5 Best Hearing Aids: Your Ultimate Buying Guide (2018)

The most powerful and advanced hearing amplifier produced by Otofonix, the Encore is for adults and seniors seeking moderate to severe improvement in their hearing. Users will gain a max of 53 dB with 100% digital technology, 12-Band Processing and a 4 channel amplifier — which is what’s found in the most expensive prescription devices. Save your money and try this ready-to-wear option; there’s a full refund guarantee and excellent phone support anyway, so what’s to lose?

At this price point, you’ll start to see more modern features like adaptive dual directional microphones. These tiny yet mighty digital sound processors determine which sounds are behind you, around you, and which are directly in front of you. Focus on the conversation you’re having, not the one behind you. The 4 channel wide dynamic range compression reduces background noise while making softer sounds audible.

Don’t waste time messing with configurations. The Encore has four preset settings:

1. Normal Setting – Regular Listening

2. Noisy Setting – Reduces Background Noise (windy day, restaurant, etc.)

3. Very Noisy Setting – Further Decreases Background Noise

4. T-coil Setting – For use with hearing loops and T-Coil compatible cellular phones

A T-Coil feature offers use with a hearing loop system where only the sound from the source is amplified (used mostly in theaters, conference centers, churches and even smartphones). This baby deletes all background noise to give you a crisp, clear sound. Without Telecoil, the sound from the speakers is amplified too, which causes sound distortion and awful feedback. Trust me, we like Telecoil. It’s a neat piece of technology.