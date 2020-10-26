15 Christmas Gifts for Uncles: The Ultimate List

Uncles of the world deserve all the best things for the holidays. Whether you call them “fun dad” or not, your uncle isn’t personally or financially responsible for you so it’s a little easier talking things out with him, maybe over an adult beverage.
There are a million “World’s Best Auntie” gifts out there but your uncle deserves some love too, right? Check out our list of the best gifts for uncles and treat him right. He may consider you the world’s best niece or nephew with one of these great gifts.
We’ll be adding gift ideas all this week on our way to complete our list of 101. Have fun and make sure your uncle knows you care.
You knew it was going to happen: Alexa now has a dedicated screen along with the hands-free voice commands she’ll carry out. The Echo Show 5 is a smart device with a vibrant 5-1/2-inch screen and crisp full sound. The compact design fits in any room in any home or apartment.
The Echo Show 5 features a myriad of helpful options including on-screen lyrics when playing Amazon Music and the ability to look up information such as news, movie times, and weather and traffic conditions. Set alarms and timers as well. Check out movie and TV trailers or cook along with step-by-step recipes.
Perhaps the best feature is the ability to connect with your favorite uncle using the video call feature. The Echo Show will work with any other Echo device with a screen or the Alexa app. If there are other Echo devices in the house, they can all connect to each other to communicate or make announcements. The Echo Show also comes in an 8-inch and 10-inch version as well.
The average leather wallet is a must-have item for any man. This Runbox Minimalist Slim Wallet combines superior quality and thoughtful engineering to provide a wallet that is functional, stylish, and compact. The Runbox features enough space for a driver’s license with a transparent window, six credit cards, and a money clip.
The Runbox is smaller than an average mobile device so it will fit into any pocket without bulging. A thumb hole on the front makes it easy to slide a favorite card out of the wallet in a moment. This wallet is made of 100% leather with RFID security technology so your card numbers will be protected as well. Available in eight colors, the Runbox will be something your uncle will really enjoy.
Your uncle, even if he isn’t the world’s biggest comic book nerd, most likely enjoys the action films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe (or MCU in nerd-speak). You know: Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor? Marvel has released 23 (!) movies over ten years with one consistent narrative thread throughout all of them that culminated in 2019’s incredibly popular Avengers: Endgame.
Your uncle may have a Disney+ account but there’s just something about having all 23 movies together in one Blu-Ray set waiting on the shelf. All of the movies and special features are included in the set along with a couple of specially produced archive discs, special graphics created for the collection, and 8×11 versions of all the movie posters.
If your uncle already has some of the movies, the four different box sets are available individually as well. Links are below:
MCU Phase One – Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Bonus Disc
MCU Phase Two – Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man
MCU Phase Three, Part One – Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Tenth Anniversary Disc
MCU Phase Three, Part Two – Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home
With this LEGO Creator Expert set, your uncle can build and customize his very own 1967 Ford Mustang GT. It features a navy blue color scheme along with white racing stripes, five-spoke rims, rugged street tires, a detailed interior, and a V-8 engine. Want to trick it out with hot rod flair? No problem: add-ons include a supercharger, rear ducktail spoiler, big exhaust pipes, a front chin spoiler, and a nitrous oxide tank.
Once complete, this LEGO Mustang measures over 13 inches long, five inches wide, and three inches high. The set features 1,471 pieces for Ford fans and big kids of all ages. The 16+ age rating is just a guideline, after all. Add an LED light kit and really make it stand out. Fun stuff.
Pizza should be its own food group; your uncle most likely already knows this. What better way to hang out than to make some homemade pizza before watching the big game? This black ceramic pizza stone will definitely be a large part in delivering up some fresh pie right out of the oven.
It pre-heats twice as fast as other pizza stones and thoroughly cooks pizza quicker for a much crisper crust. The edge is tapered for easier serving, too. The stone features a non-stick glaze the prevents the crust from sticking. It won’t stain and can be cleaned with warm, soapy water. This pizza stone comes with a sharp wheel cutter as well.
Guys like grilling steaks, chicken, and more. To be any good at it, any grill master must have a reliable thermometer like this ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer. You may notice that there are a slew of thermometers out there and all of them pretty much do the same thing.
The difference is the speed at which the temperature is read and all the bells and whistles which are nice but aren’t tremendously necessary to check to see if your medium-rare steak really is medium-rare. This ThermoPro is actually very good and very inexpensive which is a rare (ha) combination. It will read temperature within three to five seconds.
When the probe folds out, the thermometer turns on. It features an almost four-inch stainless steel probe and a backlit readout screen that’s perfect for BBQ, cooking, and grilling. The ThermoPro features a magnetic back and hook for convenient storage as well.
Everyone should make beer at least once in your life and that goes double for your fun uncle. This Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit is perfect for beginners and allows for simple, fun, homemade brew. Easy to follow videos and step by step instructions walk the user through the process.
Each kit (there are five varieties of other beer and three varieties of India Pale Ale) includes fresh ingredients with no sugary malt extracts. This means your uncle will be able to brew the freshest and best-tasting beer possible. The kit includes grain, hops, yeast, a gallon jug, a glass thermometer, cleaners, and a screw-cap stopper. Your uncle will have to come up with a strainer, funnel, pot, and bottles with caps unless you spring for those.
Brooklyn Brew is well represented in the media with glowing reviews from a slew of foodie news sources. This kit will make a gallon of 6.8% ABV beer or about nine to ten 12oz bottles. Trust me: give this to your beer-loving uncle and insist on an afternoon making it with him. It’ll be awesome.
There are a lot of funny uncle tees out there but this one from Sweet Gisele is one that your uncle is sure to actually wear. The graphics say it all: “BEST. UNCLE. EVER.” It comes in loads of sizes and colors to fit any uncle out there.
The shirt is made of a 65/35 cotton/poly blend that is completely soft and comfortable. Machine wash cold for best results. This tee proclaiming your true feelings about him will make your uncle smile with delight when he opens it for the holidays.
The Solo Stove Grill is a no-hassle approach to charcoal grilling that is designed to include everyone. Just pull up a chair. This revolutionary approach to grilling includes the Solo Stove Grill itself, a short stand, four pounds of charcoal briquettes, a toolset, shelter, and carry case.
Solo Stove has reinvented the fire pit and the camp stove using their unique 360-degree airflow design. This grill is the latest iteration of that process to provide an amazing “box to burgers” cooking situation in just 30 minutes. The stove is made of 304 stainless steel and cold-rolled steel and features a double-wall which creates a clean gasification and secondary combustion with less smoke.
The grill provides a convective heating environment that is truly set, light, and cook. Add charcoal, light it, and the natural airflow creates a perfect cooking environment. The ash pan, charcoal grate, and cooking grate are all removable for easy cleaning.
Now: the Solo Grill isn’t cheap but their fire pits and camp stoves are a lot more accessible for gift giving. They also provide the perfect excuse to go camping or hiking with your favorite uncle and talk it up while making some s’mores.
Your uncle is definitely older than you and it’s for that reason that Bose might mean a little something to him than to you. Bose has been making quality audio gear for decades like these Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. They sound amazing and keep the outside distractions to an absolute zero sum.
These headphones feature onboard Alexa connectivity so your uncle can bark out voice commands to get what he needs: entertainment, information, or making phone calls to you. It just takes a press of the action button to access Alexa. Battery life on these headphones is insane: 20 hours of wireless play on one charge or he can use the included audio cable for up to 40 hours.
Over-the-ear comfort is sublime with rich cushioning that won’t give you a head-squeezing headache. The noise-rejecting dual-microphone system provides oh-so-necessary silence when it’s needed. Bluetooth connectivity is hassle-free, too.
There are many, many Funko Pop! collectibles out there paying homage to hundreds (maybe thousands) of film, television, pop culture, and sports stars to say nothing of politicians, celebrities, and even cartoon characters. Your uncle is sure to love one of these fun vinyl figurines for his home office, his office, er, office, or a game room.
This particular version commemorates the all-time best sports comedy movie of all time: Major League. Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn, who’s a juvenile delinquent in the off-season, makes his major league debut here (including Coke bottle glasses!). NFL stars and the whackos from the movie “Caddyshack” are also great choices. Take a look at the current Funko inventory here or simply do a search on Amazon for your uncle’s particular favorite and “Funko“. You’re sure to find the perfect one.
The first thing you’ll notice about this Pendleton Men’s Long Sleeve Board Shirt is the price. Wowzers. After you pick yourself up off the floor, you’ll hopefully notice the second thing: unbelievable quality. Pendleton shirts have been known to be passed down from fathers to sons and, in this case, uncles to nephews.
Pendleton shirts are made of 100% wool and will wear, literally, for decades. The craftsmanship of Pendleton shirts is second to none. Simple machine wash care (like colors, gentle cycle, tumble dry low) will keep any Pendleton going forever. They feature a spread collar, button front placket, and dual chest pockets.
You could cheap out and buy a much less expensive shirt for your uncle but I guarantee you that it won’t get worn or be appreciated like a Pendleton. These shirts are fairly true to size and available in many, many colors and patterns. You will never, ever regret picking up one of these shirts.
Snacks are just for toddlers and hungry teenagers; uncles need a snack break, too. Take a look at this Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Variety Pack. These are great for lunch boxes, running errands, or for pairing with a football game. This variety pack includes 15 bags of beef jerky including original flavor, teriyaki, and peppered.
It’s made from 100% premium lean beef then seasoned with simple ingredients like water, salt, and spices. It’s 96% fat-free with no added MSG to mess things up. Each single-serve bag is a perfect choice when your uncle is on the go.
No one likes hangry uncles. We want the fun uncle, always! Make sure it doesn’t swing that way by making sure he’s got enough protein to get through the day. Want something a little more exotic? Check out this 15-piece game jerky pack including such meats as alligator, buffalo, elk, ostrich, and (get this) kangaroo. Nice!
If your uncle is a craftsman, a large book full of projects to tackle makes a great gift. For furniture makers, the Great Book of Shop Drawings for Craftsman Furniture provides complete working shop drawings for 61 classic furniture pieces including beds, bookcases, tables, wardrobes, dressers, and more.
Professional woodworker Robert W. Lang has been the source for complete working shop drawings of Arts & Crafts furniture pieces designed by Gustav Stickley, a master of the craft. Lang took it upon himself to measure classic, original Craftsman antiques to create detailed plans and publish them in his series of Shop Drawing books.
With full perspective views, elevations, sections, details, and cutting lists for each project, the projects in this book provide the heart of the Craftsman aesthetic to woodworkers, along with all the information needed for a successful build.
Is the Force with you and your uncle? It can be with this Star Wars Home Arcade Game. This recreation of the Atari video game from 1983 features artwork from the original arcade machine. It measures just over five feet tall (slightly below four feet without the riser) and includes a lighted marquee, full-color 17-inch LED display, and dual speakers.
These amenities, combined with the unique real-feel flight yoke and control buttons, allow for endless hours of gaming in that galaxy far, far away. The game and cabinet is easy to assemble and comes with a clear deck protector. The original arcade versions of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi are all included in the package with faithful recreations of the vector and raster graphics and sound.
Arcade 1Up produces a number of recreations from those golden days of arcade entertainment. Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Mortal Kombat, Capcom classics, Asteroids, and more.