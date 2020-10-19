101 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Wife

This leather Coach bag is the quintessential little black purse, a go-to look that any woman can appreciate. Coach bags are prized for their luxurious material and durable construction, and this model’s sleek and functional design makes it an easy pick.

This bag has an interior zip pocket, plus an exterior cell phone pocket. It has both small handles and a longer detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear. Your wife will be charmed by its chic charm, and thankful for its spacious design.