33 Best Sushi Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Make someone smile ear to ear with this fake sushi platter made of socks. You’ll never see someone so happy to get socks.

Sushi Socks Box packages their socks just like you would take out sushi with plastic grass garnish, fake wasabi, fake pickled ginger, and faux little bottles of soy sauce. The socks are rolled up to look like classic nigiri and maki rolls. This set looks like cucumber maki, turnip maki, octopus nigiri, butterfish nigiri, and salmon nigiri.

While I love whacky socks probably more than the next guy, what I really like about Sushi Socks Box is that the socks themselves aren’t immediately recognizable as sushi when you’re wearing them. The salmon socks look like a pink and cream chevron pattern and even the octopus (which looks just like tentacle suckers in the sushi box) resembles an irregular pattern of circles in sock form.

Sushi Socks Box comes in many different sizes and a wide range of “flavors.” This five-pair set is a good middle ground but they come in as small as a single pair box and as large as a 10 pair sushi platter.

They come in two sizes: women’s shoe size 5.5 through nine and men’s shoe size 9.5 through 13.