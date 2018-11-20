19 Best Aunt Gifts: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Our Review

Good gifts for aunts come in all sizes. One fun option can be something artsy that you can enjoy together. Adult coloring books are a fun way to unwind with a glass of wine. This coloring book for adults is perfect for the aunt who is crazy about Mr. Darcy.

This detailed coloring book includes intricate patterns to fill in, classic Austen quotations, and iconic scenes to customize to her imagination. The coloring book also includes a fascinating guide to the secret language of flowers. You could pair this gift with some regular colored pencils, but we recommend picking up some scented colored pencils instead, for an added fun factor. After all, who doesn’t want to lean in close and smell Mr. Darcy?