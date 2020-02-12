21 Best Animal Crossing Gifts for Super Fans

Since its release on the GameCube in 2001, Nintendo fans have been crazy about the Animal Crossing series. The cutesy social simulation title is beloved by gamers of all types. And because of that, there’s tons of Animal Crossing merchandise out there. Consisting of mugs, t-shirts, plushes, socks, clocks, and more, our Best Animal Crossing Gifts list has all the Animal Crossing merch options you’ll need. So shop below and pick up something awesome for yourself or a loved one to celebrate this fantastic series.
Animal Crossing has been one of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises for years now. And now, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can create a brand new island getaway on the Nintendo Switch. Which means you can take care of your gardening, decorating, fishing, and loan repayments at home or on the go thanks to the Switch’s versatility.
The game has a bunch of new features over prior iterations in the series. There are neighbors both new and old to befriend. A new crafting system has been implemented too. And plenty, plenty more.
Ah, Tom Nook. Those familiar with the series know that in each iteration, Mr. Nook finds some way to ensure that you’re indebted to him for an astonishing amount of bells. And once that debt is paid, the raccoon typically finds a way to start the process over again. That’s why this hilarious Bitch Better Have My Bells Coffee Mug is so damn perfect. And it’s available in both 11-ounce and 15-ounce sizes too.
There’s no better place in the world of Animal Crossing to get a cup of coffee than good ole Brewster’s. So it’s only fitting that Animal Crossing fans get themselves a mug for the home with the character’s likeness on it. The high-quality 11-ounce ceramic mug is great for refreshments both hot and cold. It sports a high gloss finish and is both dishwasher and microwave safe too.
Brewster’s The Roost coffee bar is very much like the Starbucks of the Animal Crossing world. So, of course, there’s Animal Crossing merchandise out there that depicts the cafe in homage to the real-world chain. That’s exactly what this Brewster’s Coffee Mug does so well. The 11-ounce officially licensed mug looks like just like someone merged The Roost and Starbucks. It’s dishwasher and microwavable. And it even has dual color options too.
This Animal Crossing Ceramic Coffee Mug is an absolutely adorable option for those shopping for Animal Crossing merch. The 11-ounce mug features many of the various neighbors that you’ll encounter within the game’s world. The baby blue background ensures it’s suitable for men, women, or children. And it’s safe to place within the dishwasher, microwave, or freezer. There’s even a 100% money-back guarantee and free returns should you need to send it back.
With a design inspired by the Starbucks logo, this Brewster’s Ceramic Stone Coaster Set should serve as an amazing compliment to any Animal Crossing fan’s kitchen or bar. The set comes with 4 round coasters all of one color – either green or yellow. They sport soft cork padding on the bottoms to prevent any scratching. And the surfaces are easy to clean with any damp cloth.
Got a barren wall that needs some sprucing up? Check out this Animal Crossing Four Seasons Black Wood Framed Poster from Pyramid America. The 20″ x 14″ framed poster depicts various villagers and neighbors enjoying the game’s four seasons. There’s a picnic during the spring, a day at the beach during the summer, outdoor cooking at Brewster’s in the fall, and holiday festivities in the snow during winter. It’s not just great decor, it’s also a great way to display why the franchise is so endearing and enjoyable year-round.
This Animal Crossing Glow in the Dark Pendant Necklace is a beautiful yet subtle piece of jewelry that any fan of the series will love. It takes the franchise’s leaf logo and uses it as the basis for a gorgeous green pendant. And even cooler is the fact that the pendant will glow a brilliant green while in the dark. You won’t find many Animal Crossing inspired pieces of jewelry out there. But you really don’t need other options when you have something as awesome as this.
Everyone’s favorite guitar-playing dog has a standing Saturday night set that all the Animal Crossing villagers frequently flock to. And after K.K. Slider blows you away with his tunes, you’ll want to grab some swag to prove you were there. Thankfully, the K.K. Slider Live Show Poster T-Shirt is here for fans of all ages.
The 100% cotton tee is lightweight and designed with a classic fit. It’s officially licensed too. And it’s available in a variety of styles, including black, navy olive, dark Heather, and Heather blue.
If you need a digital cup of joe in the world of Animal Crossing, everyone knows that you’ve got to head to Brewster’s. At The Roost, you’ll get the finest cup of coffee this side of the river for just a mere 200 bells. And we’ve got this t-shirt to prove it.
Brewster’s The Roost Cafe T-Shirt is lightweight, sports a classic fit, and is made of 100% cotton. There are sizes available for men, women, and children. And color options offered are black, navy, royal blue, dark Heather, and purple.
In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, players took on the role of Mayor for the first time in the franchise and finally ran the town themselves. This Important Mayor Stuff T-Shirt takes the spirit of that role and incorporates it as some cool Animal Crossing merch.
The shirt can be purchased in white, baby blue, silver, olive, and Heather grey. There are sizes for men, women, and children. The majority of shirts of 100% cotton. And the tee is designed to be lightweight with a classic fit.
The beauty of Animal Crossing is that the goal of the game can essentially be whatever you want it to be. And for some folks, they just want them bells. All the bells.
Available in slate, royal blue, baby blue, grass, and Heather Grey, this Bellionaire T-Shirt lets it be known that you’re destined to outrank Tom Nook himself as the elite financial inhabitant of the digital town. The tee is comprised of lightweight fine jersey fabric. And you can find it a wide range of sizes for men, women, and children.
One of the best things about Animal Crossing is that it serves as a delightful escape from the stresses of reality. And that motif is fantastically encapsulated within this Everyday Is A New Day Logo T-Shirt.
The t-shirt is simple, yet wonderful. The design sees Tom Nook at the center, with icons for a home, items, trees, and fruit surrounding him. Below is the shirt’s theme, “Every Day is a New Day”. It can be picked up in white, baby blue, silver, grass, and Heather grey, with a bunch of sizes for men, women, and youth.
Anyone that’s played an Animal Crossing game knows that if you don’t properly save your game before shutting down your system, you’re due for a visit from Mr. Resetti. His monotonous lectures aside, the character is a fan favorite amongst all of the series’ characters. And this Resetti Save & Quit T-Shirt is a perfect tribute to him.
Sizes are available for men, women, and children. Color options include black, navy, royal blue, silver, and Heather grey. They’re lightweight with a classic fit, consisting of 100% cotton in the majority of styles.
Everyone’s favorite musician is awesome represented in plush form with the DJ K.K. Slider Plush. While K.K. typically rocks us with his acoustic guitar, here he’s getting the party going with his very own DJ booth. The adorable plush is both cute and comfy and stands at 8-inches tall.
K.K. Slider, the iconic musically inclined K9 of the Animal Crossing series, is available in plush form thanks to the folks at Sanei. The 7.5-inch plush portrays K.K. doing what he does best. With acoustic guitar in hand, the cute and cuddly stuffed animal sits appearing ready to strum you your favorite tunes. He’s not the coolest guitar playing dog for nothing, you know.
-
Mr. Resetti can now terrorize you in the real world thanks to this Mr. Resetti Plush from Little Buddy. At 7-inches in height, the plush is sizeable, cute, and comfortable. It features Mr. Resetti in his natural rage form. With pickaxe in hand, he’s emerged from the ground and appears ready to give you the business.
-
The Nooks are known to bleed you dry of all those hard-earned bells. But when you’re as cute as little Timmy, who cares? This Timmy Plush from Little Buddy puts the adorable character into a 5.5″ plush form. Wearing his employee uniform, the Timmy plush is super cute and soft to the touch. So you can’t go wrong with either adding him to your Animal Crossing collection or making him a cuddle buddy.
-
One of Animal Crossing’s most iconic neighbors is available as an adorable plush. This 8-inch Isabelle plush brings this cute and charming character into your home. And because it’s nice and soft, you can certainly snuggle up with it while it’s not proudly on display.
-
Look at those ears! The adorable blushy cheeks! There’s little doubt that this Fauna Plush is one of the best Animal Crossing stuffed animals out there. She stands at 7-inches in height and is designed to be soft and cuddly. So snag up this deer villager for your collection today.
-
The easiest way to decorate your belongings to showoff your Animal Crossing obsession is with this Animal Crossing Official Sticker Book. It’s comprised of 64 pages that contain over 800 high-quality stickers. You’ll find stickers of your favorite neighbors, fish, fruit, flowers, and tons more. And there are a bunch of fun activities within the pages as well.