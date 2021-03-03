51 Most Useful Gifts to Give

There are few feelings worse than buying a gift that ends up sitting on a shelf unopened and unused. If you want to give a gift that goes fully appreciated, you have to think practically and choose only the most useful gifts. Researchers from the Tepper School of Business conducted a study which revealed that gift receivers prefer gifts with long-term utility while gift givers prefer to give gifts that make the recipient say “wow.” This year, make the right choice and choose form over function.
Socks are a classic Christmas gift because everyone can always use more pairs. But here’s a little shopping pro tip from a seasoned vet: get your friends and family a high-quality pair of socks because you know they won’t do it for themselves. Smart wool socks designed for hiking are the best socks for any occasion as their material blend is naturally moisture-wicking and breathable while still being warm and soft. Next time you buy someone a pair of socks, consider going for quality over quantity and you’ll see just what a difference it can make.
Sometimes the least glamorous gifts are the most useful ones, which is why you should have no shame should you choose to gift someone a bunch of batteries. If you think about it, they are a perfect gift because everyone needs them and no one wants to buy them. If it helps sort your feelings out, you can think of them as gift cards for electricity.
Did you know that there is more bacteria on the average smartphone than there is on the average toilet seat? Well, it’s true, which is why the Coral UV 3-in-1 Sterilizer is such a useful gift to give. This handy desktop device uses UVC light to eliminate 99.9% of harmful germs in just 10 minutes. As an added bonus, the Coral UV Sanitizer can also be used to dry wet objects (this is mainly used for baby items like bottles and pacifiers but it has plenty of other applications too). On top of that, it also has a HEPA filter to prevent the drying jets of air from bringing in any airborne pathogens.
Did you know you can microwave your limes to get more juice? Or that you can use white wine to clean red wine stains? Everyone loves life hacks, which is why Keith Bradford’s book full of them is the perfect gift for a practical person. These examples are just things I snagged off the front cover so if you want the really choice life hacks, you’ll have to snag a copy and see for yourself!
Planning for disasters is never fun but when you have practical tools like the Life Straw around your home, you’ll end up being better prepared than you expected. The Life Straw is a personal water filter that is just as at home in a camping backpack as it is in your fallout bunker. Its internal carbon filter is rated to clean up to 1,000 gallons of water in its lifespan and its compact size makes it easy to pack along anywhere where supplies are scarce. Its compact and simple design make it easy for anyone to use. And who’s not going to love sipping clean water straight from a river?+
What if I told you that the Rocketbook Everlast could be the last notebook you ever buy? Believe it or not, the Rocketbook is the first entirely reusable notepad to use actual pen and paper, thus preserving the classic experience of note-taking. As long as you use a pen, highlighter, or marker from the Pilot Frixion line, their ink will magically wash off the specialized pages with just a little water.
When you are ready to clear out some space in your Rocketbook, simply open up the free Rocketbook app, which will use your phone’s camera to scan your pages and transcribe them to your preferred cloud service in seconds. You even get to choose what format it is uploaded to. With no hardware required, this smart notebook just doesn’t get easier to use.
We could all use a new pair of slippers from time to time, especially because those who need them most tend to wear theirs into the ground in a matter of months. These Nakiska slippers from Sorel will break the chain, though, as their high-quality rubber outsole and suede leather upper will last as long as your best pair of hiking boots. Their faux fur lining will keep your toes warm and toasty, plus they come in both men’s and women’s sizes.
If you live a life of responsibility you probably already have way too many keys dangling from your keyring than you know what to do with. Northwall’s Smart Key Organizer is a sophisticated way to take some of the jangle out of your dangle. It keeps keys tight and organized and also gives you a place to store a stealthy bottle opener for when the situation calls for it.
Whether it is from hobbies or hoarding, we all end up with a useless collection (or two) of small trinkets. It is simply the way of the world. But these collections don’t have to exist in disorder. In fact, you could gift this Akro-Mils Craft Cabinet to a complete stranger and they’d instantly know what to do with it. When you make organizing as easy as sliding out 44 plastic drawers, it’s hard not to create a system of order. This cabinet is by far the most satisfying way to sort beads, hardware, fishing gear, jewelry, or whatever else you’re packing.
One can have a whole toolbox at their disposal but a proper Leatherman multitool will always be the one that sees the most use. How can it not be when it packs about a dozen different tools into one package? Leatherman tools are lightweight, compact, and reliable. They are backed by a 25-year warranty that ensures the Wave Plus will be the last multitool they ever need.
Burt’s Bees is the go-to natural lip balm for pretty much everyone I know and any one of them can tell you this: you can never have enough chapstick. Chapstick tubes are particularly useful gifts in the winter time since the dry air can easily cause your lips to crack and blister. But this particular brand is so unanimously loved that they make a great gift option year round.
Unfortunately, you can’t just wrap up and gift a good night’s sleep even if that’s exactly what someone needs. The next best thing, however, is a tool to help someone get to sleep like this white noise machine from Homedics. This compact noise machine operates on DC or battery power and offers six different soothing sounds to help one get to sleep. Its portability and simple controls ensure that this gift will see plenty of lifetime use from a struggling sleeper.
With streaming services and wireless audio increasingly coming straight from the phone in our pockets, remote controls are starting to feel a little old-tech. Enter the Logitech Harmony Hub. This simple electronic device can act as a sort of universal remote for up to 8 home theater devices, plus it can be used as a control point for all your favorite streaming apps. This way you can control all of your devices from any app-enabled device on your home network. No more mountains of remotes.
A wise man once said, “the best pocket knife if the one you are carrying,” but with that said, you might as well carry a quality knife to begin with. The Kershaw Leek is small and elegant — a gentleman’s knife by all accounts. Its three-inch blade makes it the perfect size for an everyday carry item for men or women. It’s got a lot of features that a knife enthusiast would appreciate as well: assisted open, a 13C26 steel blade, a 410 stainless handle, and the ability to be locked closed. Any other questions?
Whether their vice is hot drinks or cold ones, anyone can benefit from having a high-quality insulated beverage container like this 40-ounce Thermos. This double-walled bottle can maintain the temperature of its contents for up to 24 hours and is large enough to store healthy portions of soup or liquid. This is a useful item to have with you on a hike or a commute alike.
If you know someone who is always losing their keys, or their wallet, or their jacket, or their phone, then they need Tile. These compact plastic dongles are the ideal way to keep track of important yet easy to lose items and this 4-pack has enough Tile Mate devices to track a whole bag full of stuff. If you lose an item close by, you can use the Tile app or website to make it emit a loud sound to help track it down. If it is lost far from home, Tile can use its network of products to update its location via GPS.
A proper water bottle is a must-have, and water bottles don’t get much cooler than the Hydro Flask. This wide-mouth bottle is double-walled to insulate its contents for up to 24 hours cold and 6 hours hot. Its stainless steel is durable and has a grippy coating that helps you keep this water bottle handy in the most slippery of situations.
Researching useful gifts has the strange effect of turning you into a doomsday prepper. It feels a little weird at first but you know you’ll be most likely to have the last laugh since you have self-powering technology to keep you informed. To that point, everyone should have a hand-crank radio in their household in case of total emergencies. These useful devices are a power bank, AM/FM radio, and a flashlight all in one, making them the #1 thing you want to have in the case of a catastrophic power outage.
If you know someone with travel plans coming, then help them keep their most important belongings together with a tri-fold passport wallet. This RFID-blocking wallet has enough room to store cash, cards, a passport, your phone, and your plane tickets with room to spare. Keeping all of your important documents in one place is the easiest way to take the stress out of traveling and that is a treat your gift recipient will enjoy for years to come.
This 2012 update to Dale Carnegie’s classic people-skills manifesto, How to Win Friends & Influence People, is a handy update to the original’s time-tested advice. In addition to Carnegie’s essential strategy on how to communicate with diplomacy and tact, this edition also offers tips on how to properly utilize digital tools to project your message widely and clearly. This is a great gift option because it isn’t as expensive but the advice inside is downright invaluable. Consider this a must-read.
For one reason or another, we can all use a little extra storage space for our digital files. Your PC’s internal hard drive will fill up fast if you use it to store family photos and movies so it would certainly benefit any PC user to have an extra place to store files. Even if their storage needs are met, it is always nice to have a physical backup of these treasured memories. That goes double if they don’t have somewhere to store a total system backup. This 4 TB Western Digital hard drive offers more than enough space for any needs and at an awesome value price.
Unless you have a brand new car with remote startup, those few minutes waiting for the car cabin to warm up are always torture. If you know a car commuter who always has to wear multiple sweaters to drive anywhere, consider gifting them an electric car blanket to warm their soul. This lightweight fleece throw can be plugged into your car’s accessory port to warm you up before your car heater even kicks into gear.
For some people, waking up early is nearly impossible. But it doesn’t have to be such a pain. A smart alarm clock like the Witti Beddi helps smooth out your evening and morning routine with useful features like customizable mood lighting, a white noise generator, and app support to use your favorite Spotify and Apple Music playlists as an alarm. All of these features can be digitally controlled to maintain the ideal schedule.
The Bug-A-Salt Gun (read as bug assault) is the most fun way to control flying house pests like flies and mosquitoes. Simply load this toy gun with salt and it will launch a cluster of granules to knock flies out of the air with iron sight accuracy. This gun is harmless to humans and leaves bugs intact for easy cleanup. Whoever receives this gift is pretty much guaranteed to throw away their old swatter after the first hunt.
It’s perfectly understandable when a home chef doesn’t want to clutter up their kitchen with overly specific “unitasker” devices that just end up collecting dust. However, a rice cooker is certainly not one of these useless cooking gadgets. On the contrary, a quality rice cooker is something a home cook might use several times a day. This powerful digital rice cooker can be used to cook rice to perfection, steam vegetables, or even bake cakes. The power and versatility of a pressure cooker make it one of the most useful kitchen gadgets you’ll ever own.
Let me start by saying that a robot vacuum isn’t the ideal gift for everyone. After all, some people still like having to manually clean their whole house. Joking aside, the iRobot Roomba vacuum is among the most useful gifts for someone who is tasked with keeping a single-story home clean every day. This Wi-Fi enabled robot vacuum can be remotely scheduled to clean the floors at any time of day and it works on carpets and hard floors alike. This is a textbook example of a gift that feels like overkill until you use it for a week then try to imagine your life without it.
Taking pictures with your smartphone may be convenient but it doesn’t make a memory as easy to treasure as if you had it printed out. That’s pretty much the only reason CVS is still in business. But now you can use the KiiPix to turn any memory into an instant photo. All you have to do is load up the printer with Fujifilm Instax mini film, place your phone on the fold-out mount and flip the switch. It is a great way to give your photos that vintage flair without having to actually carry around a film camera.
Some folks are candid about what goes on in the powder room. But those who aren’t usually mean well to bring it up. They probably just want to make sure you already know about the Squatty Potty, the easier way to do your business. This compact footstool is designed to realign your colon for—and I quote—”easier elimination.” It easily tucks under the toilet bowl when not in use. Whoever you get this gift for may not know how to thank you for it, but believe me, they will want to once they try it.
Flasks have been used since the 19th century to discretely enjoy alcohol where it should not be enjoyed. When you buy someone a solid hip flask, you can expect it to last your discerning concertgoer or tailgater the better half of a lifetime. This ornate PU leather flask from Primo Flasks is a sturdy and stylish choice, making it one of the most useful gifts you can give a drinker on the go.
Did you know our smartphones have more germs on them than the toilets seats we use? My guess is that you didn’t, or else you wouldn’t go so long without wiping it down. Alternatively, you would already have Phonesoap, an innovative product that uses UV rays to disinfect your mobile devices and kill 99.9% of all bacteria on it. It only takes ten minutes to fully sanitize your phone and it offers wireless charging to compatible devices while it does its work. It also still supports wired charging as well, making this a great gift for pretty much anyone.
A travel sewing kit is a simple but thoughtful gift that pays for itself within the first few times of using it. This compact kit has everything you need to make on the go repairs to fabric that’s torn at the seams. No one is excited to need it but they will always be glad to have it. Just think of it like a first aid kit for your clothes.
No matter what technological innovations emerge in coming years, nothing will replace the simple effectiveness of the suction cup grabber in the realm of reaching things without getting up off the couch. This suction cup grabber has an insane number of uses, from picking up trash off the ground, changing high up light bulbs, or just grabbing a beer off the coffee table.
Amazon’s Echo Plus is a Bluetooth speaker and a smart home hub all in one thanks to the inclusion of its Alexa voice assistant software. This speaker connects via WiFi to access the cloud-based voice assistant, who can perform a number of automated tasks to streamline your day. You can issue any number of commands ranging from “Alexa find new music on Spotify,” to “Alexa order me a pizza.” The speaker itself is only okay but you can always connect a better sound system if you have one available. Either way, the Echo Plus is the most useful speaker you’ll come across, especially when it comes with a free Philips Hue Bulb to get your smart home started.
Anyone who is invested in keeping healthy knows how beneficial it is to track your progress towards personal health. It’s the same reason people pay for gym memberships instead of buying their own equipment outright. The Fitbit Flex 2 is like having a personal trainer on your wrist at all times. It tracks your steps and you can use the free Fitbit app to record more detailed workouts and measure your progress towards better health. The Flex 2 can also track your sleeping habits to help you adjust your schedule to be as best rested as possible. This fitness band is lightweight and unobtrusive, which makes it well worth wearing everywhere you go.
Anyone who works at a desk knows what a drain it is your stamina to have to sit still for hours on end. Don’t even get me started on the damage it does to your posture to sit at a keyboard during most hours of the day. The good news is that much of this damage can be undone with even a few minutes of standing at your desk every day. The FlexiSpot M2B Standing Desk riser can turn an ordinary desk into a convertible standing desk, giving you a chance in the day to align your spine and improve blood circulation. FlexiSpot desk risers are sturdy and made of high-quality materials so it can serve as a long-lasting improvement on anyone’s home or office workspace.
A waffle maker might seem excessive but consider the facts before you knock this gift. Number 1: waffles are delicious. Number 2: there is no other way to make waffles than with a waffle iron. Number 3: this waffle maker is compact and inexpensive. With these facts in mind, I can’t come up with a reason not to buy someone a waffle maker for Christmas. Unless they already have one.
If you are shopping for a guy who regularly snowboards or lives in a snowy area, a boot dryer is an absolute game-changer. Not only can you dry off your boots after a long day of shredding but you can heat them up before you put them on so you can have toasty toes all morning.
If you are having trouble finding a gift for a technologically savvy friend, why not get them a whole new computer? The Raspberry Pi is the cheapest full PC you’ll ever come across at well under $50. It has enough processing power and RAM to perform a number of functions. You can turn it into a retro game emulator, the housing for a web server, or a Pi-Hole (a homebrew SPAM filter named after this device). Some technical knowledge will help maximize its use but there are tons of tutorials online to help get the most out of this nifty device. And again, if nothing else, you can always install an OS on it and make it a literal desktop computer.
We all know at least one person who has to put sriracha on everything. For them, getting caught without some hot sauce is like wasting a meal. Thankfully, that doesn’t have to happen ever again once you set them up with some mini sriracha dispenser keychains. Though they don’t come with sriracha, these two containers are the perfect squeeze tubes for dispensing some delicious chili sauce whenever you need it.
Laptops are in need of a major rebrand as they most certainly do not belong on your lap. Not only is this terrible for your posture but also might block air vents that are crucial for keeping your laptop running at stable temperatures. The Songmics Bamboo Laptop Stand is an elegant solution to both of these issues, as it provides an adjustable surface on which to put your laptop. It even has a built-in drawer to store charger cables and other accessories.
A proper flashlight is an essential part of any guy’s arsenal of tools, especially if they go camping often. The Coleman CPX 6 LED Lantern is a great choice for the avid camper as it maxes out at 700 lumens to light up the area in a 30-foot radius around it. It runs for 8 hours on max settings and takes 4 D-batteries to power.
Power banks are relatively new to the list of must-have tech items but they are absolutely invaluable if your phone is low on battery or if you need to recharge a pair of wireless headphones. The Anker Powercore is powerful and compact, offering 1000mAh of charge in a pocket-sized form factor. If you know someone who doesn’t already have a power bank handy, then you just scored yourself an easy gift off your shopping list.
A cast iron skillet is one of the most versatile pieces of kitchen equipment a cook can own. Those who are just beginning to cook meals for themselves will set themselves leagues ahead if they can master this time-tested tool. With a little maintenance, this skillet will outlast anything else in your kitchen.
When it comes to useful gifts, it is hard to outclass the theoretical value of a 3D printer. After all, you can make just about anything within the printer’s size constraints. The FlashForge Finder is an awesome entry-level printer allows you to skip the build and get right to 3D printing. Most users are ready to start printing within an hour. You can make jewelry, figurines, or useful items like adapters and clips. When it comes to 3D printing, it doesn’t get more user-friendly than the FlashForge Finder.
When someone tells me they don’t like e-readers I can’t help but wonder if they care more about being seen with a book than they care about the actual content. Anyone who has used a Kindle before knows that their e-ink screens, nearly infinite batteries, and massive available library make them the go-to gadget for bibliophiles. Invite your favorite book lover to try the new waterproof version of the Kindle and they will be sure to see the value of this fantastic e-reader.
Men like to be prepared for anything, especially when their survival gear is as cool as Holtzman’s Survival Paracord Grenade. This hand-assembled survival kit has 48 different tools wrapped up in 45 feet of military-grade paracord. It is a practical gift for any survivalist or outdoorsman.
A soldering iron does take a little know-how to fully utilize but this fairly obscure can end up serving a ton of different purposes in its lifetime. I can be used to make basic repairs on electronics, do some woodburning art, or a whole lot more. If you are curious about other artistic applications, you can check out other soldering projects and see if anything seems particularly inspiring.
Pretty much any homeowner or yard enthusiast has to get down and dirty in their garden every now and then, which is why a foldout garden chair would be a practical gift for them. This two-sided device can be used as a kneeling pad or a garden chair and it comes with two tool pouches that can be attached in either configuration. Even if you get this for someone who only tends to their garden when they have to, they’ll still appreciate it.
A Garment Steamer is far from the most glamorous gift to give this Christmas but they really are quite useful, especially for a businessperson on the go. In just two minutes it can dispense wrinkle-removing steam that will leave your go-to power outfit smooth and straight for a new day.
The Etekcity Laser Thermometer is a practical item for any number of purposes ranging from cooking to home-making to pure curiosity. Wherever you point this handheld thermometer laser, the digital display gives an instant readout of the target’s surface temperature. It is a great way to check that a pan is hot enough to fry on or detect drafty areas in your house. My personal favorite use is just satiating your curiosity by pointing it every surface you see.
Whether you are a handyman, a mechanic, or even a gardener, it is important to for any guy to keep their hands safe. That is why any mechanic or craftsman would benefit from a pair of Ironclad Utility Work Gloves. The comfortable and grippy gloves are reinforced to protect from rips and impact. The padded inner palm and secure wrist closure make them fit for the toughest jobs.
Scarves? Love ’em. Pockets? Can’t live without ’em. Scarves with pockets? Now you’re speaking my language. This infinity scarf from USAstyle is soft and stretchy but it also hides a handy zipper pocket that you can use to stealthily store valuables. The sheer utility of this cute accessory make it one that will stay in the wardrobe for a long time to come.