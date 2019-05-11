33 Best Cheap Lego Sets Under $50: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Not all Lego toys need to break the bank. Believe it or not, some of the best sets are available for under $50. Who knew? So if you’re looking for the best cheap Lego sets, you’ve come to the right place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can never go wrong with Marvel Lego.
This LEGO Marvel Spider Mech Vs. Venom is the ultimate Spider-Man set.
The Spider Mech suit (which looks similar to the SPDR mech?) is a fun build, and the giant monster Venom is just pure awesomeness.
Throw in four great mini-figures in Spider-Man, Venom, Aunt May, and Spider-Gwen, and this set is easily one of the best cheap Lego sets there is.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEGO Overwatch Bastion Building Kit is just phenomenal.
It’s an Amazon Choice product, so you know this thing is popular.
But just look at all the detail that goes into this build. It’s challenging in all the right ways.
The best part? It actually transforms from a robot to turret form without needing to rebuild anything.
It’s a Lego Transformer hybrid!
Even if the person you’re buying for isn’t into the Overwatch video game, I reckon they’ll still love this just because of how unique it is.
Recommended Ages 10 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even if you’re not into Overwatch, this LEGO Overwatch D.Va and Reinhardt Building Kit is too good to pass up.
This set is essentially two whopping mechs, both of which can house their respective mini-figures, Reinhardt and D.Va.
Both of the mech suits stand at over five-inches, so in terms of Lego sizes, these things are huge!
If you’re into Overwatch and Lego, this purchase is an absolute must.
Recommended Ages 10 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette is for advanced builders.
Although this is more challenging than traditional Lego builds, the result is simply stunning.
It’s all the little touches that make this so great.
The suspension, the engine parts, the doors, the spoilers – this set has detail for days.
If you know someone who’s a massive gearhead, this is one set you can’t pass up.
Recommended Ages 9 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Fantastic Beasts Newt’s Case of Magical Creatures set is one of, if not the, best set on this list.
Hear me out.
The house section, with detailed interior, can be folded shut and transformed into Newt’s briefcase in a few seconds. How cool is that?
But that’s not all. This set also comes with several wild and wacky species from the movies to build.
Brilliant build, great animals, and decent mini-figures really make this set one of the most sought after Harry Potter sets there is.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up is just a super fun build.
I actually own the original version of this, and the Hulkbuster is one of the most enjoyable builds I’ve ever created.
The head rears back and cockpit opens up to reveal an area for a mini-figure to sit in, too.
So if you’ve got a spare Iron Man knocking around, be sure to chuck him in there.
Plus for the price, this is easily one of the best cheap Lego sets out there.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box is the perfect gift for kids who like creating.
In total, there are 484 pieces to this set, meaning you’re never going to run out of options.
The best part? It even comes with several ideas, so if you see something and want to build it, you’ll be able to.
Better yet, if you’re into creating your own buildings or scenery, this set is an affordable way to get loads of bricks for one price.
Recommended Ages 4 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEGO Friends Mia’s Camper Van is another great gift for young girls.
The camper is great, not only because it looks good, but it’s also got a fully-furnished inside.
On top of that, you also get a cool buildable camping set, complete with tent, picknick table (with sandwiches), and a handful of other useful accessories.
There’s also a horse. Not for any specific reason. It’s just because girls love horses and it’s a fun little add-on. Nice!
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all sets need to be cartoony, the LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline Model Kit is proof of that.
If you’re looking for a Lego set for the older builder, you can’t go wrong with the Skyline range.
And as it’s Lego, you know every piece is made with quality in mind.
After all, The Lego Group’s own mission statement is “Only the best is good enough.”
Recommended Ages 12 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after something a little more realistic, try the LEGO Architecture London Skyline Collection.
This set is the perfect display piece, be it on countertops or on a shelf.
And should you be after a gift for an adult, the Skyline Collection is definitely the way to go.
Recommended Ages 12 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO NINJAGO Masters of Spinjitzu: Stormbringer is both affordable and awesome.
Any set that has a buildable dragon is sure to be popular with any master builder.
Seriously, just look at the level of detail that goes into the dragon. It’s exquisite.
Could this be one of the best cheap Lego sets? It may just be.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers: Infinity War Thor’s Weapon Quest is perfect for allowance money or as a one-off gift.
The reason being, it’s incredibly cheap.
Whereas sometimes the cheap sets lack the wow factor, this one comes with a dope space shuttle and three much-loved mini-figures in Thor, Groot, and Rocket.
For the price, you really can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages 6 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With the release of Spider-Man Far From Home, you can bet every man and his Lego dog will want the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Far From Home: Hydro-Man Attack set.
It’s a cool little set as well. The bridge and small shop are great scenery pieces, and the buildable Hydro-Man is quite unique.
Throw in Peter Parker, MJ, and Mysterio as the mini-figures and this set really comes into its own.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lego Spaceships never go out of fashion, hence why the LEGO NINJAGO Legacy Jay’s Storm Fighter was a shoo-in for this list.
As it’s the Ninjago range, you know it’ll come with mini-figures that aren’t your typical head/body/legs/done style.
Snake-headed person and giant snake anyone?
The ship itself is great as well; blending challenge and price into an affordable little package.
Recommended Ages 9 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spaceships are always popular builds, as are cars.
The LEGO NINJAGO Ninja Nightcrawler set comes with an almost Batmobile-like car that’s full of sweet touches like extra spikes.
FYI: Spikes make every Lego set 10 times better. That’s just how it is.
What’s more, there’s also a buildable motorbike thrown in for good measure.
Price, fun builds, solid mini-figures, this set ticks all the boxes.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stuck for a gift idea? Go Minecraft. Specifically, the LEGO Minecraft The Nether Portal set.
Minecraft is one of those brands that never seems to die down, meaning it’s always a safe bet when buying gifts for boys and girls.
Nether Portals are a big deal in Minecraft as well, so being able to build one in real life and play with it is sure to go down a treat.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ve already established Minecraft Lego is a gift for almost everyone, but if the other option is a little more than you’d like to spend, there’s always the LEGO Minecraft The Zombie Cave set.
What’s great about this pack is while there is an instruction manual to build a set piece, as it’s Minecraft you don’t need to follow the rules.
Kids will be happy just using the Lego bricks as they do in the video game; just throw them all together and make something dazzling.
Included in this set is also an armored Steve (one of the main characters of Minecraft) as well as a zombie and a rather cute baby zombie.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to build anything you can think of? Go with the LEGO The LEGO Movie 2 Queen Watevra’s Build Whatever Box!
Sometimes the most enjoyable Lego sets are the ones where the rules are thrown out the window.
Why stick to an instruction manual when you can build anything?
That’s the hook with this set. Want to build a monster? Do it. Want to build a colorful tower? Sure.
Whatever you can dream up, with this set you can build it.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets Aragog’s Lair set is a must for any Harry Potter fan.
Yeah, okay, it’s got a spider in and no one likes spiders. Stupid house-invading jerks who don’t pay rent.
That said, the buildable Aragog is probably the only spider I’d enjoy building.
Throw in Ron and Harry (AND MORE TINY SPIDERS!) and this set, while horrible, is great fun at a low price.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another in the can’t go wrong for the price category, it’s the LEGO City Great Vehicles Diving Yacht set.
The boat is a fun build, the mini-figures are great thanks to their scuba gear, and there’s even a swordfish mini-figure to play with.
Actually, the more I think about it, the more this set would be perfect as a bath toy.
Recommended Ages 5 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every kid loves THE LEGO MOVIE 2 Ultrakatty & Warrior Lucy! set.
The massive Ultrakatty is the star here.
Of the 348 pieces, I’d hazard a guess 346 pieces go into the building of Ultrakatty.
In short, it’s a monstrous-but-enjoyable build.
Don’t forget, if you’re curious what the best Lego Movie 2 sets are, we’ve got a list set up just for that.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Creator 3in1 Modular Skate House is great value for money.
Any set that lets you rebuild it into something else is always going to be popular.
This set starts as a small house with a skate ramp on the side, but when you tire of that, dismantle and you can rebuild it as either a skate park or an indoor area.
As they say, more options are always better.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lego is for everyone. That said, there’s nothing wrong with buying more feminine sets, like the LEGO Friends Mia’s Tree House, for girls.
This set is beautiful.
The treehouse is simple to build and looks really striking when on display.
The added animal and foliage are really neat little extra touches that weren’t needed but are appreciated all the same
Recommended Ages 6 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know what’s a really good choice for a gift? The LEGO City Monster Truck set.
When buying gifts for boys, you can’t ever go wrong with something car-related.
Boys love building, and they love racing cars around the lounge, so if you’re after a last minute gift, this one’s for you.
Recommended Ages 6 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Jurassic World Blue’s Helicopter Pursuit set has everything you could need to build your own mini Jurassic Park.
The helicopter is a hella fun build. Not just the build itself, but the fact it’s got a gattling gun and rotating propellers means this thing is a beast.
Elsewhere in this set, there’s a rideable quad car and a feeding trough that can be attached to the chopper.
There’s also a velociraptor mini-figure which has brick studs on its back. So yes, it can be ridden.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spider-Man, Spider-Man, you can’t go wrong with Spider-Man.
The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Spider Crawler has a lot going for it.
The buildable spider bot is awesome enough, but the range of mini-figures included is off the charts.
It comes with Spider-Man, that’s a given. But it also comes with Spider-Man 2099, Vulture – complete with a buildable winged jetpack -, and a buildable Sandman.
And yet, somehow, this is still under 50 bucks. Amazing, isn’t it?
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anything kids can drive around is sure to be popular.
The LEGO City Great Vehicles Pizza Van is super cheap, and super fun.
Whether it’s adding to an existing Lego City range or starting from scratch, this is just a good wholesome build, you know?
Not every Lego set needs guns or things that fire rockets. Sometimes you can have just as much fun selling pizza out the back of a van.
Recommended Ages 5 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Almost everyone loves Lego Star Wars, making the LEGO Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Yoda’s Hut set an easy choice if you’re unsure what to get someone.
It’s an iconic moment in the Star Wars movies, and a great set to choose for the Lego adaptation.
It also comes with some killer mini-figures in Yoda, Luke, and R2D2.
Plus, respected Lego site Brickset even described the set as one of the “most anticipated Star Wars set of the year so far,” so you can imagine the hype surrounding its release.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Rhino Face-Off by the Mine is for kids who are into Marvel, just not the usual fan-favorites like Spider-Man and Captain Boring.
Black Panther was a hugely successful film, so it only makes sense kids would want Black Panther Lego sets.
This set comes with a buildable armored Rhino (!!!!) as well as the mini-figure versions of Black Panther, Killmonger, and Okoye.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEGO THE LEGO MOVIE 2 Escape Buggy is another fun build.
It’s the size and scale of the monster truck/escape buggy that makes this set what it is.
It’s huge, and it’s highly detailed.
Throw in a buildable mini MetalBeard, Star and Heart figures, plus Emmet and Lucy mini-figures, and this set has a bit of everything.
Recommended Ages 8 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The LEGO Star Wars Clone Scout Walker is proof you don’t need to spend a fortune to get something worthwhile.
On one side of the set, we have the Lego Scout Walker, which is full of detail despite being on the cheaper end of the Lego spectrum.
Then on the other side, we have a spider-like robot, Darth Vader and Chewbacca mini-figures, as well as a droid and pilot.
It’s an enjoyable set with a surprisingly low price to match.
Recommended Ages 6 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This LEGO DC Super Heroes Batman: Brother Eye Takedown is for fans of the Lego Batman video game, the Lego Batman movie, or just die-hard fans of the comic.
On the mini-figure front, you’ve got Batman, Batwoman, and an Omac killer robot.
But it’s the buildables that really stand out here.
An awesome buildable Batwing flying vehicle and the menacing Brother Eye robot make this set a must-have for comic-book fans.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you prefer building living sets rather than structures, the LEGO Creator 3in1 Deep Sea Creatures is well worth checking out.
This set includes a buildable shark, crab, and small underwater treasure area, although that isn’t the half of it.
Dismantle everything and you can build a robot shark and a small fish.
Bored with that? Dismantle again and this time use all the pieces to build a giant squid.
This isn’t a build once and display pack.
Any child is certain to get a load of usage out of this thanks to the alternate builds they can make.
It’s cheap and reuseable.
Recommended Ages 7 and Up