101 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Wife

You found the perfect wife, but now you have to find her the perfect gift. This time we did the heavy lifting for you so you can focus on finding the right gift for her. Discover the best Christmas gifts for your wife right here.

How To Pick the Best Christmas Gifts For Your Wife

It is easy to get psyched out when picking a gift for the light of your life. After all, a poorly chosen gift may end up making you look out of touch with your wife's interests.

Well, even if you don't have the courage to just ask her what she wants (and according to social scientists consulted for this NY Times article, you should), it is still fairly easy to find an appropriate gift for your wife.

We loaded this gift roundup with some unexpectedly useful and fun items that your wife didn't even know she wanted.

If you don't find a solid gift for wifey in our roundup of over 100 Xmas gifts for your wife, then you really may be in trouble.

What Are Some Romantic Gifts For Your Wife?

If you need a gift to set the mood, then you can never go wrong with the classics. A Nostalgia Chocolate Fondue Fountain is great for making a romantic plate of chocolate-covered strawberries and this Vertical Beeswax Candle will maintain your passionate mood lighting for up to 80 hours.

Does wifey need something comfortable to slip into when the mood strikes? Then this Old Shanghai Kimono Robe is an exotic choice.

What Are Some Unique Gifts For Your Wife?

Need a gift for your wife that doesn't come from the standard playbook? We found plenty of amazing gifts that she already doesn't know she needed.

My personal favorites are this Deluxe Cheese Board & Utensils Gift Set, a set of Arteza Pottery Tools, or a WildHorn Outfitters Scuba Mask for that surprise tropical vacation you have up your sleeve.

The takeaway from these offbeat gift choices is that every gift is an opportunity to inspire a new adventure. After all, the real gift might not be the item but the amazing experience she has the first time she uses it.

What Are Some Cheap Gifts For Your Wife?

Even though your wife is the most important person in your life, sometimes budget gets in the way of that grand gesture you were hoping to make around the holiday times.

Well, there's no need to worry or be embarrassed. She'll understand, especially if you share finances. We included a number of impressive gifts for your wife that are under $20, including this Glowing Himalayan Salt Lamp, this 100% Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub, and this beautiful Buttons & Pleats Women Plaid Blanket Scarf.

Of course, you can always use our gift price slider at the top of the post to refine our selections to better accommodate your exact budget. Either way, she knows just as well as you do that it's the thought that counts.

