15 Best Nonbinary Gifts: The Ultimate List

Sometimes we all need that little reminder from someone who loves and supports us and this Morse Code Bracelet by Joycuff allows you to send that message along with them in a way that only they’ll know. Not everyone would feel comfortable wearing a bracelet that says, “I love you,” but when it’s the beads spelling it out in morse code, the message stays private but still something that will remind them every time they see it.

I like that it’s a very simple, gender-neutral design that everyone can easily wear.

There’s a huge list of phrase options. I’m featuring, “Actually I can” because gender expansive people are constantly told that we can’t do this or we can’t do that because it goes against gender norms. But actually, we can.

Other possible phrases that might fit well include Be Yourself, You Are Loved, I F*cking Can, Never Give Up, Keep F*cking Going, Not Today Satan, and You Got This.