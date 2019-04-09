25 Best Game of Thrones Funko Pops: The Ultimate List

Trying to get a Sansa Pop hasn’t been easy, but thankfully Funko has answered our prayers.

Coming in November is the Game of Thrones Sansa Stark Pop, and it’s worth the wait.

I can’t explain this dress because of spoilers, but having this outfit in figure form is a must for any Game of Thrones fan.

If you’ve been after a Sansa Pop but didn’t want to pay over-the-odds for the out of circulation Sansa, definitely pre-order this because – mark my words – this is going to sell A LOT.

Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up