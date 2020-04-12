11 Best Blue Light Glasses: Which Is Right For You?

Filter 50% of the strongest blue light

Clear lenses

100% UV protection

Anti-scratch and anti-glare coatings

Build and overall quality of the glasses is quite nice compared to most cheaper options

The Designer Blue Light & Anti-Glare Computer Glasses by Pixel Eyewear are a high-quality choice for those seeking well built, attractive frames, as well as an excellent level of clarity and eye protection.

This is the brand I personally choose to wear – they look and feel great and have absolutely reduced my eye strain working long hours in front of my computer. While these lenses only filter 50% of blue light – they effectively exclude the strongest wavelengths better than most other options.

The clear lenses have virtually no color distortion or funky, distracting tint to them while the frames wear nice and light on your face without any annoying weight or breaks in your vision.

Anti-glare and scratch coatings ensure an easy viewing experience in all light conditions as well as long lens lifespan, so you can plan on owning these ones for quite some time. These are the type of blue light glasses you can tell are well made just by putting them on – the brand has not cut any corners here!

Be sure to check out some of Pixel Eyewear’s other model blue light glasses if you don’t love the frames of this option, there are a variety of aesthetics to choose from, all of which offer superior lens technology and ergonomics to the vast majority of the competition.