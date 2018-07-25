6 Best First Aid Kits (2018)

Summertime usually also comes with scrapes and bruises. It’s the price we pay for awesome hiking adventures, new skateboard tricks and running at the pool. Whatever your needs may be, ensure you are treating (or getting treated) with the best first aid kits on the market.

Don’t think just bandages and ointment — some of these kits cover trauma survival items, sports-specific items and professional needs. When an injury occurs, especially a bad one, it’s easy to become overwhelmed or lose your head in the chaos. That’s what makes all of these kits great — each one is thoughtfully packed with the most appropriate items for whatever situation you find yourself in.

If you’re ready to purchase the one of the best medical kits online, you’re in the right place. Here are our top picks. I couldn’t narrow it down to five; each one of these is perfect for its own situation.

What are the best first aid kits?

1. Small & Portable First Aid Kit by Surviveware – $34.95

Pros: Cons: 91% (!!) 5 star reviews *****

Quality bandages and other medical items

Thoughtfully packed inside, strong outside with good zipper and loops

Small enough to hang off a backpack comfortably Whistle may struggle to work properly

Missing antiseptics and antibiotic ointments. You will need to add your own.

Tourniquet can be improved. Remember, this is a basic kit that only weighs a pound.

This is your standard, appropriate-for-just-about-everything first aid kit. Take it hiking, camping, put it in your car, attach it to your body when go hang gliding — it’s okay, it only weighs 1 pound. This kit makes it easy to be prepared for small injuries literally everywhere while still being durable, waterproof, light, portable and compact.

2. 4 Shelf ANSI/OSHA Compliant All Purpose First Aid Cabinet for Workplace, Wall Mountable, 1,110 Pieces by Rapid Care First Aid – $138.98

Pros: Cons: ANSI/OSHA Compliant for the workplace

Reviews claim it’s stocked “almost overkill” while still being five stars

Comes with a first aid guide

Sturdy metal case Some people have reported missing or scattered items; their QA or packaging may not be the best

It’s a plain white cabinet. If you want or need to label it as “first aid”, here you go.

ANSI and OSHA compliant, this is one of the best first aid kits for the workplace. The color-coordinated steel box services up to 250 people with high quality materials. It can be mounted to the wall or even carried around with a helpful handle. The Rapid Care First Aid kit is designed for offices, construction job sites, schools, warehouses and restaurants. No one’s going to stop you from hanging one up at home, either.

There’s a lot of customization here when it comes to number of shelves, number of people the kits can service, and you can even upgrade to their Class A+ first aid kit.

3. Best First Aid Kits: MOLLE Pouch Trauma Emergency Kit. Ideal for Tactical Medics, Military, Outdoor Enthusiasts by Lightning X – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Based off of injuries that are leading causes of death in survival scenarios

Compatible with MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) systems

Ideal for police, military and tactical medics. Also great for hikers, survivalists, campers and outdoors-men. Another tourniquet problem here. Sub theirs out with a C-A-T (Combat Application Tourniquet) instead. If you are going into anywhere this kit may be needed, this is something you definitely want to invest in. It could save your life.

No regular bandages or any of that included — this is for bigger emergencies than that

Need to play Tetris, but everything does fit in the small space

Stay prepared to survive with this hardcore emergency kit. The Lightning X trauma medical kit is loaded with high quality first aid supplies and survival gear designed to treat urgent wounds and injuries out in the field. Not-so-common items include quick-clotting Hemostat gauze pads, trauma shears and Israeli Pressure Bandage.

Eight elastic storage loops, pockets and mesh hold this military-grade first aid kit together. Includes a grommet for drainage in case of water or bad weather.

4. Mini First Aid Kit for Hiking & Camping by Run2Win Safety – $24.49

Pros: Cons: Weighs only 5 ounces

Parents, keep one in your diaper bag, car or purse for active kids. Hikers, bikers and hunters, you won’t even notice it’s there. Travelers, it goes through TSA.

Everything you need; nothing you don’t

Fabric bandages that stick better than plastic

Inside and out, made in the USA. 100% money back guarantee, no questions asked One user felt it was overpriced for the amount of items inside.

This little first aid kit packs all the necessities while still fitting into the palm of your hand. The strong zipper and durable shell opens flat to easily see what’s inside. It has all of the standard first aid supplies you would probably reach for first if you’re going into a first aid kit with nothing you don’t need to weigh you down. This minimalist kit is perfect if you’re looking for something light to carry around for minor cuts, scrapes and burns.

The USA-made materials are labeled in resealable water-resistant bags. The vast majority of reviews here are positive — 97% are 4 stars are higher, and ReviewMeta.com says they aren’t fake.

5. Sports Team First Aid Kit for On-Field Sporting Injuries by Net World Sports – $34.99

Pros: Cons: High quality, water resistant run-on bag

Complies to FA standards

Fast shipping

Soccer, football, lacrosse, rugby, basketball, tennis, baseball, volleyball, hockey — all of these teams & more will benefit from this kit Doesn’t come with free Prime shipping

Attend to any minor sports injury right on the field with this kit packed of sports-related medical supplies. Aside from regular bandages, you’ll find face shields, dressings, instant ice pack, tape and way more! This medical kit is especially great for schools, gyms and sporting establishments and was specifically crafted for team sports injuries.

Bag size: 36x28x16cm.

6. Premium Stocked Modular EMS/EMT Trauma First Aid Responder Medical Bag or Backpack by Lightning X – $309.99 or $124.99

Pros: Cons: This is really cool for off-duty EMS/EMT to keep in their cars if they want to be ready to help in the event of an off-duty emergency

Has everything you need for an on-duty emergency, too

Great to have on hand for special events, concerts, hiking, school trips, day cares, and sporting events

Makes a nice gift for EMS/EMT Buckle tourniquet included. It’s okay, but upgrade to a Combat Application Tourniquet to be most prepared in an emergency.

Packed full of everything you need as a professional in an emergency, the Lightning X EMS/EMT trauma bag is the kit that won’t ever let you down. Available in fluorescent orange or navy blue on the outside, the inside is color-coordinated and organized for quick access in critical situations. Front and side pockets line the length of the bag and three zippered pockets inside allow access to often-used trauma items without disturbing your run-of-the-mill medical supplies.

Equipped with reflective tape, the lower half of the bag is water and scratch resistant. Removable sections allow you to customize and add products to suit your needs. They also added a little extra room for you to add personal items to your kit.

