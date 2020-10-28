61 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts They’ll Love

If there was ever a year to be cost-conscious at Christmas, this might just be the one. So how do you find gifts that will delight everyone on your list without breaking the bank? The good news is that there’s no need to sacrifice quality, just because you’re spending a little less this season.
We’ve found 101 of the best cheap Christmas gifts that are thoughtful, fun, and imaginative as well a super affordable, with nothing that’s over $50, and plenty of gifts under $30 or less.
Everyone has their favorite coffee mug, but with regular use, they tend to get chipped and broken. That’s not going to happen with the YETI Rambler insulated mug. This baby is made with durable stainless steel and it’s double wall vacuum insulated so their java (or tea or whatever beverage they prefer) is going to stay hot for hours. By the same token, if they prefer ice water, it’ll stay chilly even longer.
The YETI mug features a duracoat exterior that won’t chip or peel, and a big comfy handle for even larger hands to keep a good grip. It comes inmore than a dozen different colors, so you can easily pick the right one for each person on your list and have the kind of cheap Christmas gifts you know will be crowd pleasers. Best of all, this awesome mug is dishwasher safe!
When it comes to rugged workwear, Carhartt is the gold standard for durability and comfort. This men’s long-sleeve henley is a great gift option this Christmas and it’s downright cheap, considering that it’s made with Carhartt quality in mind. Made from 100% soft cotton, this men’s shirt features the classic three-button front placket, a small chest pocket, and a double stitched hem that looks great untucked or tucked in.
With a rib knit collar and cuffs, they’re seriously cozy against the skin and these come in a range of colors and both short and long sleeve options, plus one of the widest range of sizes we’ve seen – from Small to 4X-Large with some big and tall options too. If the guys on your list prefer pullovers, the Carhartt Signature long sleeve tee is an equally good gift option and it comes in nearly as many sizes as the henley.
There’s nothing quite as soothing to the soul and the belly as a spicy cup of hot tea on a cold winter day, and the Tea Forté Warming Joy gift set is a lovely gift that will please anyone on your list this Christmas. When we received these to test out, we discovered not only that the collection of winter spice tea blends was particularly delicious, even the box they came in was like a gift in itself.
The tea pyramids are a step up from your standard tea bag, so they seem extra special each time you use one. And this set comes with a big holiday red mug with a lid to keep your tea nice and hot while it steeps. Since the bags have a clever top with a stiff string and little leaf, you’ll note that the cover has a hole on top that accommodates it.
This set also comes with a clever caddy to set your spent tea bag after steeping, and it’s hard not to get excited about blends like winter chai, harvest apple spice, raspberry ganache, rum raisin biscotti, and spiced ginger plum! You can also choose from two other beautifully boxed sets with different blends of organic teas – the Tea Forté Jardin Gift Set and the Tea Forté Fleur Gift Set. While they’re at the top of our price range for cheap Christmas gifts, these will rank right at the top of everyone’s favorites this year.
Does your giftee love cookies – especially Toll House cookies? We can’t stop giggling over this adorable mini-tree cast iron skillet and Nestle Toll House cookie kit. It comes with everything they’ll need to bake the most perfect personal cookie, and because cast iron creates an ideal even heat, their cookie will come out brown and crisp without ever being dry. A great gift for chocolate lovers, it’s also a fun option for kids of all ages.
These mini-cast iron skillets come in three shapes, including a standard round cookie and a festive gingerbread man cookie. If you’re inspired to give a whole cookie loving family the right gift on a budget, this Lodge cast iron skillet would cook a seriously huge cookie for a family to split, and it’s so affordable you can package it with all the ingredients for under $25!
When you want to make a cup of tea, instant coffee, hot cocoa, or even a quick package of ramen, messing with a pot on the stove becomes unnecessary if you’ve got the Chefman digital electric kettle. Like a sports car for hot water, this kettle can take water from cold to boiling in just minutes.
A simple digital control on the kettle’s handle gives you complete temperature control with seven presets, plus the on/off switch. It allows you to set your water temperature for perfect steeping of various teas (did you know they steep best at different temperatures?) The reusable tea steeper allows you to make the perfect brew right inside the kettle. The borosilicate glass pot gives you an easy visual in terms of strength.
The kettle has a swivel base making it convenient for both left and right-handed users, which we think is brilliant and a feature so often missing with most small kitchen appliances. Stainless accents make this a fit on most modern kitchen counters
If you have a family on your Christmas list who is always struggling with WiFi reception in rooms away from their router, the Netgear Range Extender is such a cool and affordable gift that will make their lives so much easier. This inexpensive WiFi extender can boost their wireless signal (up to 750mbps) throughout a 1,000 square foot area. And if you wonder whether this simple plug and play device really works, I can guarantee it because we bought this exact same one, and now we can use all of our devices from the backyard to the basement.
It works with virtually any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with wifi and connects with up to 15 devices simultaneously.
When you’re looking for an upscale gift on a budget, this Whiskoff Whiskey Stones Gift Set is really an ideal option that looks seriously spendy, even though it’s not. Start with the elegant wooden box that’s easily going to be saved and appreciated every time your giftee reaches for it. When they open it, they’ll find eight natural granite whiskey stones that keep their drink chilled to sipping perfection while never watering it down.
In addition, this set comes with two beautiful lead-free rocks glasses with a unique twisted look, two slate coasters to protect their coffee or dining table, and a pair of small metal tongs. For anyone who loves sipping an expensive single malt Scotch, or other expensive liquor, this quality gift is the perfect present.
Are you shopping for a teen or someone who is generally tough to buy for? If they’ve got a hint of a sense of humor, they’ll love this Pizza Socks box that features four pairs of socks folded and packaged to look exactly like slices of pizza in a pizza box! A fun gift for foodies too, these socks represent everyone’s favorite pizzas including Pepperoni, Capricciosa, Italian, Hawaiian, and Vegetarian.
Another fun sock set where the packaging might just be the star of the show is the Sushi Socks box that’s seriously convincing, looking just like a box of sushi to go! But the wackiness doesn’t end with pizza and sushi, you can also get a Hamburger Socks box, or even a Donut Socks box. All of them are great cheap Christmas gifts that will keep your giftee giggling all year long.
No small budget can quash your penchant for sentimentality, and there’s no need to settle for something “less than” when you could commemorate someone’s special date in time with this seriously cool custom star map. Using the date you provide, a team of experts combines astronomy and art to reproduce a mirror image of their memorable night using the star catalog (based upon the European Space Agency’s Hipparcos Mission.)
Whether it’s someone’s wedding day, or the day you proposed to a loved one – even someone’s birth date, this unique gift will be one they can frame and appreciate for life. Customize with your giftee’s names, special date, location of the event, and more. And you can get this cool star map in three different sizes, from 8 x 10 inches up to 16 x 20 inches. They’re printed on high quality photo paper, and come unframed.
Perfect for the picnickers and wine lovers on your Christmas list, the One Savvy Girl wine tote bag is a great gift for couples (combo gifts = budget bonus) or that lady you’re apt to splurge on, yet it’s still less than fifty bucks. This cool wine tote is insulated, padded, and water-resistant. It comes with a comfortable shoulder strap so they can easily take it to an outdoor concert or anywhere else they’d like to indulge.
Large enough to carry up to two bottles of wine or champagne, plus an exterior storage pouch to hold keys or other small items, it also comes with two insulated stainless steel wine tumblers that are durable for outdoor use, and maintain their wine’s perfect drinking temperature.
Have you got an avid griller or home chef on your Christmas list? This digital thermometer and timer from ThermoPro is the easy answer to perfectly cooked meats and so much more. With this clever kitchen tool, your cook can easily set it and forget it because they can simply insert the stainless steel probe, select the meat, and the timer will automatically alert them when their meat is done to perfection.
They can use it in the oven or on the gas grill. It has super powerful magnets that can be used to stick it on metal surfaces, or it has a handy little stand for countertop use. It also features both a count up and a count down timer for other kitchen tasks like kneading and boiling. Accurate temperature readings from 32°F to 572°F means they could also use this thermometer for things like candy making which requires precise measurements and boiling times.
If you’re thinking that because you’re shopping on a budget that you can’t afford to get someone a piece of fine jewelry, consider sterling silver and beautiful gemstones as a Christmas option. This stunning wave pendant necklace is solid sterling silver and features a modern-looking design that captures a sparkling .75 carat pear-shaped green peridot in the center. The pendant floats on a sterling silver box chain and makes a striking gift that’s under $40. Better yet, you have the option of choosing a different gem, and with eight stone choices, this one’s a total winner.
If the price of our featured necklace is still a bit of a price pinch, this linear sterling silver and peridot necklace has .88 carats of round cut stones separated by curved bars. It’s just $20. Shopping for a younger lady? The gemstone flower necklace is a sweet and innocent design set in sterling silver and it costs even less. You can also get earrings to match for another of her special occasions.
Peridot jewelry is synonymous with August birthday girls, and gem theorists say this stone inspires happiness within and delight at the nature of one’s life. Nice.
Getting a box filled with a ton of tiny gifts really seems like something special, and this beautiful candle gift set is the perfect example of how to give a gift that looks quite lavish, but at a relatively small price. With eight different candles in elegant little metal tins, they’re made from eco-friendly soybean oil (no nasty black smoke at all!) and essential oils.
With fragrances that include vanilla, lavender, lemon, cocoa, bergamot, jasmine, spring, and rose, you could actually split the set between eight different people – perhaps workmates or friends – or use them as singles for stocking stuffers as well. Once the candles are gone, they’ll keep using that clever little tin container to store all sorts of items.
Candle gift sets are always welcome gifts at the holidays for adding romantic flickering light and soothing scents at a time we all need to relax even more than normal.
Being eco-friendly is on pretty much everyone’s list these days, and these heavy duty reusable grocery bags are the gift that keeps on giving because they reduce plastic waste and help keep the planet cleaner and healthier. This set of 12 bags is easy to keep handy in the car because it comes with a zipper pouch so they’re not spread all over the back seat or in the trunk.
A single bag can hold up to 50 pounds of groceries, so you can have some in the wash (yes, they’re machine washable!) while you keep a the others in the car. They have large enough reinforced handles that you can slip them over your shoulder for easier carrying, and they come in a wide range of color options and patterns that make them just a little more fun to use.
While this set includes 12 bags, there are also sets of ten printed with animals and flowers that are super fun. Want even more compelling information about why it’s important to reduce plastic waste? Print out this article from Almost Zero Waste and tuck it into your gift once you’ve read it.
Undoubtedly, you’ve got some little people on your Christmas list this year, and among our very favorite toys for them at the Melissa & Doug Magnetivity play sets that let little fingers easily build imaginary worlds. With this set they can build their fire station differently every time they play because there are no defined designs they have to stick to, minimizing frustration and maximizing learning and fun.
This kit comes with 74 pieces including the fire engine and five play figures that include firefighters, medical professionals, and even a fire fighting dalmatian! The thing we appreciate about these kits is that they’re boundary-breaking and feature both genders and plenty of people of color. This fire station set can easily work interactively with other Magnetivity sets including the Hospital, Underwater Adventure, and Pet Center, and so many more.
These toys help to limit screen time without limiting kids’ imaginations, especially important right before bedtime hours as screen time at night can make it harder for kids to fall asleep and stay asleep say the experts at Children’s National, a not-for-profit hospital outside of Washington, DC.
Succulents are super popular right now, and it’s probably because we all lead such busy lives that there’s not really time to tend persnickety plants these days. These cute ceramic succulent planters are perfect for a family on the go, and the set of six could add a fun color and design element once filled with live plants (which are not included.) Each pot is three inches in diameter and comes with its own bamboo tray to keep water spots off the furniture.
Another modern option is these 11 inch rectangle succulent planters which would look cool in a two-level configuration. We love them because they’re self-watering, making plants even easier to care for.
For a more dramatic presentation that’s still ridiculously affordable, these white owl succulent pots come with a cool wooden display stand that gives each pot the attention it deserves. If you’re shopping for your favorite hipster, succulent planters are big favorites.
Aromatherapy is a simple way to relax when you’re stressed, and this awesome VicTsing essential oil diffuser makes it easy to indulge in self-care every single day. Once filled, this diffuser has up to 15 hours of run time. It comes with six bottles of pure essential oil that offer a variety of benefits, including a few of the more powerful oils that are great for cold and flu season like eucalyptus and tea tree which are beneficial for clearing sinuses.
With a light ring around the center, it features 14 different colors for calming relaxation. They can pick a favorite or cycle through all the colors. The diffuser emits a fine ultrasonic mist, so there are no worries about things feeling damp or waterlogged. It comes with an easy to set time with programs of one, three, and six hours, and an automatic shutoff feature.
If you’ve been wondering about the health benefits of aromatherapy, check out these findings from the doctors at MayoClinic that are pretty darned impressive.
Going into the coldest season of the year, who doesn’t love to cozy up on the couch or in their favorite reading chair with a comfy fleece throw like this one? Not only does this plush blanket feel soft and keep you warm, but it also comes printed with all sorts of sweet healing and positive sentiments to give your giftee peace of mind at what can be a stressful time for many.
From peace, love, and hope to positive thoughts and bear hugs, this blanket delivers all the warmth and love that you might not be able to offer in-person this year. Machine washable, this blanket is easy-care and comes in more than a dozen colors to choose from.
Baths are relaxing. Baths are fun. Bath gift sets are great Christmas gift ideas, especially when you’re shopping on a budget and you can find a delightful lemon citrus spa basket like this one for under $25. This set is both relaxing and invigorating. Filled with skin-loving options it includes bath salts, shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, and bath fizzers, along with a loofah and a bath sponge all inside a pretty tin decorated with a citrus grove print.
These spa products contain lemon oils that help to enhance your giftee’s mood and nourish their skin while grapefruit oil helps to detoxify and deeply cleanse. This set would be equally appreciated by both men and women.
Another awesome bath set that makes a great unisex gift is the Lovery Vanilla Coconut Home Spa Set that can create a tropical tub paradise in no time. It features bath fizzers, body wash, bubble bath, lotion, hand towels, and even a bottle of lusciously scented body oil for a sensual bathtime experience.
Whether it’s in their home, their car, their trailer, or their backpack, everyone on your Christmas list needs to have a handy survival kit like this one in case of an unexpected emergency. This kit is stocked with all the necessities they’ll need to survive whether they’re escaping a natural disaster, unexpectedly injured, or they’re lost in the woods.
It includes medical supplies like bandages and alcohol wipes, plus a survival knife, wire saw, water bottle clip, emergency blanket, flintstone fire starter, scraper, flashlight, credit card knife, tactical pen, whistle, mini light, carabiner, window breaker, compass, and more, all stowed in a convenient waterproof box.
While this one is less than $25, you can spend a bit more and get an even more comprehensive collection of 32 survival tools. If you’re really trying to spend less than ten bucks per person this year, you can still keep your loved ones safe with a paracord bracelet that has a surprising collection of survival essentials.
We all know clean water means life, and there’s no better way to ensure there’s always plenty of it to drink, there’s the LifeStraw personal water filter. It’s the ideal gift for everyone who loves to spend time in the outdoors as it can transform even the most awful looking puddle into drinkable fresh water, while removing 99.99% of dangerous bacteria and parasites.
The LifeStraw weighs just two ounces unlike may other filtration devices, it provides a continuous flow of fresh water. It’s also great for the environment because it saves the planet from more unneeded plastic waste. A single LifeStraw can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water. Plus, if you love giving a gift that gives back, every LifeStraw purchase means a child will receive an entire school year of clean drinking water. We can all toast to that!
When you want to help someone create a relaxing space in their home, a tabletop fountain can be the perfect Zen addition. This three-tier waterfall fountain is just the right size (not to mention the right price) to create calm in any room with the soothing sounds of water. At just seven inches tall, this sweet little fountain could even find space on an office desk. It’s made of sturdy polyresin, and it’s so simple to fill and operate. The top lifts off and they just need to fill the basin with water.
An internal pump takes care of the rest, because this fountain is totally self-contained, so it’s basically plug and play. Another great buy is the Tiered Column Fountain that combines candlelight and water to create a relaxing experience. For a more Asian inspired design, the Bamboo Accent Fountain is classically simple yet beautiful.
If you’ve ever wondered why the sound of water is so relaxing, turns out it triggers neurochemicals in our brain according to this article from Gr8tness.com. So really, a tabletop fountain is many gifts in one – a perfect combination of art, form, function, and good therapy.
Are you shopping for a Mr. or Ms. Fixit? If you answered yes, this small gift could save their life when they’re working around the house. Easy to slip into his pocket and keep handy at all times, the Fluke VoltAlert allows them to quickly test for energized circuits any time they’re changing a fixture, adding an outlet, or doing other projects around the house.
This non-contact voltage tester is super simple to use. They just touch the tip to a terminal strip, outlet, or supply cord. When the tip glows red and the unit beeps, they’ll know there’s voltage present.
Another tiny tool that’s essential for even the simplest of jobs, from hanging a picture to leveling your freezer, is the IRWIN Tools Pocket Level. It’s sure to become one of his favorites in the shop and around the house.
More than soothing light, this beautiful Himalayan salt lamp has some pretty magical powers. Besides being a beautiful and inexpensive gift idea, these lamps emit the kind of gentle glow that can help your giftee fall asleep faster at night, and that’s a pretty great gift too. According to the medical gurus at Healthline, these lamps help to limit bright natural light which helps to enhance relaxation.
This lamp features a beautiful black metal exterior with an elegant forest scene, creating a look that’s almost like stained glass. This is also a design that would complement any craftsman designed home. It comes with an easy to use dimmer switch that allows you to progressively decrease the brightness as you feel inclined. While this lamp uses salt chunks, we’re also pretty crazy about the Himalayan salt fire bowl, which uses smooth round balls of salt. It’s a stunner and also very affordable.
Now, depending on who you ask, there are also lots of claims about the fact that Himalayan salt helps to reduce toxins in the air, easing breathing and allergies, but we weren’t able to find substantive evidence for that.
Winter’s a time when everyone’s skin gets dull, and there’s no one who doesn’t deserve a good facial. Since most people aren’t about to head for the spa right now, you can give them a gift of glowing skin with this fun winter mask set from FaceTory. With eight different masks, it’s got something for all different skin types and each one helps with hydrating, balancing, and moisturizing the skin.
There are detox masks, masks that plump and smooth, and masks that brighten and firm in this set. They’re also super affordable, and if you’re struggling to find a cheap gift for teen girls, this one would definitely be a hit. FaceTory also makes mask collections that address oily skin, combination skin, and dry skin, and all of them feature cute bunny headbands and the kind of packaging well-loved by Korean beauty fans because it’s just so darned adorable.
Shopping for someone who loves a nightly glass of wine? The Chefman electric wine opener is one of our favorite budget-friendly Christmas gifts. This handy tool gives them one-touch control so they’ll spend less time struggling to uncork and more time enjoying their favorite bottles. With a stainless steel housing, the opener has a sleek design with a lucite base and LED light that allows the user to see as their cork is almost magically extracted from the bottle.
They’ll also love that this wine opener is rechargeable with a built-in battery that never needs changing. A single charge can open up to 30 bottles of wine before needing to be recharged. The opener also comes with a foil cutter to make using it quick and efficient. Just in case you’re looking for an even more inexpensive gift for the wine lovers on your list, these box sign wine coasters are a hoot
When you’re shopping for someone who spends a lot of time on their feet, this wooden foot massager is an absolute essential for stress relief and fighting the aches and pains of arthritis, plantar fasciitis, and general exhaustion. Dual massage rollers target key pressure points from the heels to the toes, and unlike those that require water and plug ins, this one is so convenient, they can easily keep it under their desk at work for a quick foot workover anytime they have a moment or need to work at their computer.
With 10 independently-moving rollers in two different designs, this massager does an even better job than those expensive electric massagers when it comes to stimulating and soothing their feet. According to the experts at Harvard Medical School, regular foot massage improves circulation, stimulates muscles, and relieves pain. That’s a pretty priceless gift to give this Christmas.
When it comes to the concoction of vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer, there’s only one receptacle that worthy of the drink, and that’s a copper Moscow Mule mug. Why? Because they keep this cult classic cocktail at just the right temperature, and this set of four hammered copper mugs is perfect to serve them. You couldn’t find a better Christmas gift for someone who loves mixology at its most irreverent, and this set comes with a matched copper jigger plus four copper straws and a stirrer.
Get them the mugs this year while you’re shopping on a budget, and perhaps next year if you’re feeling a bit more flush, you’ll want to add the Mixology Copper Cocktail Shaker Set.
There’s some pretty fun history about how the Moscow Mule came to be in this article by Michael Cervin.
When it comes to clean beauty products, more and more companies are getting on the bandwagon, and that’s why this awesome collection of polishes from Zoya is high on our list of cheap Christmas gifts for anyone on your list who loves the perfect mani or pedi. Their “10 Free” formulas are free from Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Dibutl, Toluene, Camphor, TPHP, Parabens, Xylene, Ethyl, Tosylamide, and Lead.
As if that wasn’t good enough, these polishes deliver sumptuous, long-lasting color in a range of shades that’s quite unexpected. The ‘Tis the Season collection is filled with rich warm tones every polish lover is going to adore, while the All Snuggled Up collection delivers gorgeous colors just ripe for the picking.
Gel nail polish sets are another fun option, especially if you’re shopping for teen girls who love to swap and combine colors just for fun. In addition, all these polish sets are super cheap gift ideas while being very high quality.
For the woman who considers herself a style maven, this gorgeous pashmina shawl is an affordable gift idea that looks like you spent a bundle! The red and black print will go with tons of her winter and holiday apparel, and because it’s 100% wool, it’ll keep her warm as well as elevating her style. At 96 by 43 inches in size, it can easily be draped over the shoulders of her winter coat, or worn indoors as a wrap to keep her toasty.
This pashmina comes in dozens of brilliant prints from classic to funky, but just in case this one is a little too pricey for your liking, there are many pashmina scarves for under $20 that she’ll love as well.
Ideal for runners, late night dog walkers, and anyone who loves to be outside after dark, this LED lighted beanie and lighted gloves are a gift that can keep them safe and visible once the sun goes down. The beanie offers four LED bulbs and three adjustable light settings and is easily removed and recharged via USB.
The stretchy gloves are also rechargeable with lights on the thumbs and forefingers, making tasks that require fine motor skills a lot more simple when they’re outdoors, including shoveling, scraping car windows, and even taking out the trash. This two gift combo is seriously wallet-friendly and great for both men and women.
If you love the light up glove idea, but wish they were geared toward kids, take heart. The AMAZER light up gloves for kids are awesome and less than $10!
It seems like we’re all spending a lot more time at home these days, so if you’re looking to find a gift that can keep a whole family occupied (even one with teenagers,) the Hookey ring toss game is challenging and fun and can be used indoors or outdoors. A safer alternative to a dartboard, the ring toss game requires both concentration and dexterity, but doesn’t leave any holes in the walls – a serious bonus. Plus it’s cheap! That’s good too.
Two players at a time can challenge each other with six shots apiece, trying to land their rings on the highest point hooks on the wooden board. If you’re wed to the thought of a dartboard as a gift, you can actually get the Betterline magnetic dartboard set that’s both budget-friendly and safe for families with smaller kids.
You might think Jack Black skincare products are just for men, but the women in their life will assure you that’s not the truth, especially when it comes to The Balm Squad – a foursome of awesomely hydrating lip balms that are definitely unisex. These last-all-day lip balms are serious therapy for dry chapped lips and they offer full spectrum UV protection with SPF 25, which means they’re also a great gift for the skiers on your Christmas list.
They’re made with hydrating and nourishing shea butter and olive oil, plus antioxidants as well as green tea and vitamin E. With old favorites like mint and shea butter, this set includes two new limited-edition flavors – Vanilla Bourbon (seriously great!) and Mango Chili Lime. These balms never feel sticky or waxy and they’ll never make you look like you just ate a greasy pork chop either. There are lots of other awesome Jack Black gift sets on Amazon, many of which fall into our price range for cheap gifts, even though Jack Black offers premium skincare products.
Kids seem so technologically savvy these days, so if you’re shopping for a toddler and you want a gift that teaches basic skills without relying on screen time, the LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Word Book is an awesome gift. Turtle, Tiger, and Monkey are the learning friends who will introduce your favorite little one to more than 100 age-appropriate words chosen by learning experts.
With pages and pictures they can see and touch, they’ll learn about pets, animals, food, mealtime, colors, activities, opposites, the outdoors, and more. When they touch the words on the page, this interactive book will say the word, make an appropriate sound, and even play fun sound effects. That can even “favorite” the words they like, while they learn the Learning Friends theme song.
This gift is ideal for any little one 18+ months old who is just learning to talk and loves to discover. For a pre-schooler, the LeapFrog LeapStart Preschool Success Kit is an awesome idea, while still fitting your budget.
When you’re shopping for a guy who loves to pamper his facial fur, this Viking Revolution beard care kit is a popular and budget-friendly option with all sorts of goodies he’s going to love. It features everything he’ll need to keep his beard at the peak of perfection, and even comes with a grooming success handbook, a handy tome for every guy, to be honest.
Packaged in a cool metal reusable tin, this kit includes a wooden boar bristle beard brush, double-sided pocket beard comb, sandalwood beard oil, sandalwood beard balm, and a super sharp set of beard scissors to keep things constantly trimmed to perfection. In reading this article from Heliotrope, it turns out that Sandalwood oil is actually calming and relaxing, and what guy couldn’t use a bit of that self-care right now?
Not all wind chimes are created equal, so if you’re looking for one that has been created by music teachers and is focused on sublime sound, the UpBlend outdoor wind chimes are a great find at an even better price. These educators/developers worked hard to find the precise frequencies to provide tranquility and calm enjoyment, and with the slightest breeze, your giftee will experience just that.
At 29 inches long, it features six, large, deep tone, melodic aluminum tubes of varying lengths. At the top, it has a beechwood suspension platform, and it also has a robust beechwood striker and windcatcher. These wind chimes come in four different color options so it’s easy to match one to anyone’s exterior decor.
Another cool gift idea, especially for someone who lives in an apartment or condo, are these Rainbow wind chimes that feature tinkling shells and glass and make much softer, but still relaxing sounds.
Hammocks are awesome gifts for almost anyone, from a teen who wants to relax in the backyard, to a hardcore hiker who wants to avoid sleeping on the ground. The Legit camping hammock is perfectly portable for all kinds of outdoor excursions. This grab and go two-person hammock is lightweight, with a spacious design, and a 400-pound capacity.
It comes with everything they’ll need to get airborne including steel carabiners, rope, and tree-friendly straps. The hammock and gear easily fits into the lightweight stuff sack that comes with this package.
Lots of people wish they had a tattoo, and it’s not limited to the younger crowd. This Christmas you can grant their wish with this pack of temporary tattoos with contemporary designs for almost anyone. With 60 sheets and nearly 300 designs, they’re waterproof, non-toxic and non-allergic. They can last for days to give someone an edgy look without the permanence (or pain!) of getting a real tattoo.
These are easy to apply and just as easy to remove. Simply dabbing with alcohol or baby oil diminishes them fast. They’re great for party nights out, photo shoots, or maybe to give someone a sense of whether or not they’d like to invest in the real thing. In that case, you can always give them a follow-up gift of some great tattoo aftercare.
Kids are on your Christmas list this year, right? If you want to give them a gift that will provide hours of fun in their own backyard, this set of stomp rockets is gonna be a guaranteed hit. With three aerobatic stunt rockets that can flip, spin, and soar, they’ll do giant loops and fly up to 100 feet in the air. (Hint: grownups will want to play with them too!)
Parents will love you because these need no batteries. They use a sturdy adjustable air rocket launch stand and launch stomp pad with an air hose powered by your kids’ energy. They’re ideal for toddlers and kids up to 8 years old.
Another hit at our house are these Rocket Slingshot Copters with LED Lights. They provide hours of fun, and especially when they’re played with at night. Watching the copters come down and trying to catch them before they hit the ground is a great backyard workout for the whole family.
People who spend a ton of time outside often struggle with keeping their hands warm in winter. The KARECEL rechargeable hand warmer is the simple solution for toasty mitts, with three heat settings that rapidly get up to temp. And this cool hand warmer does double duty, acting as a power bank for dead cell phones and other devices. It’s shockproof and won’t ever burn or scald hands. Simply slipped into a pocket, it’s at the ready to keep fingers nimble rather than numb. Get it in five colors, and because it’s so affordable, you might want to get one for yourself.
Golfers across the country can get a little sad when it’s winter because most of them know they can’t get on the course again til spring. This Christmas you can help them up the ante on their game, with the RELILAC pop-up golf chipping net that they can practice with throughout the cold months and be ready to kill it on the course when the weather’s warmer.
This net sets up in less than a minute, and folds back down just as easily, fitting into an easy to stow pouch. With a center target to improve aim, it also has side pockets to catch missed shots. This net comes with 12 bright yellow balls to practice with, but you can also use regular golf balls too. At just one pound, it’s simple to pack to any park or open space.
When it comes to gifts for golfers who have everything, you’ll probably need to up your budget a bit to find something right for them.
Every gun owner knows the importance of keeping their firearms clean and in top condition. The Wild Shot gun cleaning kit will be a much appreciated addition to their arsenal, and of course, they’ll get a chuckle out of the bullet-shaped case it comes in. But gun cleaning is serious business, and this kit is made to do real duty.
Good for a wide range of firearms from pistols, to shotguns and rifles, this kit includes three brass cleaning rods, a plastic handle, 10 brass wire brushes, five mops, two brass adaptors, two plastic slotted patch holders, 25 cleaning patches, one double-ended nylon brush, one double-ended cleaning pick, an empty oil bottle, plus the clever case.
If you’re shopping for someone new to hunting or shooting, there are lots of solid reasons to clean your gun, and this article from Ultrasonic Power Corp. gives a great primer you may want to share with them when you gift them this kit.
Working out at home has become more popular than ever, but who has the budget for a Peloton or the space they can devote to a full home gym? These LifeFit resistance bands can turn any room in the house into a workout facility with no worry of exposure to others. Five bands offer resistance levels from 10 to 50 pounds, giving muscle groups large and small a run for their money.
These come with a door anchor, adjustable ankle straps, and foam soft grip handles. Affordable, portable, and effective, these bands come with a convenient carrying bag so they can be used while traveling for a full-body workout. They’ll help anyone build muscle and burn fat. They also increase coordination, boost stamina, flexibility, and range of motion, plus they’re less than $30!
Snow globes are one of those tactile Christmas gifts that everyone will play with – they can’t help it. This glitter globe is a gift your loved ones will bring out every year to enjoy. It features four pretty cardinals on a branch in a wintery scene, and when wound, it plays “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” to get everyone in the holiday spirit. The resin base looks like a forest of leafless aspen trees with snow to add an even more festive feel.
Cardinals have some wonderful symbolism which you can add to the card when you give this gift. According to Worldbirds.org, they represent love, devotion, and in Native American lore they also are associated with good fortune.
We also love this cardinal snow globe as it has two large birds inside the globe along with a gorgeous red cardinal on the top. It’s musical as well and plays Pachelbel’s Canon in D.
There’s one healthy way to get fit fast, and that’s simply by getting out and walking, but for the person on your gift list who wants a more aggressive workout, or the one who struggles with stability on uneven ground, the TrailBuddy collapsible trekking poles are a terrific cheap gift idea. Made of super-durable but lightweight aircraft aluminum, these poles weigh in at just 9.7 ounces, making them ideal for older users.
They’re versatile for lots of uses besides walking and hiking. They’re great for snowshoeing, and climbing steep trails. These have four different tip options with interchangeable parts that include snow baskets, mud baskets, and rubber tips as well as the pointed metal tip. Cork grips conform to the shape of their hands, and the padded straps prevent chafing.
These poles can be lengthened or shortened in a second with simple lever locks. Plus they come in an assortment of color options, so pick a pair to match your giftee’s personality.
Kitchen gifts that are funky and different make great cheap Christmas presents and these clever hedgehog measuring cups are a prime example. With four measuring cups from 1/4 cup to a full cup, they are made of stoneware that’s been handpainted so each set is unique. For someone who collects hedgehog stuff, they’d be seriously cute as decor and filled with succulents, but there are tons of hedgehog gifts out there if you happen to be shopping for someone like that.
Girls big and little love mermaids, so why not get them this awesome fleece mermaid tail blanket to snuggle in? Made from extra-thick flannel fleece, this blanket is the perfect cover-up for watching TV, reading a book, or general lounging around. It comes in sizes for both children and adults, so you can find a fit for every girl on your list.
These mermaid knee socks are another fun homage to the enchanting undersea creature (legend). Great for cosplay or just for fun, they’re super stretchy and made for adults who embrace their sense of whimsy.
A perfect mermaid gift for a special woman, this handmade mermaid charm necklace features a sea glass pendant with a silver mermaid charm and pearl. If you’re loving the whole mermaid theme, check out these 101 mermaid gift ideas for more fodder.
Seems like smoothies have become a regular part of our food lexicon, and everyone from busy adults to teens is always jonesing for their own blend of goodness. The Secura 300 watt personal blender is a family-friendly option because it comes with two 20 ounce BPA-free sports bottles that you actually blend right in. Serious convenience, at a reasonable price.
This blender features stainless steel chopping blades that can blend all sorts of fruits and vegetables into healthy and delicious drinks for the family who’s constantly on the go.
Grilling gifts are a sure fire hit this year, especially with so many of us sticking close to home rather than going out to eat. This expansive set of barbecue tools is the perfect idea for any pit master as it comes with top quality stainless steel tools including a 4-in-1 spatula, all-purpose knife, superior-grip tongs, barbecue fork, silicone basting brush, grill cleaning brush, brush head, four kabob skewers, eight corn holders, and all of them fit into a cool aluminum storage case.
As an added bonus, this kit comes with a cooler bag that can be used to carry meats to a barbecue, or pack along grilling spices and condiments.
Every gardener needs a good set of hand tools, but many use the ones they’ve had for years no matter how bad of shape they might be in. You can be the Christmas hero this year when you deliver this Scuddles garden tool set. One of our favorite gifts for gardeners, this set includes breathable claw finger gloves, a garden cultivator, garden rake, two trowels, pruners, a weeder, and an awesome garden tote that makes it easy to carry every tool at all times, so there’s no running back to the garage for more.
These tools are built to last and feature high-quality wood handles and anti-rust coated steel implements. The set also includes a misting bottle to gently water their new seedlings when they first sprout.
One way to get kids hooked on gardening is to help them learn to grow things by themselves. This sweet flower growing kit is a fun gift that can teach them lots of solid gardening know-how as they sprout and nurture their own Marigold, Cosmos, and Zinnia flowers. The visual impact will keep them excited, especially once they bloom, but there’s all kinds of creativity to be enjoyed along the way as well.
The kit comes with a galvanized planter and all the paints, brushes, and a palette they can use to create their own custom designs. The planter has a removable liner and they’ll get three seed packets, plant markers, and a spray bottle to mist their plant babies. Get your kids their own child-size garden tool set and keep their excitement high as they transplant their flowers into your outdoor beds this spring.
There’s nothing that can make a person happier than the delightful appearance of hummingbirds in the spring, and this blown glass feeder is going to lure them in by the dozens. The brilliant colors are an attractant for our favorite little zoomies, and the leakproof ABS base is rust-free and features lots of footrests for the tiny birds. Did you know that hummingbirds can’t walk? They can only perch and use their miniature legs and feet to scoot a little, but you’ll find more fun facts about hummingbirds in this article by Bert Raynes for the Jackson Hole News.
This feeder is big – it holds 36 ounces, which might seem like a lot. Believe us, in the spring the birds can empty that in a day or two. It comes with a hanging hook for easy placement outdoors. We also love the look of this LEADNOVO blown glass hummingbird feeder.
While these feeders are a little more expensive, if you’re looking for a cool glass feeder with a vintage vibe, the Perky Pet glass hummingbird feeder is a really nice one that costs about 40% less than the blown glass feeders. It only holds 10 ounces though, which does make for more frequent filling.
Women and wine go hand in hand, especially women with a snarky and demented sense of humor, which is what makes this set of hilarious wine coasters a seriously fun Christmas gift that’s pretty darned cheap. Each coaster features a funny comment from women about wine, but these are truly functional as well as fun. They’ll keep tabletops safe from marks, because they’re made to be durable and absorbent.
If you’re looking for funny gifts for women, Zumatico has another set of funny Diva coasters that’s equally affordable. They play off stereotypes all women love to laugh at. Looking for a gift for yoga-loving drinkers? The Zumatico funny Yoga coasters are going to be a hit.
Imagine a fresh canvas every time you sit down to paint. That’s what the Buddha Board Enso delivers. This unique and creative gift lets your inner artist out without wasting paint and canvas, and with zero clean-up as well. It’s easy to create beautiful images with soft strokes. It teaches the user the Zen art of living in the moment because as images dry, they disappear and it’s time to begin anew.
This set comes with the 10 x 10 inch sturdy stand-up painting board and case along with the water brush which has a refillable handle. It’s an especially great gift for those right-brain types who like things neat and tidy but they can also benefit from learning that no moment is truly in control as they watch their work disappear.
While it seems like there are fewer and fewer people learning to read and write in cursive, there are other writing and lettering art forms to fill in. This gorgeous calligraphy set is a wonderful way for someone to learn letter forms, and to write in an old world way that will add a special touch to cards, photos, scrapbooks, and more.
This boxed set comes with a beautiful wooden dip pen along with an antique brass holder, as well as twelve nibs for different styles. It also includes seven bottles of ink so their creativity isn’t limited to black and white. The introduction booklet provides them with examples of different fonts and styles they can play with, so the only thing you might need to provide is lots and lots of calligraphy paper because this is one art form that definitely takes practice, but eventually becomes addictive.
There aren’t that many people who sew anymore, but there are plenty of them who need to mend a seam, stitch a hem, or sew back on a button, which is what makes this sweet Singer sewing basket a delightful gift for anyone who is just beginning life on their own. It comes with all the essentials for basic projects, including four 25-yard spools of neutral colored thread, 8.5 inch comfort fabric scissors, a needle threader, thimble, tape measure, and needles on a magnet that matches the fun and funky basket print.
The basket itself offers plenty of space for thread storage as well as other sewing essentials, and the handle makes it simple to pick up and use. The padded top works well for sticking needles into when they’re mid-mend, and the internal organizer keeps everything neatly in its place. If you’re looking for other sewing gifts, there are lots of affordable (and expensive) ideas to choose from.
Are you sometimes stymied by shopping for that person who has to keep everything absolutely organized? (I know because I’m married to one of them!) A bullet journal kit like this one might just be the answer to all their organizing woes and needs. With tab stickers, stencils, 12 fine-line water-based pens, and a dotted journal, they’ll be making lists and checking them twice all year long.
While those of us who are slightly less linear in our thinking might be inclined to poo-poo bullet journaling, it turns out that it’s not only incredibly effective for keeping tasks on track, it also frees up brain space to allow for more creative endeavors. This cool gift is less than $20 and makes perfect sense for anyone who could use a little help with project management.
All kids can benefit from playing with dolls, and this one from Melissa & Doug is such a sweet option that can stand up to heavy-duty loving and dragging around it’s going to get. This 12 inch doll has soft cuddly skin, eyes that open and close, and a soft outfit that can be taken off and put back on so many times.
Her arms and face can be wiped with a warm rag, teaching girls and boys basic hygiene skills as well as great lessons in how to be nurturing and loving. Yes, even boys should play with dolls and according to this article from the Boston Globe, boys whose play defies gender stereotypes significantly benefit helping them to better connect with others while building life skills.
If you’re nervous about buying a girl baby doll for a little boy, consider giving him the Melissa & Doug Luke and Lucy twin dolls, that way he’ll have one of each. Better yet, give them to siblings to learn about loving AND sharing.
Christmas decor is a great gift to give because every year when a loved one or friend brings something out for the season, they’ll think of you and the year that you gifted it. That’s why we love these adorable Christmas pillow covers. They can easily slide over a standard 18-inch throw pillow and transform any room into a festive holiday space.
These are made of 100% cotton linen and are soft to the touch. With four different designs, each one will bring a smile to any person who reads them. With a simple zipper closure, they’re machine washable so they can be kept clean and reused year after year. We also love these buffalo plaid pillow covers that also come with four different designs. They’ll add a pop of bright color as well as sweet sentiments to the Christmas decorations.
For a more whimsical touch, you might also like these pillow covers with Santa, Rudolf, Frosty, and the elves.
Do you have friends or family that loves to get together over a good bottle of wine and some delicious cheese? Then break out the rustic bread, and deliver it along with this lovely bamboo cheeseboard this Christmas. This affordable gift idea has a large cutting surface with a nice grooved ridge around the outside for easily presenting bread and crackers.
Underneath, a slide-out drawer holds four brushed stainless steel cheese knives and four stainless steel cheese forks to make a perfect presentation. If they by chance already have a favorite board they love for cheese and charcuterie, this stainless steel six-piece cheese knife set is less than $20, and you could add some clever chalkboard cheese markers as affordable gift ideas.
If you’ve been searching for the right gift for an architect or builder in your life, this 3D sticky note pad is going to fascinate and delight them. Yes, it’s at the top of our cheap gifts price range, but it’s too cool to leave off our list. With each note removed, this pad slowly reveals a beautiful 3D cityscape that even lights up at night!
With 170 sheets, whoever gets this gift is going to be looking for reasons to leave notes for everyone just to reveal the sculpture at the end. This set reveals a different structural scene that includes the Great Wall and 3D trees, while this set reveals the Tokoyo Tower.