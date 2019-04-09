25 Best Game of Thrones Funko Pops: The Ultimate List

What are the best Game of Thrones Pops out there? Winter is coming to an end, so we’ve spent some long nights searching the Internet to find not only the best Game of Thrones Funko Pops, but also the ones you may have missed.
Trying to get a Sansa Pop hasn’t been easy, but thankfully Funko has answered our prayers.
Coming in November is the Game of Thrones Sansa Stark Pop, and it’s worth the wait.
I can’t explain this dress because of spoilers, but having this outfit in figure form is a must for any Game of Thrones fan.
If you’ve been after a Sansa Pop but didn’t want to pay over-the-odds for the out of circulation Sansa, definitely pre-order this because – mark my words – this is going to sell A LOT.
The Moment range of Pops is great for capturing stand out scenes.
Just look at the Game of Thrones – Daenerys and Jorah Movie Moments.
If you’ve seen the final season, you know exactly which scene this is.
These are also great as a focal point for Pop collectors.
Sit this one in the middle then place Pops around it and you’ve got a killer display.
Although we already have a Dany riding Drogon, we don’t have a Queen of Ash raining fire version.
The Game of Thrones – Daenerys On Fiery Drogon Pop combo has some killer detail.
Dany’s face is all covered in ash, and the I’M GONNA EAT YOUR BABIES look on Drogon is menacing in all the right ways.
This combo is sure to stand out in any crowded Pop display!
One of the newer Funko Pop series is the ‘sitting on throne’ line. If you want Daenerys to hold all the power in Westeros, then this Daenerys Sitting on Throne Pop is for you.
Funko has a bit of a rough time when it comes to detail, but it’s safe to say this model is a must-have for collectors.
The iron throne is detailed enough, but when you get up close with Daenerys and see the detail in her gown, or the sculpt of her hair, it’s amazing how much effort has gone into making this model the very best it can be.
Should Jon Snow take the Iron Throne? If you answered yes, then this Jon Snow Sitting On The Iron Throne Pop is for you.
The throne has some insane detail, which is even more impressive given the low price-point.
The Jon Snow in this set is the most up to date version, too.
Complete with battle scars and a general look of despair.
The Night King Sitting on Throne is definitely for people who tire of Dany’s reign of endless fire and Cersei’s race to solitude.
If you want to watch the world freeze, then the Night King taking the throne is the Pop for you.
As with the Daenerys sitting on the throne model, this too features some insane detail.
The iron throne is exquisite, and that slight silver finish really helps break up the black.
As for the Night King, transferring his menacing, macabre look from the TV show onto something as cute as a Funko Pop isn’t easy. And yet here we are. His eyes look deader than Ned after his vacation to King’s Landing.
Jon Snow is a glorious bastard, and this Jon Snow Funko Pop really captures the bastard of Winterfell who has seen unspeakable things, rather than the wide-eyed, full of hope Jon Snow we first saw in season one.
It’s the face, isn’t it? All broody and scarred up. Like his soul has left but something is still driving him to save the ones he cares about.
I don’t say this enough, but there are times when Funko really nails the face of a Pop and this is one of them.
Is it one of the best Game of Thrones Pops out there? Quite possibly.
There are a few different Arya Pops out there, so let’s look at the choices.
First up is the Arya Stark Vinyl Figure, which captures Arya as she arrives in Braavos to train to become a faceless assassin.
The other option if that Pop isn’t to your liking, is the Arya Stark Assassin Vinyl Figure.
While the second pick is still Arya in an assassin get-up, it’s a more contemporary design which fans seem to prefer.
Saying that, it does cost more, so it all comes down to your own individual budget. Both Pops are great, though, so the choice is yours.
No Game of Thrones Pop collection is complete without a Bran Stark Pop.
This Pop really captures Bran’s everlasting eeriness.
It’s those eyes, isn’t it? Funko Pop eyes always look kind of dead and lifeless at the best of times, so when you add them to a Bran Pop, they really work.
On top of that, Bran’s wheelchair is expertly crafted, and the detail in his rug really adds to the overall design.
Plus he comes with the dagger, which is a very nice touch. I love when Funko goes that extra mile to bring a Pop to life.
Hodor? Hodor, Hodor, Hodor.
Anytime someone asks you to hold the door, it’s hard not to get a tear in your eye. Now you can relive that sadness indefinitely with the Game of Thrones Hodor Vinyl Figure!
It’s worth pointing out, due to how difficult this figure can be to get hold of, it’s only really for the most devoted collectors looking to complete their Game of Thrones collection.
HODOR!
The Wun Wun Funko Pop isn’t your average Pop. In keeping with the fact he’s a giant, he stands at 15cm tall. Meaning he’ll pretty much tower over all the other four-inch Pops.
What’s especially great about this figure is just how accurate the wildling garbs are. Broken bone makes up the chest, while tattered rags held together by rope finishes this catwalk-ready ensemble.
Throw in some arrows and a heavily furrowed brow and this monster-sized figure is just so, damn, good.
This Cersei Funko Pop is one of the best Game of Thrones Pops ever made.
It’s crazy how a cutesy figure can somehow capture the tormenting anguish Cersei struggles with.
Despite the expensive crown, and the embroidery on the dress sculpt, this Pop just looks … sad.
Who’d have thought you could get this much emotion out of a four-inch figure?
We’re getting to the point now with Pops where it’s entirely possible to create your own armada of white walkers.
The White Walker on Horse Funko Pop is a model that, if you’re a Funko collector, is worth buying multiples of.
If you’ve got the Night King solo Pop or the Night King riding Viserion, having a white walker on an undead horse on both sides is going to make an absolutely killer showpiece.
If you’re looking to complete a set of Game of Thrones dragons, then this Daenerys and Drogon set is worth considering.
The Dany Pop does the job. It’s nothing spectacular because there’s only so much you can do with the white dress design. That said, the hair makes up for it.
Let’s face it, though, the Drogon Pop is the star here. ‘Menacing-but-majestic’ is probably the best way to describe this stunning sculpt.
The Funko Pop Games of Thrones Sansa Stark Vinyl Figure is the only Sansa Pop that’s been made to date. I know! It’s mad.
As it’s the only version of Sansa we currently have, it costs quite a bit more than normal Pops.
And just to make matters worse, as someone who owns this Pop I can safely say it’s really good. The level of detail that’s gone into the dress is astounding.
It’s just a shame this is Sansa in hiding at the Eyrie rather than the fiery-haired Sansa we all know and love.
Seeing as Game of Thrones is coming to a close, if we don’t get any other Sansa Pops, you can pretty much guarantee the price of this Pop will rise tenfold.
So if you are tempted, definitely pick it up sooner rather than later.
The children of the forest are weird, as is the Game of Thrones Children of The Forest Funko Pop.
Imagine magical baby elves. Now imagine them as though they were conceived in a dying tree.
That’s kind of how the children of the forest look, and this Pop manages to capture their unique oddness effortlessly.
As Funko says, “Everyone is a fan of something,” even if that something is a little monstrous.
If you’re after a GoT alternative to humans, dragons, or undead ice fiends, then this Pop is great. Just make sure you can’t see it while you’re trying to sleep.
A figure that often gets forgotten about, the Game of Thrones Pop Vinyl Melisandre is one for the most hardcore of collectors.
Melisandre is a tragic character haunted by the desire to do what she believes is needed.
As disturbing as some of her actions have been, the fact this Pop comes with a burning torch is apt.
It’s almost iconic in a really weird and horrible way.
The Game of Thrones Grey Worm Pop isn’t necessarily a Pop people need, but it’s one they won’t ever say no to.
When picking Funko Pops as gifts for people, chances are they’ll already have to the most popular characters on the show – Dany, Jon, Tyrion, and so on.
But, few fans seem to have the Grey Worm Pop, making it the go-to gift if you’re not sure which Pops someone has.
If you’ve got a Jon Snow Pop then it’s only right you get his trusted companion, the Game of Thrones Ghost Vinyl Figure.
This is a fairly simple Pop that still manages to catch the features of the albino wolf perfectly: Big crimson eyes on a pale white body.
As Ghost is the reason Jon Snow is even alive, this is yet another must for Game of Thrones Pop collectors.
There are a few different Tyrion Pops out there, but the Funko Pop TV: Game of Thrones Tyrion figure really captures him as a whole.
He’s bearded, so you know it’s not Tyrion from season one. He’s got his scar and he’s holding the thing he trusts in life: Wine.
You couldn’t get a more Tyrion Pop than having him holding a goblet of wine.
Sure, there’s Tyrion on the iron throne Pop (in which he’s also holding a wine glass), but the idea of Tyrion taking the iron throne just feels wrong. It’ll never happen, right?
In the Game of Thrones, you win, or you die. Or if you’re Varys, you survive and plot.
The Game of Thrones Lord Varys Funko Pop is a figure that could have gone horribly wrong.
The wrinkling of the forehead to create the ‘Hmm?’ expression he always seems to have really helps make this Pop more Varys-like, rather than just some interchangeable bald guy.
Factor in the detail on the top and Varys’ crossed-hands stance and the likeness is as close to Varys as is possible.
If the Dany and Drogon dual Pop isn’t your thing, maybe you already have a Daenerys Pop, then this Red-Eyed Drogon Pop Vinyl Exclusive is well worth picking up.
The only downside here is the price, as it is exclusive to Hot Topic.
That said, it’s a really freaking cool figure. Its scales are as black as night, and the white shading on the horns really stands out.
Just don’t forget, if you don’t have a Dany Pop already, the Dragon and Daenerys Action Figure is a much cheaper alternative.
It’s odd that it’s taken this long to get a golden armor Brienne of Tarth Funko Pop, but the wait was definitely worth it.
First off, it’s slightly taller than other Pops, which is a must when you’re creating a Pop based on the Brienne character.
Secondly, just take a look at the armor. The shoulder plates sit correctly over the breastplate, which itself features the angled upward arrow design along with the neck panel.
Funko has even gone as far as adding in the silver panels on both arms!
Sure, the belt doesn’t sit quite right but this is most minor gripe possible, and most won’t even notice.
In terms of pure accuracy, this is one of the best Game of Thrones Pops there is.
The Night King on Dragon Pop is how you make a Funko even cooler.
What’s better than one figure? A figure on an undead dragon! In this case, it’s Viserion.
Much like the Night King solo Pop, it’s all in the eyes. If the eyes are right, the rest of the model falls into place.
While Viserion is wide, it still doesn’t look out of place with other Pops. It’s tall enough to feel large, but not so big that it towers over the rest of a collection.
No Game of Thrones collection is complete without the George R.R. Martin Pop Vinyl.
If it wasn’t for Martin, there would be no Song of Ice and Fire books. And without the books, there would be no TV series helmed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
This Pop is especially brilliant when you consider just how much ‘George’ Funko put in.
He’s got his big grey beard, his trademark hat, and his iconic suspenders. In terms of a Pop looking like the real person, this one’s flawless.
Recommended Ages: 17 and Up