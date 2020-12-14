Sugarwish Snack Boxes: Great Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

Cookies, candy, popcorn…oh, my! Nothing says the holidays like sweet treats and snacks, so if you’re looking for totally tasty last-minute Christmas gifts to send to your friends and family, check out Sugarwish.

Founded in 2012, Sugarwish is a unique gifting company that sends out snack boxes packed with all kinds of yummy treats – but they do it with a twist. Rather than have you pick out a pre-determined box, Sugarwish lets the receiver do the choosing. You pick the price and combo-pack style but your friends and family do the rest. Completely customized orders they’ll definitely love – how cool is that?

For all the details on Sugarwish, read on.

Shop Sugarwish Cookies, Candy & Popcorn Snack Boxes

How Does Sugarwish Work?

The holidays have a funny way of sneaking up on us, don’t they? With all the hustle and bustle of the season, everyone finds themselves in a shopping time crunch in the final days leading up to Christmas. But, don’t worry. There’s still time to send an awesome gift that’s sure to impress. Sugarwish is ideal for anyone who’s on a quest for incredible last-minute Christmas gifts that will get there on time.

With dozens of snack and sweet treat options to choose from, your friends and family will love creating their own snack boxes. How could they not? So, how does Sugarwish work? Oh, it’s totally cool and completely hassle-free. Here’s What You Do:

1. Head to www.sugarwish.com

2. Select the type of snack box you want to send – candy, cookies, popcorn, or a little bit of everything

3. Choose the price level you’d like to gift at – there are options for all budgets!

4. Give Sugarwish the email address of the person you’re sending the gift to

5. Pay

6. That’s it! Sugarwish does the rest

Sugarwish will send the gift recipient an email letting them know they’ve received a Sugarwish snack box along with a special link for them to redeem it at. The recipient will then select their snacks and Sugarwish will send them their choices in a beautifully-wrapped box. And, if you don’t have an email address handy for your friends and family, you can print everything out and send it to them yourself.

Shop Sugarwish Cookies, Candy & Popcorn Snack Boxes

Cookies, Candy & Popcorn Snack Box Options

The coolest part of Sugarwish is the options. There are so many amazing candies, cookies, and popcorn flavors to choose from that we know your friends and family will find some or all of their favorites. Sugarwish breaks down their snack box options by category: candy, cookies, popcorn, and what they call “The Select,” which is a little bit of everything. We’re running through each box style below:

Candy Boxes

With over 90 different candies to choose from, including hard candies, gummies, chewies, chocolates, and seasonal picks like Hot Tamales and Holland Mints, there are all kinds of awesome sweets available.

Candy Boxes are sold in a variety of sizes including individual servings with up to 16 candy bags and flavors, and larger boxes called “Sweet Shoppes” that allow the recipient to pick up to 14 different candies across 100 bags.

These make great corporate gifts, too.

Price Range: $20 – $325

Shop All Sugarwish Candy Box Options

Cookie Boxes

With 27 different cookie flavors to pick from, including traditional flavors like chocolate chip and peanut butter, stuffed cookie options with all kinds of creative ingredients, and health-conscience options like keto, vegan and gluten-free cookies, there’s something for everyone.

Cookie Boxes are sold in three sizes: 2 cookies, 6 cookies, and 14 cookies.

These make great corporate gifts, too.

Price Range: $22 – $77

Shop All Sugarwish Cookie Box Options

Popcorn Boxes

With 55 different popcorn flavors to choose from, including all kinds of sweet, savory, and truly inventive styles like blue cheese, wing night, and red velvet, your friends and family are sure to love this option.

Popcorn Boxes are sold in a variety of sizes including individual servings with up to 7 bags and flavors, and larger boxes called “Party Sizes” that allow the recipient to pick up to 14 different popcorn flavors across 100 bags.

These make great corporate gifts, too.

Price Range: $20 – $268

Shop All Sugarwish Popcorn Box Options

“The Select” Variety Pack Boxes

Can’t choose between candy, cookies, and popcorn? That’s okay – you don’t have to. With what Sugarwish calls “The Select” your friends and family get to pick a little bit of everything. Sold in a variety of sizes ranging from Small to X-Large, they’ll get to choose from all the different flavors and varieties to create their own totally awesome and delicious snack pack.

These make great corporate gifts, too.

Price Range: $22 – $88

Shop All Sugarwish Variety Pack Box Options

Sugarwish snack boxes are great last-minute Christmas gifts that look and feel completely special. Between all the options and beautiful packaging, this is one gift your friends and family will always remember. Plus, with recipients able to create their own gift boxes with all their favorite candies, cookies, and popcorn, you can’t go wrong.

Shop Sugarwish Cookies, Candy & Popcorn Snack Boxes

See Also:

Best Gifts For Chefs

Best Christmas Gifts For Parents

Best Family Gift Ideas

Best Matching Christmas Pajamas

Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.