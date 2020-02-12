21 Best Animal Crossing Gifts for Super Fans

Animal Crossing has been one of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises for years now. And now, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can create a brand new island getaway on the Nintendo Switch. Which means you can take care of your gardening, decorating, fishing, and loan repayments at home or on the go thanks to the Switch’s versatility.

The game has a bunch of new features over prior iterations in the series. There are neighbors both new and old to befriend. A new crafting system has been implemented too. And plenty, plenty more.