33 Best Sushi Gifts: Your Ultimate List

When people love sushi, we really love sushi. The simple idea of sushi brings joy to our hearts which makes giving sushi gifts to folks like us a sure thing for any occasion.
Make someone smile ear to ear with this fake sushi platter made of socks. You’ll never see someone so happy to get socks.
Sushi Socks Box packages their socks just like you would take out sushi with plastic grass garnish, fake wasabi, fake pickled ginger, and faux little bottles of soy sauce. The socks are rolled up to look like classic nigiri and maki rolls. This set looks like cucumber maki, turnip maki, octopus nigiri, butterfish nigiri, and salmon nigiri.
While I love whacky socks probably more than the next guy, what I really like about Sushi Socks Box is that the socks themselves aren’t immediately recognizable as sushi when you’re wearing them. The salmon socks look like a pink and cream chevron pattern and even the octopus (which looks just like tentacle suckers in the sushi box) resembles an irregular pattern of circles in sock form.
Sushi Socks Box comes in many different sizes and a wide range of “flavors.” This five-pair set is a good middle ground but they come in as small as a single pair box and as large as a 10 pair sushi platter.
They come in two sizes: women’s shoe size 5.5 through nine and men’s shoe size 9.5 through 13.
Give someone the gift of making sushi at home with this Complete Sushi Gift Box from Soeos.
There are lots of high-tech sushi making kits, but this one sticks to an old-school bamboo rolling mat which is what I use at home. It’s simple, traditional, and it works. Plus it’s easier to clean because the sushi never actually touches the mat. (You generally use plastic wrap as a barrier between the sushi and the mat.)
Along with rolling mat, this set comes with the foundation ingredients you need for sushi including five pounds of sushi rice, soy sauce, rice vinegar, wasabi, pickled ginger, and nori sheets. They also give you 10 sets of disposable chopsticks.
This set is the most traditional and allows you to build your sushi making skills without any modern gadgets which you would never find in sushi restaurants.
This is the gift for the person in your group who always suggests sushi when you’re trying to decide where to eat–even for breakfast.
The hoodie has an embroidered fake pocket that makes it look like you’re carrying around a bottle of soy sauce and chopsticks at all times just in case. This is for the person who is always ready for sushi.
It comes in a unisex cut from size small to 2XL and comes in heather grey, black, navy, and dark heather.
If you need a gift for someone at the office that you know loves sushi, this is perfect. It’s adorable, unique, and affordable.
The three notepads are shaped like three sushi rolls and even come on a folding cardboard holder that is made up to replicate a wooden sushi platter.
Each stack has 100 sticky notes for a total of 300. It’s something that will make them smile every time they use it.
Another awesome office coworker gift, this set of pushpins looks just like a piece of ikura (salmon roe) sushi.
These neat little pins are modeled perfectly after salmon roe with pin cushion that copies the look of nori and even has a rice pattern on top when the pins are removed. It’s fun and useful: the perfect gift balance.
(My only issue is it’s called “Maki Tacks” but maki are sushi rolls and this isn’t a roll–but that’s just my personal pickiness.)
Your lucky loved one can eat their sushi in style with this sushi dinnerware set handmade in Japan.
The Japanese Sakura Sushi Dinner Set comes with two dual-color rectangular sushi plates, two matching soy sauce dishes, and two sets of chopsticks. They’re surprisingly dishwasher and microwave safe which is a huge plus for dishware that you’re giving as a gift. (But maybe don’t microwave sushi?)
It comes packed in a gift-ready box for more impact.
A pillow and throw blanket set is a classic gift combination and this puts a fun sushi spin on it by pairing a shrimp-shaped pillow with a rolled-up white rice pattern blanket.
The rice blanket is a soft polyester throw measuring 46 inches wide by 60 inches long and the shrimp pillow is 19 inches long.
This is a nice choice for an officemate or anyone who uses pens.
They easily pass for a set of decorative chopsticks but the end comes off revealing a working black rollerball pen. It’s a fun surprise for the person you’re giving it to and then they get to surprise others every time they use the pens
The set comes in a gift-ready decorative chopstick box. Also in the IE. Office collection is a set of four Sushi Sticky Note Pads and together they’d be a perfect secret Santa office gift.
Slippers are a classic holiday gift and you can combine them with sushi to get a perfect sushi gift.
I love how the chopsticks reach across one foot to the other to complete the image. The inside is warm and cozy sherpa fleece and the soles have non-slip grips for hardwood floors and tile. Plus, they’re machine washable which is more convenient than you realize.
They come in four sizes which equate to a range of women’s shoe sizes: small (sizes five to six), medium (sizes seven to eight), large (sizes nine to 10), and extra-large (sizes 11 to 12).
If they love decorative washi tape and sushi, they’ll love sushi washi tape. It’s a great gift for artists, coworkers, and crafters.
This set comes with four 10-meter rolls of washi tape that look just like sushi rolls. They’re already the right shape to look like maki and they really nail it with the photo-realistic centers.
There’s an inside out salmon roll with salmon patterned tape, there’s a California roll with rice and sesame seed patterned tape, some sort of crunchy roll covered in green rice paper with green patterned tape, and a tuna and avocado roll with a rice and tobiko roe patterned tape.
I like that it’s very clear on the roll what the tape is, but on its own, each tape could as a general pattern and won’t necessarily register as fish making it easier to use for more things.
These are a classic funny gift that’s bound to get a laugh.
When they’re standing up these look like cute sushi socks covered in images of nigiri, maki, edamame, sake bottles, and chopsticks. But when they sit down and put their feet up, the real message is on the bottom of their feet.
Bring sushi into the Christmas spirit this year with an ugly Christmas sweater featuring a Christmas tree made of sushi rolls and chopsticks.
Oh Sushi Tree combines all our favorite Christmas flavors like shrimp, wasabi, and candy canes–wait that doesn’t sound right. Well, that’s definitely what’s on this hoodie anyway.
This is a fun choice for a cheap ugly Christmas sweater for them to wear to the next office sweater party.
If they love sushi and they love their cat, they’ll love this cute gift.
Munchiecat sushi toys are a product of a husband and wife team so you’re supporting a small business as well as getting cat toys made with all pet-safe materials and filled with organic catnip.
This maki set is good for cats on the smaller side or cats who prefer dainty toys. They also have a four-piece nigiri set which contains larger toys and an eight deluxe set that comes with both the maki and nigiri. Each set comes with at least one toy with crinkle paper and one with a bell.
This is a great gift for people with a love of DIY projects, miniatures or dollhouses, and sushi. The kit includes everything you need to create this gorgeous mini sushi restaurant.
The finished shop measures only approximately eight inches by 5.7 inches by 5.9 inches. That’s impressively small. It has an entryway on one side with the back open for detailed viewing of the cafe.
Along with all the building pieces, furniture, and accessories, the kit also comes with a dust cover to protect your finished sushi house, LED lights, and something called “music movement” which I’m guessing is some sort of sound effect. The only things you’ll need to bring are batteries and clear silicone glue which you can find at any craft or hardware store.
The detailed instructions are in English and while they might have some imperfect translations they also come with step by step illustrations. This is best for people ages 14 years and up and this isn’t a two-hour project, so it’s a good choice for someone who enjoys crafts that last more than a day.
For folks who love jewelry, they can sport their love of sushi with these tiny, subtle maki earrings.
The miniature futomaki has everything you’d expect from the classic roll, nori wrapping, rice grains, carrot sticks, avocado, tamago, cucumber, and pickled plum. The amount of detail they can work into something this small is amazing.
Each mini sushi is mounted on a hypoallergenic stainless steel earring post. They are handmade by an artist in California using polymer clay. Just keep in mind that these are handmade and may take an extra day or two to ship (because the artist has to make them) so don’t wait too long to order.
If they’re interested in making their own sushi but aren’t confident in their sushi skills just yet, the Sushi Bazooka Kit can make the process a little easier and faster for beginners.
The kit comes with the bazooka, which we’ll come back to, a sushi knife, two bamboo rolling mats, two sets of chopsticks, rice paddle, rice spreader, avocado slicer, chopstick bag, and two chopstick holders in the shape of ducks. (How cute is that?)
The idea of the bazooka is that it takes the frustration out of trying to create a round sushi roll. I make mine by hand, and it’s definitely not easy to get them looking anything like a restaurant.
How it works is that you load cooked sushi rice into both sides of the bazooka and then your fillings on top of that rice on both sides. You close the bazooka and press the plunger to extrude the sushi roll. What comes out, if you’ve packed it tight enough, is a perfectly round cylinder of rice filled with your sushi ingredients.
Using the bamboo mat you can roll that tube of rice in a sheet of nori and then use the dampened sushi knife to slice it into pieces. For best results, wipe the knife with a wet cloth in between cuts.
Possibly surprising everyone, this thing actually works. It’s a little weird and you won’t ever find it in a high-end sushi restaurant but it will get the job done.
Keep in mind this set doesn’t come with sushi ingredients, just the tools for the job.
They can show off their sushi love with this shirt with a heart made of sushi.
It’s a nice way to clearly state your love of sushi without a cheesy “I heart sushi” shirt. The cute design is made up of stylized but identifiable sushi like shrimp, tamago, salmon, avocado, fish roe, as well as wasabi and ginger.
It’s printed on 100 percent cotton shirts and comes in black, navy blue, grey, red, and brown. The shirt comes in men’s, women’s, and youth cuts.
This beautiful hardcover book covers everything a beginner sushi maker needs to succeed in uncomplicated language.
It’s the perfect starter book with plenty of illustrations. Author Aya Imatani covers all the tools and ingredients as well as breaks down the sushi-making process into easy to understand steps. The recipes are fun but manageable for a beginner. There are options for sushi, sashimi, and vegetarian recipes.
Aya Imatani was raised in a family that ran a sushi restaurant and has been in the restaurant industry her whole life. Now she’s sharing this perspective with folks interest in trying their hand at the art of sushi.
This set of three mini PopSockets looks just like tiny sushi rolls and it’s everything a sushi-lover needs for their phone this year.
Maki is perfectly suited for PopSockets because they’ve already got that cylinder shape and either black or white sides. This set has a tuna roll, salmon roll, and avocado roll.
I got a set of PopSocket minis last Christmas (in the Breakfast Club trio) and they’re one of my favorite things. I have small hands so the smaller grips are perfect and being able to have multiple grips on the phone means I can arrange them in the way that works best for how I hold my phone.
These American-made pajamas are a great gift for any sushi lover but perfect if they also happen to be a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
I know that sounds like a weird combo, but this design was worn by Buffy on the show. You can see them in this “Yummy Sushi Pajamas” clip on YouTube.
The pajamas are made in America from 100 percent cotton for comfy sleepwear you can feel good about. The sushi print is satisfyingly big with greatly detailed illustrations and labels with both the Japanese name and English translation.
Keep in mind they run a little big, but they also aren’t pre-shrunk so don’t be alarmed if they look roomy. They also come in flannel.
These beautiful porcelain dishes can be used for any dips for entertaining but they’re perfect for sushi dipping dishes.
The four-piece set comes with two square dishes and two deeper flower-shaped bowls, each with one pink and one cream. All the dishes have a delicate plum blossom design and a crackle glaze.
If they’re experienced or even new to making their own sushi at home, they’ll love expanding their sushi repertoire with tobiko caviar.
Tobiko is the Japanese term for flying fish roe, those tiny little fish eggs you find in several types of sushi rolls as well as in battleship-style sushi. It has a mouthfeel like nothing else and is my favorite sushi roe.
This caviar is cold-packed and shipped overnight and then can be refrigerated before gifting so don’t stick this one under the Christmas tree until right before opening.
For those who love to wear or collect pins, check out this cute set of three enamel pins: shrimp sushi, tamago sushi, and a pair of rolls.
They’re a fun way to decorate your collar, coat, backpack, or purse. I like that they’re good for all ages and are affordable but don’t look cheap.
Sushi Go Party is a great family board game for sushi-lovers.
It’s a pick and pass card game that’s quick and easy to learn where you try to build the best platter of sushi on the board. For board gamers, it’s in the same realm as Morels, but as works as a two-player game all the way up to a six-player game.
Sushi Go Party is an upgraded version of Sushi Go and comes with extra cards and the ability to customize each game to adjust the difficulty and keep things interesting.
The artwork is adorable with little cartoon sushi and other common Japanese food dish characters.
This cute plushie is perfect for kids over one and adults of all ages because who doesn’t love Pusheen?
The very round kitty is sporting teensy legs and arms that are somehow managing to hold a platter of plush sushi. It’s impossible to not feel a little happy looking at the expression of pure joy on Pusheen’s face.
It’s extremely huggable and has a weighted bottom for easy display for collectors.
Everyone loves a cute pillow and this one a perfect for a sushi-lover.
The trendy mint color is speckled with white (rice?) and covered in stylized illustrations of different sushi. It’s not too realistic which can put some people off when it comes to home decor.
This is an 18-inch by 18-inch square pillow cover that does not include the pillow insert but you can pick up a good hypoallergenic insert fairly cheaply.
This six-candle set is made with 100 percent natural beeswax and shaped to look like six maki rolls.
Before you ask–don’t worry, they’re unscented. I love sushi a lot but a tuna-scented candle would be kind of a lot to deal with. The only fragrance you get with these candles is the warm, natural scent of beeswax.
The candles are handmade in America and packaged in a sushi takeout box.
Your amateur sushi chef will go wild for this yellowfin ahi tuna that they can use in their next sushi platter.
This two-pound tuna steak is wild-caught and sushi-grade. Because it’s raw fish, this isn’t a gift you want to order to far ahead of time, and you might even want to give them a print-out of the image and then order to be delivered to them so they know it’s coming.
It ships frozen and packed with ice so it stays frozen when it reaches its destination. It’s perfect for making tuna rolls and sashimi.
If the person you’re shopping for is pregnant, you may want to skip this it’s best to avoid higher-mercury fish during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Whether they collect Squishables or simply like plush toys, this adorable sushi roll is a nice addition to their plushie collection.
This Squishable Sushi Roll is a salmon, avocado, and cucumber maki with an adorable blushing, smiling face. It’s a good huggable size at 15 inches across and it’s made by Squishable so you know it’s going to be impossibly soft.
Squishable also has a super cute shrimp sushi plush.
For the kids or kids-at-heart on your list, check out this Japanese candy making kit that creates candy that looks like sushi.
It’s a fun little activity to do with kids and adults can get a good laugh doing this with friends. By adding water to different powders and using the included molds to make your own gummy candies in the shape of tamago sushi, tuna sushi, and salmon roe sushi.
You actually make your own spherical gummy “fish roe” by dropping one red-colored liquid into a clear liquid using the tools provided to create little gummy spheres. Honestly, it’s worth the money just to do this part because it’s so neat.
The taste? Okay so it might not be the most incredible candy to an adult palette, but it’s fun and you’ll have had a great time making it.
This cute sushi tote is great for students, teachers, and anyone who brings a bag lunch to work.
There’s an all-over sushi pattern but the fun part is the portrait of the three sleeping sushi. The adorable little rice balls have their fish blankets and one is holding a piece of shrimp like it’s body pillow. You won’t look at sushi the same way again.
The bag is insulated, waterproof, and zippers closed to prevent spilling.
Give the amateur sushi chef in your life the tools of the trade with this yanagiba knife, the traditional blade for cutting sushi and sashimi.
Presenting fish raw has the potential for a very ragged, messy appearance if you’re not using the correct knife and so much of sushi is how gorgeous it looks before you eat it.
The blade is handmade in Seki, Japan by Seto which was originally founded to create swords and has now moved on to cutlery. The yanagiba’s Damascus steel forging allows for a thin, sharp blade perfect for slicing cuts of fish. It’s extremely sharp and well-weighted even for being quite light.
This is a mid-tier sushi knife that’s well-suited to the home sushi chef.
If their love of sushi extends toward a general Japanese aesthetic, they’ll love this plum blossom mug that changes color when hot.
The porcelain mug has a white body, black handle and inside, and a black stylized plum tree painting that stretches to cover both sides of the cup. When hot liquid is added to the cup, the blossoms of the tree turn red. The sudden bright colors will get a lot of attention in the office.
Just be aware the mug isn’t microwave or dishwasher safe due to the color-changing dyes.