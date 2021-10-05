15 Best Nonbinary Gifts: The Ultimate List

If you’re buying for a gender-expansive person and you’re not what to get, we’ve gathered the best nonbinary gifts of 2021–chosen by a nonbinary person. For those not sure what nonbinary really means, check out the info below.
I need this Nonbinary Tired Hoodie. It speaks to my soul.
Most of us gender-nonconforming folks have certainly identified as “tired” at one point or another whether it’s tired of being misunderstood, tired of dealing with intolerance, tired of gender dysphoria, or tired of living in a late-stage capitalist dystopia. We’re not men. We’re not women. We’re tired.
I love that it uses the four colors of the nonbinary flag as well to really hammer it home. The hoodie is a unisex cut and is machine washable and dryable.
If they enjoy playing with makeup, get them HipDot’s Diamond Diva Meatball Eye Palette and they’ll have a ball coming up with stunning new lewks. Besides have bright, highly-pigmented colors and glitters, the case is covered in all combinations of gender symbols making it great for people who are interested in makeup but are uncomfortable with the typical women-only marketing of most makeup.
The Diamond Diva palette is a collaboration between HipDot and the drag queen Meatball, featured on the first season of Dragula, and each palette comes with a Meatball stencil sheet. The colors are all Meatball theme including colors like Reba Diva, Grandma’s Pickles, and Wig Snatch.
HipDot makeup is vegan, cruelty-free, and free of mineral oil, parabens, phthalates, and talc. Drag artist Jaymes Mansfield used this palette in their Drag Herstory YouTube series.
The Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam is a good choice for anyone who spends a lot of time streaming, making online content, or video-calling. Queer folks tend to rely heavily on our queer friends and chosen family who may or may not be local so being able to have reliable, high-quality video calls is pretty huge. A webcam can help your nonbinary person connect to people better–including you.
Logitech’s C922x streams at HD 1080 pixel resolution and 30 frames per second. If frame-rate is more important, it can also capture at 720 pixels and 60 frames per second.
It’s built to be foolproof with crisp autofocus, light correction for even backlit images, and two built-in microphones.
If you’re buying for a young child or you need a gift for the parents of a nonbinary child, take a look at It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity. It’s a beautiful hardcover book that introduces the idea of gender identity in simple, easy-to-understand language with a backdrop of vibrant, colorful artwork.
It lays out, very matter of fact, that people have different gender identities and that everyone is loved and perfect just how they are. It covers people who are cisgender, transgender, and nonbinary all with artwork that is very inclusive of people of different races, religions, and disabilities.
The book is well-written, nice to look at, and up to date. It’s meant for ages four to eight.
Sometimes we all need that little reminder from someone who loves and supports us and this Morse Code Bracelet by Joycuff allows you to send that message along with them in a way that only they’ll know. Not everyone would feel comfortable wearing a bracelet that says, “I love you,” but when it’s the beads spelling it out in morse code, the message stays private but still something that will remind them every time they see it.
I like that it’s a very simple, gender-neutral design that everyone can easily wear.
There’s a huge list of phrase options. I’m featuring, “Actually I can” because gender expansive people are constantly told that we can’t do this or we can’t do that because it goes against gender norms. But actually, we can.
Other possible phrases that might fit well include Be Yourself, You Are Loved, I F*cking Can, Never Give Up, Keep F*cking Going, Not Today Satan, and You Got This.
Who doesn’t always need another tote bag? This “Gender Is A Social Construct” Tote from the End Gender Collection is both stylish and factual.
The black cotton bag and bold typography make for a nice statement piece for people who want to be noticed.
With all the ravings on the news and social media about “The Gay Agenda,” it’s only right that you make sure your loved one has a copy with this cute Gay Agenda Christmas Ornament.
These little ornaments are handmade in New York City and have great details like noting that the pages are “Queer Ruled.”
If they’re not a Christmas tree type of person, they also make this cute little journal as a customizable pin.
Pronoun Buttons are always really useful to help everyone remember how people identify and how they want to be referred to. These are custom made so you can choose what pronouns you want on the buttons and they’re printed to order.
They don’t have to all be the same pronoun either. You can request this many they/thems and this many she/theys and so on. It’s great for people who use mixed or neo pronouns like ze/zir because you don’t often see those buttons for sale.
They come in lots of 10 to 500 and you can choose for them to be a single color or randomized.
Unless it’s stone-butch, whatever flavor of gender-bending style they’re into, a good pair of Argyle Sweater Tights is a nice touch to any genderqueer outfit.
They’re very versatile and can be styled to be anything from prep to punk. The thicker material and dark coloring are great at hiding leg hair (if that’s something that’s important to them) and they allow them to wear their shorter skirts, dresses, and shorts in colder weather.
They come in several different colors. If you know they’re more femme-presenting (as in they tend to look more feminine) they might like these sheer chrysanthemum tights.
If you’re buying for a questioning or nonbinary teenager who is also a Christian, there can be a lot of struggle there to reconcile a lot of feelings and conceptions there. Queerfully and Wonderfully Made: A Guide for LGBTQ+ Christian Teens is a book that can help guide queer teens through that and show them that God made them as they are and that they are loved.
Having an accepting church can be a huge support pillar for teens as they come into their own identity. Having a sense of faith that their gender is not only accepted but celebrated and holy is even better.
The book is made up of writings from LGBTQIA+ professionals and queer Christians sharing their own experiences. It’s meant for grades seven and up about I would think that it might be a little young for older teens.
For adults struggling with their faith, I recommend Transfigured: A 40-day journey through scripture for gender-queer and transgender people.
If they’re on TikTok, they’re probably a proud member of the Alphabet Mafia and would get a kick out of this Alphabet Mafia Rainbow Tee. No actual mafias are involved (I think) so no need to worry–the Alphabet Mafia refers to the LGBTQIA+ community.
When I was younger it was called the Alphabet Soup (because of the mouthful of letters) but mafia is a significantly fiercer term which I love and it better represents the sense of family you get from being a part of the community.
As queers, we’ve got a couple of things in common with movie-style organized crime. We take care of our own. Not typically the police’s biggest fan (Stonewall was a riot). Men kissing each other on the mouth a la Godfather II (here’s the YouTube clip). Our weddings are a big deal. Okay, that might be it.
The shirt comes in “men’s” and “women’s” cuts as well as 10 different colors, although one of those colors is white lettering on white which is a little silly but, hey, you do you. It’s machine washable and dryable.
With a Gay Agenda 2022 Monthly Planner, they can literally keep track of the Gay Agenda. Someone asks them to make plans, they can say, “Hold on, let me see what’s on the agenda,” and pull this baby out. I’m about it.
The back cover is a blank rainbow as well for the full effect of holding this up as you read it. It’s sure to make heads turn.
Plus, let’s be honest, queers are not the best at staying organized. We’re not. So a planner could be a big help to keep their schedules straight.
But they’ll probably just write poetry in it and be late anyway. They’ll look cute doing it though.
Some nonbinary folks are just plain done with gender. It’s never done them any favors and only caused more problems. Those are the people who would love this LookHUMAN Gender Is Garbage Mug.
The trash-cat (possum) printed on the mug is holding a little nonbinary flag in case the message wasn;t already clear. These mugs are microwave and dishwasher safe and were printed here in the United States.
They also make a raccoon version.
It hurts because it’s true. This 99 Problems Shirt lays out the crux of queer strife in trans pride flag pink and blue. If you trace them all back, I’d bet good money you could lay those issues at this institution’s feet.
Older folks (think Gen-Xer or Millennial gifts) are most likely to get the reference here so this might not be the best choice for a teen or other Gen-Z person.
It comes in “men’s” and “women’s” cuts as well as several different colors. It’s machine washable and dryable.
For those early on in their journey to connecting with their gender identity, GenderQueer: Voices from Beyond the Sexual Binary can help provide guidance and show them that they are not alone.
It’s an anthology of essays and stories from genderqueer folks of all ages. When we’re just coming out, many gender variant folks feel like they’re strange, alone, or wrong. The media can make us feel like we’re a new oddity so a book with the voices of genderqueer and trans elders talking about the same things we’re feeling can be truly reaffirming.
At just over 300 pages, there are plenty of different voices and experiences for your loved one to find something they connect to without being overwhelmed.