101 Best Toys for 11 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

The Nintendo Switch is hands-down the best video game console for kids.

Not only are there a load of games designed for kids available on the platform, the Switch is also the most useful console out there.

It hooks up to the TV just like other consoles and it’s usable as a handheld tablet.

And yes, it has YouTube on it.

It is expensive, but given this console will last them around seven years on average, it’s money well spent, and easily one of the best toys for 11 year old girls there is.

Recommended Ages: Not Stated