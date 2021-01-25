51 Simpsons Gifts For Springfield’s Biggest Fans

For dozens of years now, across multiple generations, we’ve made The Simpsons a part of our lives. Whether you’ve been a fan from the start, have jumped in and out across the seasons, or only recently discovered the show, you know the show is a pop culture juggernaut. So skim through our assortment of the best Simpsons gifts for Springfield’s Biggest Fans below.
The iToonify Personlized Simpsons Poster is one of the coolest Simpsons gifts you can get. You simply send an image over to the talented folks at iToonify, choose what you’d like your background to be, and they’ll design a custom Simpsons poster that has you and your loved ones hanging out somewhere around Springfield. It’s an awesome piece of art that any Simpsons fan would love.
Written by Matt Groening himself, Homer Simpson’s Little Book of Laziness is a gem. Written from the perspective of Homer Simpson, the book breaks down exactly how Homer came to be so incredibly great and being incredibly lazy. It’s an easy, hilarious read, and serves as the first installment of Groening’s The Vault of Simpsonology series. Head here to find other titles from Mr. Burns, Bart, Lisa, and more.
Written by Mike Reiss, who has been involved in every single episode of the series, this book is a must-read. Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons offers a look inside look at the series from the show’s longest-tenured producer and writer.
Reiss has won four Emmy awards thanks to his work on The Simpsons. His book gives detailed information such as why creator Matt Groening decided to make the characters yellow, what it’s like as a fan of the series in a foreign country, how the writer’s room works during a busy schedule, and more.
There are even interviews with cast and crew such as Al Jean, Nancy Cartwright, and Dan Castellaneta. As well as time spent with famous former writers like Conan O’Brien and Judd Apatow. It’s a fascinating inside look at the iconic series, and it’s sure to give fresh insights to even the series’ biggest fans.
The Simpsons Handbook: Secret Tips from the Pros Hardcover Book is a book published in 2007. The creator of the series, Matt Groening, gives away his tips and tricks in designing the art of the iconic series.
Whether it’s backgrounds, prop art, or even the characters themselves, The Simpsons Handbook: Secret Tips from the Pros breaks down how to hand draw the universe in its classic 2D style animation. The book features plenty of insights, professional sketches, hints, suggestions, and step-by-step breakdowns.
If you or someone you’re shopping for have ever thought about dabbling in Simpsons sketching and drawing, this hardcover book could prove to be an invaluable addition to your library.
If The Simpsons show you know and love isn’t enough to satiate your thirst of Springfield, try this. The Simpsons Comics Colossal Compendium Volume 1 is the perfect way to expand upon the animated universe.
Written by The Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening, Simpsons Comics Colossal Compendium Volume 1 tells a group of stories via comic that you won’t catch on television. Volume 1 also targets collectors, as each issue going forward from it will feature binding that melds together on your shelf to create a scene. And there’s also a 3D version of a city landmark, with Volume 1 being Moe’s Tavern, is included with each issue so that you eventually craft your own Springfield.
If you’re shopping for a Simpsons fan that seemingly has it all, get them started on the comic portion of the universe with the Simpsons Comics Colossal Compendium Volume 1.
If you’re a fan of Cards Against Humanity and the Simpsons, then Cards Game Against Simpsons was designed for you. It’s 1,070 cards that pull from the over 30 years of Simpson’s history. Grab a group of friends that love the show, and have one heck of a time cracking each other up.
This Cards Against Simpsons iteration is the same as the other on our list. However, this one is smaller at 600 cards as opposed to 1,070. But it also a bit cheaper too. If you don’t expect to play it frequently, this size deck should be more than sizeable for you and your Simpsons loving friends.
Do you and your friends find yourself arguing about who is the king or queen of The Simpsons trivia? Well, the perfect way to settle it is with a fun game of The Simpsons Scene It.
The DVD-based game holds over 100 questions for you and your friends to prove your merit over. And as all Scene It games do, it incorporates actual scenes from the show as part of the trivia. There are also four collectible metal tokens to choose from. The game’s dice, board, rules, and DVD, of course.
With 140 questions in total, the title of who is the most knowledgeable Simpsons fan will up for grabs time, and time again.
The Simpsons Monopoly is exactly as it sounds. It’s the classic board game, yet adorned with pieces and places that give it a Springfield theme. The 6 gold painted pewter pieces are Bart in his Lil’ Lightning boxcar, Homer in his Monorail Conductor garb, the Jebediah Springfield statue, Kang, Santa’s Little Helper, and Blinky the fish.
The railroads are now monorail locations, of course. The first two places on the board are now hilariously labeled as the Tire Yard and Cletus’ Shack. And Burns Manor is now the Boardwalk of the game.
This Homer Simpson 3D Motion Clock is a pretty awesome, albeit a little disturbing, Simpsons decoration for your home. It’s a good size for your wall at a little over a foot tall. Homer’s arms, wielding a donut and Duff (of course), move up and down. And his eyes move back and forth representing a clock’s tick-tock functionality.
Is there really anything cooler than pouring your favorite brew into the Duff Beer Mug? It holds 16-ounces of your favorite brew. It looks exactly like a mug from its animated counterpart. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe. And it arrives in packaging that is guanrteeed to deliver it in one piece.
There are a lot of great Tervis‘ out there, but if you’re a Simpsons fan, the Simpsons Tervis Tumbler is the one to go with. It carries 16-ounces of your favorite beverage. All while showcasing you’re favorite Simpsons characters. There are character patterns, Bart patterns, and Homer patterns offered. As well as a choice between typical Tervis’ and stainless steel too.
Just like the Flaming Moe, these Duff Energy Drinks are designed to look like their alcoholic counterpart from Springfield. Instead of a malty concoction though, these are orange-flavored energy drinks that will give you a boost instead of a buzz. They’re tasty in their own right, but they’re also the perfect decoration for any Simpsons fan’s bar or social area.
The Flaming Moe was the talk of Springfield in 1991. While the original version was an alcoholic concoction, Gosu Toys has reinvented the beverage and brought it back in the form of an energy drink. The Flaming Moe Energy Drink 2-Pack can be drank, of course. Or, place it in your bar area to serve as a perfect Simpsons homage.
It blew Homer’s mind that a super famous detergent mascot looked striking like him. Mr. Sparkle was beloved in Japan, making Homer an instant celebrity when he visited. That same mascot is now available as a collectible figure. Complete with a detergent looking box that he comes in too. Always remember, whether within washing machines or on dirty dishes, Mr. Sparkle is disrespectful to dirt!
Bart was understandably upset when the family took a trip to Itchy & Scratchy Land and at the gift shop couldn’t find a “Bart” license plate. But the store did, however, have a “Bort” one. That same license plate can now be yours. It’s the same size as actual license plates, so it would look great on your car or on the wall. And it’s comprised of aluminum and is metal stamped to give it an authentic look and feel.
These Bart Sun-Staches aren’t just fun to look at, they’re practical too. The impact-resistant lenses hold up to kids’ usage, all while proving 100% UV protection for your eyes. And they’re sized perfectly so that they can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.
If you’re on the hunt for a Simpsons themed Lego set, you’ve found the best of the best in the Lego Simpsons House kit. It boasts a whopping 2,500-plus pieces which comprise the entirety of the family’s home. In total, the kit measures out to 9-inches high by 16-inches wide by 9-inches deep.
The Lego Simpsons House features six minifigures in Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and their neighbor, Ned Flanders. Each of the Simpsons family members has their own bedrooms to build. And you’ll also craft the family’s entryway, kitchen, living, room, bathrooms, garage, and more.
There are a bunch of props included as well. Bart has a skateboard and ramp to play with. There is backyard furniture, a grill, gardening equipment, and plenty of others. You can even put together the Simpson family’s iconic pink car.
Whether you’re an adult looking to build the set to add to your Simpsons collection, or you’re shopping for a Lego fan that also loves the show, you can go wrong with this robust Lego Simpsons House kit.
The line of Simpson’s Village Christmas buildings is awesome for any fan of the series. This one in particular, titled The Simpson’s Village Springfield Elementary School, may just be the best of the bunch.
It’s Christmas time in the town, so the school, which is covered in snow, is decked out with Christmas lights, wreaths, and a snowman. Each building in the Simpson’s Village line is handcrafted and hand-painted. But best of all, there are lights built within it that illuminate the school with Christmas cheer when plugged in.
Whether you want to order The Simpson’s Village Springfield Elementary School by itself or pair it with The Simpson’s Village Kwik-E-Mart and The Simpson’s Village Simpsons House, there’s no doubt that single or trio they make for an amazing Simpsons gift.
Apu Nahasapeemapetilon’s Kwik-E-Mart has been a staple locale of The Simpsons from the very beginning. So it makes sense that the mini-mart be included in Department 56’s The Simpson’s Village line of Christmas decorations.
Just like The Simpson’s Village Simpsons House and The Simpson’s Village Springfield Elementary School, The Simpson’s Village Kwik-E-Mart is handcrafted and hand-painted to give the iconic landmark a Christmasy feel. There are neat signs such as “Yule be glad you shopped here”. And there are Christmas themed items such as Ho-Ho-HotDogs and Duff Winter Brew.
The store looks fantastic as a Christmas decoration. And the Christmas lights on the Kwik-E-Mart’s roof actually light up once they’re plugged in. Whether you’re looking to grab this one by itself or pickup the trio, you can’t go wrong giving this out as a holiday Simpsons gift.
There are a lot of great Simpsons blankets online, but my favorite is this character themed throw. The design is perfectly designed for Simpsons superfans, as it pulled an insane amount of iconic moments and splashes them together into one fantastic overall image. Oh, and the blanket itself (available in three different sizes), is super soft and cozy too.
The Homer Watching TV Funko Pop might legitimately be my favorite Funko Pop figurine of all time. It just perfectly encapsulates the patriarch of the family so well. Homer is doing what he does best – nothing. TV in front of him. Remote in hand. And likely a beer nearby.
The Duffman Funko Pop is just straight-up awesome. Duffman, Springfield’s alcohol touting superhero of sorts, just reeks of awesomeness on the show. And that’s conveyed super well in figurine form. He’s got his Duff hat, dark shades, beer belt, cape, white shoes and gloves. The Duffman Funko Pop is awesome through and through.
Although he’s just a comic book hero for Bart and his friends to idolize, Radioactive Man is a super cool superhero on The Simpsons. And the Radioactive Man The Simpsons Funko Pop gives the character the portrayal he deserves in vinyl form.
The figure stands 3 3/4-inches tall and arrives with a window box to be displayed within. Radioactive Man looks like he means business too. He stands in a heroic pose with his fists on his hips. His suit a crimson red with yellow gloves, boots, and cape.
The character is a beacon of hope for the denizens of Springfield. With the only character around that could possibly thwart him being the caped crusader, Bartman.
Behold, the greatest threat to any villain that wishes to do harm to Springfield (outside of Radioactive Man, of course) – Bartman! This Bartman The Simpsons Funko Pop is awesomely designed by Funko. Just like the non-canonical character in the series, the Bartman Funko Pop looks just like the DC superhero Batman from whom he was inspired.
The Bartman Funko Pop sports a dark purple cowl that extends down Bartman’s back into a cape of the same color. The hero raises his hand up to say “stop” to evildoers, while a look of fearful determination dares villains to test him.
The figure stands at 3 3/4-inches tall, making it a perfect desktop accessory at work or at home. That is if your work or home desk deserves to be graced by the presence of the great Bartman.
The Barney Funko Pop is about as perfect as these figures get. The disheveled hair. The exposed chest hair and gut. The completely checked out look. And, of course, a mug full of frothy beer. It’s one of the best Simpsons Funko Pops there is. And it makes for an awesome decoration for your man cave or bar.
We all have our favorite TV shows. But for the children in Springfield, Itchy & Scratchy is it. That’s why Funko went out of their way to make Itchy and Scratchy Pop figurines. Itchy is perfect, looking something just out of Five Nights at Freddy’s. He has a club in hand and a menacing smile, perfectly encapsulating his true inner personality.
Just like Itchy, the Scratchy Funko Pop looks fantastic. In tow is his hilariously large mallet that he attempts to destroy his rodent “partner” with. His tongue is out as if to taunt. But in the end, we all know that Itchy will once again thwart Scratchy’s feeble attempts and injure him gravely in the process.
There’s something that’s just downright adorable about this USA Homer Funko Pop. His hat. His camcorder. His striped pants and red, white, and blue attire. The big guy is just genuinely a fan of his country. And you’ll be a big fan of him on your shelf or desk too.
He may be a complete moron – but he’s Springfield’s moron. Chief Wiggum is a fan-favorite character, which is no doubt why he made the jump over to Funko form. Clancy has a coffee and donut in hand, naturally. And his belt is even decked out with details like handcuffs, a baton, and several other accessories. He’s even sporting his police badge and a fancy black-tie too.
Lard Lad Donuts is a landmark of Springfield. And the company is represented by its iconic signage/mascot, Lard Lad. Funko realized it was time to immortalize the big guy, and have finally given him the Pop! treatment with their Lard Lad Funko Pop. And the figure looks fantastic with his bright blue overalls, red bow tie, and donut in hand.
Zombie Bart is an awesome looking Funko Pop. From Treehouse of Horror III, it’s Bart in his orange shirt, blue shorts, rolling on a skateboard. Just, you know, dead.
Spaceman Bart debuted in Treehouse of Horror XXII back in 2011. The outfit wasn’t a focal point of a segment, but just a well-done nod to the classic horror film, Alien. While trick or treating, Maggie would “burst” from Bart’s chest to replicate the iconic “chestburster” scene. And it was translated extremely well into Funko Pop form here.
It was in Treehouse of Horror IX that the world was first introduced to the magic that is Alien Maggie. In that year’s Halloween themed episode, it was revealed that Marge Simpson was abducted by the alien duo that is Kang and Kodos, with the former impregnating her. When Marge was returned to Springfield, she just so happened to be pregnant. And not long after Maggie’s birth, Homer and Marge knew something wasn’t quite right with their young daughter.
Just like in the episode, the Alien Maggie The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop is truly alien in nature. While she looks normal above the neck, her extremities are replaced with the tentacles of her true father.
The vinyl figure stands 3 3/4-inches tall, and it arrives in a window display box if you want to keep its original packaging intact. If you’re looking for a unique and hilarious Simpsons gift, you’ve found it in the Alien Maggie The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop.
King Homer first debuted on The Simpsons in Treehouse of Horror III. The character, an obvious homage to King Kong, was instantly a hit. And now he’s been replicated in this King Homer The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop
This vinyl beast stands at 3 3/4-inches tall. The design perfectly replicates what was seen within the series in 1992. As such, it’s comprised only of black and gray shading just as he was seen within the episode. And to complete the look, there’s even Marge’s interpretation of Fay Wray in King Homer’s midst.
When compared to Alien Maggie, or even Kang and Kodos, the King Homer feature may be the best of the Treehouse of Terror Funko Pop figures.
In Treehouse of Horror XIII, we were treated with the story entitled The Island of Dr. Hibbert. An obvious homage to The Island of Dr. Monroe, It was here that Panther Marge was born. The Panther Marge Funko Pop is a great representation of the character. She has adorable whiskers and fangs. And the hair is perfectly detailed to mock Marge’s large look from the show.
The Homer Jack-In-The-Box Funko Pop comes from Treehouse of Horror II all the way back in 1991. In one segment, Bart dreams of having infinite powers which he uses to amuse himself. One of these things being the transformation of his father Homer into a Jack-in-the-Box. And the character translates well into Funko form.
The characters of Kang and Kodos have been making The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror episodes iconic for generations now. Because of this, it’s only right that we give our alien overlords the credit their due in the form of these Kang and Kodos The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop figures.
This set of Funko Pop vinyl figures was once an exclusive for attendees at San Diego Comic Con. But now Kang and Kodos have arrived to enslave the rest of our desk and shelf space.
The duo features an awesome design, with Kang drooling of excitment while Kodos is angry and ready to attack with his laser blaster. Also cool is the fact that both Kang and Kodos glow in the dark, making them stand out even further from your typical Funko Pop figures.
The Lisa Saxophone Funko Pop is a perfect representation of the character. She’s adorned in her classic red dress. She’s rocking her pearl necklace too. But, of course, what truly makes the figure complete is that she’s toting her iconic saxophone that she loves to jam out with.
Simpsons action figures can be a bit hard to find. But this The Simpsons Family Boxed Set brings the whole group together in one package. The box contains poseable figures of Bart, Homer, Maggie, Marge, Lisa, and even Santa’s Little Helper. So you can place the whole family together wherever you keep your Simpson’s merch.
It seems likely we’ll be wearing masks to keep ourselves and others safe for the foreseeable future. So why not rep something you love with these various Simpsons Face Masks. There are four different designs you can choose from. Each of them is 100% polyester and has an adjustable nose clip for a proper fit. As well as a pair of replaceable carbon filters for added protection.
This Simpsons Bart Skateboard Ball Cap just exudes cool. This one is slick with its all white design. But you can also pick it up in black or beige too. It’s comfortable because it’s 100% cotton. They’re one size fits all, so no need to worry about head sizes. And there’s an inner lining to absorb moisture and prevent staining.
While The Krusty the Clown Show is certainly iconic in its own right, the TV show created within it would eventually spin-out on its own to become the favorite amongst Springfield’s youth. That show, of course, is The Itchy & Scratchy Show.
Admit it, even now you’ve got the theme playing in your head. And you’ve surely never truly gotten over the death of Poochie. But you can still pronounce your love of the deadly cat and mouse series to the world with this The Itchy & Scratchy Show Logo T-Shirt.
The 100% cotton shirt is all black for comfortability and sports a simple all-black design with The Itchy & Scratchy Show logo front and center. It’s machine washable and available in sizes large through XXXL.
Those looking to find the subtle Simpsons gift likely have found it in The Simpsons Duff Beer Logo Men’s T-Shirt. It’s the perfect low key Simpsons shout out to the series. Those not in the know will think it’s just a random shirt from the local brewery you frequent. But The Simpsons fans know that you’re repping the best brew of Springfield.
The shirt has designs on both the front and back. The front features a small Duff logo (Est. 1989 – the year The Simpsons hit the air) on the front left chest. But the back pf the shirt sports a much larger iteration of the Duff logo so that everyone can see it.
The shirt is available in a heather grey design. And it’s available in small, medium, large, XL, XXL, and XXXL.
When Homer went into a virtual world in one of The Simpsons’ earlier seasons, it was a moment that was jarring to both the character and the audience. Now, you can relive that iconic episode with this Homer Simpson Virtual Pajamas Set.
The short-sleeved top sports a light Heather grey chest and back which is accented by dark Heather grey on the arms, shoulder, and neck. The chest portrays a large image of a confused Homer which is completely done in pixels. While the bottom pants are all Heather grey and feature Homer eating a virtual pink donut which he declares to be delicious with “MMMM… Virtual.”
It’s a unique pair of Simpsons pajamas that look to be both equally cool in design as they are comfortable to wear. Sizes range from small to XXL, making they a great gift for pretty much anyone on your list.
These The Simpsons Men’s Duff Beer Lounge Pants prove to be an awesome set of pajama pants for even the fellas that don’t typically wear pajama pants. They made from a high-quality cotton blend that will have the wearer lounging in comfort. And they’re availalbe in a range of sizes from small through XXL to ensure they fit pretty much anyone – even the ladies out there.
The design features Springfield’s iconic Duff beercan scattered all over the lounge pants in a variety of orientations and sizes. There’s a black drawstring on the waistband that helps to accent the look while keeping the pants secure around the waist. But there’s also an elasticated waistband to ensure a clean fit too.
If you exchange pajamas for Christmas or know someone that could use a fresh pair of pants to chill in, we suggest giving The Simpsons Men’s Duff Beer Lounge Pants to the adult Simpsons fan on your list.
Despite his looks, you have to give Homer his credit for his ability to attract a ton of ladies throughout the years. Thus, he certainly deserves the title of “Ladies’ Man”. To honor the title, why not pick up a pair of Ladies’ Man boxer shorts that put the big guy front and center. They’re super comfortable because they’re 100% cotton. And they’re sure to get a kick out of anyone that seems you in them.
Who doesn’t want Simpsons character’s faces all over their undies? These 100% cotton boxers do just that. Putting the likenesses of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie all over your undercarriage. And they all couldn’t seem to be more happier to be there.
This set of The Simpsons Casual Crew Socks puts the spotlight on some of the B players in the series. Moe, Chief Wiggum, and Barney each have a pair of their own. And the socks with these rougher characters look surprisingly great. And because they’re comprised of a 97% cotton 3% spandex combination, they’re super comfortable too.
You’ll love this duo of The Simpsons Duff Beer Men’s Crew Socks from Hyp.
Both pairs are themed after the iconic brew that’s beloved across the citizens of Springfield. These official licensed The Simpsons socks are made of a polyester and spandex combination and are designed to fit men’s shoe sizes ranging from 6 to 12.
The first pair features a clean gray design that puts the famous Duff beer can on the wearer’s lower leg. While the other pair sports a more vibrant red base with Duff beer bottles, cans, and mugs scattered throughout.
The Simpsons Duff Beer Men’s Crew Socks serves as an inexpensive Simpsons gift that would make for a solid stocking stuffer for friends or family. Though it’s probably best to keep the beers socks on the adult side of your list.
The Krusty the Clown Show is the children of Springfield’s go-to source for television entertainment. Not only is it hosted by the famous Krusty the Clown, but the series is also the home to The Itchy & Scratchy Show. Thanks to Hypnotic Hats, you can commemorate them both with this fantastic set of The Simpsons Krusty/Itchy & Scratchy Adult Crew Socks.
One pair of socks features Krusty the Clown’s loveable mug scattered all over a black sock. While the other features the faces of Itchy and Scratchy spread about on a black sock in the same manner.
Both sets of socks are officially licensed Simpsons apparel. They’re comprised of 97% polyester and 3% spandex, and fit men’s shoe sizes ranging from 6 to 12. And they’re machine washable for easy cleaning.