39 Best Gifts for Police Officers (Updated!)

Do you want to show your appreciation to the men and women who keep the peace? These best gifts for police officers run the gamut from practical presents they’ll use every day, to wickedly irreverent options they’ll love. We’ve tapped into a Salt Lake City police officer (and former SWAT Team member) for his insights on many of these gifts, so you’ll know you’re getting what your cop really wants and uses.
Most cops carry guns both on and off-duty. That’s why one of the best gifts you can give them is a jacket that conceals their firearm while they’re out in public. This softshell jacket from Rothco features concealed carry pockets on each side, large enough to fit a velcro holster. That makes it good for both lefties and right-handed shooters. Two high-rise zippered slash chest pockets feature a wire pass-through port with a D-ring for attaching keys and cuffs.
This jacket is stylish and functional, with adjustable cuffs and three outer pockets on both the sleeves back and chest for their non-cop stuff. It’s machine washable, comes in four colors, and men’s sizes from Small to 5X-Large.
If you’re looking for something suitable to wear in plain clothes, the Rothco concealed carry vest is a great option.
At the end of shift, an occasional drink is in order and these hand blown, bullet pierced rocks glasses are the perfect vessel for a slowly sipped shot of bourbon or scotch. Made with a .308 copper projectile, they’re artisan made and make for interesting conversation pieces as well as standard cocktail glasses.
Since you’re on the hunt for the best gifts for police officers, this four pack of .50 caliber shot glasses is a clever cop gift, especially if you add a bottle of booze with your package.
Whether they’re headed to the station, or off to the gym, a great duffle bag is an asset most cops can’t live without. This tough Under Armour duffle is big and roomy, with a waterproof finish and abrasion resistant sides and bottom. That means it can take the kind of beating it will get from a cop.
It features a padded shoulder strap and padded handles for easy carrying, a large vented pocket for dirty and smelly stuff, a mesh pocket and tons of storage space for whatever they need to keep contained. This duffle comes in dozens of color combos and sizes from small to extra large. Another great thing to toss into this bag, especially because a cop’s day can run longer than expected, are some adult body wipes that will refresh them when there’s no time for a quick shower.
Even if the person on your gift list never uses them, these bad parking insult cards make hilarious cop gifts. They offer up the perfect way to shame outrageously bad parkers in a quick and pointed fashion. While the card front feels like it might just be a friendly note, the back takes down parking offenders in no uncertain terms.
The Knock Knock WTF Notepad offers 50 customizable notes to express disbelief at bad behavior, from “WTF what were you thinking” to “WTF is up?” The Knock Knock You Suck Notepad is perfect for leaving snarky notes for colleagues, family and friends.
When it comes to super cool and futuristic, as well as good looking and efficient, we’re kind of nuts about the Ridge Slim Minimalist Wallet, and we think your Favorite cop will be too. This minimalist wallet is RFID blocking, so no bad guys can steal your good guy’s identity, but what he’ll really love is the narrow profile that won’t ruin his pants or feel like he’s sitting on a giant pillow. Frankly, cops have enough to carry, so this little wallet is perfect for them.
This wallet holds up to 12 credit cards without stretching out, and the money clip makes it simple to get at his cash without his cards falling out. It’s been hand torched to give the titanium a cool looking finish, and the elastic screws are interchangeable and this wallet comes with spares and the tool to swap them out. I gave one to my nephew who is a cop in Salt Lake City, and he loves it.
It can be a tiny bit confusing to use at first, so he might want to check out this video to clarify exactly how to use it.
A little irreverence can go a long way when it comes to making your lady cop buddy feel appreciated. This funny donut tee shirt takes the edge off with a clever nod to the ongoing jokes about cops and their penchant for powering down chow at the donut shop. Get this tee in women’s sizes with a more flattering fit, and in men’s tradition tee shirt sizes as well.
For your favorite manly man cop, the Check Out My Six Pack tee is perfect for the gym or hanging out at home. Keep your cop happy and on their off time with the Donut Kill My Vibe tee.
Cops are competitive, and this cool cop themed cornhole set is the perfect gift for those who like to have fun while they compete. This set features solid wood frames with collapsible legs. Each board is covered with a UVA protected ultra vivid thin blue line imprint. This set comes with eight matching corn hole bags and a carrying bag to keep them together.
Let’s be honest here, police officers often deal with people at their worst. This daily calendar will give them a laugh with the shocking photos of real Walmart shoppers at their shamelessly bad, ridiculously clothed, most ludicrous best. Each day’s photo will elicit a round of hysterical laughter from other officers who’ll likely say they someone just like those pictured on a previous shift.
The Awkward Family Photos daily calendar offers up another daily opportunity to ponder the weird photo set-ups people are actually willing to share with friends and family.
If those first two calendars are the stuff of bad dreams for the cop on your Christmas list, the Someecards 2020 Calendar simply delivers a daily dose of snark.
Cops operate on stress overload every day, and that can cause tired aching muscles, triggering headaches and overall exhaustion. Give your police officer the gift of an on-demand shiatsu massage with this chair cushion. It features programmable massage modes so they can target areas of concern, and adds infrared heat to the massage, alleviating muscle tension more quickly.
With three levels of vibration, they’ll get sweet relief from their bum to their neck, and the automatic shutoff ensures the unit won’t overheat. For a quick pick me up massage they can get at the office while report writing, this shiatsu massager focuses on the neck and shoulders, but can also be used on legs, arms, and belly, and there are a number of massagers for neck pain and stress relief too. All of them would make great gifts for cops.
It seems there’s no shortage of bullet-themed gifts for cops, but these shotgun shell coasters are a fun gift that saves tabletops from drink damage. These four inch coasters are made from durable resin, and their rubber feet prevent them from skidding around. Keep them organized in their cool container and they’ll be ready for the next shot glass or beer. Just in case these sell out, no worries. There’s a different shotgun shell coaster set with a little fancier holder and there are plenty in stock right now.
Perfect for the department barbeque or other gatherings of family and friends, this murder crime scene apron adds just a bit of silly comedy to the daily life of a cop during the off hours. The unisex design makes it a great gift for officers of either sex, and the long adjustable straps in the back mean the fit can be customized. The longer length protects clothes during cooking, and the water-repellent fabric is great for resisting grease spatters and blood splashes.
If you want your favorite officer to catch a break from the barbecue, the ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Thermometer can alert them when the food is cooked to temp from up to 300 feet away.
Every cop carries a pair of cuffs, but if you want to gift your favorite officer an ideal pair, these Peerless Chain Link Handcuffs get rave reviews from cops in the trenches. “These are the handcuffs I carry,” says officer Jeffrey Smith with the Salt Lake City Police Department. “They’re crazy lightweight, and anything that reduces the weight we carry is awesome and would be greatly appreciated.”
At just 5.2 ounces, these cuffs are roughly half the weight of standard handcuffs. They’re made with aerospace grade aluminum, carbon steel, and stainless steel and feature steel swivels, steel chain links, and spun rivet construction. The smooth single-strand action has 21 locking positions with a push pin double lock. These can also be custom etched to put a personal touch on them. Get them in black or gray finish.
Designed and created with input from officers, this tactical self defense tool is the perfect weapon for cops (and anyone else) to carry when they’re not wearing a firearm. This little unit includes a tungsten steel glass breaker, LED flashlight, DNA catcher and a spring steel pocket clip. It’s a real pen as well, and it writes anywhere, in any position including upside down, and in temperatures from -30 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
Made from high strength aerospace aluminum, it has a lifetime guarantee. For more tactical pen options, look here.
This classic Norman Rockwell painting from 1958 depicts a simpler time in America, with a policeman at the diner counter, alongside a little runaway boy. This 16 x 18 inch print is matted with a high-quality wood frame and it’s ready to hang in an office or den. It first appeared on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post, and according to the Norman Rockwell Museum, the inspiration came from his own experience having run away from home as a boy.
-
Police work can be grueling on your skin, thanks to real world issues like dirt and grime, not to mention the toll stress can take. This awesome skincare kit from Fleur & Bee is the ideal self-care gift for every cop who rarely spends their money pampering their complexion. It features five essentials that are awesome for both men and women, from a natural cleanser and toner, to serum, moisturizer, and eye cream (to get rid of those under-eye bags due to lack of sleep and long shifts.)
These vegan products will appeal to anyone who values natural skincare that’s full of natural botanicals and free from all those chemicals you can’t begin to pronounce. For a deeper cleanse to clear pores and rejuvenate skin, the Fleur & Bee Prince Charcoal Detox Mask is an awesome excuse to relax and refresh.
Long days, hard work and difficult circumstances can make an officer’s good night’s sleep hard to come by. This sweet pillowcase is a wake up call every day to keep on being awesome. Made of super soft microfiber, it’s soft on the skin and comfy because it’s breathable, so they’ll sleep soundly. With an imprint that’s dyed onto the fabric, there’s no scratchy feel. We also think any police offer would love the Be Kind pillowcase as well, but we’re putting out an APB – these are selling quickly, so you’ll want to order soon.
What better gift to give your police pal than the protection of the patron saint of police? This St. Michael coin features the carved likeness of the saint on the front and on the back a powerful prayer for courage, strength, and protection. This small token is one that can easily be carried in a pocket and will be a daily reminder of your appreciation fo their service.
Another welcome gift of protection is this great looking unisex St. Christoper necklace. The carefully carved pendant is sterling silver, while the sturdy chain is made from durable stainless steel.
Want to know more about why St. Michael is the patron saint of police officers? This article from Redlands Daily Facts can give you the scoop.
Coffee and cops go together like hands in handcuffs. A strong cup of Joe is a lifesaver on those frequent 18 hour days, and this ground organic blend from Bulletproof is just the ticket for a smooth and delicious brew. This medium roast is made from beans that are hand harvested in Guatemala and grown without pesticides or chemicals. They’re roasted to perfection for maximum flavor.
If you want to give your fave cop a bag of whole coffee beans that are fair trade, Certified Organic, and kosher, we’d vote for Death Wish Coffee, and even though the name will give them a laugh, this coffee has a killer caffeine kick and taste to die for.
This double walled stainless steel travel mug is one of the most coveted gifts for police officers because it keeps their coffee hot or their ice water cold for an entire ship, even one that runs overtime. It’s imprinted with a sentiment that’s both grounding and empowering considering the challenges officers face daily.
If you’re shopping for your dad who happens to be a cop, this police officer’s daughter mug is a keeper. The thin blue line travel mug is ideal for both male and female cops.
For off duty hours, the police themed insulated stemless wine glass is always a hit.
When you’re a cop, it’s often tough to get regular sit down meals that are healthy. If your police officer pal has shared this with you, get them the kind of grab and go snacks that will boost them with healthy proteins and yummy flavors. This six box gift tower includes a sumptuous assortment of dried fruits and roasted nuts, and a quick handful will keep them going when they’ve missed their meal break or are working overtime.
If your favorite law enforcement friend is Vegan or using the Paleo diet, you might want to skip a gift that includes fruit and instead give them this Oh! Nuts Healthy Dry Roasted Salted Nut Gift Basket or consider giving them a calming tea basket instead.
This beautiful mouth blown glass ornament features a cheery police K-9 regally standing at the ready to help his human officer nab bad guys. This sweet ornament is a wonderful way to say thanks to your favorite cop, and give them a gift that they’ll cherish for many Christmases to come. Hand-painted and glittered, each one is a unique artisan piece that will bring a warm smile, and much gratitude at your thoughtful gift.
If you happen to buy a gift for the same officer each year, you might want to stock up with the adorable old fashioned police car ornament that looks like it came right out of Mayberry, as well as the police officer’s cap ornament and the police officer’s badge ornament.
When you’re stuck in a uniform every day, it’s hard to express your personality at work. These fun police themed socks for women will give her a chuckle knowing she’s wearing something fun and funny, and what cop wouldn’t covet a gift from the Good Luck Sock Company? Police officers need more luck than most.
The Kick This Day in it’s Sunshiny A** socks probably break protocol a little more, but they’re a great gift for a lady cop anyway. And the Give ’em Hell and Fight Like a Girl socks will kick start her spirit at the start of every night shift.
In yet another homage to the Sir Mixalot song, this coffee mug will have all the cops at the table busting a gut. You can bet this clever cop cup will get used every day, and it will have to be safely locked up at the end of the shift so it doesn’t disappear. This detective coffee cup is another great gift idea, as is the What’s Your Superpower coffee mug. All of them are dishwasher and microwave safe, a major bonus for busy cops.
If you’ve got a woman officer to buy for, this awesome coffee mug says it all – the coolest women become police officers.
Law enforcement officers are naturally drawn to all things firearm related, so naturally, they’ll be thrilled to get this cool pen holder and paperweight that looks like a real (only larger) gun cylinder. This cool desk decoration is ammo free, so you could get them some pens featuring emergency themes just to keep things interesting.
Whether your favorite cop likes their hair high and tight, buzzed, or they just want to keep well groomed between cuts, they’ll need a great set of pro clippers like the Oster Classic 76.
These have a durable, break-resistant housing so they won’t have to handle them lightly. They also have a comfortable hand feel which is important for self-cuts. These clippers come with a blade guard, blade lubricating oil, clipper grease, and a cleaning brush, plus two Oster AgION detachable blades in sizes 000 and 1.
Those blades are great for short tight cuts and fades. The 000 blade cuts up to 1/50th of an inch hair lengths and the 1 blade cuts short crops and flat tops within up to 3/32 of an inch. All Oster blades are seriously sharp and long-lasting as they’re put through a rigorous hardening process akin to making knife blades when it comes to hardness.
This clipper comes with a nine-foot cord plus a convenient hanging loop. Another positive about the Classic 76 is that it comes in a dozen colors, so you can customize their clipper to fit their personal style. Love that.
Sometimes the most important thing you can give to a friend or family member in law enforcement is a reminder that you know, at the heart of it all, they are peacemakers above everything else. This piece of canvas wall art is a nod toward that thought, and is customizable by their last name and beginning year of service. At 30 x 12 inches, this art is perfect for a den or family room. It comes hand stretched on a wooden frame and ready to mount.
While facial hair used to be strictly prohibited in law enforcement, more and more departments are warming up to mustaches and close-cropped beards. If the policeman you know and love sports some facial fur, get him this affordable grooming gift that lets him keep it perfectly groomed and smelling heavenly.
The balm and oil are filled with nourishing oils to keep his beard and mustache shiny and healthy, while the sandalwood comb keeps every strand in place. According to a few sporters of more, shall we say, impressive crops of facial fur, these products smell amazing – and that’s always a good thing for the cop on the beat. Another great gift choice is the Bossman beard oil, conditioner and balm, which we think smells like freshly baked vanilla cupcakes. That’ll definitely bring calm to any tense situation.
There’s hardly anything more annoying than packing your favorite beverage to work, only to have someone snitch it from the precinct fridge. With this perfect cop gift, disappearing soda as well as their lunch is a thing of the past. This handy mini fridge keeps their cold drinks and lunch chilled and at their fingertips. But it can also keep their to-go meal warm if they end up working an incident.
This fridge can plug into a regular 110v outlet, but it can also be used in a 12v cigarette lighter plug, and it comes with both charging cord options included. It cools up to 32-degrees below ambient temperature and holds both 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce water bottles. It can keep warm meals at temperatures up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Two temperature modes maximizes the versatility of this handy fridge at home or on the road. It also features a self-locking recessed door handle. Get it in three different color options.
Even cops go on vacation sometimes, and whether they’re headed for a rustic campout or they’re hopping a plane to the islands, this two-pack of carry on cocktail mixes is an ideal way to ensure they get the perfect craft cocktail when they reach their destination or while they’re in the air. Each kit has everything they’ll need to make the perfect Moscow Mule on their travels.
This kit includes the tools to craft two cocktails mid-flight, including a flavorful small batch bold and spicy ginger syrup, a 1/2 ounce jigger, a travel-size bar spoon, a recipe card, and a linen coaster for an elegant experience en-route. This carry on kit can pass muster with the TSA, making cross country cocktails and travel just that much more pleasant.
These awesome kits are also available for other popular libations including Bloody Marys, and Margaritas along with many more. And to make their pre-travel planning that much more fun, get them a hilarious packing list pad.
This popular gun cleaning kit contains everything your cop friend or family-member to keep their firearms in top working condition. Fitted brushes give them added precision while performing this important maintenance task. The kit features 10 brass wire brushes for cleaning many different caliber firearms. It also has five cleaning mops, two solid brass adaptors, two slotted patch holders, 25 cleaning patches, double-ended nylon brush, double-ended cleaning pick, a bottle for gun oil, and three solid brass rods.
The fact that it stows neatly in a bullet-shaped container makes this gift even cooler. And talk about functional, this kit’s wide range of full-service tools are perfect for cleaning 45-caliber, .40-caliber, .357/.38-cal caliber/9mm, .30 caliber .270 caliber, .22 calcaliber, and .17 caliber firearms plus 12-gauge, 20-gauge, and 410 shotguns. It’s also very well priced compared to cleaning kits that cost nearly $100.
While the stereotypes all show cops with coffee in hand, this Organic Assorted Variety Tea Sampler from Tea Forte will make for a soothing gift for officers who could use a little more calm in their lives. This collection includes 40 bags in the coolest pyramid shaped tea bag infusers, handcrafted to allow the delicate tea leaves to steep perfectly in hot water. That means they’re in for a delicious and aromatic cup every time.
This collection includes Black Tea, Herbal Tea, Oolong Tea, Green Tea, and White Tea packed up in a pretty chest that makes for an impressive presentation. Tea Forte also makes a seriously cool infuser cup that’s the perfect grab and go for your officer who is always on the run.
These AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone-Conducting Headphones are an ideal gift for cops who frequently have hearing damage as a result of exposure to loud noise including gunfire. They’re lightweight and comfortable, delivering incredible, high-quality sound. They’re a smart alternative to traditional in-ear sport headphones and earbuds, because they let them keep their ears open so they can hear surrounding sounds – critical if you’re a cop.
Bone conduction technology, an open ear design, and a suite of audio features deliver premium music play and crystal clear calling without compromise. Designed with athletes in mind, these headphones are sweatproof, secure, and the Aeroplex design allows them to listen at higher volumes with significantly reduced natural sound leakage.
They repel sweat, dust, and moisture – from workouts to wicked weather. They’ll enjoy eight hours of continuous dynamic stereo sound on a single charge. The EQ presets boost bass, and reduces vibration while he’s on the go. Dual noise-canceling microphones exclude surrounding noise, effectively enhancing speech.
Interested in other models of bone conduction headphones? Find lots more of them here.
Don’t think of Joseph Wambaugh’s The Choir Boys, but do think sometimes cops like to get together for a friendly game of poker, which makes this boxed set of playing cards and dice such a cool gift. Two decks of police themed playing cards and five dice are packaged in a beautifully made wooden box that features a 3D metal “thin blue line” medallion on the top. They’ll also appreciate knowing that this gift came from a veteran-owned business.
What could be a more fun gift than to deliver a six-pack of craft brews to your favorite cop in this cool personalized wood beer caddy? While it holds most regular 12 ounce bottles, you can remove the wooden dividers so it can hold larger bottles of craft and import beers or even a growler or two. It even comes with a vintage-looking metal bottle opener on the side, so they can crack open a cold one once they’re off-duty.
The side can be personalized with their name or initials at the time you order, but keep in mind, it takes a few weeks to produce and ship this custom made gift, so you’ll want to order in time for delivery.
Most cops we know are seriously organized because they don’t have time to search around for what they need – at least when they’re on duty. This cool collapsible trunk organizer makes a great gift for when they’re off duty, especially if they’re athletic and want to keep their gym bag, running gear, or basketball stuff handy for a quick pick-up game.
Big enough for a pickup, SUV, or van, the Trunk Crate Pro features multiple compartments with removable dividers for those times when they need fewer or larger stow spaces. Inside mesh pockets add to the versatility, and it comes with heavy-duty handles making it easy to relocate inside their rig. It also has hook and loop fasteners on the bottom so it stays in place on carpet.
It takes a woman with courage, strength, and grit to become a police officer. More important she has to be a woman who believes in herself. This pretty sterling silver bar necklace is a celebration that honors all of those qualities in her. If you’ve got a policewoman on your list, it’s pretty likely she’ll cherish this special piece of jewelry for years to come. Because the sentiment is engraved, it will never wear away.
We also think she might like this three charm bangle bracelet that features law enforcement themed charms including tiny handcuffs, a badge, and an engraved charm that says “She believed she could so she did.”
Being a cop is tough, but navigating the dangers and stresses of the job with family can be even more difficult which is what makes this guide essential reading. Many departments require this easy to understand read for their officers, but if you’re shopping for someone who hasn’t yet tapped into the wisdom inside, this would be a great gift for them and you as their friend or family member.
Because a career in policing puts unique stresses and strains on marriage according to Police 1, this guide can help to increase communication and understanding between couples.
Most cops need access to all the things they need in a hurry, especially if they’re on patrol alone. This front seat organizer is designed especially for officers to keep things organized and at the ready on a moment’s notice. This bag serves as an organizer, tool kit, and tactical bag, but when their shift is over they can simply release the bag, secure the compartments, and carry it as a traditional patrol bag.
It features tons of storage options to keep gear safe and secure including a large main compartment, mesh bags, zipper pouches, and more. It can even be customized with additional pieces that secure to the main bag, from a tactical water bottle carrier, to small and large storage pouches.
Cops are constantly on the go and regular meals while they’re on shift could be hit or miss. That’s why the high protein snack box from Carnivore Club is an ideal gift to keep them operating at peak performance, even if they missed a meal. Filled with high-quality charcuterie, they can keep a snack bag of Wagyu salami, spreadable salami, chorizo, and soppressata on hand, and this box comes with crackers to go with it. Shelf-stable and ready to eat on the go, this big box contains a full 1.5 pounds of cured meats.
Wondering why protein snacks are so important for everyone, but especially for cops? High protein foods are “smart foods” because they keep us energized and promote alertness and activity, per the experts at Psychology Today. If you want to keep your cop supplied on a regular basis, you can get these high quality snacks in a monthly subscription box.
Love the monthly subscription box idea? We’ve got more ideas for everyone on your list, including those in law enforcement.