61 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts They’ll Love

If there was ever a year to be cost-conscious at Christmas, this might just be the one. So how do you find gifts that will delight everyone on your list without breaking the bank? The good news is that there’s no need to sacrifice quality, just because you’re spending a little less this season.

We’ve found 101 of the best cheap Christmas gifts that are thoughtful, fun, and imaginative as well a super affordable, with nothing that’s over $50, and plenty of gifts under $30 or less.

What Are the Best Cheap But Thoughtful Christmas Gifts?

As we've mentioned before, when you're shopping on a tight budget, it feels even harder to find the right gift for everyone on your list, but if you choose something small that's especially thoughtful, you can overcome the small pricetag by delivering something incredibly meaningful. 

So how do you choose something like that? Well, the key is to actually listen up! Did you know people appreciate receiving gifts they actually asked for more than those things they didn't? According to this study from Stanford University School of Business, we'd rather get something we're expecting than a gift where you winged it, and perhaps guessed it wrong. Why not make it simple on yourself by listening and taking a few discreet but copious notes.

Are There Any Quality Cheap Christmas Gifts Under $10?

We know, ten bucks doesn't seem like enough money to buy anything worthwhile these days, be we can assure you that you're incorrect. There are lots of gifts under $10 for people in every age group. 

There are lots of pampering beauty products in that price range from artisan soaps and face masks, to jade rollers and bath bombs. Those are especially welcome right now when we're staying close to home and avoiding the spa.

There are all kinds of small tools that make fun gifts for the DIYers on your list. A universal socket set is something everyone can use for those odd sized bolts and screws. A wallet-size multitool is another option that can do everything from cut a seatbelt after a car wreck to cracking open a bottle of beer (best those don't happen simultaneously, obviously!)

For little kids, there are tons of tiny toys that are less than $10 and you'll never need to worry about them having any judgment about it. They're mostly thrilled with anything that's wrapped up under the tree. 

What Are the Best Creative Cheap Christmas Gifts?

Well, that depends on whether it's you being creative in your thinking or the gift being about creativity. There are lots of creative ways to give a gift, per this fun article from Wagoners Abroad.

If you want to give a gift that inspires someone else's creativity, look to things like a sketch pad and pencils, or perhaps a Buddha Board that lets them paint with water that slowly dries, revealing a new canvas every time they sit down for some creative time.

Journaling is another creative way that can help someone to be reflective, think about the things in life they appreciate, or simply put their thoughts on paper to look back at years later. There are many affordable journals that are lovely and some even offer prompts to help the writer get started.

In fact, according to Positive Psychology, the benefits of journaling range from relieving stress and anxiety to boosting mood and overall well-being. Who wouldn't want a gift like that?

We've got lots of ideas to relieve your Christmas shopping stress right now too, so in addition to the ideas we've given you here, you might want to check out these great gift-giving ideas as well.

