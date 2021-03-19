25 Best Gifts for Older Men They’ll Love

Everyone’s as young as they feel, but there’s just no denying that a few things change with age. If you happen to be shopping for some great gifts for older men, we’ve found some absolute winners that enhance their abilities to enjoy life fully for decades to come.
Gift ideas can vary dramatically if you’re shopping for a senior versus someone in their 50s, soo we’ve found awesome ideas for them all.
This awesome wood phone docking station is the perfect way to keep things organized and easy to find, whether he puts it on his nightstand or the dresser. The versatile stand has so many cubbies and hangers and holders that it can easily accommodate his smartphone, car keys, watches, sunglasses, chargers, and even books and devices.
The front and back both have organizing space, so he’ll never be searching around the house for his stuff once he develops the habit of using this handy stand instead. If he’s got a work phone and a private phone, this dual phone docking station might be a better fit, although it doesn’t have storage in the back. And this convenient docking station acts as both a desk organizer and a charging station. Seriously clever.
Whether you’re looking to protect his head from the sun or you just think he’d look seriously stylish wearing it, this Ultrafino straw Panama hat has a timeless look that men love. With a moderate 4.5 inch crown, this hat is finely finished with a comfortable sweatband on the inside, and a softly pleated hatband on the outside. It comes in both natural (more tan) and ivory (closer to white) with four different hatband color options. While not a true “Monticristi hat” can cost thousands, this well-built hat evokes that same style at a fraction of the price.
Ultrafino also makes a vented Panama hat that is ideal for golf outings or hot climates where airflow is important. It spots a great looking natural leather hatband.
For a few fun facts you might not know about true Panama hats, we found an entertaining blog post from the Magnolia Inn located in Panama City. The Panama hat has been sported by many legendary movie men, from Sean Connery to Robert Redford to Jimmy Stewart. Now, who wouldn’t want to channel those guys?
Perfect for your favorite whiskey lover, (or scotch or bourbon lover too,) this elegant decanter set is a total win. It arrives in a wooden gift box that’s packed full of goodies that will make sipping their favorite spirits a most enjoyable experience. Part of the Iceberg Collection from Frolk, the 34-ounce decanter comes with two matched 11-ounce rocks glasses that feel stout in the hand. The glasses are an ideal size for a shot or a mixed drink.
Two etched slate coasters ensure their tabletops aren’t marred, and this set comes with a freezer bag and tongs for eight stainless steel whiskey cubes that keep their drink perfectly cold and refreshing but never diluted.
Your older guy would also like this Frolk Twisted Crystal decanter set which comes with two extra-large stainless steel whiskey balls instead of cubes. You can also get the rocks glasses and cubes in a small set if your man isn’t likely to make space for a decanter.
There are a lot of great reasons to take up walking in your later years, per the experts at SixtyandMe, and these SKECHERS Go Walk Evolution sneakers make great gifts for older men who struggle with both ease of wear and comfort in more traditional tennis shoes. The super-responsive “ULTRA” sneaker collection features ULTRA GO cushioning and high-rebound ULTRA PILLARS for exceptional walking comfort. The air-cooled insoles keep feet feeling fresh even after longer jaunts.
The woven mesh fabric upper is ideal for anyone with foot irregularities as it offers the right amount of both stretch and support. Your man will also appreciate the slip-on styling which eliminates shoe laces that can be difficult as dexterity diminishes but can also present a trip hazard when they come undone.
These sneaks come in ten colors and men’s full and half sizes from 6.5 to 16 including X-Wide options in most sizes as well. Do note that not all colors are available in all sizes.
This professional timepiece From Skagen will quickly grab attention for its classic style and hip design, but what we think your gift recipient will most appreciate is the simplicity, with a dial that features large, easy to read hour markers and a small date window at the bottom of the face.
The gunmetal mesh bracelet looks great, but it’s also built to hold up to rugged use. The two-tone rose gold and gunmetal watch case is unique and has rose gold tone minute and second hands.
With a mineral crystal, this watch has quartz movement for accurate timekeeping. It’s water-resistant up to 100 feet, so an occasional splash is fine, but it’s not suited for swimming or showering. If you’re after a more classic look with a similarly large watch face, this stainless steel watch features a leather band instead of the mesh one.
Named after a Danish coastal town, Skagen watches embrace the minimalist style embodied by the Hygge way of living.
According to the National Institutes of Health, our manual dexterity begins to diminish in our 20s so no wonder as we age we drop a lot more stuff. If you’re looking for an affordable small gift for the elderly man in your life, he’s absolutely going to love this magnetic pick-up tool. Perfect for working in his shop, this pocket-sized pick-er-upper is telescoping, so it extends up to 22.5 inches.
The telescoping neck is flexible too, so it easily fits into tight spots and around corners. The head is fitted with three super bright LED lights to make seeing what he’s searching for a whole lot simpler. The powerful magnetic head is complemented by a strong magnetic base too, so he can use this cool tool as a mini task light when necessary.
It operates with four LR44 batteries, which are conveniently included. If you’re looking for more than one cool gadget, older woodworkers love the DODOWIN Contour Gauge Profile Tool that makes precisely cutting patterns a breeze. This Universal Socket Tool is another great gadget that’s compact and ideal to keep in the car or the shop.
When nicks and cuts seem out of control, it might be time to buy the older man in your life a quality electric razor like this one from Braun. This foil shaver can be used wet or dry so he can take it in the shower, or grab and go in the car. He’ll love that it’s rechargeable, and thanks to the powerful Li-Ion battery, it can last for up to three weeks’ worth of shaves!
This shaver is easy to clean with no need to remove the head. He can simply hold it under running water to rinse away shaving stubble. Thre flexible blades allow the shaver to follow the contours of his face making for a close yet comfortable shave with no nicks and cuts. The ergonomic soft-grip handle makes it easy to maneuver and it comes with a trimmer attachment designed for accuracy on mustaches and sideburns.
If you want to step up to a higher-end model for your elderly guy, the Braun Series 9 Shaver comes with 20% more power and five shaving elements to flawlessly shave in a single stroke. If he’s concerned about excessive chest hair or back hair, we have some suggestions for that as well.
Do you have a man who loves a slim profile wallet? This RFID blocking wallet from ZNAP is a wonderful upgrade that will keep his identity safe from bad guys, yet it’s super lightweight as well as seriously functional. This carbon fiber wallet has a unique mechanism that securely holds up to 12 credit cards, and has a small coin slot for change. The cash compartment fits plenty of bills, and the size is so compact, it’s front pocket worthy.
The wallet’s interior frame is made from anodized aircraft-grade aluminum and because it’s unbreakable, this wallet will last him for years to come. It comes in this cool carbon fiber version or with black or brown leather covers.
Even thinner, The Ridge Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet is also RFID blocking but relies on a completely different design. We love the trendy burnt titanium exterior, and this wallet measures in at just .2 inches thick!
Let’s be honest here. Getting older comes with some aches and pains, and one of the most thoughtful gifts for older men might just be this Comfier Shiatsu chair massage cushion. Since most older guys aren’t comfortable going to a masseuse to ease their aches and pains, this cushion delivers the goods in the comfort of their own home.
From his bum to his neck and shoulders, this comfy chair cushion warms, and massages with customizable settings that can be as gentle or as aggressive as he feels up to. Air pillows inflate and deflate to relax sense muscles in the waist and thighs. He’ll also appreciate that the cover on the neck massager portion of this cushion is removable and machine washable.
This chair massager plugs into any standard electrical outlet and delivers a consistent yet robust shiatsu massage, every time, with an easy-to-understand controller. It can be used on any chair, their favorite recliner, or even on the sofa.
It also has an automatic shutoff after 15 minutes, so you don’t have to worry they’ll accidentally leave it running and walk away. It comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee and a one year warranty.
If you’re looking for a real “wow” kind of gift with a bigger ticket price tag, full body massage recliners are great for anyone, including older men.
Does the older guy on your gift list like to savor his morning coffee or tea without it turning unpleasantly cold? The YETI Rambler insulated mug is guaranteed to prevent such an unfortunate circumstance. This 14 ounce mug is built to be used tough, just like those famous YETI coolers that are so popular. The double-wall vacuum-insulated body keeps his coffee (or soup, oatmeal, or chili) piping hot while keeping his hands at a comfortable temperature.
This mug is made of high-quality stainless steel, so it will keep food and drinks at either hot or cold temperatures for hours. It’s fitted with a MagSlider lid that actually uses magnets to stay sealed until he opens it, keeping spills on hold. The large handle is especially great for those with arthritic hands as it’s easy to grip without slipping.
This mug comes in eight colors, and he’ll love that it’s dishwasher safe and BPA free. If he’s one who wants to take a huge cup of coffee out fishing or camping, the 30 ounce YETI tumbler is another awesome gift for him.
If you’re looking for the kind of present that gives the man on your list a new pastime that’s likely to become a passion and perhaps an obsession, this fly fishing setup from Orvis is the perfect option. Fly fishing requires patience, technique, and just a bit of luck, but because most older men aren’t looking for instant gratification, they’ll be happy to take the time to master the sport.
Made by one of America’s premier outfitters, this Orvis fly rod and reel are a great all-purpose setup for trout and smallmouth bass. The 5-weight rod is state of the art, giving them crisp and reliable performance with a light touch that makes it easy to cast and catch! It comes with a matching arbor fly reel, floating line, and a carrying bag to keep their gear pristine.
If they’re not new to fly fishing, consider this premium fly setup from Orvis. Once they’re hooked on fly fishing, you’ll never lack for gift ideas because there’s always going to be something new on their wish list.
Have you ever noticed that older folks seem to be obsessed with the weather? This AcuRite weather station is a terrific gift that will keep them informed about all the conditions at their home versus what’s on the TV news. They’ll love the sized up display window on the indoor unit that features the time, indoor and outdoor temperature, date, and future forecast in a big, easy to see colorful readout.
The display unit can be wall-mounted, but it also features a kickstand so it can set on a table or window sill easily. Just plug in the unit, which is powered by an AC adaptor with a battery backup. You might need to set up the system in the first place, as well as help them install the exterior battery-operated sensor.
Once it’s set, they’ll really appreciate the atomic clock as they’ll never need to make adjustments for standard or daylight saving time. If they’re really into the weather and have some good tech skills, you might consider this Ambient Weather Smart WiFi Weather Station so they can set up their own weather reporting station for Weather Underground and feel the pride of becoming a citizen scientist.
Have you ever noticed how older men seem to have dark red bruises on their forearms just under the skin? Arm Chaps leather arm guards will protect their arms from cuts, scrapes, and bruising while they’re doing whatever it is they happen to be doing. Perfect for pruning or any other kind of work where they’re likely to get banged up, these chaps will literally save the day and their thinning skin.
They’re super effective, but what users love most is that, unlike long gloves, these allow for full-finger dexterity. They can be worn zipped up, partially zipped, or unzipped for added airflow. They fit easily under his shirt sleeves too, which makes them much more likely to be worn.
Got a neatnik on your list? For the older guy who likes to keep his car, (including his trunk,) perfectly organized, the Trunk Crate Pro trunk organizer is a gift he’ll be delighted with. This organizer is so cool because it’s collapsible and expandable, depending on what he needs at the moment. It’s a great way to organize his tools, repair kit, and emergency supplies, but it also works well for grocery shopping or road trips.
The heavy duty polyester denier fabric can withstand plenty of wear and tear, and the sides of the organizer feature handy bottle holders for water and such. Non-skid hook and latch material on the base keeps the organizer securely fastened to carpet. If he has a cargo liner, this organizer also comes with ratcheting straps to keep it safely secured.
If your man regularly takes road trips, the Tuff Viking organizer even includes a center leak-proof cooler.
This portable putting green is a great gift for the guy who likes to practice his putt in the comfort of his own backyard, or even in the garage or family room on bad weather days. It’s a solid way to keep his hand-eye coordination sharp, and it’s just a super fun way to relax as well.
For a realistic experience, this artificial green has multi-tone and varied length grass, and it easily rolls up and stores in a small space. It comes with three stainless steel cups and flags, and it even has a simulated bunker for a more realistic experience. Taller turf around the edges prevents annoying ball roll-off. This golf mat comes in three different sizes so you can get the one that best fits his space.
Get him some practice balls and a two-way practice putter for hours of fun, no matter what time of year it is.
You’ll never go wrong giving an older man the gift of toasty tootsies and that’s exactly what these UGG Ascot men’s slippers deliver. The moccasin styling features a soft water-resistant suede upper and a lining of 100% natural shearling wool that’s so soft and cozy. The durable rubber sole makes this slipper one he’s going to want to wear everywhere, not just around the house, and we can see why. It adds a great casual flair to a pair of jeans.
While we’ve featured this slipper in olive, it comes in nearly a dozen colors including red, and in sizes from 7 to 18 including X-Wide options, although not all sizes are available in all colors. If you think he’d prefer a scuff, the OLUKAI Men’s Moloa Slipper does double duty as a moc or a scuff with an optional fold-down heel.
Let’s be honest, as we age, we need a little extra padding and support in a lot of things, especially our camping chairs! This KingCamp folding chair is the absolute bomb no matter what your age. Skip those scratchy single-layer nylon canvas chairs because this sweet seat has comfy padding in the arms, back, and seat meaning your gift recipient will enjoy hours of relaxing time, whether he’s sitting by the campfire or just enjoying his own backyard.
Adjustable lumbar support delivers added comfort, and really, he’ll feel so spoiled because this chair has durable mesh cup holders in each armrest a large side storage bag for keeping his necessities nearby. mobile phone and magazines. It also has an insulated three-can drink holder built into one of the armrests, so he’ll barely need to get up.
Built with high-strength steel tubes, this chair can accommodate up to 350 pounds. It easily folds up to fit into the included shoulder bag, and at just 11 pounds it’s a breeze to carry.
Alpha Camp has a padded camp chair with a 450 pound weight capacity in case you need that instead.
-
Whether he likes to enjoy the outdoors, happens to be a serious hunter, per even loves birding, a monocular can be an awesome gift choice for your man, and according to the experts at OpticsMag, sometimes they’re a more practical choice than binoculars, because they’re lighter weight and don’t bang around so much when they’re hanging from his neck.
This Vortex Optics Solo monocular features 10X magnification with a 36mm objective lens. It’s small and lightweight, so a perfect one to pack along pretty much anywhere your guy goes. Rubber armored, this monocular has a non-slip grip and delivers fog free performance in pretty much any weather. It also has an adjustable eye cup so it makes for comfortable viewing, even if he’s wearing glasses.
If you’re like us, you love the look of men in a long overcoat with an elegantly wrapped neck scarf. These 100% cashmere scarves for men from State Cashmere are a wonderful gift idea for the older guy who loves style and appreciates quality. Made of the highest-quality hypoallergenic cashmere, these knit scarves will become his go-to winter look for warmth and good looks. They come in six different solid colors, so there’s sure to be one that’s the right option for him.
If you’re looking to infuse more color or a bold pattern into his wardrobe, Fisher’s Finery offers a collection of 100% cashmere scarves that come in more than a dozen colorful plaids and solids. Cashmere a bit too rich for your budget? RIONA has some gorgeous Australian Merino wool scarves to choose from at about half the price.
If you’re looking to get a non-digital native into an easy-to-use device, the Fire HD 10 is an option that delivers most of the features of an iPad at about half the price. This tablet has a brilliant 1080p HD display that’s bright and easy to read. As long as he’s got WiFi, he can connect to apps, email, Amazon music, and all streaming services, and if he’s an Amazon Prime member, he can also enjoy Amazon Prime video streaming service with millions of movies, exclusive series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, documentaries, and more.
But let’s get back to that Fire. This Alexa enable device can deliver almost any information at the sound of his voice. A simple request will tap into the latest news, weather, and traffic in his area. The 2mp front and rear cameras allow him to shoot pictures or HD video (720p). This tablet doubles as an e-reader so he can download new books from Amazon or his local library and enjoy up to 12 hours of entertainment on a single charge.
If he’s into complex apps and needs a seriously fast microprocessor, the 8th Generation iPad is a great little tablet and the retina display is impressive. For the deets on the differences between the Fire HD 10 and the iPad, Insider breaks it down in this article.
History favors the man who wears Ray-Ban Aviators. While this style of sunglasses has been around since the 1930s, they’ve become a style icon thanks to the likes of their wearers – people from famous military men like General Douglas MacArthur to Elvis to our current president. A design that embodies practicality with style, these sunglasses are polarized to protect the wearer’s eyes and he’ll love how lightweight they are.
The optics are noteworthy and the lenses provide optimal visual clarity with 100% UV protection. G-15 lenses absorb 85% of visible light and block out most blue light. These come in three different sizes and multiple lens color options. For an entertaining history of the Ray-Ban Aviator, check out this cool article from optometrist Ian Murray.
When you’re shopping for the older man who loves to cook, but you’re worried about him leaving burners turned on or burning himself in the process, the NuWave induction cooktop is the perfect gift solution. Induction cooking uses technology that allows their pan and food to heat up, while the burner stays cool and minimizes the risk of burns to fingers and hands.
With precise programmability, this cooktop can produce cooking temperatures from 100 degrees for warming all the way up to 575 degrees for searing eliminating any guesswork. It also features adjustable wattages from 900 up to 1800. With a memory function that allows them to store their favorite cooking procedures for different meals, it will quickly become their most-used kitchen tool.
More energy efficient than gas and electric cooktops, this will also reduce the heat buildup in their kitchen during cooking. Another great safety feature is an auto-shutoff function, so no more worries about burners left on accidentally.
If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift idea for a man who loves to be outdoors no matter the weather, the ARRIS heated vest is a guarantee he’ll stay warm in every season. Its unique design allows it to fit most men with zipper adjustments at the side seams. It features eight heating zones and five heat levels so he can easily set it for the current weather and switch it up if it gets cooler or warmer.
This rechargeable vest lasts up to ten hours per charge, and it comes with the AC adaptor and 7200mAh battery that’s easy to slip out of a zippered pocket and plug in after use. Wind and weather-resistant, it’s perfect for hunting, fishing, and camping. You can also get a fully heated jacket or heated gloves as great gift options too. We know men who use all three in the coldest seasons for skiing and during snow removal.
There’s really no replacement for a good cutting board, and this personalized walnut cutting board is a gift for him that he’s going to use for decades. At 12 x 18 inches, it’s plenty big for carving the Thanksgiving turkey or Easter ham, but it’s so beautiful, it would also be a perfect serving option for a charcuterie board as well.
Engraved with a gorgeous design on one side, the other side means business. It features a juice (blood) groove all the way around to help eliminate a mess when carving meats or cutting juicy fruits. Smooth edges with easy lift handles make them so nice to use, and the surface has been conditioned for use, but they’ll also get a bottle of cutting board conditioner with their gift.
While we’ve featured one design in our image, please note, there are many varieties of wood, different sizes, and different designs available at various prices.
If you’re shopping for the guy who fancies himself a bit of a pitmaster, The Grillfather cutting board pokes just a snippet of fun with an engraved logo reminiscent of that famous mafia movie logo from The Godfather.
Lots of older men downsize their living space and a lot of other things as well. This Weber compact liquid propane grill is just the right size for a guy who loves to grill a steak or two but isn’t throwing the kinds of large gatherings where he needs a huge gas grill. At just over 26 pounds, this tabletop grill is easy to maneuver and it uses disposable 14.1 or 16.4 oz. LP cylinders so he’s also not having to wrestle with a heavy propane tank either.
This little cutie has plenty of features despite its diminutive size. It features porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates and cast aluminum lid and body. The stainless steel burner produces 8500 BTU-per-hour to heat the 189 square-inch total cooking area, which is plenty of space to cook for 4-8 people, depending on what he’s grilling.
If he doesn’t have a patio table for this little grill, you can also get him a portable cart that’s designed exclusively for it, and don’t forget a grill cover because it’s likely going to live outdoors.