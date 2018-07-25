6 Best First Aid Kits (2018)

Summertime usually also comes with scrapes and bruises. It’s the price we pay for awesome hiking adventures, new skateboard tricks and running at the pool. Whatever your needs may be, ensure you are treating (or getting treated) with the best first aid kits on the market.
Don’t think just bandages and ointment — some of these kits cover trauma survival items, sports-specific items and professional needs. When an injury occurs, especially a bad one, it’s easy to become overwhelmed or lose your head in the chaos. That’s what makes all of these kits great — each one is thoughtfully packed with the most appropriate items for whatever situation you find yourself in.
If you’re ready to purchase the one of the best medical kits online, you’re in the right place. Here are our top picks. I couldn’t narrow it down to five; each one of these is perfect for its own situation.
What are the best first aid kits?
- Best all around: Small & Portable First Aid Kit by Surviveware | Check it out on Amazon – $34.95
- Best for the office: 4 Shelf ANSI/OSHA Compliant All Purpose First Aid Cabinet, Wall Mountable, 1,110 Pieces by Rapid Care First Aid | Check it out on Amazon – $138.98
- Best for intense needs: MOLLE Pouch Trauma Emergency Kit. Ideal for Tactical Medics, Military, Outdoor Enthusiasts by Lightning X | Check it out on Amazon – $39.99
- Best portable: Mini First Aid Kit for Hiking & Camping by Run2Win Safety | Check it out on Amazon – $24.49
- Best for sports: Sports Team First Aid Kit for On-Field Sporting Injuries by Net World Sports | Check it out on Amazon – $34.99
- Best for the pro: Premium Stocked Modular EMS/EMT Trauma First Aid Responder Medical Bag or Backpack by Lightning X | Check it out on Amazon – $309.99 or $124.99
1. Small & Portable First Aid Kit by Surviveware – $34.95
This is your standard, appropriate-for-just-about-everything first aid kit. Take it hiking, camping, put it in your car, attach it to your body when go hang gliding — it’s okay, it only weighs 1 pound. This kit makes it easy to be prepared for small injuries literally everywhere while still being durable, waterproof, light, portable and compact.
Buy the Small & Portable First Aid Kit by Surviveware here.
2. 4 Shelf ANSI/OSHA Compliant All Purpose First Aid Cabinet for Workplace, Wall Mountable, 1,110 Pieces by Rapid Care First Aid – $138.98
ANSI and OSHA compliant, this is one of the best first aid kits for the workplace. The color-coordinated steel box services up to 250 people with high quality materials. It can be mounted to the wall or even carried around with a helpful handle. The Rapid Care First Aid kit is designed for offices, construction job sites, schools, warehouses and restaurants. No one’s going to stop you from hanging one up at home, either.
There’s a lot of customization here when it comes to number of shelves, number of people the kits can service, and you can even upgrade to their Class A+ first aid kit.
Buy the 4 Shelf ANSI/OSHA Compliant All Purpose First Aid Cabinet, Wall Mountable, 1,110 Pieces by Rapid Care First Aid here.
3. Best First Aid Kits: MOLLE Pouch Trauma Emergency Kit. Ideal for Tactical Medics, Military, Outdoor Enthusiasts by Lightning X – $39.99
Stay prepared to survive with this hardcore emergency kit. The Lightning X trauma medical kit is loaded with high quality first aid supplies and survival gear designed to treat urgent wounds and injuries out in the field. Not-so-common items include quick-clotting Hemostat gauze pads, trauma shears and Israeli Pressure Bandage.
Eight elastic storage loops, pockets and mesh hold this military-grade first aid kit together. Includes a grommet for drainage in case of water or bad weather.
Buy the MOLLE Pouch Trauma Emergency Kit, Ideal for Tactical Medics, Military, Outdoor Enthusiasts by Lightning X here.
4. Mini First Aid Kit for Hiking & Camping by Run2Win Safety – $24.49
This little first aid kit packs all the necessities while still fitting into the palm of your hand. The strong zipper and durable shell opens flat to easily see what’s inside. It has all of the standard first aid supplies you would probably reach for first if you’re going into a first aid kit with nothing you don’t need to weigh you down. This minimalist kit is perfect if you’re looking for something light to carry around for minor cuts, scrapes and burns.
The USA-made materials are labeled in resealable water-resistant bags. The vast majority of reviews here are positive — 97% are 4 stars are higher, and ReviewMeta.com says they aren’t fake.
Buy the Mini First Aid Kit for Hiking & Camping by Run2Win Safety here.
5. Sports Team First Aid Kit for On-Field Sporting Injuries by Net World Sports – $34.99
Attend to any minor sports injury right on the field with this kit packed of sports-related medical supplies. Aside from regular bandages, you’ll find face shields, dressings, instant ice pack, tape and way more! This medical kit is especially great for schools, gyms and sporting establishments and was specifically crafted for team sports injuries.
Bag size: 36x28x16cm.
Buy the Sports Team First Aid Kit for On-Field Sporting Injuries by Net World Sports here.
6. Premium Stocked Modular EMS/EMT Trauma First Aid Responder Medical Bag or Backpack by Lightning X – $309.99 or $124.99
Packed full of everything you need as a professional in an emergency, the Lightning X EMS/EMT trauma bag is the kit that won’t ever let you down. Available in fluorescent orange or navy blue on the outside, the inside is color-coordinated and organized for quick access in critical situations. Front and side pockets line the length of the bag and three zippered pockets inside allow access to often-used trauma items without disturbing your run-of-the-mill medical supplies.
Equipped with reflective tape, the lower half of the bag is water and scratch resistant. Removable sections allow you to customize and add products to suit your needs. They also added a little extra room for you to add personal items to your kit.
Buy the Premium Stocked Modular EMS/EMT Trauma First Aid Responder Medical Bag or Backpack by Lightning X here.
