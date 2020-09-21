51 Best Toys for 10 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List

Okay. So. There’s a lot to consider when purchasing the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Building Kit.

First, this set isn’t suitable for a 10 year old boy unless they’ve got a ton of LEGO building experience.

That said, I’m a huge fan of building LEGO together as a family (you can download extra LEGO instruction manuals from the LEGO site), so as a group project everyone works together to build? Imagine the joy when the family completes this one?

Secondly, the price.



Yes, this is a super expensive set, I won’t sugarcoat it, but the level of detail here is second to none. Zoom in on some of the smaller areas and you see what I mean.

You also need to keep in mind the backside of the castle has a load of different Hogwarts rooms, complete with furniture.

It really is a great family set that somehow manages to justify the high price.

Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up