61 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts They’ll Love

There’s nothing quite as soothing to the soul and the belly as a spicy cup of hot tea on a cold winter day, and the Tea Forté Warming Joy gift set is a lovely gift that will please anyone on your list this Christmas. When we received these to test out, we discovered not only that the collection of winter spice tea blends was particularly delicious, even the box they came in was like a gift in itself.

The tea pyramids are a step up from your standard tea bag, so they seem extra special each time you use one. And this set comes with a big holiday red mug with a lid to keep your tea nice and hot while it steeps. Since the bags have a clever top with a stiff string and little leaf, you’ll note that the cover has a hole on top that accommodates it.

This set also comes with a clever caddy to set your spent tea bag after steeping, and it’s hard not to get excited about blends like winter chai, harvest apple spice, raspberry ganache, rum raisin biscotti, and spiced ginger plum! You can also choose from two other beautifully boxed sets with different blends of organic teas – the Tea Forté Jardin Gift Set and the Tea Forté Fleur Gift Set. While they’re at the top of our price range for cheap Christmas gifts, these will rank right at the top of everyone’s favorites this year.