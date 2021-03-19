25 Best Gifts for Older Men They’ll Love

Let’s be honest here. Getting older comes with some aches and pains, and one of the most thoughtful gifts for older men might just be this Comfier Shiatsu chair massage cushion. Since most older guys aren’t comfortable going to a masseuse to ease their aches and pains, this cushion delivers the goods in the comfort of their own home.

From his bum to his neck and shoulders, this comfy chair cushion warms, and massages with customizable settings that can be as gentle or as aggressive as he feels up to. Air pillows inflate and deflate to relax sense muscles in the waist and thighs. He’ll also appreciate that the cover on the neck massager portion of this cushion is removable and machine washable.

This chair massager plugs into any standard electrical outlet and delivers a consistent yet robust shiatsu massage, every time, with an easy-to-understand controller. It can be used on any chair, their favorite recliner, or even on the sofa.

It also has an automatic shutoff after 15 minutes, so you don’t have to worry they’ll accidentally leave it running and walk away. It comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee and a one year warranty.

If you’re looking for a real “wow” kind of gift with a bigger ticket price tag, full body massage recliners are great for anyone, including older men.