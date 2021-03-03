51 Most Useful Gifts to Give

What if I told you that the Rocketbook Everlast could be the last notebook you ever buy? Believe it or not, the Rocketbook is the first entirely reusable notepad to use actual pen and paper, thus preserving the classic experience of note-taking. As long as you use a pen, highlighter, or marker from the Pilot Frixion line, their ink will magically wash off the specialized pages with just a little water.

When you are ready to clear out some space in your Rocketbook, simply open up the free Rocketbook app, which will use your phone’s camera to scan your pages and transcribe them to your preferred cloud service in seconds. You even get to choose what format it is uploaded to. With no hardware required, this smart notebook just doesn’t get easier to use.