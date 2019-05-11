33 Best Cheap Lego Sets Under $50: Your Ultimate List (2019)

This LEGO Overwatch Bastion Building Kit is just phenomenal.

It’s an Amazon Choice product, so you know this thing is popular.

But just look at all the detail that goes into this build. It’s challenging in all the right ways.

The best part? It actually transforms from a robot to turret form without needing to rebuild anything.

It’s a Lego Transformer hybrid!

Even if the person you’re buying for isn’t into the Overwatch video game, I reckon they’ll still love this just because of how unique it is.

Recommended Ages 10 and Up