11 Best Blue Light Glasses: Which Is Right For You?

Blue light glasses are a brilliant tool for those of us who log a lot of screen-time per week. While the detrimental effects of the blue light emitted from computer, television, and phone screens is debated in the medical world, countless people swear by their blue light glasses for health benefits such as reduced eye strain and better quality of sleep.

Our top list has tracked down the best blue light blocking glasses on the market so you can select a pair that’s both aesthetically pleasing to you, as well as effective at protecting your eyes!

What Is Blue Light?

Blue light is simply part of the regular visible light spectrum. We get quite a bit of blue light every day from the sun, but gadgets like computers, televisions, smartphones, and tablets emit the brighter, shorter-wavelength light as well.

It's the added blue light in our lives from our screened devices that is thought to be detrimental to our eye health.

The most notable blue light effects believed to afflict the human body include increased eye fatigue and strain, as well as decreased melatonin production (the hormone responsible for regulating sleep and wakefulness).

Those who advocate for the beneficial effects of blue light glasses typically recommend their use for people who spend an average of six hours or more in front of a screen per day. 

What Are The Benefits Of Blue Light Glasses?

While the effects of blue light blocking glasses are debated in the Opthalmology world, their most notable stated benefits are as follows:

  • Reduced eye strain
  • Reduced eye and facial fatigue
  • Reduced frequency and intensity of headaches and migraines
  • Improved sleep cycles and sleep quality

Do Blue Light Blocking Lenses Really Work?

The FDA does not regulate the eyewear because it’s not marketed as a medical device, but that being said, there are countless customer testimonies claiming improved quality of sleep and reduced eye strain.

Researching whether or not this lens technology actually works will reveal that there are arguments on both sides - some medical professionals claim it's not blue light that harms us, but the amount of screen time we subject ourselves to, while others state that cutting out some of the blue light from our devices can change your quality of life.

There are several studies that support both sides of the argument, but the technology just isn't well enough studied to make a definitive claim.

One thing is for sure - there are countless testimonies from people all over the globe claiming that their eye health and sleep patterns have been significantly improved since implementing blue light glasses. Placebo or not, these shades are working for folks!

Other Techniques For Giving Your Eyes a Break

Implementing blue light blocking lenses is a brilliant tactic for your eye health and sleep patterns, but how else can you be mindful of your eyes and reduce the potentially harmful effects of blue light?

A few tips from WebMD include:

  • Position yourself about 25 inches from your screen and position it so you're looking slightly downwards
  • Use a screen filter on your devices to reduce glare
  • Use eye drops when your eyes begin to feel tired or dry
  • If you wear contacts, try wearing glasses instead during long periods of screen time

Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses

There are fortunately several blue light blocking options on the market that also offer varying levels of magnification strength for those who wear readers.

A few of our favorite options that can be worn like your current readers with blue light benefits include:

 Yellow Tinted Blue Light Glasses

Yellow or orange tinted blue light blocking glasses have the best percentile ratings when it comes to the total amount of the blue light spectrum they can effectively block - coming in at about 100%!

The yellow lenses, however, will in effect stop you from viewing the full color spectrum, tinting your vision quite a bit. If you're utilizing blue light glasses for tasks like working on excel sheets and typing, this is not really an issue, but watching television, gaming, and using your phone will not look the same as it will with clear lense alternatives.

Slightly yellow-tinted, or amber lenses offer the best of both worlds for those seeking some higher-powered blue light protection without altering the visible color spectrum all that much. 

A few of our favorite yellow or yellow-tinted options include:

