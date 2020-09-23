101 Best Toys for 11 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List

On the hunt for the best toys for 11-year-old girls? Then you have definitely come to the right place. We’ve got everything worth your time for every kind of girl there is, from Fortnite toys to Barbies, all the way to the slightly more unusual gifts – perfect for birthdays and major holidays. These are the best toys for 11 year old girls.
The Nintendo Switch is hands-down the best video game console for kids.
Not only are there a load of games designed for kids available on the platform, the Switch is also the most useful console out there.
It hooks up to the TV just like other consoles and it’s usable as a handheld tablet.
And yes, it has YouTube on it.
It is expensive, but given this console will last them around seven years on average, it’s money well spent, and easily one of the best toys for 11 year old girls there is.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
What’s better than a dollhouse? How about a freaking ginormous mansion!
Just look at this beast! The KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse is hands-down the best kids dollhouse there is.
Eight rooms, opening garage doors, sliding elevator, and best of all, it’s all made from wood meaning this thing is built to last.
It does require assembling, but KidKraft is a company that’s known for being user-friendly when it comes to building.
It is expensive, sure, but this is something they’re going to be using for years to come, so the price is justifiable.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Pets Alive Boppi The Booty Shakin Llama is absolutely adorable, and a must-buy.
The Boppi Llama shakes its booty to music, does 360-degree spins, and whips its hair around.
Honestly, check out the video in the link above.
The video will totally sell you on this thing. I know it did for me!
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The Candylocks Straw Mary Scented Collectible Doll has been a popular gift choice for girls.
All the Candylocks in this range are scented, and the two packs contain two scents that go together.
Think mint and chocolate or strawberries and cream.
The coolest thing about these dolls is the unique hair.
Instead of brushing, their candyfloss-like hair is there to be styled by hand.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The whole Candylocks range is great, but this Candylocks Mint Choco Chick & Choco Lisa is great value.
Two Candylocks dolls and a host of accessories for one low price. What’s not to love?
There’s seven accessories in total, including a pull-apart BFF hairpin.
As with the other dolls in the range, you don’t use a hairbrush with these dolls.
The hair is nice and thick (and scented!), so you only need to use your hands to style it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is my number one pick for kids’ tablets.
When you’re buying your child a tablet for the first time you don’t want something overly expensive.
If they break it, that’s several hundred dollars down the drain.
With the Fire 7, if it breaks, it won’t break the bank.
And let’s not forget, if it does get damaged, Amazon will replace it.
Plus it’s got some killer parental controls, meaning kids won’t be able to spend money without your say so.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
As cliche as it sounds, the Barbie DreamHouse really is a dream house.
For a start, this thing is massive. Like, seriously, seriously big.
Three-stories, including a bedroom, kitchen, living room, outside patio area, and a slide. Because everything is better with a massive slide.
What’s cool about this is nothing is just a cheap prop.
The cooker opens and makes sounds, the fridge opens to reveal food – everything has a use.
The couch even turns into a bed!
If Barbie is their thing, this is an absolute must.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Here’s another one for when the weather’s nice, it’s the Backyard Discovery Pacific View All Cedarwood Playset Swing Set.
Cedarwood is strong and designed to last.
Although it’s hard to make out, the lower fort area has a sandbox and picnic table.
As for the rest of the set, this mammoth comes with a playhouse, two belt swings and glider swing, and a slide.
In short, this playset has just about everything a child could ever need.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
As the weather turns from okay to omg my skin is melting, toys like the Inflatable Double Water Slide with Splash Pool are a great idea.
This thing is massive, and in a total surprise, only takes a few minutes to inflate thanks to the included blower. Mad, right?
To fill it, just plug and hose in and let it rip. Easy.
The double-wide surface means kids have enough place to play without needing to worry about climbing on top of each other, too.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Kids love Pikachu, so the Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie Interactive Talking Plush is a safe bet.
This snuggleable plush also says different lines when you squeeze its hand.
What’s great about this toy is you can switch between Pikachu modes.
One mode is based on the Detective Pikachu movie, while the other is the traditional Pikachu from the anime.
If they’re not into collecting Pokemon cards, then a talking, fluffy plush is the way to go.
Recommended Ages: 2 Years and Up
Having a mobile phone in today’s day and age is a must.
Not just so they can fit in, but if they enjoy playing outside, being able to contact them instantly is important.
But which phone is best for younger kids? That’d be the Motorola Moto G6.
As with the Fire 7 tablet, you don’t want to start with an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy.
Start off cheap, then work up to the big label phones when they’re older.
The Moto G6 is a powerful phone given its lower price point.
32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM means this thing can play most games and running out of space isn’t a concern.
Plus it’s really, really affordable.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
As you know, exercise is important, so toys like this ChromeWheels Scooters for Kids are a great gift idea.
The benefits of exercise are endless: Stronger bones and muscle, lower risk of Type-2 diabetes, lower blood pressure, and a generally better outlook on life compared with kids who don’t exercise.
Of course, you can never tell kids they’re exercising because then they’ll instantly hate it. Combine it with play, and they’ll never tire of it.
While you’re here, don’t forget we’ve got a rundown of the best electric scooters for kids if that’s more up your alley.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are the best Pokemon games to date, and is the game to pick on on Nintendo Switch.
The game centers around exploring a vast world collecting Pokemon (think different pets) and battling against other trainers.
Pokemon is kind of like a collectible card game only with cutesy anime-like characters and battles to see who’s better.
This version of the game introduces players to vast open areas where you can actually see Pokemon running around, brings different gym leaders to beat, as well as a host of new Pokemon to find and catch.
In terms of why there are two versions, while both games are near-identical in terms of gameplay, there is a handful of exclusive Pokemon and gym leaders to each version. Ideally, owning both versions of the game is the best way to play, but the vast majority of players stick with one copy then trade with their friends who own the game to get the Pokemon they don’t have.
If, however, you’re buying for siblings, I would suggest buying the dual pack so both siblings can trade with one another. That’s what my kids do and it works out really great. It’s lovely to see them working together to help one another complete their collection.
I’ll also note Pokemon Sword is selling more than Pokemon Shield, so it’s safe to safe Sword is the more popular choice for most kids.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Not every little girl has blonde hair. Thankfully, Mattel knows this and made the Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. set.
This set features a brunette Barbie with a cool purple streak.
The tee and the denim skirt are really well-made, too. They look just like the real thing.
Plus if your child has a younger sibling, they are going to love the addition of the stroller and toddler doll.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
I got some hands-on time with the #SNAPSTAR dolls earlier this year and came away really impressed.
The dolls themselves are great, and being able to switch clothes and hair (!!!!) with other dolls in this range is cool.
What’s even cooler is the app integration.
Download the app on a smartphone or tablet and, with the included green screen, you can pose the dolls and superimpose them onto different backdrops.
They’re also really affordable, too, making them one of the best toys for 11 year old girls out there.
The full #SNAPSTAR range is made up of Echo, Yuki, Aspen, and Dawn.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Having a Barbie that resembles your child is important, which is why the Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Doll Playset is so great.
There are a lot of white dolls out there, but when it comes to black dolls? Not so much.
Thankfully, Mattel spotted a gap and quickly filled it.
Plus if you’re a white parent, buying your child this doll is a great way to promote inclusivity at a young age.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Ever wanted to create your own Mario game? With Super Mario Maker 2, you can.
Using the touch features of the Switch tablet, kids can drag and drop on-screen props to create their very own Super Mario levels they can then play, or if they have Switch Online, share online. It’s brilliant.
Although easy to get the hang of, there’s a lot of depth to this game.
Anyone can place bricks in a row, but play more and you’ll learn tricks like shaking items with your finger turns them into something else.
It’s fun and creative. What kid doesn’t want to make their own video game levels?
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
KidKraft really does make the best playsets, and the Ultimate Corner Play Kitchen is no exception.
The speckled granite counter is exquisite.
Taps turn on the sink, and the fridge, freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher all open and close. They’re not just for show.
Keeping with the realism, the stove-tops and ice-maker has lights and makes sound.
There’s even storage space beneath the sink!
This really is the ultimate role-play toy.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
This Amazon Exclusive Barbie is legit one of the best Barbie sets there is.
What’s better than one change of clothes? Three!
And what’s better than regular Barbie clothing? The option to turn Barbie into a Princess, mermaid, or fairy!
Honestly, the clothing options with this really make this an essential purchase.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
The Nintendo Labo Variety Kit is pure brilliance.
Yes, you are buying cardboard, but there’s much more to it than that.
Through using the Switch’s Joy-con controllers, kids have something that comes to life when they’ve finished building it.
A cardboard keyboard that actually makes sounds, a little bug that scuttles around the floor, a fishing rod and fishing game are but a few of different toys kids can build and then play with.
It’s hard to get past the fact your buying high-quality cardboard, but Nintendo Labo is genuinely amazing and worth every penny.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Does your little one love Barbie and animals? Then go with the Barbie Animal Rescuer Doll & Playset.
The set features Barbie in animal rescuer attire, an animal care station, and a tree packed with woodland critters.
And, of course, it comes with a selection of different animals to care for (the most important bit).
Again, if they love animals, this is another no-brainer.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
What’s the most outrageously priced toy on this list? That’d be the Poooc Remote Control Kids Children Electric 2 Ride-on Car.
It’s super-expensive, but damn this is cool.
The wheels are equipped with spring suspension, meaning this beast is safe.
There’s also two control modes. One for kids, and one for adults, which lets grown-ups control the car remotely.
Yeah, pricey, sure. But let’s face it, this is one of the best toys out there.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Enchantimals range is one of the hottest doll lines at the moment.
This Enchantimals Friendship Set Doll 3-Pack is great given the low price.
It comes with Bree Bunny, Patter Peacock, and Lorna Lamb.
In case the names or image didn’t give it away, these aren’t Barbies, they’re all animal-themed.
They’re unique, and a great alternative for kids who’ve outgrown Barbie.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
If you’re after an alternative to Barbie, the Enchantimals Tanzie Tiger Doll & Tuft Figure is the way to go.
Yes, these are kind of weird, but that weirdness is what makes them so cool.
They’re for kids who like to be different or like to express themselves.
But don’t take my word for it. This doll, in particular, has a 5-Star rating on Amazon, meaning kids love it.
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
The Enchantimals Felicity Fox Doll is perfect for kids.
It’s the face paint! Almost every kid has had their face painted at some time or another, so it’s nice and nostalgic.
Plus the little fox toy that comes with this doll is adorable.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Items like the Backyard Discovery Timberlake All Cedar Wood Playhouse are a great investment.
There’s a one-off buy-in price, sure, but then they’ve got something that’s going to last them years.
And if they complain they’re bored, you can simply reply to go play outside, because now there’s something worthwhile to do!
It’s a win/win.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
How cool is this Vintage Snow Cone Maker?!
Just add normal ice cubes through the lid, lock it in place, then turn it on and watch as the ice gets shredded to snow.
I should note, as the blade as super sharp, this isn’t a toy for kids to play with by themselves.
Parental supervision at all times, yeah?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The ThinkFun Gravity Maze Marble Run Logic Game is one for the problem-solving child.
This is a really fun and original game.
The idea here is to move the marble through the pillars to the exit, only it’s never that simple.
Included are cards which set up courses, meaning you’ve got the stick to only using certain colored pillars, some of which have panels stopping the marble from passing through.
Honestly, it is great fun, and the different difficulties mean you can start with the easier problems before moving onto the more challenging ones.
I’ve attached a video for you to see it action, so check it out.
Without question, this is one of the best toys for 11 year old girls out there.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Craft toys are great, but how about creating your own fashion line with the You Fashion Studio?
This 50-piece set includes a lace-covered dress mannequin, sketchbook, fabrics samples, swatch booklet, trims, ribbons, tools, and embellishments.
So pretty much everything a child could need to become the next Louis Vuitton.
Plus, as it’s aimed at kids, it comes with an instruction booklet teaching them how everything works.
Recommended Ages: 9 Years and Up
The Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad is a great way to get kids into drawing.
The best thing about this is the light-up backdrop.
By adding light into the mix, kids can follow the lines more closely, which in turn subtly teaches them how to create the right shapes for different parts.
Clever, right?
This set comes with 100 traceable images, so there’s a lot of bang for your buck.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Osmo Genius Kit for iPad is really, really cool.
This award-winning playset turns your iPad into a learning tool.
Plop the iPad into the dock, attach the reflective camera cover to the top, and you’ll be able to play the five games (once they’re downloaded).
The games themselves make use of real-world toys or the included props to complete problem-solving challenges.
Check out the video I’ve attached to get a better idea of how each of them work. They’re great.
The Osmo Kit is compatible with iPad 2-6, iPad Mini 1-4, iPad Air 1-2, iPad Pro 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If your kid loves all things Marvel, definitely go with the Marvel Legends Captain Marvel Figure.
The Marvel Legends series are, in my expert opinion, the best superhero action figure range on the market today.
Not only do they merge affordability with accuracy, they’re packed with articulation, which makes them perfect for playing with or posing.
And just look at it. Hasbro totally nailed that Brie Larson look, right?
Recommended Ages: 4 Years and Up
Despite being rubbish at keeping track of time, most kids won’t wear a watch. But get them this Kids Smartwatch and they’ll only be 10 minutes late instead of 30.
This smartwatch comes with – *deep breath* – two-way call, LBS location, voice messaging, phone book, alarm, safe area, SOS emergency alarm, remote shutdown, flashlight, games, camera, and stopwatch. Phew.
Being able to track your child isn’t a function any of us parents want to think about, but it’s something that’s important. Especially as they grow older.
Plus kids love tech, so they’re sure to love this.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Got a girl who loves to sing? Go with the Moff Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone.
This mic features easy to set up Bluetooth technology, along with a wired option if that’s easier.
Simply connect your phone with a singing app already installed on, connect the device and you’re good to go.
This little nugget of joy also comes with buttons to control and skip music, so once it’s hooked up, you shouldn’t need to keep going back to the phone.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
If you’re after something a little more crafty, there’s the SmartLab Toys All-Natural Lip Balm Boutique.
What girl wouldn’t want to spend an afternoon designing her own range of lip balms?
This kit includes six lip balm containers, one lip balm mold, one lotion bar mold with four shapes, one sticker sheet, six gift bags, 42 grams of beeswax pastilles, along with an instruction pamphlet to get you up and running.
If you’re after something a little different, this is the one to go with.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
When your child watches the Toy Story 4 movie, you can guarantee they’ll want Toy Story toys. Them’s the rules.
If you’re on a budget, go with this Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Deluxe Figure Set.
This smaller set comes with all the major characters, including fan-favorites Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, and Bo Peep.
And if you do have a kid who loves all things Toy Story, don’t forget we’ve rounded up the best Toy Story 4 toys for every kind of budget.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Okay. So. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle is really, really, really expensive, but, it’s also one of the best LEGO sets out there.
There is SO MUCH detail in this thing.
The castle turrets, the arching on the walls, even the surrounding landmass is incredible.
Plus this isn’t just a showpiece. Flip this thing around and there’s loads of Hogwarts classes, complete with micro-figures to make it look more realistic.
It may not be one of the cheaper LEGO sets, but man, this really is one of the best there is.
Just keep in mind because of the size of this beast, some help may be needed.
Recommended Ages: 16 Years and Up
Not all LEGO sets need to cost a bomb. Sets like the LEGO Friends Heartlake City Pet Center are still a lot of fun.
This set lets kids build a two-story pet shop, vet clinic, grooming parlor, and a grooming van.
It also comes with three mini-dolls and five animal figures.
If your little one loves animals and LEGO, this one’s a no-brainer.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
If you’ve got a little builder on your hands, the LEGO Friends Heartlake City Resort is the ultimate LEGO challenge.
This 1017-piece set has everything to create a massive resort.
There’s a reception area, shops, working elevator, and most importantly, a water slide.
It also comes with four mini-figures, a jet ski, and a windsurfing board.
If you’re after something to keep them occupied for a long time, this is it.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If it’s affordable you’re after, look no further than the LEGO Friends Emma’s Art Cafe.
Despite being at one of the lower price-points, and the fact it’s a smaller build, the Cafe still has a fully-furnished interior.
Don’t you just love when LEGO doesn’t skimp on detail?
It also comes with a detachable outdoor table area, two mini-dolls, and a neat little art station.
For the price, this is everything kids love about LEGO, albeit on a smaller scale. A+.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The LEGO Friends Mia’s Camper Van is a really great set to build and play with.
You can’t see it in the image but the camper van contains a bathroom, kitchen, canopy, sleeping area, and features an open-up roof.
The van is a really fun build. Especially when you’re packing in all the extra areas.
This set also comes with a horse, two mini-dolls, tent, and a load of accessories that aren’t needed but add to the overall package.
Let’s face it, the van’s the real star here, though. It. Is. Awesome!
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
The 4M Crystal Growing Experiment is something both kids and adults can get a lot out of.
Did you know you could grow crystals in a jar? I sure didn’t.
This is an interesting experiment that’s sure to result in inquisitiveness.
The kit comes with everything you need to grow seven different crystals.
And once the crystals are formed, they should last indefinitely.
Again, this gift is a little out there, but if you’re after something unusual, this is worth considering.
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
The Aisuo Night Light is a super weird pick, but the more I think about it, the better it sounds.
My youngest always hates sleeping in a pitch black room, which proves a problem.
They can’t have the light on because that’ll keep them awake, but pure darkness also keeps them awake.
In short, the Aisuo Night Light solves that age-old problem.
It’s touch activated, so there’s no fiddly buttons, it’s got an alarm if you need it, and it doubles up as a speaker thanks to it’s Bluetooth integration.
Plus look at it! How cool does it look?
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
The Moose Toys Chocolate Bar Maker isn’t exactly healthy, but it sure is delicious.
Melt your chocolate, pour it into the mould, then finish with a few little decorations.
This set also comes with its own wrappers so you can truly customise your own range of chocolate.
Sure, chocolate isn’t healthy, but in small amounts when you’re making something fun? Why not?
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
What happens when you combine STEM learning and a remote-controlled car? You get the Remote Control Racer Learning Kits.
Basically, this set is an affordable way of building a massive LEGO-like car that moves. Cool, right?
And yes, girls love these kinds of toys. Don’t for a second think they’re only for boys.
Plus STEM toys help improve teamwork, foster creativity, and encourages adaptability.
So while they’re playing, they’re actually developing important life skills.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Although the Kindi Kids range is aimed at kindergartners, I imagine a lot of older kids will still love them.
The Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends Jessicake Doll is adorable.
It’s the big eyes and the long luscious bright hair, and the wobbly head only seals the deal.
Of course, not every 11 year old girl will want a Kindi Kids doll.
But, if they’re into dolls, this is too cute to pass up.
Recommended Ages: 36 Months and Up
Here’s another one for the budding artist, this lovely Colorful LCD Writing Tablet for Kids.
This writing tablet features the latest LCD pressure-sensitive technology, which basically means it’ll react as it should and they won’t be able to poke through it.
If you’ve got a kid who’s into art, this is a fun way to get them drawing or writing without it feeling like work.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
After something a little different? How about making soap with the Klutz Make Your Own Soap Craft & Science Kit?
This set comes with enough product to make up to 10 bars of mini-soaps.
There’s a good variety fo fun creations to make, too, including cupcakes, starfish, and even little cats.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Every kid is currently obsessed with Fortnite. If you’re after the best Fortnite toys, go with the McFarlane Toys Fortnite Dark Bomber.
I should note, a lot of the Fortnite toys are, to put it mildly, utter garbage and not worth your money.
Thankfully, the McFarlane range is one you can trust.
The figures look like the character they’re emulating, and they’re more durable than the smaller, rushed out sets.
Recommended Ages: 12 Years and Up
If it isn’t Dark Bomber they want, it’ll be the McFarlane Toys Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Action Figure.
This is based on one of Fortnite’s more wacky designs and comes with its own pickaxe.
I actually own this figure and it’s just brilliant.
Great for posing, looks like the character, and it’s a freaking pink bear!
What more could you want from an action figure?
Recommended Ages: 14 Years and Up
The Razor E100 Electric Scooter is for kids looking for the next adventure.
This thing can reach speeds of up to 10mph. Adult scooters reach up to 15mph, so the reduction in speed is important and shows a responsible scooter-maker.
It also has a hand-operated rear brake should they need to stop suddenly.
All in all, you’re looking at around 40 minutes of continuous usage, which, while that may sound low to some, it’s the industry standard for the more affordable models.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
What better recommendation can give than this is the Chromebook I’m using to write on right now?
The Acer Chromebook 14 is the perfect Chromebook for Kids. Not only is it affordable, it’s easy to use.
I won’t bog you down with tech-speak, but suffice to say, this Chromebook packs enough RAM and storage space to mean this thing flies. Mine takes around five seconds to boot up. It’s that fast!
The question now is only why would you buy a Chromebook for a child? It’s simple. Kids love tech, they love watching videos online and surfing the Internet, and not only that, Chromebooks are great for schoolwork.
Plus for the price of one Windows laptop, you could buy two Chromebooks. The price difference is that massive!
Recommended Ages: Not Stated (But be sure to set up parental controls if it’s for a younger kid!)
If the idea of dying an 11 year old’s hair isn’t for you, go with Hair Chalk for Girls instead.
There’s a wide variety of colors in this pack, so if they want super bright hair, it’s got you covered.
Also, these chalks also double up as face paint.
So if you’re got a costume party to go to, it’s got you covered again.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Sometimes kids want a little pampering. For those times there’s the Cra-Z-Art Shimmer N’ Sparkle Super Spa Salon – Pedicure Toy Set.
This is a legit foot spa as well rather than some cheap cash-in.
It features a cascading waterfall, sparkling lights, and bubbling water.
Also included are a foot soak, polish, pedicure, and slippers.
Yeah, it’s a little unusual, but who wouldn’t want to chill with their tablet or smartphone in front of the TV with their feet dunked in this relaxing foot spa?
Recommended Ages: 8 Months and Up
The Descendants doll range is another of the hottest doll lines at the moment.
As you can probably tell, the Disney Descendants 3 Royal Couple Engagement is simply stunning!
The hair, the designer clothes, the vivid colors – it’s all just so, so gorgeous.
If the stunning blue hair isn’t enough, which let’s face it, is it, the clothing is just so freaking good. I mean, just look at it! You won’t find better-designed dolls than the Descendants range.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
As with the other entry on this list, the Disney Descendants Audrey Fashion Doll is gorgeous.
This doll also comes with a brush.
And, obviously, it’s all about that long, luscious hair. Just look at it! It’s gorgeous.
Not only that, the outfits on these dolls are truly stunning.
If you’re after something a little different with tons of style, definitely check these out.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Amazon Exclusive Hatchimals Set is just wonderful.
What other toys can you hatch, teach to talk, or play games with?
That’s the beauty of Hatchimals, they’re so much more than just plushies.
It’s no surprise they’re so popular with young kids, eh?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Whether you’ve got an active child or looking to get them moving, nothing is more fun than driving around in the Hauck Lightning Pedal Go Kart.
It’s pedal-powered, so you don’t need to worry about engines or charging it like an electric scooter.
It also comes with an easy to use 8-ball break should they need to suddenly stop.
Plus it’s pink! Pink makes everything look better.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Science is fun! As is the Mini Explorer Light-up Crystal Growing Kit.
Don’t worry, it comes with an instruction manual to teach you how to how to start the crystals off (it’s essentially add the crystal mix to water).
There’s also a light-up base which looks killer in the dark.
Basically, once you’ve got this set up, all you need to do is let it grow and let it glow (if you read that in the style of Disney, well done).
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Fun is always better when it’s messy, and it doesn’t come messier than the ecoZen Ultimate Slime Kit.
In this set you’ll get to create all kinds of slime, including unicorn slime, magnetic slime, and glow in the dark slime, to name a few.
Plus it’s creative, which is always certain to go down well.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
This Mini Explorer Light-up Terrarium Kit is beautiful.
This set includes a terrarium jar, light-up lid, Micro-USB charging cable, instruction booklet, soil, blue sand, river rocks, wheatgrass and chia seeds, bunny and mushroom miniatures, stickers, spray bottle, and sticks to keep plants growing upright.
A lot, then.
Terrariums are a great way to capture the fun of gardening without needing to spend hours in the garden.
Plus it looks really cool when it’s all finished and set up.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This Disney Princess Non-Toxic Peel-Off Nail Polish Set is great for kids who want to play dress up.
Which, to be honest, is most of them.
The brilliance of this set, aside from how many pots you get, is that it just peels off.
You don’t need to worry about using nail varnish remover, or the dangers that come with that, because this really can be easily picked off.
Recommended Ages: 3 Months and Up
Okay. So. The Delta Children Toy Organizer may not be the best gift in the world, but if your child has loads of toys this is a great way to keep them organized.
The whole set features nine different drawers, all in varying size which is useful for larger toys.
Plus it’s pink, which is sure to go down a treat.
You can never go wrong with pink.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Frozen 2, you say? It’s time to start buying Frozen toys again, isn’t it?
The Disney Frozen Elsa’s Magical Story Cape Doll is one of the best Disney dolls on the market today.
It looks just like Elsa and the magic water wand to reveal images is a neat little touch.
Plus it’s not over-priced, which is always a plus.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Unicorns will never fall out of fashion. But what about a flying unicorn that shoots glitter?
The Flying Unicorn is a remote-controlled toy that does just that.
Place it in the palm of your hand, press a button, and this cutesy little toy flies into the air.
It’s unusual, sure, but that only makes it cooler.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The Craft-tastic – String Art Kit is a gift no one has thought of.
This is perfect for kids who love to create, and is sure to end up taking the pride of place on the wall.
This pack comes with three thick foam canvases, and lets kids create three different string models – an owl, a sign saying ‘YAY’, and a sun.
They really are beautiful, too!
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Want to know why the Jada Toys GIRLMAZING Big Foot Jeep RC Vehicle is a constant number one best-seller?
It’s because, despite RC cars being associated with boys, girls love them.
This bright pink RC Jeep comes with full, easy to use radio control, glamourous decals, and the vehicle is licensed, which makes a nice change.
What’s also awesome is this thing is super cheap.
Cheap, fun toys are always going to get an A+ on here.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The DC Super Hero Girls Batgirl and Batgirl-Mobile is perfect for the geekier girls out there.
Not only are you getting a Batgirl doll with gorgeous hair, you’re also getting a rather funky vehicle.
If your little girl tires of Barbie, definitely go the superhero route.
You won’t regret it.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This 4M Easy-to-Do Crochet Kit is a great way to get kids into crochet.
Crochet is hard – like, really hard – so it’s always best to start kids off with something smaller and easier to let them get the hang of it.
This set comes with two crochet hooks, one plastic needle, and seven colors of yarn, which is enough to make three coasters, handbags, and placemats or belts.
And, more importantly, this thing does come with an instructional manual to teach kids how it all works.
Thankfully!
Recommended Ages: 10 Years and Up
Bath bombs are the ultimate in relaxation and the Klutz Make Your Own Bath Bombs Set teaches kids to make their very own.
And let’s be real here, who wouldn’t want to do that? Bath bombs are great!
Not only does this include an instruction manual, but the materials used in this set are also said to be safer for kids than other online tutorials.
Just be warned, although this may be safe, it’s always best to supervise them just in case.
You can never be too safe.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This Click-A-Brick Creative Chemistry Crystals & Slime Science Kit is great for inquisitive kids.
Slime kits are popular, as are crystal kits. This set combines the two, making it great value for money.
It comes with all the science equipment you need to get your experiments underway, and, thankfully, comes with instructions.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The HUSAN Code Electronic Piggy Banks Mini ATM is ridiculous, and I love it.
Why have a regular, boring piggy bank when you can have a code-activate ATM?
While you do set a password to open it, there is password protection, meaning should you forget, it’s easy enough to reset.
This really is the piggy bank for the tech-savvy child.
Recommended Ages: Years and Up
Hatchimals are never going out of fashion, and this Hatchimals Hatchtopia Life 2-Pack is just wonderful.
Two eggs mean two, two-inch plushies.
And yes, they are adorable.
This set also comes with two shells, two secret codes, two HFF codes, and one collector’s sheet.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If your little one doesn’t need any more plushies but love Hatchimals, there’s the Hatchimals Pixies 2-Pack.
Gone are the adorable plushies, and instead, are the just as adorable glittery pixies.
As this is Hatchimals, they still come with a selection of accessories, and the base of the egg can still be used as a display stand.
Neato!
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
The Cool Maker GO Glam Nail Stamper is perfect for any girl who’s into painting their nails.
The best part is how easy this one is to use.
This set comes with three pots of nail varnish – blue, purple, and clear.
Simply apply the base coat, then pop a finger into the stamping machine and press it down.
Voila! Your nail now has art on it. Cool, right?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Fancy playing something the whole family can join in with? Go with the Amazon Exclusive Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Game.
Trivial Pursuit is a great game, but the base edition is just too hard for kids to get into.
That’s why this family edition rocks. It’s got question cards for both kids and adults.
It’s also got a faster pace than the traditional version, meaning kids are less likely to become bored.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
You can’t beat the classics, and you can’t beat Jenga.
It’s such a simple idea that it’s timeless.
Stack the Jenga hardwood blocks, take them out, but don’t let them fall. It’s simple but effective.
If you’re interested, there’s also a giant four-foot Jenga available if you’re looking to supercharge the experience.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Exploding Kittens is the current in party game.
Multiple players can play in this game of avoidance.
Whoever picks the exploding kitten card is out.
But, it’s not that simple. A defuse card defuses the kitten card, while other cards can be used to screw over other players.
It mixes the simplicity of games like Uno with the fun, competitive spirit of Monopoly.
There’s also a card named Abra-crab Lincoln. Because of course there is!
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Monopoly is another game that’s just not fun for younger kids. But how about Hasbro’s Gaming Monopoly Gamer?
Yeah, that’ll do the trick.
It’s still Monopoly but with the game time cut down and the stress removed.
Having a family face in Mario always helps, too.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
This My Little Pony Equestria Girls Friendship Party Pack is great value.
It may seem expensive, but seven dolls for this price is a bargain if you ask me.
Each doll has five points of articulation for posing, and come with their own unique outfit.
If you’ve got a My Little Pony fan in the house, this is a great way to get an entire set for one price.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
If you’ve got a girl who loves Harley Quinn, the DC Super Hero Girls Harley Quinn 12-inch Action Doll is well worth considering.
This 12-inch doll comes with enough articulation to strike the perfect pose.
What’s so great about this doll is how much detail the outfit has.
It’s not cheaply-made and looks just like the real thing.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Got a wrestling fan in the house? Then go with this steal of a deal on the WWE Superstars Collection Fashion Dolls five-pack.
This set comes with Natalya, Becky Lynch, Brie and Nikki Bella, and Sasha Banks.
It’s a great selection that’s sure to have some WWE superstars kids love.
Becky Lynch, in particular, is especially popular with younger girls at the moment.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The single most popular female WWE superstar at the minute is, without question, the Irish Lass-kicker, Becky Lynch.
This WWE Superstars Becky Doll capture’s the fiery redhead’s hair perfectly.
As with the Alexa Bliss doll, this one also comes with an alternate outfit as well as wrestling attire.
If your little girl wants to be The Man, this is one doll you won’t want to miss.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Another WWE superstar who’s popular with young girls is Alexa Bliss.
The WWE Girls Superstar Alexa Bliss Doll is great.
Not only does it come with Bliss’ trademark blonde and pink hair, it’s got her full wrestling gear.
But if you want to change it up, she also comes with ballgown dress so she can fit in with other dolls.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The L.O.L. Surprise! #Hairgoals Makeover Series is really, really popular at the moment.
Each doll in this series comes with 15 hair accessories, which is great news for girls who love to style their dolls.
My favorite thing about the hairgoals range is the plastic hairspray can they come in can be used as a stylish or display booth after you’re done playing.
It’s cool, right?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
Hairdorables is the doll range for stylists.
These things have a lot of hair. Like, seriously. There’s a massive amount of hair to work with.
If your little one likes to braid, twist, or bun, this is the doll for them.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
The ALEX Toys Loopies Panda Craft Kit is perfect for kids who love to create.
Included in this set is a hook, yarn (purple and white), padding, a mesh, and little hands and feet.
It’s simple to use as well.
Just use the hook to pull the yarn through the mesh, follow the guide, and soon your balls of yarn will turn into a panda.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
This Wooden Castle Building Set is surprisingly fun.
It’s not the most challenging build in the world, but there’s joy to be had in separating the blocks into the right piles then constructing a massive castle.
It’s big as well. So when they’re done, this would look great on a tabletop or shelf.
Recommended Ages: 3 Years and Up
Sometimes kids like to be pampered. For those times, there’s the Alex Spa Bathaccino.
This whole set comes with two spoons, two bath poufs, two Epsom salts, eight mini bath bombs, two sets of bath confetti, and instructions to let you know which thing does what.
The two scents in this pack are strawberry surprise and lavender chill. Two fragrances that’re sure to relax and sooth.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
After a quick gift that’s super affordable? Go with this THE LEGO MOVIE 2 Benny’s Space Squad set.
It comes with four different LEGO space people, including Benny, obviously.
And there’s also a few different vehicles and space equipment to build.
It’s all fairly simple builds, but they’re surprisingly fun, and look really great when they’re built.
And as a general rule, you can never go wrong with LEGO Movie sets.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up
Why bother with standard remote-controlled cars when you can get the Rimila Electric Stunt Car?
Stunt cars are more fun. That’s just how it is.
Drive them up a hill, then flip them over in the most stylish way possible.
This thing has anti-crash and durable tire design, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor mayhem.
Just, you know, if they’re playing with it indoors, hide anything breakable first.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
What exactly is the ThinkGeek Minecraft Light-Up Wall Torch?
Well, in the video game Minecraft, torches are your lifeline to able to see in the dark.
This is a perfect replica of said torch, complete with a light-up function.
It can be mounted to the wall as well, which is sure to brighten up any room.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
The LEGO Minecraft The End Battle is a fun set.
Anyone who’s into the video game Minecraft is going to absolutely love it.
This set comes with a cool End pillar to build, along with the fearsome Ender Dragon.
Something else that’s great, if your child plays the Bedrock Editon of Minecraft (they’ll know what that means), this set also unlocks an in-game skin to play as.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
Another one for Minecraft fans, it’s the LEGO Minecraft Alex BigFig.
LEGO bigfigs are great fun.
Instead of building an elaborate set, you’re building one figure, which you can totally play with afterward.
The lever on the back of Alex connects through the body, meaning it’ll move her sword-wielding arm. Cool!
You also get a small chicken to build, which isn’t the best build in the world, but it’s still hella fun.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If the Alex bigfig isn’t their thing, definitely go with the LEGO Minecraft BigFig Skeleton.
This is another fun build, which, incidentally, teaches kids about cube building – something most LEGO sets shy away from.
There’s a lot of extra, smaller features to this set that makes even more awesome.
The bow actually shoot, the Magma Cube opens up, and the skeleton’s helmet can be removed easily.
Recommended Ages: 7 Years and Up
If you’re after a meaty LEGO Minecraft set, look no further than the LEGO Minecraft The Bedrock Adventures Set.
There’s a lot to build in this one.
Trees, underground caverns, lava streams – there’s a lot.
The best part? With a few tweaks, kids can transform this set into a completely different build.
How’s that for value for money?
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The NERF Rebelle Power Pair Pack is two guns for one price.
It’s perfect for if your child has siblings who want to participate in NERF battles.
These guns feature a pull-back mechanic. Basically, load the dart, pull the handle down, and it’ll fire.
They don’t hold a candle to the main NERF guns, but for the price, you can’t go wrong.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Nerf Rebelle Revolution Bow is just pure awesomeness.
This thing really looks the part. It’s a great bit of design in that respect.
But how does it handle? Surprisingly well, actually.
It’s nothing like a real bow (because that’d be extremely dangerous!), but it feels like a bow, if you see the difference?
If you’ve got a little Hawkeye on your hands, definitely consider this one.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
Fortnite is popular with younger girls, as is NERF, so this NERF Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster is worth checking out.
This blaster also comes with 20 NERF darts, 10 of which can be held in the mag.
It’s motorized as well, so be sure to pick up AA batteries if you don’t have any in.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The Nerf Fortnite TS-1 Blaster is pump operated, meaning you’ll never need to worry about batteries.
It comes with eight NERF darts, four of which can be stored in the barrel for rapid-fire action.
Something I love about this NERF blaster is how much it looks like the real thing.
NERF changes the colors so their products don’t look like real guns, but the overall design really looks like the Fortnite gun it’s based on.
Recommended Ages: 8 Years and Up
The NERF Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker is perfect for warmer weather.
Let me kick this one off by saying this isn’t a normal, dart-firing NERF blaster. It’s a water pistol. Well, water shotgun, technically.
It’s pump operated, too, so as with the traditional version of this blaster (see above), there’s no batteries required.
Given how hot it’s been this year, I’d quite happily say this is one of the best toys for 11 year old girls available.
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up