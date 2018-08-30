5 Best Hearing Aids: Your Ultimate Buying Guide (2018)

Even if you’re the healthiest person in the world, hearing loss still may catch up with you. Enjoy music again. Hear your grandchildren laugh. Communicate with your friends the way you used to. Improve every day with a device from this curated article of the best hearing aids in 2018.
Price: $1,099.98
Price: $999.00
Price: $299.99
Price: $57.00
Price: $149.00
Simplicity Hi-Fi 270 EP Best Hearing Aids for Mild-to-Moderate High Frequency Hearing Loss by General Hearing InstrumentsPrice: $999.00
Cons:
- Works great in noisier environments
- High quality, USA made solid-state components
- 90 Day trial period (take advantage of this) & 1 Year Warranty
- FDA approved for adults only
- Comes only in pair
- Price
Music lovers and musicians, this one is for you. This hearing aid is Audiologist designed for musicians with mild-to-moderate high-frequency hearing loss. The microtube that sits in your ear is exactly what it sounds like — extremely small, blends in with any skin tone, and connects to a device that fits discreetly behind the upper portion of your ear.
It’s not just for musicians — it just works so precisely that it samples 44.1 kHz, while some of even the best hearing aids only sample at 20 kHz. The analog sound quality is astounding — in this case, better than digital. Musicians nerd out to this.
General Hearing Instruments claims this product has zero or low negative feedback. Negative feedback can ultimately result in an unnatural sound, so low negative feedback is a good thing. Richness in everyday sounds is improved as well as conversation. Before spending the money, learn more about this high-quality hearing aid on their website.
Comes with instructional DVD, cleaning tool, travel pouch, user manual and battery.
Buy the Simplicity Hi-Fi 270 EP for Mild-to-Moderate High Frequency Hearing Loss by General Hearing Instruments here.
Empower Hearing Amplifier with Digital Noise Reduction, Feedback Cancellation & Enhanced Speech by LifeEarPrice: $299.99
Cons:
- Fits perfectly behind your ear so you can barely see it — designed to be out of the way & with comfort in mind
- Best for conversations
- Risk-free 12 month warranty
- Comes assembled and ready to use
- Not designed for people with severe hearing loss
- Some users report tinny sound quality in noisy environments. The company seems to be willing to work with them to make it right.
- "Chirping"
Experience crystal clear sound without a prescription. LifeEar’s dynamic digital amplification is able to boost frequencies associated with the human voice while avoiding other loud, high frequency sounds. Eight batteries are included with this feedback-reducing hearing aid, along with tubing with different sized tips.
This is a fairly priced, mid-line hearing aid. The quality will be better than #1 but not nearly as good as the advanced technology you’ll find in more expensive or prescription hearing aids. Sorry, folks.
It’s best to invest in one really good pair with a warranty, anyway. You get one of your senses back. It’s worth it!
Available in Beige, Graphite, and Grey.
Buy the Empower Hearing Amplifier with Digital Noise Reduction, Feedback Cancellation & Enhanced Speech by LifeEar here.
Digital Hearing Amplifier BHA-220 by BritzgoPrice: $57.00
Cons:
- 500 hour battery life
- Doctor and Audiologist designed
- Discreet & Adjustable
- You get what you pay for. For this price point, this is a worthy investment.
- Some have a hard time fitting it in their ear (but it’s adjustable)
- Amplifies ALL sounds. That includes already loud noises. Best not to use in a noisy environment.
Hearing aid prices can range from $20 at a drugstore to $5,000 or more. It depends on the quality of hearing you are willing to pay for. The most affordable hearing aid that we can recommend. Britzgo’s digital hearing amplifier is designed by doctors and Audiologists to ensure awesome and intuitive performance. Over-sized buttons are easy for older hands to operate, while a larger battery cartridge makes replacing the 500 hour battery a piece of cake. The 220 sports an adjustable ambidextrous hearing tube that’s capable of swiveling left and right — use it in either ear!
Enjoy four different environment modes that will help you hear in any surroundings. Voice boosters make sure you’ll never miss a word. Regain your freedom and live life without limits.
Digital Hearing Amplifier EZ Life – Small and Lightweight Device Designed for the Most Comfortable Listening Experience – for Adults and Seniors by NeosonicPrice: $149.00
Cons:
- Long battery life with durable shell
- Works on either left or right ear
- Full refund within 45 days if not pleased. No risk purchase.
- Not for children
- Better for having conversations than watching TV
- Tube may be a little difficult
Stop imagining and start listening. With Neosonic’s best hearing aids, pure digital sound quality with less than 1% distortion is coupled with 8 channels of layered noise suppression technology. Basically, this little machine is full of power and modern engineering that’s designed to boost conversations for all sorts of hearing loss. With 57 dB peak gain, anyone can use this hearing aid with success.
One channel would simply amplify all frequencies, like the first hearing aid on this list. This device has four channels, allowing it to boost what you actually want to hear. Pick from one of four listening programs: normal, noisy, outdoor or meeting.
This newly designed hearing aid is designed with comfort and convenience in mind. It’s a little smaller than their standard hearing aid, but not as small as their tiny yet powerful device that’s light as a feather and extremely discreet, but rings in at a higher price point of $299.99 (still an amazing price for what you’re getting).
Buy the Digital Hearing Amplifier Open Fit – Small and Lightweight Device Designed for the Most Comfortable Listening Experience – for Adults and Seniors by Neosonic here.
It's easy to take your hearing for granted until you start to lose it. People born with hearing impairments, victims of accidents/diseases and plain-old old age -- there are many reasons for it, but it's no secret that hearing loss is one of the most frustrating ailments to deal with for all parties involved.
Hearing aids aren't just for people with hearing loss that impacts their day-to-day. Many successful musicians use hearing aids, especially the longer they work with sound and production. A small decline in hearing health can be devastating for a musician, especially if it comes in the form of high-frequency hearing loss. (Be careful, musicians: professional musicians are 4x more likely to develop hearing loss!) Competitive gamers have also been known to use them.
Permanent hearing loss is usually pretty -- well -- permanent. However, in addition to using a hearing aid, you still may be able to improve your aural abilities. Here's how (this is actually pretty interesting so read up):
- Exercising (of course! This helps everything! Exercising promotes blood flow to the inner ear. Walk, run, garden, vacuum your house... anything that gets your heart rate up!)
- If your hearing loss is related to exposure to loud noise, consider vitamins A, C, and E taken alongside magnesium. If your hearing loss is simply an effect of growing older, folic acid may help your ears stay sharp. (source with why & cited studies)
- Eat a whole foods diet with lots of Zinc, Magnesium, Folic Acid and Potassium from natural sources.
- Avoid junk foods and refer to bullet #1. The results of a 2013 study published in the American Journal of Medicine concluded that lower physical activity and a larger waist circumference were associated with a greater risk of hearing loss, especially in women.
- Lower the volume!
- Quit smoking. Recent research from the University of Manchester shows that smokers are 28% more likely to develop hearing loss than non-smokers. Doctors believe that the nicotine and carbon monoxide in cigarettes tightens blood vessels, essentially starving your inner ear of the oxygen it needs to keep hair cells in the cochlea healthy. Nicotine can also affect neurotransmitters in the auditory nerve, preventing them from correctly processing sound. As if you needed another reason to quit smoking!
*Before buying a hearing aid, you should be fitted by an audiologist. Consider scheduling an appointment with your nearest hearing care professional before making your purchase.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
Hearing amplifiers are NOT hearing aids and can only worsen your hearing if you use them without consulting a professional to find out what the root cause of your hearing loss is! Please do not advertise the purchase of “hearing amplifiers” without first revealing the importance of seeing an audiologist, getting a medical consultation, and being fit with technology that is safe and appropriate to the individual. Like everything else in your body, seeing a doctor should be the FIRST step. Purchasing hearing technology is absolutely not like going to the store to pick up reader glasses. Also, eating vitamins will NOT protect anyone from hearing loss. If you really want to help readers, include what decibels exposure can do to damage hearing (everyday conversation to professions with loud machinery) and wearing appropriate ear protection. There is no link to what you consume and hearing health, not matter what unprofessional or inconclusive claims you have found on the internet.
Please do not publish self-help articles that deal with such a fragile and important aspects of our biology without the consultation of a medical professional, and tell them to go buy $50 technology on Amazon. It would be laughable if it weren’t so dangerous to readers.
Hey, thanks for your comment. My goal here was to provide a wide array of best hearing aids at different price points and unfortunately you’re just not going to get a good quality hearing aid (re: not amplifier) for a low price, which is all some may be able to afford. If you have any better product suggestions for these price points, I am open to reviewing the products.
I love your suggestions and I’m going to edit this article to include decibel exposure. There are a few mentions of “go to the doctor” but again, not all may have that luxury.
Published independent studies used in this article suggested an appropriate intake of certain vitamins together may help or slow hearing loss. Obviously, vitamins are not going to reverse your hearing loss. I will make this more clear!
Again, thanks for the comment! Taking the time to make a few important suggestions improved this piece and I appreciate your input.