101 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Wife

You found the perfect wife, but now you have to find her the perfect gift. This time we did the heavy lifting for you so you can focus on finding the right gift for her. Discover the best Christmas gifts for your wife right here.
This leather Coach bag is the quintessential little black purse, a go-to look that any woman can appreciate. Coach bags are prized for their luxurious material and durable construction, and this model’s sleek and functional design makes it an easy pick.
This bag has an interior zip pocket, plus an exterior cell phone pocket. It has both small handles and a longer detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear. Your wife will be charmed by its chic charm, and thankful for its spacious design.
Ray-Ban sunglasses have a timeless look that makes them a great match for anyone’s personal style. The round glasses design is among their most well-recognized designs and comes in a variety of colors and lenses.
These glasses aren’t polarized, but they are lightweight and comfortable to wear.
Bose’s QuietComfort series headphones are considered the top of the line for noise cancellation, making these headphones a great choice for the kind of wife who can’t find a moment of peace. The QC35s create that moment with active noise cancelling, thereby creating more sonic space to enjoy your favorite music.
The QC35s will adjust their EQ balance to its volume level, and provides a high-fidelity sound for any genres of listening. This headset is Bluetooth wireless, and gets up to 20 hours of battery life per charge. Meaning you can use it anytime, anywhere, for days on end.
If you’ve already bought your wife the best jewelry pieces for any occasion, the next best thing you can do is make it easier for her to decide which piece to wear.
This beautiful metal jewelry tree displays necklaces, bracelets, or rings in an accessible manner. Each branch has artistic buds at the end to mimic an actual tree. The look is only enhanced by the sturdy leaf base.
Whether she is into its mystical glow or its air purifying properties, there is a good chance your wife will dig a Himalayan salt lamp. These lamps can help produce beneficial negative ions, which makes them a great addition to any bedroom or office.
The salt rock absorbs water vapor carrying allergens, which then sticks to the surface of the light. After your light has been on for a few days, you can simply wipe the surface of the light, leaving it clean to collect more contaminants in the air. It’s a nice way to purify air, and it has a calming pink glow that enhances the mood of any room.
The Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch is equal parts fashion piece and activity tracker. It is a fantastic gift idea for the woman who is too refined to wear a sporty-looking Fitbit but is nonetheless interested in tracking daily activity and monitoring sleep.
This elegant watch has both an analog watch face and a subtle visual tracker that monitors your percentage of progress towards your daily activity goals. Its data is sent to your phone, where it is displayed by the Health Mate App, free for Android or iOS phones.
This device is durable and water-resistant up to 50 meters. It has a button cell that keeps the watch active for up to 18 months, meaning you won’t need to constantly remove it to charge.
Designer label Diesel offers some of the finest quality faux-leather jackets available. If you really want to wow your wife with an awesome gift, consider one of their gorgeous jacket designs, such as the L-Tauri. If you want to see more options, you can browse more women’s Diesel jackets here.
A wine decanter is a must have for any wine enthusiast. If that applies to your wife, she’ll be greatly appreciative of this wide-diameter decanter, designed to optimally aerate a standard 750 ml bottle of wine.
This decanter is made from hand-blown lead-free crystal, whose smooth surface helps oxygenate the wine and release its rich aroma and flavor. The slanted spout helps achieve a spill-free pour, making this a convenient addition to a bottle of wine, from start to finish.
If you are married to a bookworm, you know how fast one can burn through books. The All-New Kindle is a book lover’s best friend, as it allows you to store and read thousands of inexpensive e-book titles on a glare-free e-ink screen.
This lightweight e-reader has a built-in backlight, a high-resolution display, and a battery life that lasts for days rather than hours. The touchscreen Paperwhite does away with the distractions of a tablet and allows your significant other to focus on the stories that matter.
Giving your hard-working wife a luxurious Kimono-style robe is like giving her a ticket for home relaxation. Old Shanghai offers a variety of long, beautiful kimono robes that are soft to the touch.
The robe has a french seam to ensure durability, plus pockets and a sash tie closure. No matter which style you choose, this robe is sure to be a winner.
If your wife dreams of blue skies when it rains, this designer umbrella a beautiful blue sky print on the underside is a thoughtful and inspiring gift.
This umbrella is an automatic open, and it has powerful reinforced steel ribs that stand up against heavy winds. This cheery umbrella makes you feel like the sun will come out tomorrow.
Any family that keeps a few good wine bottles around the house should have a way to show off what’s currently up next to drink.
This ornate wine bottle holder does just that, with a unicorn pattern designed to safely cradle a standard wine bottle. This bottle holder comes in a free gift box, making it a great present for wine fans year round.
If your companion likes the classy look of Toms shoes, these comfortable slipper loafers will be a treat for her feet during cold mornings and evenings. These slip-on espadrilles have a beautiful wool exterior with a soft and cozy fleece lining to keep your feet warm.
The shoes have a sturdy rubber sole with a modest heel for added padding. Take a peek at your wife’s size, and round up if she’s most comfortable in a half-size. You may want to bookmark this link, as well, because there’s a good chance she’ll want another pair shortly after trying these on.
Does your honey suffer from stress or migraine headaches? This silk lavender eye pillow uses aromatherapy to provide relief from these issues plus much more.
This eye mask is like a spa treatment for your eyes, and can be used cold to reduce swelling, or warm to relieve sinus pain.
This new 4-in-1 shower head will become the most luxurious part of your wife’s hygiene routine. It has a large rectangular head with a waterfall and a rainfall setting, plus a wand with a hydrating jet and its own more focused rainfall setting. This shower head is easy to adjust and comes in a beautiful chrome finish that will match most bathroom styles.
Does your wife spend ages drying her hair after coming out of the shower. She has probably never known anything other than the most basic dryers, which is why she will love when you introduce her to the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Dryer.
It may cost quite a bit more than other dryers, but it will dry her hair in half the time without scorching her lovely locks. Its basic control setup might not suggest anything special, but take it from the hundreds of reviewers: this is the last hair dryer she’ll ever need.
Lighting is everything when it comes to setting the mood of a room. And an elegant hanging light fixture like the Canarm Sumerside 5 Light Chandelier will add a sophisticated atmosphere to any situation.
This oil-rubbed bronze orb has a distinct and classic look, which pairs nicely with a set of vintage incandescent light bulbs like these. The chandelier hangs from a chain and is easy to assemble, so you’ll have no trouble setting it up where you please.
If your wife aims to regain control of her digital life, then the Amazon Echo is the right tool for the job. The Echo is a WiFi-enabled, voice-controlled speaker that can stream music, answer questions, read audiobooks, and more.
The Alexa Voice Service is a growing cloud service that can help you interact with apps and control music playback with your voice. The system works with connected home systems like WeMo, Hue, Nest, and Samsung Smart Things, greatly enhancing the Echo’s utility if you are already on one of these systems.
Nothing enhances a calm and relaxing atmosphere like flowing water. This cascading rock fountain from Harmony Fountains is an absolutely beautiful outdoor water feature made from lightweight fiberglass.
It sets up easily out of the box, and the fountain complements its low-splash water ambiance with a soft glowing LED light at night. This artisan fountain will surely catch the eye of your beloved, especially if she is a backyard enthusiast.
This Mediterraneo bowl by Alessi is an eye-catching centerpiece for anyone who appreciates the beauty of the ocean. This bowl is an artistic rendering of sea coral, re-imagined in a way that can be used to hold a number of different goods. The bowl is available in red, black, or shiny silver.
Who doesn’t love cheese and crackers? That was obviously a rhetorical question, because everyone loves cheese and crackers. This Summer Sausage Collection from Hickory Farms offers 5 different cheeses, 3 smokey summer sausages, and a container of golden toasted crackers. It is sure to provide some delightful snacking on her special day.
Garden statues are always a nice piece to spice up the look of your wife’s favorite spot to lounge. This cute aluminum frog statue depicts two lovers on a bench. This 18-inch tall statue is a nice reminder of the love you share for your partner.
Using an oil diffuser and and some essential oils to practice aromatherapy is an often overlooked holistic health practice, which offers a number of nice benefits.
In addition to simply making your house smell nice, aromatherapy can reduce anxiety, ease depression, boost energy levels, eliminate headaches, induce sleep, reduce pain and much more. There aren’t any good kits that offer both a nice diffuser and a sample pack of essential oils, so we recommend you put your own together with a top pick for each.
VicTsing 300ml Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser Price: $35.99 (55 percent off MSRP)
Art Naturals Top 8 Essential Oils Price: $16.10
Buy the VicTsing 300ml Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser here.
Who doesn’t like brunch? The answer is nobody, and that’s why anyone would appreciate some amazing tips on how to spice up the best meal of the day from Bobby Flay. His brunch masterpiece is Brunch at Bobby’s: 140 Recipes for the Best Part of the Weekend.
This hardcover cookbook contains recipes for both savory morsels and lip-smacking cocktails, so whether you’re looking at an egg addict or a mimosa fiend, you’ll have the right tools at your arsenal to surprise her with a nice morning meal.
A massage table is a gift that comes with a lot of promises, but if you are willing to fulfill those promises, this might just be the greatest gift you can give to your hard-working wife.
The BestMassage All-Inclusive Portable Massage Table is a full-on massage table that folds away into a carry bag when it needs to be moved or put away. The table is made from high-quality maple hardwood and has a high-density foam deck with a removable face cradle, arm supports, and armrest.
The best part about owning a massage table is that it encourages reciprocal use, so unless you get stuck with some serious masseuse duty, you’ll probably get to receive a massage or two yourself.
It is apparent that the ’80s live on in many people’s hearts because leg warmers are definitely still a stylish choice to keep warm in the cold months. Leg warmers are like ultra-plush socks that go great with your favorite pair of comfy shorts. There are a bunch of different ways to wear them, making them a fun retro addition to any wardrobe.
If you don’t know the first thing about your wife’s wardrobe, you can never go wrong with some thoughtful accessories. Any outfit needs a nice belt, and this Equestrian Belt from Carhartt is just the right pick.
It is made from full-grain Italian-oiled Nubuck leather, and has a styled antique nickel-finish buckle. It holds up against regular use while staying loose and flexible where it needs to.
It is built to withstand the rugged abuse of a horseback rider, so this will make a durable and long lasting addition to her wardrobe.
If your wife loves to cook, she knows the value of a good cutting board. This Hardwood Cutting Board from Mountain Woods is made from rich, dark acacia wood.
The material is versatile, functional, and sustainable. The board has a juice groove on one side, and adds longevity to your knives, dulling them far less than a synthetic cutting board.
Many relationships are strengthened through the hidden influence of the stars, and a Zodiac Pendant Necklace from Nano Jewelry is a great way to celebrate that.
These pendants come in gold or sterling silver designs, and feature details so fine that you will need to use the included magnifying glass to fully appreciate them.
This gift shows your significant other all of the different characteristics you love about them, and serves as a cosmic tie of sorts. You can browse through the rest of the zodiac sign designs here.
Does your wife love fresh pasta noodles? This electric Pasta Maker from Philips is a great way to make this delicacy available any time.
This powerful pasta maker automatically mixes, kneads, and extrudes fresh pasta in under 15 minutes. You can match different kind of dough recipes with different styles of noodle and make up to a pound at a time.
If your S.O. has a longing to lounge, this canopied hanging lounge chair is an excellent option for relaxing on the porch or in the yard.
With a little assembly from you, you’ll have a cushioned lounger that is more comfortable than a hammock, and ready to resist any weather conditions.
This porcelain condiment bowl designed by Jonathan Adler has a pure and mystical repeating face pattern that draws onlookers to linger for a moment longer and simply admire. It can be used for beautiful kitchen arrangements or for serving a unique dish.
Nothing will make your wife feel more like a star than getting the true green room experience with this Hollywood Vanity Mirror. This makeup mirror comes with twelve dimmable LED bulbs so that the user can see their reflection in full, balanced lighting. When she’s on in five, she’ll be glad she has this cute and helpful mirror.
Everyone loves a nice facial scrub, but not everyone has tried a coffee scrub. This 12 oz. container of Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub would be a great gift for your exfoliation expert.
This simple scrub combines coconut oil, shea butter, dead sea salt, and organic coffee grounds to create a natural exfoliating scrub that battles cellulite, acne, and wrinkles. It might sound weird, but if she’s willing to give it a try, she’ll love it.
The Lokai Classic Balancing Bracelet is a piece of jewelry that keeps its wearer attuned to life’s highs and lows. Without either one of these extremes, we would not appreciate the other.
This bracelet is infused with elements from both the highest point on Earth (the peak of Mt. Everest), and the lowest point on Earth (mud from the Dead Sea). Wearing it will invoke a zen-like sense of balance between life’s craziest moments.
This 8 cup french press coffee maker from the Bodum Copper Classic Collection is a convenient addition to any coffee lover’s arsenal. French presses are easy to use, and allow you to prepare flavorful coffee in just 4 minutes.
The copper accents help this french press to fit in with most kitchen decor, and the shaped metal lid provides a tight seal against splashing and spilling. You’ll also be doing yourself a favor by eliminating the need for paper coffee filters.
This book by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn is a compelling case for investing in the health and autonomy of women, and is a must-read for anyone who cares about human rights.
The subtitle of this book is: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide. The book outlines a sound strategy for doing just that, hoping to undo the damage of centuries of patriarchal rule.
But if you really want to make this book a special gift, then your job is to read it. To empower the women in your life, you must first understand what they are capable of and what obstacles stand before them. Being willing to develop that understanding alongside her is the most supportive way you can involve yourself.
A peacoat is a must-have garb for keeping cozy on cold winter nights. This double-breasted peacoat from London Fog is a stylish and comfortable coat that is made from a soft wool blend. The coat comes with a fashionable scarf as well, to help round out any cold weather ensemble.
Serious tea lovers tend to have to compete for stove top real estate when they are brewing cups of tea all day long. The Hamilton Beach Electric Kettle alleviates that issue, while offering a quick boil with auto shutoff.
Riding bikes is always a fun activity, but weather conditions and the need for maintenance might hold your favorite pedal pushing wife back from taking daily rides. Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike is a compact solution for keeping your legs fit without having to commit several hours to a ride.
This set has a magnetic tension control system with 8 different settings, and keeps track of your ride time, distance, speed, and heart rate while you use it.
Every woman loves to smell nice, and odds are that your wife already has her favorite scent. If you know which perfume she prefers to wear, then by all means, stick to your guns.
But if you don’t, she might like to branch out with the sheer, fruity floral scent of Vera Wang’s Princess fragrance. This 3.4 ounce bottle comes in a cute heart shape with a crown cap on top that’s truly fit for a princess.
One of the most celebrated first ladies of the United States, Michelle Obama, offers an intimate, powerful, and inspiring memoir in her first book, Becoming, which is now an NYT best-seller. This book covers many topics and really fills out details you may not have learned about Michelle Obama through the media. At its core though, it is ultimately a story about how we all have challenges to overcome. This book is food for the soul.
If your wife is somewhat of an amateur storm hunter, then this Ambient Wi-Fi Weather Station is a powerful tool for tracking pressure fronts and wind speeds. It is also a great way to get a feel of how to dress for the day. Its outdoor weather measuring instruments are sure to be more accurate than the local forecast, as they gather data directly from the source.
This device records data like temperature, humidity, UV, wind chill, dew point, and more then wirelessly transmits it to its LCD color display. The best part? It’s super easy to use.
A good night of sleep is possibly the best gift you can give someone who tosses and turns at night. And the secret to changing that may just be a new pillow. Many who still use lumpy down pillows don’t yet realize what a big change it is switching to memory foam.
Let me tell you myself, memory foam pillows are truly the way to go. This hypoallergenic pillow provides lift, cushiness, and consistency to your night of sleep, whether you sleep on your back, side, or front.
Whether your wife has already invested some time into the art of yoga, or is just starting to take interest in daily stretching, a full-on yoga set may be the push she needs to make health a lifelong habit.
This starter set from Sivan includes a high quality yoga mat, two yoga blocks, a mat towel and hand towel for sweat, plus a sturdy strap for helping deep stretches.
Everyone loves being served breakfast in bed and the Winsome Wood Sedona Bed Tray is the ideal tray on which to serve it. It is made from antique walnut wood, giving it a classy look that elevates the experience. Just be warned that this gift does imply you will be making your partner breakfast in bed at least a couple of times.
A vintage wooden storage trunk like this one is an awe-inspiring gift that captures the imagination and can serve about a hundred uses. Some purchasers have filled it with smaller gifts for their beloved, while others let the trunk itself serve as the centerpiece for new ideas.
The shipping is a bit pricey, but even when you combine it with the base price, this trunk is plenty cheaper than options from other vendors.
The Nest Thermostat is a touchscreen thermostat that makes setting the right temperature from your phone a breeze. This smart device hooks up to your WiFi and allows you to control the temperature from a phone, tablet, or PC.
It can also connect to other nest products, which include security cameras, smoke alarms, and more. This product will learn the temperatures you prefer within a week, and it will even save energy by lowing the heat when nobody is home. If you are looking to bring your home into the future, the Nest Thermostat is a great diving off point.
Let’s cut to the chase: if you are a snorer or sleep talker, you owe it to your partner to get them a serious sleep mask. Ear plugs will do it for some, but for others, you need ear coverage to block out the sound of sawing logs. This satin sleep mask from Sleep Master is luxurious and breathable, but the best part about it is its built-in ear coverings. This gift will help with traveling, camping, and for many, just surviving through the incessant noise of the night.
If your wife loves crystals, these Polished Agate Geode Bookends from Crystal Allies are a great piece of decorative flair to spice up a shelf display or a growing book collection.
Each pair will weigh a total of 1 to 3 lbs, and come in a number of matching colors, including black, blue, pink, purple, red, and teal. Every rock pair is unique, and therefore, will be able to handle varying loads of books. But no matter what size and shape you end up with, she will be charmed with the geometric crystal patterns.
Design Toscano makes all sorts of amazing statues and sculptures that might fit your wife’s personal interests. This crushed stone hand-cast statue of wild stallion is just one of many great options, there are many more to explore. Does your wife have a different spirit animal? You can browse more animal statues available here.
For the wine lover in your life, Oster’s rechargeable wine opener will help keep the good times rolling. This nifty cordless device can uncork bottles with the touch of a button.
It has a foil cutter on it, and includes a stainless steel cooler to keep the bottle cold for hours. The two store atop one another, but have separate power docks to keep both working at once.
The Fitbit Versa 2 is equal parts smartwatch and fitness tracker, making it twice as useful for the woman who wants to stay on top of her notifications and her fitness goals. It is durable and waterproof, so it can track your heart rate, steps taken, or calories burned, even while swimming.
It also has a 1.3-inch touchscreen on which you can browse through your phone’s notifications and fitness goals. And with a battery life exceeding 6 days, it is something she will almost always be wearing.
The TrailHeads Winter Ponytail Beanie is perfect for when it is cold out enough that you can’t leave the house without a hat but not cold enough that you want your hair plastered to the back of your head all day. If your wife is a runner with longer hair, this is definitely a smart buy.
The KitchenAid Mixer is a must-have accessory for any baking enthusiast. This stand mixer takes all of the manual labor out of mixing doughs and batters, with a 59-point planetary mixing pattern. It has 10 different stirring speeds and comes with a flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whip. This countertop gadget is absolutely worth the price, as it drastically reduces the prep time of each baked good, thereby drastically increasing the total amount of baked goods being made.
Nothing says “I’m living the good life” like making charcuterie at home. Charcuterie is the ultimate form of indulgence for cheese and meat-lovers and this board is extra-large for the times when you actually want to share. This board has a fold-out drawer to hold knives and forks plus deep side grooves to hold bread or crackers. This board can be used to serve snacks of all variety too, so you aren’t limited to just cheese and meat boards.
If you are still honing your own massage skills, then the Renpho Therapy Massager may just be your lifesaver. It uses vibration and percussion to deliver a power deep-tissue massage and it has a long-reaching handle that is just as effective for self-massage. This cordless massager comes with several different heads so you can find that sweet spot.
This vintage felt hat from Bellamy is a beautiful addition to any wardrobe because of the way it frames the face without being too flashy. It comes in a number of different colors but each hat is made from 100% wool.
This beautiful rib cage heart necklace from Controse might not be the perfect accessory for every wife, but if yours is fascinated by the medical field or just generally morbid, then this is a great pick. It is made from silver-toned stainless steel, which feels nice and sturdy despite being relatively inexpensive.
Even if you aren’t sure what type of shoes your wife likes to wear (hint: go take a look), Toms are always a safe pick. These lightweight flats are comfy and breathable. They come in a variety of colors too. The best part is that is Toms provides a pair of shoes to a child in need for each pair purchased.
A happy wife makes a happy life. And a clean house makes a happy life. And an iRobot Roomba 690 makes a clean house. Is any of this getting through to you? Well, you don’t need a mastery of transitive relations to understand why a Wi-Fi enabled robot vacuum cleaner is a smart idea.
It has a full suite of intelligent sensors to guide it around your furniture as well as a dirt sensor so it doesn’t stop until the job is done. You can clean or schedule from anywhere using the free app. Plus it is kind of like having a pet and that’s fun too.
Sculpting is a surprisingly fun hobby and this Arteza Pottery Sculpting Tool Set is a great way to introduce someone to the craft. There are 42 different pieces in the set, including wire tipped tools, twisted rakes, wire brushes, scrapers, bits, and scoops. These are great as a supplementary kit for sculpting classes or just pairing with some clay and finding a YouTube tutorial.
Have you ever wished you had a chair right in the middle of a hike or during a long day at a music festival? The TravelChair Slacker could have solved your problems then, had you known about it. Now that you do, you and your wife will never have to worry about collapsing from exhaustion again. As long as you get two.
The Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera is a high-end SLR camera that makes for a great upgrade if your wife has been using the same point-and-shoot digital camera for the last few years. They combine the size and weight of a digital camera with the high-end image sensor of a DSLR to make for a great hybrid experience for the intermediate photographer.
While the wine enthusiast in us knows that wine always benefits from proper aeration, the wine lover in us simply doesn’t have the patience. This battery-powered device pops into any wine bottle and infuses air into the wine as it is poured. This helps soften the bite of tannins and sulfites, which are responsible for that astringent taste wine has. Once you switch to the Aervana, you won’t want to go back.
If your wife deserves anything it’s a break. Marriage is a full-time gig, especially if you are raising a family at the same time. However, it can be hard to justify hopping into the tub and checking out for an hour or two. That is, unless you get her this luscious bath bomb gift set from LifeAround2Angels. This set comes with twelve hand-crafted bath bombs, each of which provides a fizzy aromatic experience that soothes the skin.
Chocolate fondue isn’t an everyday treat but it makes for a great specialty dessert for a chocolate addict or party planner. This four-tier stainless steel fountain can be used with liqueurs, cheeses or barbecue sauces but its best use is clearly chocolate. Place a tray of fruits nearby and watch your guests go crazy for tempered chocolate perfection.
Lindsey Brown’s Damn Fine Cherry Pie: And Other Recipes from TV’s Twin Peaks is the essential cookbook for fans of David Lynch’s iconic TV series. This cookbook has 75 recipes ranging from Double R Diner mainstays like coffee and donuts to more creative meals like Doctor Jacobi’s Secret Coconut Hawaiian Stew.
Bird watching is a fun and wholesome hobby that helps pass time in the backyard. The thing is you won’t get nearly as many avian visitors if squirrels pillage your birdseed on the daily. The Droll Yankees Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder is ideal for this, as it has a motorized base that starts spinning rapidly the moment it senses the weight of a squirrel.
Not only is it fun to watch birds chip away at the 5 pounds of birdseed that this feeder holds but it’s also fun to watch squirrels fly off its base.
If Wifey’s been good all year then she deserves something really spectacular to celebrate. The latest Apple Ipad is a great option for entertainment or productivity whether you use it around the house or on the go. Its beautiful 10.2-Inch Retina Display and powerful A12 Bionic chip make it useful for everything from photo editing to gaming.
During the wet months, a solid pair of boots in a must-have. These Sperry Saltwater Rain Boots combine a waterproof rubber sole and foot with a stylish leather top, making them the perfect hybrid of beautiful and functional. They have about a 1-inch heel but they are still comfortable to walk around in. They are basically the ideal duck boot.
Candles by the Hour are both practical and visually stunning, making them a great addition to any room in the house. Their vintage copper stands give them a sophisticated look and also allow their coiled candles to last an insane amount of time. This candle burns for up to 80 hours and can be easily replaced once it runs out.
If your favorite cook loves dishes like buns, dumplings, and steamed veggies, then Helen’s Asian Kitchen Food Steamer is a must-have kitchen accessory. This five-tier steamer basket is a fun and simple way to spice up meal prep with a gentle heat that doesn’t detract from the dishes’ flavors. Looks like dim sum is back on the menu.
Whether Wifey is fiending for a full rewatch of Game of Thrones or finally showing interest in watching it for the first time, this beautiful Collector’s Edition Boxset of the series is a must-have for any fans of fantasy epics.
This collection includes every episode plus 15 hours of bonus content across 8 Blu-Ray discs. The best part, though, is that it all comes in a gorgeous box with a customizable window display so you can represent your favorite house.
There is something magical about the Moscow Mule that elevates it over other cocktails. It could be the spicy kick of ginger mixing with the cool bite of vodka. Or it could be the cool copper mugs. The Kamojo Moscow Mule Mug Set comes with four high-quality hammered copper mugs and four copper straws so you can turn any night into a wild one.
Pendleton is easily the most iconic blanket company ever and for a darn good reason. Their American-made wool blends are cozy and beautiful, as much works of art as they are tools for comfort. This blanket comes with a handy leather carrier that makes it ideal for your next picnic or camping trip.
If you are married to a jigsaw puzzle addict then you know it takes a challenging puzzle to keep them busy for any reasonable amount of time. This 1000-piece gradient puzzle is just what they need to put their skills to the test. The ultra-fine color gradient of this puzzle makes it a true test of your visual memory and the end result is a beautiful 27.6 x 11.8-inch piece of abstract art.
Doc Martens are among the most iconic pieces of footwear because they fit with pretty much every outfit ever. The Women’s Jadon Boot is a popular choice for its 1.5-inch platform sole which helps the wearer stand a little taller too.
Following a release as a major motion picture, Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy has become a must-read satire that really takes the air out of late-stage capitalism. This trilogy reads like a modern Pride and Prejudice with loads of wit and cultural anthropology to match. If she loved the movie this is a great way to get closer to the story.
The Eagles Nest Outfitters DoubleNest Hammock is an ultra-portable camping hammock that gives you the freedom to lounge at new heights. That hammock folds into a built-in bag for easy transportation yet folds out to be large enough to fit two people.
It is made from 70D high-tenacity nylon taffeta and supports up to 400 pounds. It comes with some basic rope to hang this hammock up but you may want to upgrade to hammock straps for an easier setup.
As ridiculous as they are, selfie sticks are a helpful tool when you have a vacation coming up. The Yoozon Selfie Stick is a particularly useful option because it also splits into a tripod as well. It has a Bluetooth button on the handle and fits any phone up to 3.15 inches wide.
If your wife is into festival wear or simply dressing fancifully, then she’ll get a kick out of this beautiful wing shawl. It comes in a number of different colors and can be worn in a number of different styles.
A full-size herb garden might be a bit much for the casual cook to start on, but the AeroGarden Harvest Elite is a fun first gardening project that anyone can handle. This hydroponic pot has a built-in LED grow light so you can raise fresh veggies and herbs on your countertop all year round.
It holds up to six plants and directs the user exactly when to add more water or plant food. You don’t need a green thumb as the light does most of the work. The AeroGarden Harvest Elite comes with some herb seeds and plant food to get you started right away too.
A sous vide tool is an invaluable addition to any kitchen control freak’s arsenal, as it allows you to get your food to the perfect temperature every time. If you aren’t already familiar with sous vide, it is a cooking method that involves submerging vacuum-sealed food into a bath of temperature-controlled water so it always reaches the perfect temperature.
There is no undercooking, no overcooking, and no mess. The ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide makes things even easier with a smartphone app that allows you to remotely control a cook or browse an exact visual reference of meat doneness.
A windchime is a beautiful and calming addition to any outdoor lounging space. They come in several different finishes but they all hand 44 inches and are hand-tuned to the scale of C. This short video is a sample of how they sound in the wind.
A new backpack might not be the most exciting gift to receive but it is highly practical, especially if her old backpack is looking tattered. This stylish 26L bag is ideally sized for daily commuter use, though it is also large enough to take on a weekend trip or a long hike. It has multiple large pockets, an internal laptop sleeve, two external water bottle holders, and some incredibly comfy shoulder straps.
If your wife still has a love for vinyl records that can’t be matched, then it is only fitting that she lets some of that interest come through in her décor. Twelve Inch Original Invisible Vinyl Display is a great way to show off your album of the week or all-time favorite. It uses a clever magnetic mount that allows the record to hang free of any frame or visible mount. Get a couple of them and you have a beautiful album collage in the making.
Captain Marvel is one of the most talked-about hero movies of the MCU. The star of this film is Brie Larson, who delivers an empowering performance as Captain Marvel. The movie is full of empowering moments and sharp witticisms, making it a fun hero flick that rewards multiple viewings.
We try not to think about it for obvious reasons but our phones are absolutely disgusting. They spend all day in our hands, on the floor, on restaurant tables, and bathroom counters. It’s enough to literally make you sick.
Thankfully, Phonesoap 3.0 is the tech device you didn’t know you needed. This clamshell phone holder has UV lights on the inside that kill 99.99% of all bacteria on the surface of your phone. It also has a USB port for your charging your device while you clean it. If you’re going to keep your phone glued to your hands all day, you might as well clean it of fecal coliform first.
Does your wife still have Beatle-mania? How about Lego-mania? This 553-piece Lego Ideas building kit is super fun to assemble and makes for a great display piece once it is finished. The Yellow Submarine opens up to reveal a cockpit that fits the four included mini-figures of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. There is even a Jeremy figure, complete with their own apple.
If you live near the ocean, a snorkel mask is a solid gift idea right out of the gate. Even if you don’t, though, a high-quality full-face snorkel mask is a great complement to an upcoming vacation. This mask from WildHorn Outfitters uses a tubeless design so you don’t have to hold the breathing apparatus in your mouth. This can make it way more comfortable the next time Wifey goes snorkeling.
If your wife is particularly creative and just a little nerdy, she may be one of the select few with a natural predilection towards DMing for tabletop fantasy games. The Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition Dungeon Master Guide is the essential rulebook for teaching her how to run roleplaying scenarios of her own design. This is only recommended if your wife has already gotten her feet wet as a player, since running the game is a lot harder than simply participating. Still, if anyone can do it, it’s her.
The Solo Stove Fire Pit is a high-tech portable firebowl that provides all of the heat and splendor of a natural wood fire without the acrid smoke flying into your face and tainting your clothes. It has a double-wall design that channels the smoke back into the flame rather than into your face. If a nice evening bonfire wasn’t already for everyone, it sure is now.
If your wife has shown even fleeting interest in art then it is your duty to foster that by providing her the tools she needs. This 143-piece art kit from Lucky Crown has everything a burgeoning artist needs to explore the different mediums available to a new artist. It has colored pencils, sketch pencils, oil pastels, watercolor cakes, and a bunch of crayons. The best part is it all stores in this convenient box.
Caffeine addiction can take many different forms, which means that drinking the exact same coffee day in and day out can lose its magic. That won’t be a problem with the Ninja Coffee Maker, which has a built-in water reservoir that allows you to get much more custom with each cup.
You can schedule the Ninja Coffee Maker to have your hot or cold brew ready at a specific time. It has a built-in milk frother so you can opt for a creamier brew whenever you prefer. You can even set it to brew the exact amount you want so you don’t have to worry about leftover coffee going bad.
Shopping for the right makeup for your wife can be hard. Downright impossible, perhaps. But it’s quite possible to buy the right makeup removal accessory for your wife. That’s because there’s only one. All you need is the MakeUp Eraser and some water to remove everything from waterproof eyeliner to mascara. It ultra-soft, non-toxic, and dryer-safe, making it the easiest way to speed up her nightly routine.
Your guess is as good as mine as to how Intex is able to sell a full two-seat inflatable kayak for so cheap. Whatever their secret is, it doesn’t change the fact that the Explorer K2 is a fully capable inflatable watercraft that can hold up to 400 pounds.
This kayak comes with two collapsible paddles, a removable skeg, and a hand pump to inflate it on the go. Plus, if wifey gets tired of you tagging along she can remove one of the adjustable seats and ride solo.
It can be a little taxing when your wife always wants to be cuddled. The best way to recreate that feeling of your warm and gentle hug is with The Napper, a weighted daytime blanket from Bearaby. This massive blanket is woven from soft weighted yarn that is spun into a chunky lattice of comfort. It weighs 20 pounds and when it is spread across your body, this weight provides a therapeutic relaxation known as Deep Touch Therapy.
The relaxing sensation is enough to make you want to melt into the bed. Or the couch. This woven blanket is breathable yet cozy, so you can wear it during the warm season or add it to the blanket stack during the cold season.
Does the beach hold any special memories for you and your wife? If so, this seashell soap collection will be a thoughtful reminder. These vegetable-based soaps are shaped to look like different sea creatures. The soap has a refreshing baby powder scent and are individually wrapped.
If your wife appreciates luxury clothing, then she will be enamored with this fur infinity scarf from Fur Story. These scarves are handmade from real fox fur, so make sure you know your wife’s stance on fur clothing before purchasing one of these.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A cozy scarf is always nice to have, especially when it also works as a shawl or wrap like this acrylic scarf from Buttons & Pleats. This versatile plaid scarf is warm and comfortable, and just right for gift-giving.