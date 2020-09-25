101 Best Unique Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List

Why would you want to put a notebook in the microwave? Well, in the case of the Pocketbook Wave, popping your notebook in the microwave actually erases the pages. This makes this notebook both smart and green, since you can erase and reuse your notebook up to five times using the microwave.

The secret is using a special Pilot FriXion pen, which uses a special kind of ink that turns clear at 140 degrees F. Each notebook comes with one of these special pens, but you should pick up more for when your lucky gift recipient loses their first pen. You can browse Pilot FriXion pens on sale at Amazon.

Beyond the microwaveable aspects, this is a really cool smart notebook. You can take longhand notes in the notebook, and then transfer them to your favorite cloud services from within the Rocketbook mobile app. Just hold your phone above the book and flip the pages. In milliseconds, the Rocketbook app detects your pages, scans them in and produces crisp images.

Each page of the notebook also has special symbols along the bottom of the page. When you mark certain images and then upload your work, you will automatically send high resolution images to the destinations you’ve configured in the Rocketbook app. The app “sees” your marks and sends your notes to the places they belong online, making it easy to keep notes organized across different projects. Rocketbook plays nice with Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, and iCloud.

This is a unique gift for a writer, artist, student, or anyone who wants to channel their inner James Bond with a microwavable notebook that can erase their secret diary in mere moments. This is also a great collaborative tool for business, or for families who need help communicating better.