can both work on your coloring together.
The mermaids are sensual without being overly sexy which is nice and they all aren’t the same image with little tweaks. You get pages of mermaids in bathtubs, as pirates, swimming with whales, and holding their children.
Pick up a set of colored pencils to go with this and your gift is set.
This unique mermaid necklace from Ross-Simons depicts the mermaid from the side with a real cultured freshwater pearl resting on their tail. The pendant is sterling silver.
The stunning mother-of-pearl background sets it apart from most other mermaid jewelry pieces. The necklace arrives in a gift-ready box.
It looks like a large slab of wood of cracked wood with a serene mermaid and baby painted on it, but this is actually a lightweight stretched canvas.
It’s an impressive-looking wall piece that’s a cinch to put up. I love how the dark cracks run through the mermaid illustration giving it an aged look. They are printed and stretched by hand in the United States and come in 12 by 12, 16 by 16, and 24 by 24-inch squares.
Made of real sterling silver and lab-created blue opal, this ring by the Oxford Diamond Company looks significantly more expensive than it is. The vibrant blue opal shifts in colors like ocean waves and the design is stylized enough that it won’t catch on as many things as other mermaid tail open rings. It’s available in whole sizes from five to 10.
Little kids love temporary tattoos and, if they also love mermaids, this is the tattoo set for you. This 176 piece mermaid temporary tattoo set comes with 12 sheets of mermaid and other nautical temporary tattoos and one sheet of colorful mermaid scale tattoos.
All of the temporary tattoos are cute with sleepy jellyfish and mermaids hugging dolphins, but the mermaid scale tattoos is the unique and exciting part. They’ll go a long way in your little one’s mermaid transformation.
The tattoos are non-toxic, waterproof, and will last anywhere from three days to a week
This gorgeous mermaid journal features a resin mermaid sculpted in relief and natural fiber binding cover. The natural bamboo cover has a driftwood feel to it and the woven section reminds me of a fishing net. I love the detailing on the mermaid where the little fish at the corner look like they’re about to swim out of the book.
It holds 40 four-by-six images on sustainable, natural fiber pages. This is perfect for anyone who scrapbooks or anyone who likes to keep photo albums.
Make bath time more magical for your little mermaid with this mermaid bath bomb. In the center of the bath bomb is a surprise glittery mermaid necklace that they’ll love finding.
It’s a fun, mermaid aqua but won’t stain your tub and has a “fruit loops” scent that kids will love. The bomb contains olive oil so skin is softer when they leave the bath.
This adorable little mermaid figurine is perfect for a desk, bookshelf, and it’s even weather-resistant so you could tuck it into a flowerbed. The napping mermaid with their sweet, sleepy expression is cast in resin and hand-painted.
The tiny shells and sea-tossed crags are a wonderful detail here and make it really look as though the rock has been plucked from the seaside. It’s an easy size to find a place for at about two inches inches by three inches.
Perfect for a beach house, nautical-theme bathroom, or anyone who collects mermaids, this cast iron wall hook measures six inches long and has a blue, antiqued finish. It’s large enough to hold towels without looking bulky.
You can save money by picking up a pair of them.
This neoprene Artovida Insulated Lunch Bag is covered in teal mermaid scale print with embedded holographic speckles. The bright, fun pattern stands out in the crowd and can keep your lunch cold for up to four hours.
If things get messy, this bag is machine washable which is a great feature. Plus, for every purchase, the artist donates a portion of the proceeds to the Pacific Whale Foundation.
This is a neat, eye-catching Little Mermaid tail water bottle design will certainly be a conversation starter. It’s printed with the quote “Gizmos & Whooz-Its & Whats-Its…” You get the idea.
The double-walled tumbler adds strength and some insulation. It doesn’t hold a ton of water, but, come on, it’s a mermaid tail. Totally worth it.
For something a little more leakproof, check out this 32-ounce “You Can’t Be A Mermaid Without Water” bottle with labeled drinking goals by the hour.
We love mermaid leggings and little ones can get in on the fun too with these breathable, metallic-finish leggings. The fabric has a duo-chrome effect to it so the colors shift as they move which kids will love. They come in sizes from six months to five years.
For those who love The Little Mermaid, get them this adorable movie reference Mermaid Gizmos t-shirt. It’s officially licensed from Disney and bound to get the attention of mermaid-lovers of all ages.
It’s made of 100% cotton and is available in unisex, youth, and woman’s cuts.
This cute coaster set is eco-friendly, biodegradable, and sustainable. Each coaster has a unique mermaid illustration on it ranging from graceful to tough warrior mermaids.
PopSockets make holding our phones easier and if you’re not using one, try it and your fingers will thank you immediately. They’re great for anything you do with your phone one-handed, especially taking photos. The stands collapse down flat enough so your phone still easily fits in your pocket.
This PopSocket has a metallic teal mermaid scale pattern with a glint of sparkle. It’s a cute but practical gift they’ll use every day.
Get a bit smile from the hipsters in your life with this Majestic Mer-Beard Shirt. Who says mermen can’t have long hipster beards?
The little seashell pasties are a cute touch too. It comes in 10 different colors and in both men’s and women’s cuts.
Let their mermaid dreams inspire them when they pour their morning (and afternoon) coffee into this black and white mermaid coffee cup and its “Live the life you imagine,” text along the rim. It has a nice large handle for gripping and is curved to be perfectly cupped by your hands.
The image wraps around to the opposite side of the mug with a swirling illustration of a cresting wave. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe and will be a hit around the office.
Help them beat the heat with this Mermaid Splash Pad by Hitop. Once hooked up to a garden hose it becomes a sprinkler fountain for hours of fun in the sun. The raised edges create a very shallow pool to splash in.
It’s BPA free and intended for ages one to 10.
Help your little mermaid dream mermaid-dreams with this comforter set. The blanket shows the body of a mermaid with pink ruffled full torso top, shimmering metallic pink mermaid tail, and ruffled pink fins. When they’re laying under the covers, it looks like they have the body of a mermaid.
The included pillow sham (just one for twin size) has a metallic pink crown that they can rest their head on to become mermaid royalty. The comforter has good weight to it and will keep them plenty warm.
A nice gift for new parents, this mermaid toddler blanket is 100 percent muslin cotton. At 47 inches by 47 inches it’s an extra-large swaddling blanket for infants, so you have plenty to work with as the baby grows, and it’s big enough that your toddler can keep using as well. It’s quite thin and breathable so there’s no risk of overheating or feeling clammy.
The mermaid and sea life pattern is in a vibrant teal with stylized mottling for an even more nautical look.
Addison Belle also makes a mattching fitted crib sheet
This simple, sterling silver mermaid pendant holds a real freshwater pearl with her tail. It’s a sweet little necklace that’s small enough for younger ones but elegent enough for adults. It’s also available in a rose gold tone.
This 94-page coloring book hides little clues to puzzles in the detail of the images so as you color your way through the book you’re also solving puzzles. It’s an extra element that keeps coloring interesting and is a great addition to road trips with kids.
The coloring book is a mix of mermaids and other sea creatures with some unexpected and fun scenes like a mermaid hair salon. Half of the pages are on white and the other half have black backgrounds which creates an entirely different effect.
Besides being fun, study after study is showing that coloring is good for our mental health. Neuroscience News reports that coloring seems to improve mood and increase our levels of creativity.
Teens and adults will love this Mermaid Skater Dress by CowCow for its detailed print and surprisingly comfortable fit.
CowCow is one of my favorite brands of skater dresses because they’re affordable, flattering, machine-washable, and extremely sketchy. The material reminds me of bathing suit fabric so it’s comfortable and gives you plenty of flexibility for movement while still being breathable.
I love that CowCow offers a wide range of clothing and, having bought more than a few, make sure you check the measurements as you may need to order a size up. That said–it’s so stretchy that they’re very forgiving.
This Mini Garden kit from Creativity for Kids comes with everything they’ll need to create an adorable chia seed garden that looks like the bottom of the ocean.
This little globe isn’t actually filled with water, it’s just built to look like a mini aquarium with stickers of bubbles, jellyfish, and a mermaid to arrange. It comes with everything you need including colored sand, faux pearls, rhinestones, mermaid scale stickers, and mermaid and shell decorations.
You make your little mermaid’s day (and night) with a Glow-in-the-Dark Mermaid Throw Blanket. This adorable blanket is covered in images of mermaids, seashells, starfish, and affirming words like “love, “hugs,” and “joy.”
When the blanket is exposed to sunlight or other bright light for 10 minutes, the images will glow for up to six hours making it a nightlight they can cuddle.
Go big with this mermaid floor lamp from Design Toscano. It’s entitled The Goddess’ Offering and the mermaid is holding up a seashell that is glowing with light.
The lamp is just over six feet tall, making her nearly life-size. There is beautiful detailing on her hair, tail, and the waves at the base but that’s not surprising for a Design Toscano piece. The glass shade holds a 60 watt bulb and the lamp is turned on by a foot switch.
It’s a polyresin sculpture with a faux bronze finish for her skin and faux verdigris green on her scales for a more reflective look.
If this caught your eye, you may also be interested in my guide to Gifts for the Woman Who Wants Nothing.
This 14 karat gold necklace makes for a beautiful gift for your mermaid-loving partner, mother, or grandmother.
The yellow mermaid pendant and gold starfish are shaped to catch the light so it has a bright, wet-like shine to it without being large and clunky. Just keep in mind it doesn’t come with a chain.
Add a touch of the ocean to their Christmas tree with this Glass Mermaid Ornament Set.
The body of the delicate mermaid is clear glass, which will reflect the lights of the tree, with gold glitter, blue and green kelp accents, and seashell bra. At about five inches long, this is large enough to be hung year-round.
One mermaid in the set is holding a white spiraled seashell and the other is holding a blue starfish.
For the makeup lover in your life, check out this Mermaid Scale Glitter Eyeshadow Palette by Cleof.
The palette has a stunning holographic cover, a cute seashell-shaped mirror, and 32 eyeshadow shades. It comes with 21 glittery shades, six shimmering shades, and five matte options. Plus, I love that it’s vegan and cruelty-free.
Novelty coffee mugs are a staple of the gift season for a reason. They’re cute, useful, easy to store, and you can basically never have too many.
Plus the folks who love to collect mugs, go wild for them. This ceramic cup is in the shape of a mermaid tail with raised scales and a slightly iridescent finish.
If your mermaid-loving friend is into history or vintage looks, they’ll love this 18th Century Mermaid Print by Historic Pictoric. Printed to order in the United States, this 24-by-16-inch print is made with archival Giclee ink on matte paper for a high-quality and long-lasting print.
It’s frame-ready and comes in three different sizes, with this featured one being their middle size.
According to The Met, this print was made with red chalk in 18th century Germany. The original artist is unknown.
Sea glass brings us instantly to the beach so this sea glass mermaid wind chime makes a lovely gift whether the person lives by the shore or simply dreams about it. The metal structure shows a mermaid in a graceful swimming pose and the rest is a cascade of sea foam, tan, and blue sea glass. The full chime hangs 17 inches long and is about 8 inches across.
This one makes a gentle, relaxing sound in the wind. In the sunlight it has a gorgeous look of
This Mermaid Pool Float is perfect for pools, lakes, and ocean swimming to turn yourself into a mermaid.
It’s sized to work with kids as well as adults. The float is built to last with thick, durable vinyl and impressively vibrant colors.
If you’re looking for a piece of mermaid jewelry for someone younger on your list, check out this Jeweled Mermaid Pendant.
The pendant is about 1.5 inches tall so it’s big enough to for them to appreciate the detail and its size makes it a little harder to lose. It’s plated with 18-karat white gold and studded with Austrian rhinestones.
The mermaid tail has colorful “gemstones” for scales that they’ll love watching twinkle in the light. It is available in many different colors including blue, multi-color, and purple.
If they like to collect Hatchimals, they’ll go wild for this Hatchimals Mermal Magic Underwater Aquarium. It comes with eight, exclusive and collectible mermaid Hatchimals and their playset aquarium.
When you fill the aquarium with warm water and submerge the Hatchimals they’ll change color, the same way color changing nail polish shifts in different temperatures.
If they love caring for dolls and mermaids, they’ll love the Baby Alive Shimmer ‘n Splash Mermaid Baby Doll. This adorable Baby Alive doll has human legs and feet and a shimmering skirt that when pulled over her feet becomes a mermaid tail.
They’ll have loads of fun playing with stories of their baby transforming back and forth from mermaid to human baby. She comes with her own bottle and diaper and she wets her diaper when fed.
This doll is best for ages three and up.
Give away their secret with this cute Stainless Steel Mermaid Tumbler by Tervis.
It’s available in 20-ounce and 30-ounce sizes and double-wall insulation to keep your drinks the temperature you want. The lid is BPA free and spill-proof. The decal does require handwashing for a longer life.
Perfect for a nautical-themed porch, deck, or the bedroom of mermaid lovers, these Mermaid String Lights will bring a glow of magic to any setting.
The cord is about 10 feet long and holds 30 mermaid lights. They’re battery-powered and can be controlled with the included remote.
This digitally-printed Mermaid Scale Hoodie looks like it’s covered in glitter but that’s only the phenomenally realistic printing job. The look of glitter without glitter? The best of both worlds.
This cast resin Mermaid Stepping Stone with its sparkling glitter mermaid tail is safe for both indoor or outdoor use.
It works great as a garden stepping stone accent but it also comes with attached hardware to be hung up as a wall plaque. The stone is just under 10 inches in diameter and is hand-painted.
Spruce up your kid’s luggage and make them a happier traveler with this Stephen Joseph Mermaid Rolling Luggage.
The cute design on the front is echoed by sealife accents on handy side pockets. Inside is a nice large storage space with a flat organizing pocket on the inside of the lid. They’ll love the two-wheel design so they can roll their bag just like their parents.
Get a lot of gift for your money with this four-pack of Mermaid Pillow Covers. Each pillow has a different mermaid illustration with complementary colors and patterns.
They’re of rustic textured cotton and are safe for both indoor and outdoor use. If you need pillow inserts, make sure you pick up a four-piece set that’s also safe for outdoor use.
Improve their mask-style with this Mermaid Scale Face Covering. It has shimmering accents that really draw the eye. The breathable but waterproof mask also has adjustable ear elastics, a filter pocket, and comes with two multi-layer filters.
Give them mermaid dreams with these Under the Sea sheets from Better Home Style. These super-soft microfiber sheets are covered in images of several different mermaids, sea turtles, fish, starfish, and other sea creatures.
The set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (only one for twin size) and they’re safe to machine wash and dry. It comes in twin, full, and queen sizes.
Beach-lovers will love this oversized Round Beach Towel with Tassles. The circular towel features a stunning mermaid design and words to live by.
Its diameter of just under five feet making it great for lounging and the design is fade-resistant. The super thick terrycloth material is perfect for drying off.
This Mermaid Shimmering Lantern is a perfect accent piece for any coastal home or nautical-themed room. The walls are filled with liquid and glitter which an internal fan keeps moving for a flowing, aquatic sparkle effect.
It’s battery-operated so you don’t have to worry about wires.
Merman fans will love wearing this Retro Style Merman Shirt. It has a great vintage, distressed look to the print and awesome retro colors.
It’s available in men’s fit, women’s fit, and child sizes as well as in five different colors.
This gorgeous Shimmering Mermaid Scale Wall Clock has a high gloss finish, stunning ocean-color gradient, and reflective gold mermaid scales.
It’s a nice size at 15 inches by 15 inches and has a silent quartz-movement clock built-in that runs on one AA battery which is not included.
Mermaids are great, but mermen deserve some love to so check out this very attractive Stretching Merman Statue. It’s sculpted with intricate muscle detailing to capture the shape of this just-waking-up merman.
It’s lovely from every angle and has carefully sculpted elements from each mermaid tail scale, the texture of the rock he’s sitting on, and the movement of the curling waves.
This merman is also available in white resin. The cast resin sculpture is 7.5 inches tall, 5.5 inches long, and 4.25 inches wide.
Your little mermaid will love twirling around in this adorable Mermaid Fin Dress. It has a top of faux-glittery mermaid scales and the skirt is designed to look like the fin of the mermaid tail. The skirt has lots of swish to it, perfect for twirling.
I love that the glittery look to it is printed on because that means it won’t shed glitter on everything you own. It comes in a wide range of kid’s sizes and is made of extra-stretchy material for comfort. Plus it’s machine-washable.
This design comes in over 15 different mermaid styles and colors.
This Mermaid Shower Curtain is perfect for kids, teens, and kids-at-heart. They’ll love all the details including realistic sea turtles, kelp forest, and schools in mini fish.
The mermaid as a uniquely frilly tail that makes her look almost fairy-like. As a curtain, it’s waterproof and includes clear plastic shower curtain rings.
Make it a full gift set with these realistic seashell shower curtain hooks.
Perfect for their bathroom or kitchen, this Mermaid Hand Towel expresses exactly what they’ve been thinking.
The towel is a 28-inch square of cotton that is screen-printed with this original image. It’s machine-washable.
For the big reader in our life, check out this 3D Mermaid Tail Bookmark. The nail is shaped from polymer clay and painted for this lovely shimmery metallic look.
It’s attached to durable, laminated cardboard and printed with the words, “I belong to the sea.”
This cute Dinglehopper Shirt would be a perfect beach coverup for when the ocean winds have really done a number on your hair.
I love that it’s customizable with a wide range of sizes, colors, and you can even choose the color of the writing.
This neat, LED Mermaid Night Light is designed so that the mermaid and other sea creatures look as if they are actually floating. It’s a magical effect that kids will love.
It’s controlled with an included remote where you can set a timer, brightness, or switch between the seven different colored lights as well as choose to have all the colors slowly cycle through.
If they love their glass of wine at night, make a splash with this handmade Stemless Wine Glass by Integrity Bottles.
It has a very aquatic-looking aqua bubble effect on the base that they’ll marvel over. The glass is heavy, sturdy, and can hold up to 19 ounces.
Okay so a “Slime Barbie” might not be what you think of when you think of mermaids but the Dreamtopia Slime Mermaid Doll is a unique fun toy.
The mermaid’s tail is hollow can be filled with one of the two colors of glittery slime to change the color and look of her tail. They’ll love playing with the slime and the pretty mermaid.
This tongue-in-cheek Mermaid Sign would be perfect for your pool or beach house. It says, “Mermaids welcome. Shells optional.”
I like that she’s holding a shell so younger viewers might not pick up on the fact that it’s more likely referring to her seashell bra. (That shell’s a little suggestive though.)
The sign is weather-resistant aluminum and printed with epoxy inks so it can be hung up inside or out. It measures 12 inches tall and eight inches wide.
This unique Mermaid Necklace makes it appear as though the mermaid is swimming, reaching from one side of the chain to the other. It brings an effect of flowing movement many other mermaid necklaces don’t have.
The mermaid is a bronze charm set on an 18-inch 14 karat gold filled chain. I love that this one is made in the United States by an artist in North Carolina.
Perfect for any nautical-themed home, beach house, or bathroom, this Cast Iron Mermaid Wall Hook will turn heads. It’s subtle but it nails that rustic, seaside look. The hook is a good size for keys, towels, hats, and dog leashes.
It’s 5.5 inches tall and has a built-in hanger to make mounting a breeze.
This intricate bar of Artisan Soap has a detailed mermaid tail on top of cold-processed soap lightly scented with lemongrass.
The soaps are handmade in California and made with deep moisturizers including coconut oil, caster oil, and -cocoa butter. The listing is for one oversized nine to 10-ounce bar of this unique soap.
This Mermaid Tote Bag is a versatile size with a range of uses. You could use it for your shopping, for going back and forth to work, for school supplies, or other essentials.
It has a zipper closure and a small zippered organizer pocket.
We all know that one person who fits this cute Mermaid Racerback Tank Top–swims like a fish and swears enough to make your ears turn red. They’ll proudly show their true stripes wearing this feminine pink tank top.
It’s soft, comfortable, and has a unique gathered look in the back to set it apart from other, plainer tank tops.
A great pick for a beachhouse that has a vintage, nautical vibe, this Mermaid Brand Spiced Rum Metal Sign is convincingly distressed to look aged as though it has spent the last 50 years in an oceanside pub. I love the pin-up style of the art and a “Just a hint of seaweed” quite sells it for me.
It’s made of lightweight tin so it’s simple to hang even at eight inches by 12 inches.
Give your little one sweet mermaid dreams with this Mermaid Pajama Set. They’ll love how the mermaid image connects to the mermaid tail scale shorts for a complete mermaid look. The set is 100 percent breathable cotton.
If you’re looking for something they can cuddle with, check out this softer NoJo Sugar Reef Mermaid Plush toy. She’s a very huggable size at 16 inches long.
They’ll love her braidable yarn hair and metallic fabric jewelry.
If they love to bake or decorate their confections, they’ll be delighted with these Mermaid Theme Silicone Molds. They can be used for cakes, muffins, candy-making, fondant, and even for molding soap or bath bombs.
The set comes with a mermaid tail, lots of seashells of different types, starfish, coral, and seahorses.
If it were ever the time to buy someone Mermaid Lounge Pants, it’s now. They’ll adore these super-soft pajama pants with comfortable wide legs.
The ombre mermaid scale pattern is well-printed and has a faux glittery look at the bottom so you don’t have to worry about dealing with all the fallout actual glitter has.
If your friend is a mermaid at heart and needs a way to explain why they currently have legs, this Mermaid Flask has the perfect answer: they’re just off duty!
This cute, see-through flask holds up to 12 ounces of liquid and has a handy wrist loop. It’s not the highest quality flask, but if you’re on a budget, it’s a cute option.
The Barbie Sparkle Lights Mermaid has a light-up, color-changing tail that is also motorized to move like a real fishtail making her look like she’s really swimming. You can trigger these lights by squeezing the button on her side or when you place the mermaid underwater she automatically starts swimming and lighting up.
The tail is jointed so it’s not just a stiff back and forth movement. There’s more flow to it and is much more realistic. It’s a great doll to bring into the bath.
If they like a bold, fun, flirty look, consider this Ombre Mermaid Scale Dress. This one is a good choice if you can’t pick between teal or pink mermaids.
I bought my self Uideazone’s unicorn dress last year and it’s one of my favorites because it’s just simply so soft. It’s stretchy, opaque, breathable, and flattering. So I can personally recommend this brand.
Salt and Pepper Shaker Sets are a classic collectible item and if they collect mermaid things, they’ll love this classy set. It’s made of sturdy but light ceramic and painted with gold accents and an iridescent finish that gives it that color-shifting look of sunlight on water.
The split design of it makes it seem like the mermaid is coming up to the surface of the water but the “water” is your dining table. It comes in a gift-ready box.
Pair it with this Mermaid Oven Mitt and Dish Towel Set for a complete mermaid kitchen makeover.
