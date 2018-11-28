15 Best Unique Gift Baskets for Christmas

Our Review

My wife is gluten free, so I know how tricky it can be to buy bulk items like this. Inevitably, they sneak in something that contains a wheat product of some kind. This set is specifically geared to the people on your list who must remain gluten free. This is a more standard style of gift basket, but a bit unusual in its focus. Included here is:

Sweet corn tortilla chips

Pineapple coconut macadamia bar

Buttered peanut crunch

Cherry candies

Almond cashew clusters

Double chocolate chip cookies

Cashew brittle

Blueberry pomegranate almond trail mix

Almond nougat

Cranberry, orange and walnut bar

Pomegranate candies

Butter toffee peanuts

If this one is a little too expensive, they have a smaller version here for $49.99. You could also opt for a gluten free and vegan snack package, too.