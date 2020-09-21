51 Best Toys for 10 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List

51 Best Toys for 10 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List

After the best toys for 10 year old boys? If you are, boy have you come to the right place. We’ve found the greatest action figure toys, the best video game deals, and everything you need to find the right gift.

Our gift guides don't just end at reviews for each of the above toys. If you'd like answers to some of the most popular questions we receive, read on. 

Best Toys for 10 Year Olds

The short version here is the first 10 items on this list are the best toys for 10 year olds. Why? Read on...

Kids love playing with action figures, and they don't come any better than Hasbro's Marvel Legends range.

Of course, if they're not into Marvel, there's always the option of WWE toys, Transformers, or, chances are, there will be an action figure line of what they're into because there's an action figure line for almost everything.

Also in the top 10 you've got Lego options (what kid doesn't like Lego) and the more interactive toys, which are really, really popular at the moment. 

It's also worth considering video games and consoles. Although video games may have a bad rep, they're popular for a reason. Not only do they aid a child's hand/eye coordination, they also help with problem-solving skills, and playing games online with friends (so long as the parent has set up safety features!) means they can stay in touch with and play their friends even when they're not at school. 

Gift Ideas for 10 Year Old Boy Birthday

For Birthdays, you want something with the wow factor. While that doesn't always mean the most expensive gift in the world, once they hit the big One-Oh, you're going to be needing to look at more advanced, time-consuming gifts. 

That's why I always recommend the Nintendo Switch. Video games help with motor skills, hand/eye coordination, and problem-solving. 

As for why the Switch and not the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, the Switch has more suitable games for kids. The vast majority of Nintendo-made games are geared towards kids, so they'll always be able to find something they like. 

Plus, as the Switch doubles up as a handheld device, they can take it out with them on long journeys or watch YouTube videos in their room. It's more than just a video game console. 

Gift Ideas for 10 Year Old Boy Who Has Everything

Right. The problem with these questions is all the answers on other sites are always ridiculous. "What do you buy the boy who has everything? A DIAMOND-ENCRUSTED PONY!" which is no help whatsoever!

Honestly, your best bet is think about what they're into and go from there.

If they already own a games console, look at what games are out this year. If they're into playing with toys, look at buying them a wave of Marvel Legends (or whatever toys they're into). 

No child has everything. Even if their parents are millionaires, they still won't have everything. And even if you do find something unusual like a diamond-encrusted pony, there's a high chance they won't like it because of how unusual it is. 

Always, always go with what they like rather than trying to think outside the box. Outside the box is rubbish. 

Construction Engineering Building Set

Okay. So. There are STEM Building Kits you can buy which come with loads of pieces and loads of stuff to build. However, they don't have the wow factor. 

As a one-off gift, those STEM kits work, but for a Birthday or Christmas? I'd more than likely say to pass. 

Instead, go with either the Lego sets on this list, or if you're after something with a real construction engineering focus, check out the very cool Lego Technic range. 

The Lego Technic line is all about highly-detailed building. Instead of flat pieces to make the hood of a car, you'll be building a Lego engine. 

They're much more detailed than, say, building a Lego house, so if you're after something that's going to get them thinking (without being too complex), Lego Technic is the way to go. 

I Still Need More Gift Ideas!

Don't worry, that's why we're here!

Have a stroll on over to our toys for kids hub where you'll find all our expert gift guides broken down by individual ages. 

If you're looking to pick up gifts for an older or younger sibling, there's a very high chance we'll have a gift guide that's perfect for them. 

See Also: 

