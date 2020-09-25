101 Best Unique Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List

If you’ve been stumped for a cool gift idea for a man in your life, we’re here to help. This is the gift guide for those seeking unique gifts for men.
Looking for a unique gift for a guy who travels all the time? This smart sleep mask is ideal for combatting jet lag, or for tracking sleep quality. The Illumy mask uses the same light technology that NASA is using to help induce natural sleep cycles on space stations. A companion smartphone app helps users track their sleep and get insights on their sleep patterns.
This is a great gift for travelers, guys with sleep problems, or men who work irregular shifts and have a hard time establishing a regular sleep pattern.
If you need a unique gift on a smaller budget, a similar gift idea we endorse is the Beddit 2.0 smart sleep system. Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.
Why would you want to put a notebook in the microwave? Well, in the case of the Pocketbook Wave, popping your notebook in the microwave actually erases the pages. This makes this notebook both smart and green, since you can erase and reuse your notebook up to five times using the microwave.
The secret is using a special Pilot FriXion pen, which uses a special kind of ink that turns clear at 140 degrees F. Each notebook comes with one of these special pens, but you should pick up more for when your lucky gift recipient loses their first pen. You can browse Pilot FriXion pens on sale at Amazon.
Beyond the microwaveable aspects, this is a really cool smart notebook. You can take longhand notes in the notebook, and then transfer them to your favorite cloud services from within the Rocketbook mobile app. Just hold your phone above the book and flip the pages. In milliseconds, the Rocketbook app detects your pages, scans them in and produces crisp images.
Each page of the notebook also has special symbols along the bottom of the page. When you mark certain images and then upload your work, you will automatically send high resolution images to the destinations you’ve configured in the Rocketbook app. The app “sees” your marks and sends your notes to the places they belong online, making it easy to keep notes organized across different projects. Rocketbook plays nice with Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, and iCloud.
This is a unique gift for a writer, artist, student, or anyone who wants to channel their inner James Bond with a microwavable notebook that can erase their secret diary in mere moments. This is also a great collaborative tool for business, or for families who need help communicating better.
Looking for a unique gift for a foodie stepdad with limited kitchen space? This countertop-safe appliance is perfect for making pizzas in a small kitchen. Use it for making personal mini pizzas with this classic-styled terracotta dome oven.
If you’re shopping for someone who loves specialty kitchen gear, this is an unexpected gift that will appeal to fans of pizza and other baked goods. Not sure if this is right for his cooking style? If he loves Indian food, consider grabbing a cast iron Balti dish instead.
Need a unique gift for the guy who is devoted to his dogs? The iFetch is a cool gift that can help him bond with his furry friends. The iFetch is an interactive ball throwing toy for dogs and puppies. iFetch can be used indoors or outdoors, and can be adjusted to throw a ball 10, 20, or 30 feet away, making it ideal for multiple breeds and dogs of different ages. The iFetch comes with three small balls. If you want more balls, you can pick up a set of five mini tennis balls for $15.
This is a great gift for someone who loves gadgets as much as they love their dog. It’s also a particularly nice gift for older pet owners who have arthritis or limited mobility. A larger version of this product, the iFetch Too, throws regular sized tennis balls. A smaller toy, the iFetch Frenzy, may be best for those on a tight budget.
Looking for more high-tech gifts for pet lovers? You should also browse our guides to the best pet cameras and the best self-cleaning litter boxes.
They don’t make tube amps like this any more. This exceptionally beautiful tube amp is beautiful enough to be a work of art. But it’s more than just a pretty face. This amp boasts well balanced tone, deep bass, and soaring highs. It can help enhance cheap speakers, and it definitely classes up your home audio set up.
This is a great gift for the man who appreciates unique design and retro coolness. Looking for gift ideas for the man who likes to make music, instead of just listening to it? You should also check out our guides to the best electric guitars, the best cheap guitar effects pedals, and the best mini guitar amps.
We can pretty much guarantee that you will be the only person to give a pizza hammock to someone this Christmas. This funky, oddball gift is perfect for dudes who love pizza, camping, or just chilling in the backyard.
This is great for outdoor living, but some guys might also consider hanging it in their bedroom, den, or man cave. The hammock sets up in less than 30 seconds, and the attached stuff-sack contains the entire hammock, making it easy to pack away when you are done using it.
This hammock may look like a gag gift, but it’s actually been pretty solidly constructed. Also, it’s a double hammock, so two people can share it at once. If you want a unique gift that will make someone giggle, it’s hard to go wrong with a pizza hammock. Or a pizza pillow.
Need an offbeat gift for someone who is obsessed with the Vikings TV show? This drinking horn will make him feel like a warrior king. Each drinking horn is handcrafted, so each one has its own unique characteristics.
Each one is made from a real ox horn, and the interior is coated with a food-safe lacquer. And if you have any animal cruelty concerns, fear not. These ox horns are ethically sourced and GSP Wildlife Certified. Best of all, there’s no gift wrap required, since each horn comes packaged in a “medieval” burlap sack. These horns are available in 20 ounce or 30 ounce sizes. Both can be viewed via the link below.
Need a quirky stocking stuffer for a chocolate lover? Theodent is chocolate-flavored toothpaste, perfect for guys with a serious sweet tooth. Theodent contains a non-toxic alternative to fluoride, called Rennou. Rennou is a blend of theobromine (cacao extract), calcium, and phosphate, designed to maximize enamel re-mineralization.
In addition to tasting great, this toothpaste is also great for guys with tooth sensitivity. In a clinical study, Theodent was proven superior to Sensodyne toothpaste across four different measurements for dental hypersensitivity. Another unique toothpaste to consider is Marvis, a European brand that features unusual flavors like Jasmine Mint and Amarelli Licorice.
Looking for a unique gift for a friend who is passionate about history, LGBTQ issues, or photography? Dear Friends: American Photographs of Men Together, 1840-1918 is a great book that focuses on male friendship in the 1800s. Featuring 100 early photographs, drawn from both public and private collections, this book offers a tantalizing glimpse at male friendships and male relationships in the Victorian era.
In addition to the photographs, the book features a 50-page essay by author and historian David Deitcher that delves into the historical aspects of the men of this era. Ultimately, each photo is ambiguous, with the reader left to decide if the men featured in each picture are platonic friends, or romantically involved. A related title that may also be of interest is Love Stories: Sex Between Men Before Homosexuality.
Soft cheese kits are pretty easy to find. We’ve seen lots of them over the years, like this Standing Stone Farms soft cheese kit that makes mozzarella, burrata, chevre, ricotta, and marscapone. But what’s a little harder to find is a DIY cheese kit for making hard cheeses.
That’s why we like this kit from The Cheese Connection, which is perfect for making Monterey Jack, parmesan, Romano, montasio, cheddar, colby, gouda, edam, farmhouse cheddar, provolone, and more. The kit has enough ingredients to make 50 two gallon batches of cheese. The kit includes ripening mats, citric acid, salt, special cheese making cultures and rennet, cheese cloth, cheese wax, and a recipe book. A similar, less expensive kit is Grow & Make’s hard cheese kit.
Shopping for a guy who loved Amanda Palmer’s album of Radiohead covers on ukulele? Get him his own ukulele, and inspire him to make some music of his own. This gorgeous instrument stands out from other ukuleles we’ve seen because it features an image from “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa,” a famous woodblock print by the Japanese artist Hokusai.
This is a 23-inch concert ukulele with mahogany body and rosewood frets. It comes with a soft gig bag for transporting the instrument. If you’re not sure that this is the best ukulele for his taste, we also recommend this cool shark ukulele. Either way, make sure to pick up a “how-to” book if he’s never played before. We recommend 21 Songs in 6 Days: Learn Ukulele the Easy Way: Ukulele Songbook.
Want more creative and unusual gift ideas? Browse our guide to weird gifts.
Google Glass may have been a flop, but smart eyeglasses are still a cool idea that’s worth pursuing…especially if you can get them at an affordable price. Compared to the $1,500 Glass device, these sub-$200 smart glasses are a steal. Technically, the TheiaPro is just a camera. You have to provide the glasses. It’s fairly easy to install the camera on your favorite pair of glasses or sunglasses. We actually like that this camera doesn’t come with a pair glasses, since this makes it a little easier to mesh the camera someone’s personal glasses style.
TheiaPro’s HD camera records in full 1080p, and offers expandable storage up to 32GB. No more pulling out a device, opening app and focusing on camera to capture an image. Just look and capture with a press of a button. A built-in flashlight helps you to see in the dark, and ensures night recordings will record better. We also like the fact that the TheiaPro comes with its own Wi-Fi, letting you stream the content that is being recorded on your glasses to the dedicated smartphone app, in real time.
This is a great gift for anyone who loves gadgets or photography. We also think it’s a really nice alternative to constantly seeing the world with your smartphone held up in front of your face. This is a fun way to record hands-free POV movies to share with the whole family. It costs less than Google Glass or a new GoPro, making it a smart gift for those who want something unique that won’t break the bank.
The MicroBot Push is a gadget for remotely pressing buttons or switches. It works with rocker switches, protruding push buttons, non-protruding push buttons, toggle switches, tactile buttons, and capacitive buttons.
The Push can press buttons, and also hold buttons down for a number of seconds. He can use the Push to make a “dumb” appliance “smart”. For example, he could use the Push to remotely activate an appliance remotely. You can also use a Push robot to activate a button that’s in a hard-to-reach place, such as behind a TV or up on a ceiling.
This is a great gift for hackers, tinkerers, or anyone who just likes to play around with gadgets. It’s compatible with iOS, Android, and Prota OS for Raspberry Pi. The MicroBot Push can be easily attached anywhere with Sugru putty, and is powered for up to one year by batteries alone.
Looking for a unique gift for the bulldog lover in your life? He’ll appreciate this gorgeous sterling silver ring that features a relaxed pitbull face.
No pitbull lovers in your life? Browse more unique men’s jewelry here.
Between the release of Fantastic Beasts in theaters and the stage debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Potterheads have definitely seen their fandom get re-energized in the past few years. If you’re looking for a unique gift for a Harry Potter fan who already owns pretty much every piece of official merch, this fun documentary is a nice choice.
While it may have flown under the radar for many Potter fans, We Are Wizards is definitely a solid gift idea for adult Harry Potter fans. The documentary explores some of the “fringe” elements of Harry Potter fandom, including “Wizard Rock” bands, the rise of Harry Potter fan sites, and the story of Brad Neely’s infamous “Wizard People, Dear Reader” audiobook. This documentary explores the passion of the Harry Potter fandom, as well as exploring the intersection between fandom and intellectual property law. It’s a fascinating documentary for any Muggle who ever wanted to visit Hogwarts.
Shopping for someone who already owns this documentary? Maybe you can select an alternate gift from our guide to the best Harry Potter gifts.
Need a unique gift for the guy who already has every grill tool imaginable? This funky grill machete is perfect for the guy who likes to introduce a little flair to his backyard BBQs.
This machete is made from flexible stainless steel, and can be used to handle beef, poultry, pork, seafood, or any other big grillables. The edge of the blade features a bottle opener, so he can easily crack a beer while manning the grill. Pair this gift with this “Grill Sergeant” apron and you’ve got a lovely gift for the man who loves grilled meats.
Sometimes making a gift personalized is the best way to make it feel unique. We love this whiskey flask, which can be customized with your step dad’s name and hometown. This is a custom, handmade item, so you can be sure its made with the utmost care and quality.
It generally takes between four and five days to create, so keep that in mind, and make sure to order with enough lead time to get your gift before the holidays. If you’re shopping for someone who isn’t a whiskey drinker, we also like this company’s unique city street map pint glasses.
Want to get him a unique piece of furniture? This indoor-outdoor chair is handmade, and ideal for guys with a classic sense of style. The lightweight Roorkhee (or Campaign) chair was commonly used by British military officers in far-flung corners of the globe. Today, it remains a popular chair for adventurers, safari guides, and campers.
This is a durable chair made from leather and cherry wood, though the chair can be made from other kinds of wood upon request. This chair can be a permanent part of his living room, or easily broken down and used for camping or tailgating. If this chair doesn’t speak to you, browse more handmade furniture on sale here, or check out our guide to the best two-person tents.
Need an unusual and unexpected gift for a Breaking Bad fan? And need it on the cheap? This cute handmade spoon rest is perfect for Breaking Bad fans who also love to cook.
If you’re looking for a gift for a man who loves unique and unusual films, this foreign masterpiece is definitely an inspired choice. The Dekalog is a series of 10 films, each loosely structured and inspired by the Ten Commandments.
This series is critically acclaimed, with famous director Stanley Kubrick being a huge fan of the films. Each short film focuses on the moral or ethical issues faced by characters living in a group of apartments in 1980s Poland. This film series is a hidden gem that isn’t well known in the US, making it perfect if you’re trying to get a movie for a film buff who seemingly owns every movie imaginable on Blu-ray.
Want to learn about other rare and unique films that might appeal to him? Browse more titles from The Criterion Collection here.
Runamok specializes in gourmet maple syrups with funky flavors. We think most guys will gravitate towards this syrup aged in bourbon barrels, but the company also produces other interesting flavors like cardamom, cinnamon, lime, and elderberry.
They also do syrup aged in rum or rye barrels. The bourbon-aged maple syrup is great for cocktails, baking, or drizzling over his favorite breakfast foods. Can’t pick just one flavor? Runamok offers gift sets of three or four flavors, which would also be a nice option for the holidays.
Even if it’s a new relationship, sometimes you just know it’s special early on. This 24K gold overlay chain is a great gift for the man who wants to make a statement. It’s flashy, and heavy enough to feel impressive, but because it is made with gold overlay instead of pure gold, the price is much more affordable.
Looking for a stocking stuffer or small gift for someone? This simple, unusual gift is great for guys looking to maximize fridge space. These powerful magnets affix to the top of the fridge, making it possible to “hang” bottles of beer or soda from the top of the fridge. This frees up shelf space for bulkier items.
The strips install in seconds, and feature 3M adhesive paired with high grade neodymium magnets. To make this gift more unique, we recommend pairing it with some unique sodas. We recommend a mixed pack of Dad’s old fashioned sodas, or a sampler of high-end British soft drinks from Fentimans.
These hand printed pint glasses were designed in Denver, Colorado. Each glass holds 16 ounces. The ski lift motif makes these glasses a cool gift for skiers, snowboarders, or anyone who loves winter.
The glasses are dishwasher safe, and decorated with food-safe ink. However, the design may last longer and stay more vivid if the glasses are hand-washed. If you’re looking for more unusual glassware, you can browse other cool designs from Black Lantern here. We also like their Kraken vs. Submarine glasses.
This assortment of gourmet foodstuffs from Spain is a great gift idea for those who are passionate about Spanish food. This set of gourmet items includes Jamon Serrano (cured Spanish ham), manchego cheese, wine cheese, mahon cheese, Spanish olives, macron almonds, chorizo, and Tortas de Aciete (an olive oil and anise cracker). All told, there’s over three pounds of Spanish treats in the box.
This cool knife from Northern Crescent Iron is a great gift for guys who appreciate handmade things. Each knife is forged from a railroad spike. Each knife is handmade, and may vary slightly in length and appearance. General dimensions are a blade between four and five inches long, with a five inch handle. If you want to make this gift more unique, you can opt to have initials or a date stamped into the end of the handle.
There is a limit of 10 total characters. This is a handmade item that usually takes four or five days to create, so keep that in mind when you order, and make sure you plan enough time for the item to be crafted and shipped. If the knife isn’t quite the right thing, you may also like this artisan’s railroad spike bottle opener.
Looking for more small gift ideas? Get inspired by our list of the best small gifts for Christmas.
3D printers are becoming an increasingly popular gift, but fewer people are gifting 3D scanners. A 3D scanner will let him make a computer model of any item, and then print that item with a 3D printer.
This is a great way for guys to make handcrafts, jewelry, or simply print a replacement part for a broken appliance. Matter and Form’s scanner gets our seal of approval because it works with both Mac and Windows. It also will arrive fully assembled. This scanner works with nearly all 3D printers and online printing services currently available.
Want to go all out and get him a 3D printer, too? If you’re looking to go high-end, we recommend the MakerGear M2, which is made in the USA and works with multiple filament types. If you need to stick to a budget, the Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer strikes a good balance between price and functionality. The former will set you back about $1800, but the Monoprice printer is only a little over $200.
Razors and shaving sets are a pretty played out gift for the holidays. But this fun twist on men’s grooming products is unique, and definitely gift-worthy this holiday season.
Both the shaving cream and aftershave are caffeinated, making this is a fun gift for any guy who has trouble waking up in the morning. Aloe is also included in the formula, to moisturize and reduce the appearance of redness. Whether he uses this set every day, or just on mornings when he needs to recover from a hangover, this shaving gift set will definitely make him think fondly of you every time he shaves.
Shopping for a man who wears a full beard? Perhaps he’d be more interested in other unexpectedly caffeinated products, such as caffeinated peanut butter or caffeinated soap.
This is a fun gift for young men, or for older guys who want to revisit a hobby from their youth. It’s also a fun gift to give to a dad and his son or daughter, so they can practice safely together. The SkaterTrainer 2.0 is basically an accessory that stops wheels from rolling. This helps a novice skater to perfect their balance, as well as more safely practice moves like the Ollie and Kick Flip.
SkaterTrainers work on nearly any skateboard wheels that are between 49 and 65mm in diameter. Once you’ve built the muscle memory for executing and landing the trick correctly, you can remove the SkaterTrainers and start doing the tricks for real.
No skaters in your life? Check out our guide to the safe Razor Hovertrax 2.0 self-balancing “hoverboard”, which would also make a fun holiday gift.
Shopping for a beer afficianado who needs some new barware? These unusual pint glasses feature a bottle opener built right into the base of each glass. The glasses can be stacked for easy storage when not in use. The base of each glass is made from stainless steel.
These glasses are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. Pair this gift with a six-pack of his favorite microbrew, or a copy of Goodnight Brew: A Parody for Beer People, or a beer briefcase.
Shopping for someone who collects odd art, quirky art, or pop art? This funny, Godzilla-inspired print is perfect for guys who love B-movies and cats. This fine art print is mounted on a two inch deep hand stained black frame and arrives ready to hang on his wall, complete with an easy to use hanging kit.
Not sure if this print is right for the man you’re shopping for? Browse more art from Lora Zombie here. You can also get more gift ideas like this from our guide to the most unusual gifts.
If he hasn’t tried Epic’s incredible gourmet meat bars, you’ll be doing him a huge favor by introducing him to his favorite new go-to snack. These Epic Beef Habanero, Cherry, and Walnut Meat Bars are absolutely incredible. It’s a combination of 100% organic grass fed beef, cherries, and a touch of habanero that tingles the tongue without over-doing it. Great source of omega-3s, cla, vitamin B12, and more, and it’s perfect for the office. Best of all? It’s incredibly delicious, and it’s a unique flavor combination you won’t find anywhere else.
If your stepdad is a bit of a snacker, he’ll love Epic bars.
The League of Regrettable Superheroes is one of my personal favorite coffee books of all-time. This book is a gem filled with unbelievably ridiculous superheroes of the past 50 years. Not everyone can be Superman or Batman, and these superheroes are anything but badass. The book contains one hundred of the strangest superheroes ever to hit a comic book, ranging from Bee Man (think Batman but with bees), the Clown (a circus-themed crimefighter), and many other weird superheroes with weird superpowers.
Gaming chairs are always a great go-to option when it comes to gift-giving for guys, especially when you’re looking for a 20-35 year old. OPSEAT has a brand new Master Series gaming chair that is the ultimate in comfort and design. It supports up to 300 pounds, and it’s made with premium quality perforated leather.
This chair is highly regarded in its reviews, and I personally own one, myself. It’s available in seven different colors, so you can get him the perfect gaming chair.
A brand new Fitbit watch will get him active, and it’s one of the better-looking smartwatches on the market. And, it’s super easy to setup and use. It also comes with both large and small size bands so that he will be able to have the perfect size for him, making it feel comfortable when wearing, even to sleep.
It also has a super impressive 4+ days of battery life, meaning he’ll have to worry less about charging it. It has popular app capabilities, including social media updates and messaging.
If he doesn’t already have bias lighting for his TV, get him a Luminoodle Bias Lighting strip. These awesome light strips make viewing TV so much better! It enhances the viewing experience by making blacks on the screen blacker, and it reduces eyestrain as well. Plus, you know, it simply looks cool, and he’s able to choose different color lighting effects for behind his TV.
I guarantee you that none of his friends will have Super Nintendo Coasters in their homes, and if he’s a 70s baby and loves video games, chances are he spent a good amount of time with the SNES when he was a kid. It’s the perfect unique gift for men who love video games.
One of the best things I’ve ever purchased for myself is a pair of AfterShokz Trekz Bone Conduction Headphones. These headphones make it so that you can jam out to your favorite music while still being able to hear your surroundings. This is helpful if you’re working out outdoors, working outside, or you’re a parent who wants to be able to listen to music around the house without having to worry about not being able to hear your kids. It’s the perfect gift for him.
RC Boats are definitely for a particular kind of man, and the brand new Pro Boat RTR Hydroplane is one of the coolest RC boats you’ll find on the market right now. This thing CRUISES across any body of water at impressive speeds. It measures 30-inches long, so it’s quite sizable, and it’s easy to spot on the water from a distance because of its bright colors. If you want to buy him something unique that he’ll love, this hydroplane is a great option.
For those in the know, Rainbow Batman has seen its fair share of controversy, but it has a cult following. These Rainbow Batman Action Figures come in a 6 pack, and you can guarantee that it’s something he doesn’t already have in his collection.
This likely isn’t a book he’ll want to keep on his coffee table, but it’s one of the better gag books we’ve seen. If he’s a Star Wars fan, check out this hilarious Extremely Unofficial and Highly Unauthorized Star Wars Karma Sutra Book here. It’s loaded with pages of pictures of awkward sex positions using Star Wars things.
Arrma is well-known in the hobbyist community for its quality RC cars and trucks, and although they can get a bit pricey, their products are top-notch. If he’s shown any interest in RC cars or trucks, get him the Arrma Outcast Brushless RC Stunt Truck. This baby can hit over 65 mph with ease, and it looks great — like an orange monster truck. Its components are waterproof so you don’t have to worry about ruining it when you run over puddles. He will have a LOT of fun with this, especially if he lives in an area that typically gets tons of snow.
Bob’s Burgers is one of the most universally adored animated series running. If he loves Bob’s Burgers, check out this pun-filled burger cookbook that contains Bob’s award-winning creations. It has real recipes for joke burgers like the New Bacon-ings Burger, If Looks Could Kale Burger, and the Sweet Home Avocado Burger.
Smart fans are the new black. The Haiku Home L Series Smart Ceiling Fan is a unique gift for the smart home enthusiast. While expensive, they’re high quality and well-made, and it can be controlled with his voice using Amazon’s Alexa. It’s one of the coolest gifts he would never ask for but would absolutely want.
Check out more of the best smart home gadgets here.
This cool little gift makes a great stocking stuffer for men, especially if they’re a fan of video games like Call of Duty or Battlefield 1. Even if they’re not, it’s a fun thing for them to have. It’s a silicone mold that makes a pretty sizable ice grenade, which measures 4.5 inches tall and 3 inches wide.
Yantouch’s IceDiamond+ Plus speaker is certainly the most unique-looking Bluetooth speaker you’ll find on the market. The bottom is black, and the top is an LED light that can be set to different colors. It can also change to the tempo (which is its coolest feature) or loop through all of the colors slowly. It comes with a remote control.
Samsung using Star Wars to market their awesome robot vacuums was a brilliant move, because I’ve never wanted anything more in my entire life. The Samsung Powerbot Star Wars Limited Edition Stormtrooper is not only the coolest-looking robot vacuum in the galaxy, it’s also incredibly useful and well-made. It has super powerful suction, uses high-tech visionary mapping to create its own optimal cleaning path to avoid obstacles in your home, and it does an impressive job cleaning corners and edges.
Inspired by the classic card game Lotería (also known to some as “Mexican Bingo”), this “Millennial” edition of the game features art with a decidedly 21st Century twist.
Inspired by the viral Instagram account @MillennialLoteria, this game updates the classic cards with Millennial equivalents: La Dama as La Feminist, El Catrín as El Hipster, and Las Jaras as La Hashtag, to name a few. Even if you never played the original game, you’ll enjoy this updated twist on an old favorite.
This kooky All-Seeing Eye Pizza Sweatshirt is a great gift for anyone who loves pizza and conspiracy theories in equal measure.
Pair it with a pair of pizza sweatpants and you’ve got a wild head-to-toe look.
This compilation of vintage Japanese pop is really high energy. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves Japanese music, music history, or anyone who collects unusual vinyl.
This funny shirt is perfect for the antisocial gamer in your life. Available in sizes from small to 3XL.
This isn’t any old mixology set – the finish is called Mirage and it gives the appearance of an awesome metallic rainbow. If you know a guy who loves mixing up cocktails at home, this affordable gift would be made even more special if you also included a very special cocktail book like this one.
It doesn’t matter how old you are, rollerblading is a fun activity, great for both fitness and leisure. If you know someone who would love a pair of rollerblades, they don’t get much cooler looking than these, with a black and army green design that guys will love.
Astrology gifts are super cool – even for those who aren’t very into science or space. These prints would work wonderfully in any room of the house, and make a great gift for guys. You can order them in a few various colors, or stick to the more classic black and white print. Keep in mind these come unframed, so if you’d like to include a frame, you’ll have to purchase them separately.
This uniquely shaped clock is perfect for a man’s pad. It’s also available in some other various animal shapes, great for a cabin-like style of home decor. If you’re looking for a unique gift for a man, helping him decorate his home with a special piece like this is a nice approach.
We can’t imagine a more fun way to eat nachos then out of this hilarious dinosaur shaped dish. Serve snacks beyond nachos like french fries, popcorn, nuts, pretzels and more. Check out some other unique serving items from Barbuzzo for those who like to add a little bit of fun to their table.
Perhaps the guy you’re shopping for is into fitness, health, and nutrition. Many people are taking advantage of meal prepping, or preparing the entire week’s worth of meals in one day to make eating healthy more attainable with a busy lifestyle. These glass containers make it easy to prep and store five meals at once, with separate compartments for various dishes. Gift two sets for an even better gift.
Do you know a guy who really values his morning routine? This handy appliance has it all – it’s a coffee maker, griddle, and toaster all in one for a convenient and space saving breakfast making experience. You can purchase this affordable appliance in black, blue, and red, in addition to the white pictured here.
Home decor isn’t for every guy, but we’re pretty sure any guy would love this unique and funny doormat at his front door. The high quality mat measures 18″ x 30″ and is easy to keep clean with a simple shake out. Bonus – it stops dirt and mud from entering the home. This one reads “come back when you have tacos and booze” but you can shop some other hilarious mats here.
An extra large picnic blanket is a great unique gift for any guy who loves the outdoors. Whether it’s for camping, hiking, or just to enjoy the park on a sunny day. This one is will last, made with durable and soft acrylic fibers and with a really nice looking striped design he will love.
Everyone is watching Tidying Up on Netflix and doing just that. This is hands down the BEST label maker and is a great unique gift for someone who likes to keep things neat and orderly. It comes with tape installed and ready to go. Change the font, text size, etc.
Special occasions call for special gifts. If you’re shopping for a milestone birthday like 30, 40 or 50, you might be looking for a gift that’s really unique. This grill is the perfect splurge for a grill master to take his cooking game to the next level. It comes with all the necessary accessories unlike the Green Egg, so you’re not stuck spending even more to make your purchase worth it.
Shopping for a chef? This cool product adds awesome flavor to any meal, by cooking directly on the Himalayan salt board either on your stovetop or grill. It’s great for meat, fish, poultry and even vegetables. Grab this cookbook which provides additional information on salt block cooking with tons of recipes and ideas.
This LEGO kit is made for expert builders who are looking for a challenging and fun activity. While you might associate LEGOs with kids play, this is certainly made for adults who want to tap into their inner child. Grab this unique gift for any guy on your list.
A little bit creepy, but super nostalgic and fun, this is a great unique gift. The classic game has you ask questions, and then place your hands on the cursor to see the answer magically spelled out. If you’re looking for a few laughs while shopping, we highly recommend reading through some of the reviews of this product.
Fitness fanatics will love the versatility of this indoor bike. It’s made with a smooth belt that keeps the bike quiet during workouts. It also has a convenient tension knob, so can increase or decrease resistance to choose the difficulty level that you’d like. It has awesome reviews and while it’s not cheap, it’s an affordable at-home workout that guys will love.
Shopping for someone with an Apple watch? An updated band is a great gift, especially if they’ve been sporting the same band for a while. It’s nice to have a few options to take your watch from the gym, to the office, to a night out on the town. This versatile option can be worn just about anywhere and is the perfect everyday band for a man.
What’s better than a funny, unique, $10 gift. If you know someone who loves sleep more than anything else, they would certainly find this pillow hilarious. Keep in mind that this is for the pillow cover only, so you’ll need to purchase the insert separately.
Men can use this unique gift in a number of ways – at home, in the office, on a boat, hiking, or so much more. Each set includes a reusable blister pack and storage box for safe seasonal transport as well as black leather finish gift box with magnetic closure.
Let’s face it – guys want to look cool but they don’t always know the right steps to take to get there. Sunglasses make a great gift, especially when they’re unique, affordable, and super stylish. We love the bold and bright yellow frame on these. Paired with the neutral wood they’re great for a day on at the beach this summer.
If your BF loves mystery stories, or is just a fan of modern Sherlock adaptations, this attractive set of the original Holmes tales is sure to please. There’s also a Lord of the Rings set or a Jane Austen set, if you prefer.
Need a cool gift on a budget? This funky, German-made cheese grater is perfect for the guy who loves to cook. This is a fun gift made to exacting environmental standards. Pair this gift with a cheese gift basket, and you’re good to go.
This is a gift for the man who loves Japanese food, but doesn’t know how to make it at home. Ivan Ramen is essentially two books in one: a memoir and a cookbook. Filled with stories about how Ivan started his ramen restaurant in Tokyo, the book is also packed with pro tips on how to make the best noodles, prepare the best toppings, and how long it takes to make a truly delicious broth. Pair it with this attractive ramen bowl set, and you’ve got a complete gift for the foodie or Japanophile in your life.
This upscale grooming gift is great for fans of Japanese beauty routines. This organic shampoo is made in Japan, and is perfect for men with normal-to-oily hair. The charcoal in the shampoo washes away dirt, oil, and other impurities, leaving him feeling squeaky clean. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse more Japanese charcoal grooming products here.
This set of smart insoles with companion buckles is designed to help men train smarter, while also helping them navigate the world around them. These would be a great gift for a runner, frequent traveler, or gadget guru. For folks who want to use these insoles while running or walking, the insoles offer tracking steps taken, calories burnt, distance travelled, and other key metrics. Health data can be synced with Apple Health or Google Fit. For those looking to get hands-free navigation instructions, the soles offer detailed route guidance through simple vibrations and patterns. The insoles last for 15 hours on a single charge.
These unusual cufflinks are perfect for the man who appreciates high-end men’s accessories. The sun and moon design also makes them appealing for the man who loves astronomy. If he doesn’t already own a cufflink-compatible shirt, make sure to grab him a shirt with French cuffs to make your gift complete. If these cufflinks aren’t to his taste, browse more cufflinks from Tateossian here.
Shopping for a gamer? If he already has the latest hardware and the best games, the best thing you can do is offer him a more comfortable place to sit for those epic gaming sessions. The bucket seat and “finish line flag” design are inspired by racing seats. Each chair includes a locking tilt mechanism, which can be set anywhere between 85 degrees and 165 degrees. Multi-directional, adjustable PVC armrests ensure that he is comfortable and supported, even during marathon game nights with the guys. You can browse more RapidX chairs here.
Shopping for a history buff? This box set collects the works of celebrated historian William Manchester, and is the first time all of the author’s books on Churchill have been collected together. Tracing Churchill from his youth to his roles in WWI and WWII, this collection also delves into the challenges facing Churchill in his later years, after the Nazis were defeated. If he’s passionate about British history, WWII, or politics, then this box set is a must-have. Not sure this box set speaks to his literary tastes? Browse more boxed sets of literary classics here.
Samsung’s new-for-2016 desktop may look like a fancy trash can, but it’s definitely got some powerful features that will appeal to those who use their desktop for work, or for play. An Intel i5 processor, paired with eight gigs of RAM and a 256GB SSD, offer ample power, speed, and storage for the average user. For the audiophile, a built-in 360 degree speaker module powered by Harmon Kardon offers balanced sound and tone. The included AMD Radeon RX 460 graphics card is more than capable for handling popular games like League of Legends, Overwatch, and DOTA 2. A wireless keyboard and mouse (not pictured above) are included. If you’re looking for even more power, there’s a higher end version of this desktop available, which boasts an Intel i7 chip, 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD. While it’s about $400 more, it may be worth it for the man who needs more speed and power.
Any whiskey drinker knows that spherical ice is the best way to chill a drink. Ice spheres melt more slowly in a drink than a cube of the same size, meaning that spheres let you super-chill a drink without overly diluting it. Plus, spheres of ice just look cooler than cubes. The man who has everything might have a deep selection of premium bourbons and whiskeys, but he might not have the perfect ice maker. That’s where you come in. This “ice chest” makes four 2.36 inch/60 mm ice balls at a time.
The patent-pending design employs directional-freezing to remove and isolate air bubbles. Fewer air bubbles mean less of a chance that your ice will break up in your drink. This ice mold is made from BPA-free plastic and FDA approved food-grade silicone, and offers a sphere that is clear, not cloudy. Give this gift alone, or pair it with a bar-related gift. We recommend a cocktail shaker (we like this funky one that’s shaped like a pineapple), or a cocktail book like The Curious Bartender.
Tinggly is a really cool company that specializes in once-in-a-lifetime experiences. You can redeem this voucher for one of their cool events, including a day diving with sharks, visting a yoga retreat in India, or even having dinner with a NASA astronaut.
Please note that the voucher only covers the cost of activity, and not travel to and from the destination where the adventure takes place.
Inspired by Japanese street fashion, this denim cardigan takes style cues from a traditional kimono. Marketed for men, this is also a cute unisex look that women can rock just as well. Wear it tied or open. Either way, it will definitely earn you compliments.
Once you’ve had real Japanese soy sauce, the stuff at your local grocery will never be good enough again. This extra-special shoyu is aged in Japanese whiskey barrels, giving an extra oomph to this artisanal soy sauce. Because of its delicate aroma and taste, we recommend using this soy sauce for dipping and finishing, rather than for adding to stewed or braised dishes.
Looking for a simple gift for any occasion? These elegant playing cards with carrying case make a great gift for a relative, friend, or work colleague. The cards are Monarch gold-foil playing cards. The cases are made from real, vegetable-tanned leather. Even if he has playing cards, we’re guessing he doesn’t have anything quite this special stuffed in his gaming cabinet.
Want more gift ideas for the man who loves games? This handmade, ceramic chess set is a nice alternative to consider.
There’s no better unique gift for a man who loves to cook than a really great knife set. This one has a variety of knives for his every need, with a hand-crafted wood knife block to keep each knife in. The handles are beautiful, clean, and classic white. The knife set includes an 8-inch chef’s, 7-inch Santoku, 8-inch bread, 5-inch serrated utility, 3.5-inch paring along with the block.
Carrying around a bulky reusable water bottle can be a huge pain, even for those who want to be eco-friendly and prefer not to drink bottled water. This unique gift for men is the perfect solution for those who want to stay hydrated on the go. It’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and when it’s not in use can be folded or rolled away. It’s even freezable!
Stuck on what to get a guy in your life? Everyone has some room in their closet for some funky socks like these Shark Attack pair from Sock It to Me. They’re silly, fun, and definitely will serve as a conversation starter if someone gets a peak of their ankles. The fabric combination gives these the perfect amount of stretch and makes them really comfortable, too.
Talk about a throwback! This Nintendo console is the same as the one sold in the 1980s and 1990s, which is a really cool nostalgic gift for a guy who grew up in these decades and will bring him right back to his childhood. The console can play hundreds of retro games, which you can shop here. It comes with everything needed for setup included the proper electronic connections and two controllers.
Millennials are very into photographs. Not only do they like to post on social media, but they also love filling their homes with printed photos of family and friends. It can be hard to make the effort of printing photos though, which is why we love this gift solution for younger guys. With a quick connection between their phone and the printer, they can easily print their favorite photos. The printer produces full-color photos in a pocket-sized format.
An engineer at heart will love this unique way to store their best bottles of wine, functioning as a practical storage spot as well as a really cool piece of decor. The item comes as is, with no assembly required and can hold up to three standard-sized bottles of wine. The copper color will fit in with any existing decor and makes a lovely statement piece for an industrial touch.
This hilarious gift for men is really unique, great for a guy on the go. The insulated lunch box is great for a laugh, but can also be used practically to keep his lunch fresh or his beer cold. It can easily fit a six-pack of beers or a plethora of snacks and drinks. It also easily wipes clean with a damp cloth if anything were to spill inside. This unique gift is both fun and functional.
Shopping for a guy who loves to snack? This microwave popcorn popper is so much better than buying preservative-filled bags from the grocery store, filled with fake butter that’s not only bad for you but tastes bad, too. You can top homemade popcorn with so many unique flavors and make as much or as a little, as you want for a much fresher flavor.
A leather beer glove is kind of like a koozie or can cooler, but much more elevated. It has finger supports for a good grip, keeps condensation of your hands, and also keeps your beer nice and cold. Each one is made with 100 percent Full Grain Leather, which is also hand sewn and fire branded to give it a beautiful rustic finish.
There are so many situations in life where it would be nice to have a mini tool set with you at all times. This multi tool set has everything you might need in a pinch (no pun intended) like a mini screwdriver, can opener, knife, rope saw and more. It’s small enough to keep in your car or briefcase, or even in an office drawer for emergency situations.
Any guy can make his home bar as cool as a trendy bar or restaurant with this awesome revolving liquor dispenser. It functions with a simple push and pull action for easy use and can accommodate most standard size bottles of liquor, regardless of the type. If you know someone who loves cocktails, entertaining or just unique gadgets, this is a great unique gift.
Graphic tees of any kind are really trendy right now. Guys are wearing them on all occasions and even dressing them up under a cool coat or blazer, great for a weekend adventure. This tee is really soft, made from a cotton and polyester blend, and comes in tons of awesome colors, including this faded burnt red. This is a wonderful choice for any guy who loves space, science, or just a good logo.
It might sound silly, but this Shark Tank product is bringing smiles to people all over the country. This unique gift is awesome in every way – it’s unexpected, inexpensive, and super silly. It’s so random and unexpected, which is why it’s perfect if you are looking for something truly unique. Simply upload the photo of your choice, add text if you’d like, and you’ve got a great personalized gift for any guy.
Is this not the most impressive thing you’ve ever seen? A 28×44 inch blanket that folds into the size of your palm is something everyone needs for their outdoor adventures, whether that be concerts, picknicing, hiking or more. The key loop is great for carrying with you at all times.
No matter how you slice it, waking up from a deep slumber absolutely sucks, but this clock helps make it a little less painful. It slowly introduces light before blaring any sound, making the process of waking up a bit more natural and less abrupt. It allows you to wake up feeling more refreshed, which is certainly a win. Any guy will love this unique gift, with 10 brightness settings.
Every dad could use a passport holder that looks nice and classy, especially one that travels often. This one is made of 100 percent genuine leather and is very reasonably priced given the high quality. There’s space for credit cards and cash too, so this can double as a condensed wallet while traveling, allowing you to take along only the necessities. It comes in black and brown, perfect for every taste.
