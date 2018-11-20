19 Best Aunt Gifts: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Whether you’re super close with your aunt, or have a more distant relationship, our guide is here to help you find something nice to give her for any special occasion or holiday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fred & Friends Odor Eraser
Our Review
Looking for cheap-yet-quirky quntie presents? This stainless steel “soap” is perfect for getting the smell of garlic or onions off her fingers after cooking. Designed to look like a pink pencil eraser, this funky little gift is perfect as a stocking stuffer, family gift exchange, or small gift for your aunt. She can also use the integrated cleaning edge to remove dirt or food particles from underneath her nails. This is a fun gift for the aunt who appreciates practical, useful gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Pride and Prejudice: A Coloring Classic’
Our Review
Good gifts for aunts come in all sizes. One fun option can be something artsy that you can enjoy together. Adult coloring books are a fun way to unwind with a glass of wine. This coloring book for adults is perfect for the aunt who is crazy about Mr. Darcy.
This detailed coloring book includes intricate patterns to fill in, classic Austen quotations, and iconic scenes to customize to her imagination. The coloring book also includes a fascinating guide to the secret language of flowers. You could pair this gift with some regular colored pencils, but we recommend picking up some scented colored pencils instead, for an added fun factor. After all, who doesn’t want to lean in close and smell Mr. Darcy?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fred & Friends ‘THE END’ Dramatic Bookends
Our Review
Looking for a fun gift for a reader? If you’re not sure what book she might like, you can always get her something that will help store her growing book collection. This funny bookend makes it look like a pile of books are about to fall on a little man.
Each bookend measures 4.5 inches tall x 7 inches long x 5 inches wide. Please note, only one bookend comes per package, so you will want to buy two if you want a matched set.
Want to pair another item with this gift idea? Make your gift complete with another funky home goods item from Fred & Friends, or pair it with one of Amazon’s best books of 2016.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BAGASMART Anti-Theft Professional Gear Backpack for SLR/DSLR Cameras
Our Review
If your aunt is a photographer, or just a wary traveler, this anti-theft backpack is great for protecting her camera and laptop while she’s on the go. The zippers can be hidden behind the buckles, making it hard for thieves to get into your bag when you’re not paying attention. The bag offers tons of storage, with room for two DSLR camera bodies, six lenses, a laptop, a tripod, and more. By unzipping middle compartment, DSLR camera travel bag can be converted into everyday use bag
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Snow Joe Ultra SJ623E 18-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower with Light
Our Review
Does your aunt have trouble clearing her driveway in the winter? A snow thrower is a great way to help her move heavy winter snow. The electric design means that it is easy to start, doesn’t require gas, and never needs oiling or tune-ups. The snow thrower moves up to 720 lbs of snow per minute, and throws snow up to 25 feet. This snow thrower also has a light, for clearing the driveway in the early morning or after dark. Backed by a two-year warranty, this Snow Joe model is ideal for the average home.
Want to see more options? Browse more snow throwers on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
10-Piece Gardening Tool Set With Zippered Detachable Tote and Folding Stool
Our Review
If your aunt loves gardening, but is slowing down because of back or knee pain, this tool set with built-in seat if perfect for her. This tool set includes ten different tools for gardening, such as a trowel, weeding fork, and a cultivator. The tools rest in a caddy underneath the seat, which has a backrest for added comfort. If this gardening gift isn’t quite right for your aunt, you can browse our post on the best gardening gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Noble Mount Womens Premium 100 Percent Cotton Flannel Pajama Sleepwear Set
Our Review
Pajamas are a cozy gift for aunts of any age. These cozy PJs are available in a number of different colors and patterns, in sizes from XS to XXXL. If you want to see more options, you can browse more women’s pajamas on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cuckoo Luckoo Gourmet Chocolate Espresso Beans Blend
Our Review
If your aunt loves chocolate and coffee, this gift is perfect for you. Each box is already beautifully presented when it arrives in your mail box, so you can even skip the wrapping paper if you want. The beans are enrobed in white, dark, and milk chocolate, which makes for a very attractive blend of colors. If you aren’t sure about this gift, consider a box of chocolates instead. You can browse boxed chocolates available for rush shipping here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Classics’ by She & Him
Our Review
She & Him albums are great gift for anyone who loves mellow music, Zooey Deschanel, or classic pop tunes. She & Him is the recording name for the duo of actress Zooey Deschanel and musician M. Ward.
“Classics” is a compilation of timeless cover songs that have been previously recorded by artists such as Billie Holiday, Johnny Mathis, Dusty Springfield, Louis Armstrong, and Elvis Costello.
Tracks include “We’ll Meet Again” and “Unchained Melody”. The duo’s Christmas album, Christmas Party, is another great gift idea for the aunt who loves festive music, or has a Christmas birthday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Persona’ (Criterion Collection Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack)
Our Review
If she loves art films or foreign films, expand her movie collection with a copy of Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1966 film Persona.
Arguably Bergman’s best film, Persona revolves around the relationship between a nurse and her patient, a famous stage actress who has lost her voice. This strange film has notes of psychological horror, making it perfect for women who love dark and complex films.
If she already owns this film and loved it, browse more Bergman films on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Michael Bublé Eau de Parfum Spray
Our Review
If your aunt is crazy for the smooth sounds of Michael Bublé, maybe she’ll like this perfume inspired by what Michael thinks his ideal woman should smell like. This is a sensual, oriental scent, with notes of vanilla, peony, lily of the valley, bergamot, rose, wild jasmine, and musk. This is a scent that makes a woman feel confident and powerful.
Not sure if this is the right scent for her? Browse more great scents in our guide to the best perfumes for women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sterling Silver Double-Heart ‘Aunts Like You’ Pendant
Our Review
This affordable piece of jewelry is perfect for the aunt who holds a special place in your heart. Made from sterling silver, this pendant features an engraving that reads “Aunts like you are precious and few.” If you’re not sold on this style, browse more jewelry for aunts here. Want more gift ideas? Browse our guide to cheap jewelry on sale now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dr. Brandt The Urban Avengers Makeup Kit
Our Review
This four-piece set includes a cleansing water, exfoliating treatment, eye cream, and face cream. These four treatments are all designed to fight the signs of aging, as caused by environmental aggressors. These potent antioxidants provide up to 12 hours of protection and moisture.
Not sure if this gift set is right for her? Browse more skin care products from this brand here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Les Dîners de Gala’ by Salvador Dalí
Our Review
Yes, famed surrealist artist Salvador Dalí actually wrote a cookbook. And it’s just as weird as you might expect.
Dalí and his wife were famous for their opulent dinner parties, and this book features some highlights from those private gatherings.
This new edition of features 136 recipes, with illustrations by Dalí. There are dinner recipes, dessert recipes, and even aphrodisiacs. This is a great gift for an aunt that loves art, cooking, or unusual books.
If she’s interested in the intersection between art and cooking, another option to consider would be one of actor Vincent Price’s cookbooks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Winter Boot
Our Review
If your aunt could use a new pair of winter boots, these Ice Maidens from Columbia are a nice option. We like that they come up above the ankle, perfect for combatting deep snow and heavy winds. A waterproof design keeps feet dry, while a plush faux fur lining provides luxury and a little support. These boots are rated to -25°F, so they are good for even those super-cold days. If you’re looking for something taller than has an even better cold rating, you could also consider Columbia’s Snowpow Tall Omni-Heat Snow Boot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Apple Watch Sport Gold Aluminum Case With Band
Our Review
This Apple Watch Sport edition is a generous gift for the woman who has been craving a smartwatch for years. This particular variant is a 42mm gold watch with a Midnight Blue band. The Apple Watch is one of the best-reviewed smartwatches on the market, so you can feel confident giving it as a gift. That being said, if your Aunt has an Android phone, you might want to consider an alternative like the Pebble Time Steel or the Fossil Q Founder.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Overland Women’s Adelyn Wool-Lined Leather Boots With Shearling Trim
Our Review
These super-warm boots are perfect for the woman who needs sturdy footwear that also keeps her feet toasty-warm. Overland uses European sizes, so make sure you know what her equivalent size is in Euro measurements to ensure the perfect fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Madison Avenue Mall Purple Paisley Cashmere Cape With Fox Fur Trim
Our Review
If your aunt is a classy woman who deserves something really special, we think she'll be floored by this upscale fur cape. Featuring an eye-catching paisley design and real fox fur trim, this is a sumptuous gift for a woman who appreciates luxurious things.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Overland Sheepskin Co Golden Island Fox Fur Throw Blanket
Our Review
Want something over the top? This gift is the ultimate luxurious gift idea for Christmas this year. Made in Canada, this throw measures 60" x 85" and includes a velvet backing for total comfort.