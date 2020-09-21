51 Best Toys for 10 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List

After the best toys for 10 year old boys? If you are, boy have you come to the right place. We’ve found the greatest action figure toys, the best video game deals, and everything you need to find the right gift.
Okay. So. There’s a lot to consider when purchasing the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Building Kit.
First, this set isn’t suitable for a 10 year old boy unless they’ve got a ton of LEGO building experience.
That said, I’m a huge fan of building LEGO together as a family (you can download extra LEGO instruction manuals from the LEGO site), so as a group project everyone works together to build? Imagine the joy when the family completes this one?
Secondly, the price.
Yes, this is a super expensive set, I won’t sugarcoat it, but the level of detail here is second to none. Zoom in on some of the smaller areas and you see what I mean.
You also need to keep in mind the backside of the castle has a load of different Hogwarts rooms, complete with furniture.
It really is a great family set that somehow manages to justify the high price.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best toys for 10 year old boys out there.
This video game console can be used with the TV. But should they want to play it in another room the Switch can be undocked and played in tablet mode.
The Switch is the only console on the market at the moment that’s made by a child-friendly company.
While there are child-friendly games on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, no one does kids’ games like Nintendo (as we’ll get into elsewhere on this list).
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The UBTECH Marvel Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mk50 Robot is the coolest toy in the world.
This robot can be programmed to battle enemies.
You can superimpose a face onto it, under the helmet, and make it talk.
If you’ve got a tablet or mobile phone you can use the toy to play in the app.
I’m pretty sure you can even set it up to stand guard over important items.
It really can do almost anything!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Pokemon Sword is the best Pokemon game to date.
I’m a massive Pokemon fan – myself, my wife, and both kids all play the games together – so I don’t say it’s the best lightly. It really is that good.
I’ve been having so much fun running around the new wild areas in Pokemon Sword, checking the in-game weather to see which Pokemon I’ll find running around and then adding them to my ever-growing collection.
Then there’s the whole Dynamax forms, where cutesy, small Pokemon can grow into a colossal titan-sized beast. It’s wonderful to see a fly-sized Pokemon tower over the competition, and I’m sure kids are going to get a kick out of it as well.
In terms of what players do in this game, it’s all about venturing around a stunning world collecting and battling different Pokemon. The goal is to travel to different towns, beat the respective gym leader, then eventually move on to becoming the region’s Pokemon champion.
In terms of which version you should pick up out of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, the only real differences are there’s a handful of Pokemon that are exclusive to each version and some of the gym leaders change. You could buy the dual pack with both versions in, but that’s only for the most hardcore Pokemon fans. Buying one version is plenty.
But which version should you pick up? Well, Sword is outselling Shield, so I’d go with that one. The most popular version will always be the safe bet.
Whichever version you end up with, you really can’t go wrong. They are both excellent, and easily the best game on the Nintendo Switch right now.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
The Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! + Poké Ball Plus Pack is a must-have for any Switch owner.
This Pokemon game is designed with kids in mind.
It’s much easier for younger kids to understand without watering down what makes Pokemon so enjoyable to play.
This pack also comes with the Poke Ball Plus controller, which uses motion technology to let kids catch Pokemon by flicking the ball forward as though it’s a real Poke ball.
It comes with a wrist strap, too, so there’s no need to worry about this thing flying into the TV.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
The McFarlane Toys Fortnite Bitemark Premium Harvesting Tool is the ultimate gift for the ultimate fan.
This thing is life-size and measures 38 inches in height. In short, it’s massive!
This super-realistic pickaxe also has a bite feature – pull the trigger and the dino-head bites.
If you’ve got a Fortnite super-fan on your hands, you won’t go wrong with this lifesize pickaxe.
Recommended Ages: 17 Years and Up
The Amazon Exclusive Marvel Legends Series X-Men Days of Future Past Pack is perfect for any Marvel fan.
The Sentinel figure is massive! 16-inches-massive!
Both of the figures in this set feature some top-tier detail, and the Sentinel also has sounds and phrases.
If you’re after the ultimate gift, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The New Nintendo 2DS XL is the best affordable handheld console on the market.
It’s been around for years, meaning there’s a huge back catalog of games available for it.
The flip-top lid makes this thing quite durable. I wouldn’t try testing that out, of course, but my youngest hasn’t managed to break theirs yet.
A quick note for parents: The 2DS XL lacks the 3D function of the 3DS, that’s why it’s so affordable.
That said, the 3D function isn’t the greatest, so you won’t be missing out on anything.
Also, the games you’re buying for the 2DS will be called 3DS games. 3DS games still work on 2DS, it’s just I wanted to point this out to avoid any confusion.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
As they say, bigger is better, and it doesn’t come any bigger than the LEGO Star Wars VIII First Order Star Destroyer Building Kit.
In total, this set has 1416 pieces. It’s safe to say this will take them a while to put together.
And this isn’t just a massive ship prop, oh no.
Open this beast up and you’ll find a detailed interior, complete with working elevator to Snoke’s chamber (and a mini hologram figure), bridge with a seating area for the crew, and a section leading into the control room.
It also comes with mini-figure versions of Supreme Leader Snoke, First Order Officer, First Order Stormtrooper Sergeant, First Order Stormtrooper and First Order Shuttle Pilot, BB-9E, and buildable Medical Droid figures.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
The Star Wars Black Series Darth Maul Figure is siiick.
It’s from the Black Series Archive range, which basically means it sold out the first time around, went for silly prices on eBay, so Hasbro brought it back.
The figure is great, too.
Maul’s head is near perfect, and the removable hood – well, head attached to a hood you replace with a different head – is brilliant.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
What’s one of the best toys for 10 year old boys? That’d be Minecraft.
Minecraft is the most-played game at the moment and it’s easy to see why.
It’s essentially virtual LEGO!
Kids mine up blocks, then place them down to create anything they can think of.
Castles, houses, statues, or in some cases, working calculators.
If they aren’t already into Minecraft, this is one game that will keep them entertained for years on end.
Recommended Ages: E10
Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch is vibrant, family-friendly fun.
It’s a colorful world for kids to explore that’s filled with different items to collect.
It’s a platformer video game, which means there’s a lot of running and jumping around the place.
A fun twist kids love in this game is the ability to control certain enemies with a flick of Mario’s magic hat.
Who doesn’t want to play as a T-Rex with a mustache?
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
What happens when you let kids create their own Mario video game? You get Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch.
If your child has ever dreamt of making their own game, Mario Maker 2 lets them do that easily.
Pick the pieces, then drop them onto the grid and the game will take care of the rest.
Once you’re ready, click and button and play through the entirety of the level.
Although it may seem complex, my youngest has been playing Mario maker from age seven, meaning it’s accessible in all the right ways.
If you’re after a video game to test their creativity, this is it.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
The McFarlane range of Fortnite toys are the best available.
Just take this McFarlane Toys Ragnarok Action Figure, for example.
Not only is it one of the most realistic Fortnite figures, it also comes with the most realistic accessories.
And it comes with a display base, so when they’re done playing, they can whack it on a shelf.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
Why does the McFarlane Toys Skull Trooper Action Figure make this list? It’s because of how popular it is.
It’s based on an in-game skin, which when it was re-released, everyone bought it.
The McFarlane figure does an excellent job of translating what makes the in-game skin so cool.
This range of toys also features 22 points of articulation, which is perfect for when kids want to recreate Fortnite dances.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
The Fortnite Squad Mode 4 Figure Pack is another example of affordable fun.
Although the McFarlane range is more realistic, for around the price of one McFarlane Fortnite figure, you can get four.
The four figures in this pack are Rex, Cuddle Team Leader, Brite Bomber, and Ragnarok.
Each come with their own pickaxe, as well as four different weapons.
If it’s more for less you’re after, this pack is well worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Fortnite JazWares Solo Mode Core Figure Pack is a kind of halfway house between the cheap and expensive Fortnite figures.
These figures aren’t the most realistic out there, but they’re also not tiny lumps of plastic.
Basically, it all comes down to what you’re after; quality (McFarlane) versus quantity (JazWares).
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Fortnite Battle Royale Collection: 2 Pack of Action Figures is perfect for if you’re on a budget.
These smaller figures definitely won’t break the bank.
While I wouldn’t recommend these over the McFarlane range, they’re perfect for stocking fillers or gifts for other kids’ Birthdays.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster is perfect for fans of Fortnite and NERF.
The AR-L blasts darts from a motorized chamber; this isn’t a manual blaster!
It also comes with 20 NERF darts, so even if a few get lost, you’ll have some backups.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Kids love the Nerf Fortnite TS-1 Blaster.
It’s based on the Fortnite tactical shotgun, which is a weapon kids both love and hate.
This is a pump-action blaster capable of firing four darts before needing to be reloaded.
It comes with eight official NERF darts, so they’ve always got a few spare darts should any become lost.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
After the world’s cheapest FOrtnite NERF blaster? That’ll be the NERF Fortnite Llama Microshot.
This tiny llama-headed blaster can be primed by pulling a lever down.
Once the dart is loaded, the trigger takes care of the rest.
It’s a fun blaster, and while it doesn’t reach the same heights as the AR-L, the much, much lower price-point makes this a great, cheaper gift option.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is hands-down the best tablet for 10 year old boys.
It’s super affordable, comes with a kid-proof case, and if it does get smashed to bits, Amazon will replace it for free.
What more could you ask for?
While the Amazon App Store lacks the breadth of Google Play, it’s still got most of the killer apps kids of today love.
Plus, as I said, it’s way cheaper than most tablets.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Spider-Man Far From Home is a great family movie, so it makes sense kids would want the Marvel Legends Spider-Man Figure.
It looks just like the Spider-Man from the movie, too.
This figure comes with shoulder swivels, which may sound unimportant, but it means you can move his shoulders further back and forward for more realistic play (or posing!).
It also comes with new web-slinging hands kids can switch in and out with the closed fists.
And remember: If in doubt, Spider-Man is always one of the best toys for 10 year old boys there is.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Marvel Legends Gambit Figure is one of the best Marvel Legends action figures to date.
The face looks just like the character, which isn’t easy given Gambit’s hair, glowing eyes, and mask obscuring most of the face.
His coat is detailed and, somehow, doesn’t get in the way of posing.
And the inclusion of a card-throwing hand is a great addition.
I got sent this figure and – honestly? – it’s become one of my favorites.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
I conducted a scientific test with the Marvel Legends Beta Ray Bill Figure.
Few kids will have heard of Beta Ray Bill, but as my experiments concluded, it’s such a cool figure kids will love it anyway.
It’s a freaking Thor-Dinosaur! It’s a Dinothor!
It’s bulky, and the jaw can be opened and closed.
And if you’re wondering what those floating Hulk heads are, if you buy every figure in this wave, you get to build a Handsome Hulk figure from the Endgame movie.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Nightcrawler is loved by kids, so the Marvel Legends Nightcrawler Figure is a safe bet.
This figure came out brilliantly, too.
The three interchangeable heads are some of the best sculpt work Hasbro has ever created.
This figure also comes with a piece to build the Wendigo figure and a scimitar accessory.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Sonic the Hedgehog Cable Guy Device Holder is great for kids who somehow lose controllers.
My kids do, and I have no idea how that’s even possible.
These cutesy stands can hold an Xbox or PS4 controller, mobile phone, or if they’ve got a load of cables, it’ll keep those tidy, too.
They are perfect for when something needs to charging, or for when a child is done on the console and wants to store a controller away neatly.
There’s a whole range to explore as well, including Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Star Wars, and many more.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
After an affordable gift? Go with the Exquisite Gaming Meta Merch Mug.
These torso mugs come in a variety of different styles, covering Marvel comics, video games, and Star Wars.
They’re fun, and perfect as a stocking filler or if you’re replacing a cup and want your kid to, you know, actually look after it.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
You can never go wrong with Transformer toys.
The Optimus Prime Cyberverse Ultimate Class Action Figure is one of the best toys for 10 year old boys around.
Not only is it a giant robot to battle other toys, it transforms into a truck in just nine steps.
This thing is huge, too. It comes in at nearly 12-inches, which due to its larger size, makes it easier for kids to transform.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’re picking up Optimus Prime, it’s worth checking out his archenemy Megatron.
The Transformers Generations Megatron Action Figure is slightly more complex than the Optimus figure, needing 17 steps to switch it from robot to tank mode.
Although it is more complex, it doesn’t require a Mensa-level of intelligence to transform. It’s still a kid’s toy!
If they’ve played with Transformers before, they’ll pick it up no problem.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
What’s the best Transformer figure ever? That’d be the Transformers: Generations Power of the Primes Voyager Class Grimlock.
It turns into a freaking robot dinosaur! What more could you ever want from a toy?
There isn’t a mention of how many steps it takes to transform this dinobot, but given it’s based on the version from when I was a kid, it won’t be difficult.
Again, ROBOT DINOSAUR!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Pokemon games are the best games on 3DS, and Pokémon Ultra Moon for Nintendo 3DS is the latest entry in the series.
Kids run around a vibrant world catching different monsters.
Then, as they grow their team, they take on other trainers to see who the best Pokemon trainer is.
Pokemon games take ages to complete, too, so you’re getting a game that’s great value for money.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
We’ve already covered Super Mario Maker 2 for Nintendo Switch, so it’s only fair we mention the equally excellent Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS.
It’s a game that lets kids make their own Super Mario, 2D levels.
It’s really intuitive, too. Just click and drag items onto the grid to build a level then hit play when you’re done.
If you’re after something to push your child’s creativity, this is a very solid choice.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
You can’t beat Sonic Generations for Nintendo 3DS.
It’s a 2D platformer where kids bounce around different levels collecting rings to avoid failure.
This version lets kids play as Sonic from the ’90s and the more modern Sonic.
It’s bright and packed full of rapid excitement.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
The LEGO Overwatch D.Va and Reinhardt Building Kit is a really fun build.
Plus if they’re an Overwatch fan, even better!
These builds are more in the realm of Bionicle/Hero Factory in that rather than building a scene, you’re building giant, moveable figures to play with.
Both these mega builds come with mini-figures to pilot their respective suit, too.
Even if your child isn’t into Overwatch, there’s a lot of fun to be had with this set.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
I got sent the PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters Ecto-1A a while ago and freaking loved it.
It’s got a LEGO vibe to it – it comes in pieces and needs to be constructed.
With the exception of the wheels, which may need some adult help, it’s really simple to put together.
It also comes with all four Ghostbusters, complete with accessories.
If your child has a mobile device, you can download the free Ghostbusters PLAYMOBIL app and use its augmented reality feature to beam ghosts into the included trap.
How cool is that?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Buildable figures are all the rage at the moment and kids love them.
If you’ve got a Spider-fan in the house, go with the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Far From Home: Molten Man Battle Building Kit.
Building these mega figures is easier than building a traditional LEGO set, but they’re still just as fun.
And you get to work with pieces you wouldn’t normally.
This set also comes with some killer mini-figures in Stealth Suit Spider-Man, Mysterio, and a random fireman.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Question: What could be better than an affordable Batmobile? Answer: Nothing, that’s what.
The LEGO DC Batman Batmobile: Pursuit of The Joker Building Kit is everything a child could want.
A fun car to build then race around (those wheels actually work, remember?) as well as Batman and Joker mini-figures and a heap of accessories.
For the price, this is without question one of the best cheap LEGO sets around.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The LEGO Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat Building Kit has a really unique feature.
By downloading the Hidden Side app, kids can truly bring their creations to life through augmented reality.
The Hidden Side range is all about spookiness, which of course is going to be popular with 10 year old boys.
One of the things I love about this range is how it’s regular LEGO builds, in this case a boat, but with a monstrous twist.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie Interactive Talking Plush is so adorable.
It’s a lovely plush, but that’s not all it is.
Squeez its hand and it’ll say lines from the Detective Pikachu movie.
Don’t want it to be Detective Pikachu? Flick a switch and it’ll make pika pika sounds like it does in the TV show.
It’s the best of both worlds!
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
If you’re looking to help your child tell the time, go with this Pokémon Kids’ Watch with Flashing LED Lights.
It’s a cute watch, and there’s Pokemon characters on the strap.
The clock face is nice and big, although the actual time display looks a little small.
You can also activate a fun light show with the press of a button.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Pokemon Action Figure Mega Battle Pack is all about more for less.
This set has a whopping eight Pokemon models in it (the larger figures have articulation, while the smaller ones are, in fact, models).
It comes with a great selection, too.
Rowlet, Popplio, Litten, Eevee, Pikachu, Cosmog, Metang, and Wobbuffet means there’s something for every kind of Pokefan.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
After something more creative? Go with the Mega Construx Pokemon Mew Vs. Mewtwo Clash.
In this set kids get to build both Mew and Mewtwo, accessories, and a small display area.
There’s a whole range to explore here, too, including a multipack, Venasaur playset, and a giant Pikachu!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This WWE Elite New Day Action Figures 3 Pack is a must for any young WWE fan.
Xavier Woods, Kofi, and Big E, collectively known as the New Day, are one of the most popular tag teams ever and kids love their bright colors and outlandish behavior.
This set gets you all three wrestlers, complete with accessories, for one low price.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Another WWE superstar who’s big with the kids is Seth Rollins.
This WWE Seth Rollins Elite Collection Action Figure comes with interchangeable hands and a WWE title belt.
As it’s from Mattel’s WWE Elite range, this figure features much more articulation than the basic figure equivalent.
It’s absolutely worth getting the Elite figs over the basic ones, by the way. Especially if your kids are going to make them wrestle.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
And our final WWE superstar who’s down with the kids of today, it’s Ricochet!
The WWE Ricochet Elite Collection Action Figure really looks like him. It’s crazy how accurate these figures have become.
This Elite set also comes with Ricochet’s coat, interchangeable hands, and those tattoos really pop.
This is a safe bet for a gift. Just, due to Ricochet’s in-ring style, expect to see this toy flying around the living room.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The only problem with buying Turtles figures is you need all four to get the party started.
Thankfully, some clever Amazon sellers have put together this Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Basic Action Figure Four Pack.
Now you can get all four Turtles, complete with accessories, in their original packaging, for one price. Hurray!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader is an incredible figure.
I bought this one myself and the use of soft fabric to create the cape is an excellent addition.
The sculpt work in the mask and torso is top-tier, too!
If you’ve got a Star Wars fan in the house, this figure is well worth picking up.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Action figure, you need. Star Wars Black Series Yoda, it is.
Okay, I’ll stop. It’s a cool figure, though.
Yoda’s got the right amount of articulation for a smaller figure, it actually looks like him, and it comes with a coat, cane, lightsaber, and a snake.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Star Wars The Black Series General Grievous is one of the best Black Series figures to date.
The sculpt work on every aspect of this figure is top-notch.
The arms separate in two, making four arms, he comes with an array of lightsabers, and the fabric cape is anything but cheap.
It costs slightly more than most Black Series figures, but all the extra features this figure has really justifies the extra cost.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Star Wars The Black Series Emperor Palpatine Figure is the ultimate Star Wars gift.
Not only is this figure incredible, it also comes with a load of excellent extras.
The throne is amazing, as are the extra heads and lightening effect hands.
This is one Star Wars gift you really won’t go wrong with.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up