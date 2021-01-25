51 Simpsons Gifts For Springfield’s Biggest Fans

Written by Mike Reiss, who has been involved in every single episode of the series, this book is a must-read. Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets, and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for The Simpsons offers a look inside look at the series from the show’s longest-tenured producer and writer.

Reiss has won four Emmy awards thanks to his work on The Simpsons. His book gives detailed information such as why creator Matt Groening decided to make the characters yellow, what it’s like as a fan of the series in a foreign country, how the writer’s room works during a busy schedule, and more.

There are even interviews with cast and crew such as Al Jean, Nancy Cartwright, and Dan Castellaneta. As well as time spent with famous former writers like Conan O’Brien and Judd Apatow. It’s a fascinating inside look at the iconic series, and it’s sure to give fresh insights to even the series’ biggest fans.