16 Best Percussion Massage Guns: Compare & Save

The benefits of utilizing a percussion massage gun have been proven to be far-reaching and invaluable for athletes and people who experience chronic muscle aches and pains.
The ultra-rapid pulsing effect delivered by percussion massagers is remarkably effective for fast muscle relief that reaches deep into your tissue. A nice quality unit will stretch the target muscle, remove lactic acid, relieve tight joints, improve circulation, enhance workout recovery and so much more – it’s truly a remarkable tool!
Did we mention these devices furthermore give an absolutely incredible massage? Traditional massage methods and vibrating massagers don’t come close to this level of luxury.
Our top list has tracked down the best percussion massage guns on the market so you can select the right unit for your needs. Make sure to compare and contrast the features and intensity of each option, and don’t forget to read through our tips for proper use as well as added info below!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $349.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,050.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $269.45 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $108.08 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $197.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Theragun liv Percussive Massager Muscle StimulatorPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 30 pounds of max force and 16mm amplitude
- Scientifically-calibrated standard speed runs at 40 percussions per second
- Design of the ergonomic Triangle handle enables you to effectively treat hard to reach areas like your lower back
- Lightweight (2.5 pounds) and compact frame is particularly suitable for travel and easy storage
- Two different heads included (Dampener and Standard Ball)
- Built in battery
- Travel case included
- 1 year warranty
- Expensive option
- Only one signature speed
- 45 minute battery life is not terribly impressive
The Theragun liv Percussive Massager Muscle Stimulator is the entry-level option from the top brand on the market. It is designed for “essential treatment”, as opposed to the “premium” and “pro-level” treatment offered by their higher-end percussion gun models.
While the liv is not designed for treating serious athletes, it’s still a remarkably well-made option that’s a top contender on the scene overall. This unit features a 16mm amplitude for deep penetration and 30 pounds of max force – so it can really work out deep knots and joint pain.
This percussion gun only has one variable speed (40 percussions per second, or 2400 percussions per minute) so there are, unfortunately, no variable intensity settings. That being said, Theragun has chosen this specific scientifically-calibrated standard speed intensity for a reason – it’s just the right speed for essentially any style treatment.
The liv is really perfect for pre and post workout applications as well as general, pleasure massage. It’s perfect for unwinding after a day of hard labor, or long hours seated in an office chair. No matter where your pain or discomfort stems from, this unit is a suitable go-to for treatment.
While the motors, batteries and pulse heads offered by Theragun are all of the utmost top quality, where the brand REALLY excels is with their ergonomic, super to easy to operate designs. The liv has a triangle handle that enables you to effectively treat hard to reach areas like your lower back, and weighs just 2.5 pounds.
Not many percussion guns allow you to treat yourself this easily, so we wanted to highlight just how much of a game-changer the ergonomics of this model (and brand as a whole) really is. Theragun has furthermore included two different pulse heads with the liv – a standard ball and a dampener for smaller vs. larger sized muscle sets.
Lastly, Theragun includes a one year warranty with this product, so you can buy in confidence knowing that you’re not purchasing a dodgy product. The brand furthermore has a great customer service reputation and will stand by their product – you get what you pay for with these guys.
While this may seem like a steep price tag for a percussion massage gun with only one running speed and a max force of 30 pounds, you’ll understand the cost immediately after your first treatment. Theragun builds top-quality, scientifically engineered massage guns, so rest assured if you spring for the best brand you’re getting the best value!
Find more Theragun liv Percussive Massager Muscle Stimulator information and reviews here.
-
2. Theragun G3 Percussive Therapy DevicePrice: $449.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 40 pounds max force and 16mm of amplitude
- 4 Pro Attachments (Dampener, Standard Ball, Thumb, Cone)
- Ergonomic multi-grip allows for great manipulation in order to treat hard to reach places
- 2 variable speeds - standard, deep treatment speed and a lighter speed for more sensitive, sore areas
- Travel case included
- 1 Year Warranty
- Expensive option
- Borders on being heavy at 2.7 pounds - fortunately the carry handle is ergonomically designed for easy manipulation
- 60 minute battery life is not terribly impressive for the cost
The Theragun G3 Percussive Therapy Device is our top pick of percussion gun based on the quality of the motor and battery. It also boasts an ergonomic grip for easy self-treatment, scientifically calibrated intensities, and a one year warranty.
This is Theragun’s option for “premium” treatment, so if you’re seeking a top-quality unit to enhance your exercise routine or to treat more severe chronic pain, this is an excellent go-to.
This unit truly has it going on, without hitting the top price tier from the brand. The G3 features 40 pounds of max force and a 16mm amplitude, so this bad boy will really bust-up even the tightest of uncooperative knots.
40 pounds of force is where you can really start to lean into a massage gun without the motor stalling, so those who want to truly jackhammer their afflicted muscle sets will seek out an option of this strength or higher. Alternatively, if you have more meat on your bones than the average person, a percussion massage gun with this amount of max force (and amplitude) will be essential for achieving deep enough muscle penetration.
Two different running speeds are intended for deep muscle treatment (2400ppm), and for more sensitive, sore areas (1740ppm), so you can customize the application of this unit more so than the Theragun liv.
Four different pulse heads are also included here, so you can target each and every muscle set with an attachment that’s specifically engineered for proper treatment. The standard head and dampener are great for larger, broader muscle sets, while the cone and thumb pulse heads are particularly penetrative for treating those difficult knots and joint pain.
Best of all, Theragun’s ergonomic multi-grip allows for fantastic manipulation in order to treat hard to reach places like your shoulder blades and lower back. So many percussion massage guns on the market are not built with a focus on personal treatment and don’t allow you to effectively treat some of the most pivotal spots on your body – Theragun has ensured you can hit all the bases with this one!
The brand furthermore offers a travel case for easy storage and transport, as well as a one year warranty, bringing the G3 from a great, to an outstanding value!
Find more Theragun G3 Percussive Therapy Device information and reviews here.
-
3. Theragun G3PRO Percussive Therapy DevicePrice: $1,050.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 60 pounds max force and 16mm amplitude - Theragun's top performance, pro level treatment
- Two swappable batteries run for 75 minutes each totaling to a 150-minute total battery life
- 90 Degree adjustable arm and ergonomic multi-grip allow for great manipulation in order to treat hard to reach places
- Includes 6 Pro attachments (Dampener, Large Ball, Standard Ball, Wedge, Thumb, Cone)
- Travel case included
- 2 year limited warranty
- Expensive option
- Fairly heavy at 3.1 pounds means you may ge tired during prolonged use depending on arm strength
- Only two variable speeds - Standard (2400ppm), Sensitive (1740ppm)
The Theragun G3PRO Percussive Therapy Device is in our opinion, the top-performing option of percussion massage gun currently available on the market.
This is the brand’s option for “pro-level” treatment, so if you’re a serious athlete in search of the best percussion therapy out there, look no further. The G3PRO features 60 pounds of max force and 16mm of amplitude – this thing is an absolute human jack-hammer that you can REALLY lean into for a truly deep tissue massage.
When it comes to deep muscle penetration, it’s all about max force and amplitude, and the G3PRO features top-stats in both departments while also sporting a top-notch motor, battery system, and brand guarantee.
You just can’t go wrong with this option, although we do recognize the price tag is certainly steep. Good news is, the two-year warranty ensures this percussion therapy device will give you your money’s worth.
By far the best feature of the G3PRO (aside from its powerhouse strength and far-reaching amplitude) is the 90 degree adjustable arm and ergonomic multi-grip that allows for truly excellent manipulation for treating hard to reach places. Very few percussion massage guns allow you to actually adjust the orientation of the pulse head for self-treatment of tricky-to-reach places – Theragun has ensured you can hit all the points you need to with this one.
While all the brand’s available models are mindfully built with great ergonomics for easy operation, nothing comes close to the versatility of the G3PRO’s four adjustable arm positions.
Two swappable batteries run for up to 75 minutes each totaling to a 150-minute total battery life – not too shabby considering the brute strength of this option. Theragun has also included 6 Pro attachments with this unit (Dampener, Large Ball, Standard Ball, Wedge, Thumb, Cone) so you have a pulse head for each and every muscle set.
The only real shortcoming of the G3PRO is its limited 2 variable speeds (standard 2400ppm and sensitive 1740ppm). In actuality, these two speeds are all you really need for a full spectrum of muscle treatments – they are specifically scientifically calibrated after all. That being said, it’s still nice having the ability to greater customize the intensity settings, so if you’re seeking a unit for pleasure massage purposes vs. professional treatment, you might be better off with a cheaper option featuring more variable speeds.
Find more Theragun G3PRO Percussive Therapy Device information and reviews here.
-
4. REATHLETE DEEP4S Percussive Therapy Massage GunPrice: $269.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- About 35 pounds of maximum force and 12mm amplitude
- Features 4 adjustable speeds ranging from 1,200 to 3,200 percussions per minute
- 3-Angle adjustable arm and multple handling positions make this a great option for self treatment of those hard to reach muscles
- Includes 5 different pulse head attachments for targetting specific muscles and muscle sets
- Up to an 8 hour battery life (3 hours on max speed)
- Includes a travel case
- One year warranty
- Fairly expensive option
- 12mm amplitude is not terribly impressive considering the cost here
- Fairly heavy at about 2.5 pounds for prolonged self treatment
The brand even includes a 30 day money-back guarantee on this product (and a one year warranty). So if you’re concerned that the 12mm amplitude won’t be penetrative enough for your needs, you can give it a try and find out for yourself with no risk!
The REATHLETE DEEP4S Percussive Therapy Massage Gun is an awesome choice for anyone seeking a suitable massage gun for self-treatment of those hard to reach muscles (your back) that also features a versatile array of running intensities and attachment heads.
This is a brilliant ergonomic design that allows for multiple handling positions and also implements an adjustable, three-position arm for reaching all those hard to hit muscles. The max force is around 35 pounds, and there is a 12mm amplitude, so you can push this bad boy into the treatment zone quite hard for a nice and penetrative massage.
It’s unfortunate the amplitude is only 12mm with this option as opposed to 14 or 16, but it hardly takes away from the DEEP4S’s other awesome features.
There are four adjustable speeds ranging from 1,200 to 3,200 percussions per minute and five different pulse head attachments for targetting specific muscles and muscle sets, so you can really pinpoint the proper intensity and impact head for the job at hand.
Up to eight hours of battery life (three hours of runtime on the highest intensity) means you can keep this bad boy running for countless sessions without having to charge. It’s a bit heavy and cumbersome for on-the-go use, but there is a travel case included for easy transport and storage so the choice is yours.
Find more REATHLETE DEEP4S Percussive Therapy Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
5. VYBE Percussion Massage GunPrice: $108.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 6 variable speeds with a max force of 60 pounds
- 90 degree rotating massage arm and ergonomic grip allow you to treat harder to reach parts of the body
- 16mm amplitude penetrates deep into muscle tissue
- Includes two swappable lithium batteries - each with 45-60 minutes of runtime
- Includes 3 interchangeable massage tips
- Travel case included
- Fairly loud at 60 to 80 decibels compared to some higher end options
- Is not capable of more rapid percussion rates (3000+), only runs at 2400 percussions per minute on the highest setting
- Fairly heavy at 2 pounds, 5 ounces and therefore a bit tiresome to use on your own for prolonged periods
The VYBE Percussion Massage Gun is without a doubt one of the best overall value percussion massage devices for deep, penetrating massage due to its 60-pound maximum force and 16mm amplitude.
If you’re seeking a massager for particularly deep treatment but don’t have the funds to purchase a high force, high amplitude brand like Theragun, this is the go-to percussion gun for budget buyers.
Similar to the Theragun G3PRO, this option is built with a 90-degree rotating massage arm and ergonomic grip that allows you to effectively reach parts of the body like your upper and lower back without straining yourself.
There are six variable speeds for customizing your treatment, and three interchangeable massage tips for more specific muscle targetting ability. This is an impressively versatile and high strength option for the cost that can compete with the best in the industry – the assortment of variable speeds and pulse-head attachments are worth the price tag alone even if this massage gun had half the strength/amplitude.
There are two swappable lithium batteries included – each with 45-60 minutes of runtime so you’ve got quite a bit of total battery life here. The brand has furthermore included a travel case so bringing this device to the gym or taking it along on your travels is made perfectly reasonable.
This unit is truly a top-quality percussion massage device disguised as an affordable, option. There’es even a one year warranty on this product! All things considered, the VYBE Percussion Massage Gun is without a doubt one of the best value options available on the market that budget buyers will be delighted to discover.
Find more VYBE Percussion Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
6. VYBE X Percussion Massage GunPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Over 60 pounds of max force and a 16mm amplitude for a truly deep and penetrative massage
- 5 Speeds with a max intensity of 3,000 percussions per minute
- Includes 7 targeted massage attachments for each and every muscle set
- Two interchangeable batteries totalling to 5 hours of battery life
- Noise output of 50 decibels is quite reasonable for such a high powered unit (significantly quieter than the previous VYBE model)
- Travel case included
- Customer guarantee - warranty against product defects
- Fairly expensive option
- Although this unit is very easy to hold and manipulate for self treatment, it is fairly heavy for prolonged use on certain, harder to reach muscle sets
- Have to detach the batteries from the massager in order to charge
The VYBE X Percussion Massage Gun is a newly updated version of the VYBE previously listed here that offers even greater max force, longer battery life and a far quieter running motor!
While it is significantly more expensive than the original VYBE and quite comparable in its design and features, this is an almost equally awesome value when you consider the upgrades.
Featuring over 60 pounds of max force, a 16mm amplitude and five speeds with a max intensity of 3,000 percussions per minute, the VYBE X really has it going on. The battery life has also been increased to run for up to five hours, including two interchangeable Lithium-ion batteries.
Best of all (depending on who you are), this unit runs at just 50 decibels, significantly quieter than the original VYBE. This makes it a bit more suitable for use in public places like the gym, while it won’t drive your housemates nuts during at-home use.
The VYBE X, like the original, employs a 90-degree adjustable massage arm allowing for much easier manipulation and self-treatment than the vast majority of the competition. It’s a truly game-changing feature that sets both the VYBE and VYBE X apart from the rest of the lot.
While it’s a fairly expensive option of percussion massage gun, this is an excellent value unit when you compare its features and price tag to the top-tier competitors like Theragun. If you’re seeking a powerhouse percussion massager with a high max force and amplitude, this is your best option before entering the big-bucks realm of the market.
Find more Vybe X Percussion Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
7. VYBE Pro Percussion Massage GunPrice: $197.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 33 pounds of maximum force and 12mm amplitude
- 9 variable intensities from 1800-3400 percussions per minute
- Includes 5 attachment heads (large ball, fork, flat head, wedge head, bullet head) specialized for virtually every muscle set
- Built in battery has 3 hours of runtime
- Compact, hand held size featuring a non-slip silicone handle
- Travel case included
- One year warranty
- Compact design makes it difficult to treat harder to reach areas like your shoulder blades and lower back yourself
- 12mm amplitude is not capable of super deep muscle penetration, but you're still getting more than you pay for with this one
- Not impressively quiet considering its compact size at 60 decibels
The VYBE Pro Percussion Massage Gun is an adorable little device that packs an impressive punch when it comes to max force and amplitude for its size.
This unit features a maximum force of 33 pounds and a 12mm amplitude, so you can lean into it quite hard for a truly deep, penetrative massage treatment. For its dimensions and weight, the VYBE Pro is a powerhouse little unit that outperforms the similarly designed, hand-held competition.
Nine variable speeds ranging from 1800-3400 percussions per minute allow you to pinpoint just the right intensity you’re seeking with every treatment, and five different included pulse heads enable you to precisely target the muscle or muscle set at hand.
The integrated battery features 3 hours of runtime – once again, not too shabby for such a minimally designed, compact unit. There is also a travel case included with this purchase so you can really utilize the VYBE Pro’s compact size and bring it along anywhere with ease.
The only real shortcoming of this option is that it’s difficult to treat your own back because of its smaller size and lack of an adjustable arm – but that’s to be expected with these style percussion guns. If you’re seeking a percussive therapy device for blasting your own back, then you’ll want to go with one of the other VYBE options listed here, or any unit that features an adjustable arm.
The brand offers a one year warranty with the VYBE Pro, so you can go ahead and pull the trigger without the concern of receiving a faulty product.
When it comes to handheld percussion massage guns of this style, the VYBE Pro is without a doubt one of the top go-to options when it comes to versatility, dependability, and overall performance.
Find more VYBE Pro Percussion Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
8. TriggerPoint Impact Handheld Percussion 4-Speed Massage GunPrice: $149.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4 different variable speeds from 2100 to 3300ppm
- Universal massage head is optimized for use on multiple muscle groups
- Easy to operate with two hands
- Top-weighted, angled design allows you to effectively apply pressure without exerting yourself
- Capable of 2 hours of continuous massage
- Brushless motor is quiet even on the highest intensity settings
- Heavy weight makes utilizing this percussion gun on your own a bit tiresome during prolonged use
- Not compatible with attachment heads
- Difficult to treat hard to reach places like your shoulder blades and lower back on your own
- No travel case included
The TriggerPoint Impact Handheld Percussion 4-Speed Massage Gun is a stellar option for those seeking a truly high-quality unit, without entering a painful price range.
The brand recently sent me this unit and I’ve been absolutely impressed with its performance since implementing it into my exercise regiment and regular daily routine. It’s super easy to operate and has some pretty impressive power – if you’re seeking a device for more professional level treatment, this is a great go-to affordable option.
There are four different intensities (2100 to 3300ppm) that allow you to customize your treatment based on your needs. The faster speeds are recommended for pre-workout applications in order to stimulate and “wake-up” your muscles while the slower percussion speeds are ideal for deep-penetrative, post-workout muscle recovery and lactic acid release.
The design is a bit clunky and heavy to use on yourself for prolonged periods depending on what muscle set you’re targeting (this option has a two-hour runtime), but is at least built with a top-weighted, angled design that allows you to effectively apply hard pressure without exerting yourself in most positions. You can furthermore grip this massage gun both above and below the pulse head, allowing for really precise, two-handed control.
It’s challenging to treat your back without the assistance of a partner, but this option is excellent for treating your own arms, legs, abdominals, and shoulders.
While there are no attachment heads available for this unit, the standard pulse head is sized and shaped perfectly for general, all-purpose use. Triggerpoint has built this option to be as straightforward as possible – four speeds, one versatile impact-head, and high strength, everything you need and nothing you don’t out of a percussion therapy device.
Find more TriggerPoint Impact Handheld Percussion 4-Speed Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
9. Sportneer Percussion Massage GunPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 20 pounds of maximum force and 11mm amplitude
- 5 Different intensity levels from 1200 to 3200 percussions per minute
- Includes 6 different attachment heads including metal pulse head attachments that allow you to apply essential oils to your treatment
- Up to 5.5 hours of battery life
- Quiet motor that runs at a max of 55 decibels
- Compact and super lightweight at just 1.8 pounds
- 10 minute auto-off feature keeps the motor from over exerting itself
- Travel case included
- 1 year warranty
- Compact design is difficult to treat hard to reach muscles like your lower back by yourself
- While the 10-minute auto-shutoff is a convenient feature that aids in long life span, it's a shorter treatment time than many other options
- 20 pounds of maximum force does not allow you to truly lean into this option without it stalling, so this is more geared towards pleasure massage than pro-treatment
The Sportneer Percussion Massage Gun is our top pick for those seeking a more affordable unit geared towards pleasure massage versus professional-level treatment.
This option features 20 pounds of maximum force and an 11mm amplitude, so it’s fairly powerful, but not nearly as penetrative as higher-end units. It’s super compact and lightweight (1.8 pounds) size makes it the perfect little massager for at home, or on-the-go use, so you can use it anywhere with ease. This unit is also very quiet at just 35 to 55 decibels, so you won’t bother anyone while running it.
There are five variable intensities ranging from 1200 to 3200 percussions per minute, as well as six interchangeable pulse heads included so you can really customize your treatments. Sportneer has even included two metal pulse heads that allow you to effectively apply your favorite essential oils to the skin during treatment – pretty neat right?
With a maximum runtime of five and a half hours, this option has a fairly impressive battery life as well.
Sportneer has built this percussion gun with an auto-shutoff feature that turns the device off after 10 minutes of use to avoid burning out the motor/battery. While 10 minutes is a much shorter operating duration than recommended by the higher-end options, the feature will ensure this massage gun stays functional for far longer. Simply wait a few minutes, and fire it back up if you’re not done with your treatment!
All in all, this is a brilliant pleasure massager for personal or partner use and a wonderful travel companion for a variety of contexts available at a very reasonable price point. Sportneer has engineered a winner with this one!
Find more Sportneer Percussion Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
10. LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage GunPros:
Cons:
- 5 Variable speeds with a max output of 3000 percussions per minute
- 5 Interchangeable heads for treating diferent muscle groups
- 3 to 6 hour battery life
- LED panel displays battery life and power
- Lightweight and portable
- Travel case included
- Multiple color options available
- Lifetime warranty
- Difficult to treat harder to reach places like your shoulder blades and lower back
- 12mm amplitude is not as far reaching as some higher performance options
- Louder compared to much of the competition (55 to 75 decibels)
The LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun is one of the top affordable options worth buying due to its five-speed design, variety of attachments, long battery life and lifetime warranty.
If you’re seeking an affordable option with a great guarantee from the brand (the only type of affordable option you should be considering), then this could be the unit for you.
Featuring five variable speeds with a max intensity of 3000 percussions per minute, this is quite a versatile unit when it comes to treatment customization. Unfortunately, there is only a 12mm amplitude with this unit, so it’s not capable of the same level of deep massage as some of the higher-end competition. That being said, for a percussion massage therapy device at this price point, it’s hard to ask for much more!
The Sonic Massage Gun has a three to six hour battery life depending on the running speed, so this is a great option for your gym bag or business luggage that will hold a charge for many massage sessions before needing a charge. It’s furthermore a particularly compact and lightweight option that includes a travel case, making it a great companion for on-the-go use.
An LED panel displays battery life and power so you can keep a close pulse on your runtime and massage settings, and there are even several color options available so you can choose your favorite aesthetic.
LifePro has no doubt come up with an excellent value product with the Sonic Percussion Massager that is well worth the price tag considering its impressive stats and rock-solid guarantee.
Find more LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
11. DamKee Professional Deep Tissue MassagerPros:
Cons:
- 20 adjustable speeds with up to 16mm amplitude run at up to 3200 percussions per minute
- Unique Quiet Glide technology and 24V Brushless high-torque motor
- Up to six hours of battery life
- Unique Quiet Glide technology and 24V brushless high-torque motor make the noise output impressively low (35dB - 55dB)
- Compact, highly portable design
- High-definition LCD screen displays frequency and power
- Travel case included
- One year warranty
- Design makes it difficult to treat hard to reach places like your lower back without assistance
- Fairly expensive option
- Customer complaints about long term lifespan of the battery and motor - this device is more fragile than the top competitors
The DamKee Professional Deep Tissue Massager is a wonderful budget option featuring awesome variable speeds and a 16mm amplitude for a variety of different intensity, deep tissue massage treatments.
This unit has 20 different intensities all the way up to 3200ppm, so you can really customize the style of percussion massage here. With a travel case included and up to six hours of battery life, this option is furthermore a great choice for grab-and-go massage treatments at the gym or elsewhere for those seeking an option they can take on the road and charge minimally.
The brand’s unique Quiet Glide technology and 24V brushless high-torque motor also make this a nice and quiet option, so you can be assured you won’t bother your entire household or fellow gym members by utilizing this tool.
A high-definition LCD screen displays frequency and power, so controlling all of the variable settings is made easy.
The only real downfall with this unit is that it’s difficult to treat your own back with it due to its compact, shorter design. You’ll need a partner for working out your shoulder blades and lower back, but otherwise, you can blast all the rest of your muscle sets yourself.
With a one year warranty included, you can purchase with confidence knowing that you’re covered in the event of a malfunction or defective product. For the price point, it’s tough to beat the variable speed settings and high amplitude of this great budget option by DamKee.
Find more DamKee Professional Deep Tissue Massager information and reviews here.
-
12. ABOX 20-Speed Percussion Massage GunPros:
Cons:
- 20 variable speeds and a max rate of 3300 percussions per minute
- 4 massage heads for targeting different muscle groups
- Up to 5 hours of run time
- LCD display is simple and straightforward
- Lower amplitude (10mm) and higher percussion rate (3300 percussions per minute) makes this a particularly great option for stimulating muscles pre-workout
- Particularly quiet option - the brushless motor is just 50 decibels
- Travel case included
- Highly affordable option
- 10mm amplitude is not very far reaching for deep penetrative massage compared to some higher end units
- Difficult to treat harder to reach places like your shoulder blades and lower back on your own
- Applying heavy pressure may cause the percussion gun to stall
The ABOX 20-Speed Percussion Massage Gun is a brilliant affordable option for those seeking a less intense massage tool for pre-workout applications and general tension relief.
While the 10mm amplitude (the distance the massage head extends forward per percussion) isn’t nearly as deep penetrating as some of the higher end, 16mm options, don’t count this unit out when it comes to a powerful and potent massage. It features an impressive 3300 percussions per minute and four different massage heads, so this device will really blast all of your high tension areas – it just doesn’t have the max force and far-reaching amplitude offered by the top-performing brands.
Those seeking a reliable tool for luxury massage and for general muscle preparation and recovery pre and post workout should definitely have this option on their radar if shopping on a budget.
With up to 5 hours of run time and 20 different speeds, you can give yourself or others quite the prolonged, variable massage. The device is also low weight and compact, so your arms won’t get tired from holding it after just a few minutes.
The LCD display is simple and straightforward, so operation is a breeze. ABOX has furthermore built this option with a particularly quiet brushless motor – emitting just 50 decibels on the highest setting. This means you won’t disturb fellow gym-goers while utilizing this tool at your public workout space, or your partner/family members if treating yourself while watching television.
All things considered, if you’re seeking a simple but reliable percussion massager for more casual athletic and luxury applications, this is an excellent value choice sporting some impressive features and capabilities for the cost!
Find more ABOX 20-Speed Percussion Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
13. NFORCE Handheld Percussion Massage GunPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5 Intensity settings from 1,900 to 3500 rpms and three different pulse settings
- Includes 6 diffferent attachments for effectively targetting each and every muscle set
- 2200mAh rechargeable Lithium Ion battery features up to a 6-hour runtime
- Effectively quiet for use virtually anywhere without distracting those around you
- Lightweight desisn (2.2 pounds!) features an ergonomic comfort grip that's effective for treating your own shoulders and back
- Features a charge indicator light in order to keep an eye on battery life
- Awesomely affordable price point!
- Max force of the massage gun is not listed
- Design of the handle can be a bit awkward for self treatment at certain angles
- Carrying case is built a bit thin and flimsy, but is adequate
The NFORCE Handheld Percussion Massage Gun is a highly affordable option offering some impressive stats and capabilities that should absolutely be on your radar if you’re buying on a budget!
This lightweight (just 2.2 pounds!) option is exceptionally portable and easy to deploy, and also includes six different head attachments for treating virtually every muscle set. Its compact size and lightweight make it a wonderful option for use at the gym, the office. or on the go, so if you’re seeking something particularly portable, this is a solid go-to.
Offering 5 intensity settings from 1,900 to 3500 RPMs and three different pulse settings, this is an impressively capable massage gun for the cost. The NFORCE Massager’s 2200mAh rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery furthermore features up to a 6-hour runtime, so you get a fair amount of use of off one charge. There is even a charge indicator light integrated into the design in order to keep an eye on battery life.
While the design of the handle is adequate for massaging your own neck, shoulders, and upper and lower back, self-treatment can be a bit awkward at some angles due to the inherent design of the hand-grip.
All things considered, those in the market for an affordable percussion massager that doesn’t break the bank will find a friend in the NFORCE Massager that’s impressively capable and portable for the price point!
Find more NFORCE Handheld Percussion Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
14. RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage GunPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 20 variable speeds with a max speed of 3200 percussions per minute
- Includes six interchangeable heads for targeting different muscle groups
- 2500mAh Battery offers up to 8 hours of continuous use
- LCD screen is intuitive and easy to operate
- Brushless motor is nice and quiet - max setting is about 60 decibels
- Travel case included
- 1 year warranty included
- 10mm amplitude is not very deep penetrating compared to many of the higher end options
- 2.14 pound weight coupled with the smaller size might make this percussion massager tiresome to use on your own for longer treatments
- Compact design makes it difficult to treat harder to reach places like your shoulder blades and lower back
The RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun is a crowd-favorite for its affordable price tag, wide array of working modes, and impressive battery life.
Featuring 20 variable speeds with a max speed of 3200 percussions per minute and four interchangeable heads for targeting different muscle groups, this is a fully-inclusive massage gun offered at only a mid-range price point. You can really customize your treatments with a massage gun like this that’s able to key in on precise intensity levels, so this is a great option for those that are interested in having a wide array of working modes at their disposal.
The 10mm amplitude of the RENPHO Massager might not be as deep-penetrating as some of the more high-end options, but for more surface-level muscle treatments this is a more than adequate massage gun.
The integrated LCD screen is intuitive and easy to operate, the brushless motor is effectively quiet for anywhere-use (max setting is about 60 decibels), and a travel case is included. The brand even offers a 1-year warranty in order to buy in confidence.
Find more RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
15. WAPIKE 30-Speed Massage GunPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 30 variable speed levels and max setting of 3,200 percussions per minute
- Includes 6 different massage heads for targeting different muscle groups
- Up to 6 hours of battery life
- Brushless motor is nice and quiet
- LCD screen is simple and straightforward to operate/navigate
- Travel case included
- One year warranty
- Compact design makes it difficult to treat harder to reach places like your shoulder blades and lower back
- 2.2 pound weight might make it tiresome for longer duration use depending on your arm strength
- Longterm integrity of the battery and motor is questionable
The WAPIKE 30-Speed Massage Gun is a stellar affordable option. It is ideal for those seeking a versatile percussion massager with a ton of variable speeds and an effective array of attachments for treating different muscle groups.
With a total of 30 variable speed levels and a max setting of 3,200 percussions per minute, you can really pinpoint exactly the intensity you want with this option. Between the huge array of variable speeds and awesome assortment of different pulse heads, the treatment possibilities are endless here.
Featuring up to 6 hours of battery life and a quiet, brushless motor, this is a great bring-along option for the gym or travel, and furthermore includes a carry case. It’s an impressively compact design, so those seeking a percussion therapy device for use out of the home should perk their ears to this one.
An LCD display screen is simple and straightforward to operate, making navigating all of the intensities and locating your sweet-spot a piece of cake. The brand even offers a one year warranty so you’re covered if there’s any issues with the motor, battery or control panel.
A handy-dandy percussion massage gun for those seeking a grab-and-go option on a budget, WAPIKE is a solid go-to for many contexts and treatment types.
Find more WAPIKE 30-Speed Massage Gun information and reviews here.
-
16. Rooftree R20 Massage GunPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 50 pounds of maximum force and 10mm of amplitude
- Four adjustable speed levels from 1930 to 3400 RPMs
- Will operate for up to eight hours on one charge
- Max setting is 55 decibels, so this is a quiet massage gun for use in setting where you don't want to disturb your surroundings
- Includes three customized aluminum alloy massage heads which can be used with essential oil treatments
- Travel case included
- One year product warranty included
- Only includes three head attachments
- Compact design and lack of ergonmic grip makes it difficult to treat harder to reach places like your shoulder blades and lower back
- Fairly high price point for a massage gun offering just 10mm of amplitude
The Rooftree R20 Massage Gun is a middle of the line option offering four variable speeds from 1930 to 3400 RPMs, and an impressive 50 pounds of maximum force/torque.
This option only features a 10mm amplitude, so you will not be able to achieve the same level of deep, penetrating massage as you can with higher amplitude options in the 14-16mm range. That being said, you can still deliver an excellent quality massage with this tool, especially if you’re a thinner, slimmer person that doesn’t have a lot of meat on their bones to blast through!
Featuring three customized aluminum alloy massage heads, you can apply your favorite essential oils or massage creams while using this device as opposed to non-metal percussion head alternatives. This may or may not be a selling point for everyone, but those who enjoy the application of certain massage aids will LOVE the ability to use this percussion massager in tandem with their favorite products.
The 2600mAh battery can power the R20 for up to eight hours, so this is a tool that will stay effectively charged in your gym bag for many workouts if you plan on utilizing it out of the home! The handy included travel case will furthermore ensure your massager stays safe and out of harm’s way during transport.
Reasonably affordable, powerful for its compact size, and able to be utilized in conjunction with your favorite essential oils and massage aids, the Rooftree R20 is a wonderful option for those seeking a straightforward percussion massager with just a little added flair!
Find more Rooftree R20 Massage Gun information and reviews here.
Benefits Of Using a Percussion Massage Gun
Percussion massage therapy has boundless benefits that could very well change your quality of life.
Athletes who take their training seriously will likely see improvements in the effectiveness of their workouts after applying percussion therapy before and after exercising.
People who endure chronic muscle and joint pain due to pre-existing injuries, over-exertion at work or while recreating will find that repetitive impact massage is an absolute game-changer when it comes to busting up knots, relieving muscle tightness, and overall pain management.
The potent, rapid pulsing effect of this style massage penetrates far deeper than traditional methods and devices, providing many of the same benefits - but in a more effective, much shorter treatment.
This type of massage tool is accredited with a long list of muscle and general health benefits:
- Instant pain relief
- Works out muscle knots
- Stretches muscle tissue
- Relieves of tight joints
- Improved blood circulation
- Enhanced muscle recovery and growth post-workout
- Releases lactic acid from muscles after exertion
- Enhanced overall range of motion
The list goes on and on if you keep researching percussion massage therapy, but the above-listed benefits are the most potent and compelling.
Understanding How Percussion Massage Guns Operate
Percussion massage therapy is a somewhat new to the scene treatment style that's still not yet well understood by most of us.
Described as simply as possible, it's a massage treatment that utilizes ultra-rapid, concentrated pulsing impacts to penetrate deep into the muscle tissue.
Imagine a sewing machine or a jackhammer, but for your massaging your body - how's that for a metaphor?
There are a few essential terms/characteristics of percussion massage guns you should understand before making an informed purchase.
Torque/Stall Force: A measure of pressure you can apply with a given massage gun before the motor falters or stalls.
Lower torque massage guns will stall out if you apply too much pressure, so those seeking more professional-grade treatment should go with a high torque (40+ pounds) option that they can really lean into.
Intensity/Max Speed: A measure of how fast the pulse head can impact the target, measured in percussions per minute (ppm).
Different intensities/speeds are preferred for various treatment types - for example, high intensity, low pressure impacts are preferred for "waking up" and stimulating muscles pre-workout, while lower intensity, high pressure impacts are ideal for muscle recovery post-workout.
Ideally, your unit will have a high torque strength and some variable speed settings in order to better customize your treatments, but a fixed intensity of around 2400-2800 is a good all-purpose setting.
Amplitude: A measure of how far the massager's pulse head moves forward, typically measured in millimeters.
A higher amplitude is capable of deeper muscle treatment, while lower amplitudes are limited to surface muscle treatment.
The best performing percussion massage guns have amplitudes of 16mm and are capable of truly penetrative massage that you'll feel all the wat through your target muscles.
We do not recommend purchasing a device with an amplitude below 12mm if you want to truly experience the benefits of this style of treatment.
Percussion Treatment For Pleasure Massages
If you're simply shopping for a new pleasure massager that's an upgrade from your existing roller, vibrating device, neck massager, or tens unit, the euphoric effects of a percussion massage gun will downright blow you away.
These devices feel good... like really, really good - and they're also very low effort to use on yourself or others, so no more giving high-exertion massages to your partner that leave you sore and feeling like you need a massage yourself!
If you live in a household that's frequently trading massages around, this style of massager will be an instant crowd favorite.
Alternatively, if you're gift shopping for a loved one or family member, this will make for a brilliant and memorable present that will be immensely cherished.
The Top Quality, Best Percussion Massage Guns
If you're seeking the best of the best, there are a few top-rated options to choose between.
Not all percussion massagers are created equal - the best options have high amplitudes (typically 16mm) in order to achieve deeper muscle penetration, higher max force (40-60 pounds) in order to handle higher pressure application, and rapid max speeds (3000+ppm) for greater overall muscle stimulation.
The best percussion massage guns oftentimes have a variety of different pulse head attachments and variable speeds - but the most important factors that reflect higher-quality units are maximum force, amplitude, and maximum speed - so although all the bells and whistles of certain models are nice, they're not necessarily a reflection of quality.
Serious athletes, gymoholics, and those who experience more severe chronic pain should overlook options that don't meet the above mentioned quality-criteria
Here are our top picks for professional-level treatment if you're seeking the best of the best massage gun:
- Theragun G3PRO Percussive Therapy Device
- Theragun G3 Percussive Therapy Device
- VYBE X Percussion Massage Gun
- VYBE Pro Percussion Massage Gun
Affordable Percussion Massage Guns
While we recommend springing for a higher quality option, we understand not everyone has the budget to spend $250+ on a massage device.
Options with lower amplitude, max force, and intensity levels will not deliver the same professional level of muscle treatment and overall health benefit as the top options, but they will still outperform more traditional massage tactics like rollers and vibrators.
In other words, don't rule out percussion massage therapy because you can't afford a high-end option.
We suggest treating this as an investment type purchase, but the second half of our top list highlights some less expensive options that are still absolutely worth buying.
If you've researched the benefits of percussive massage therapy and have decided it's a treatment-type you oughta be utilizing but can't afford a high-end unit, consider the following options for our top affordable picks:
- VYBE Percussion Massage Gun
- NFORCE Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
- Sportneer Percussion Massage Gun
- LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
- DamKee Professional Deep Tissue Massager
Consider A Warranty For Your Percussion Massager
While the technology has come a long way, compact brushless motors and high capacity lithium batteries still have a potential to burn out or fail after heavy use. Alternatively, not all of the units on the market are particularly durable and therefore drop resistant, so clanking your massager onto the floor could potentially damage it.
Whether you're thinking of purchasing a top-quality brand like Theragun, or a more budget option, consider purchasing a third-party warranty (often available directly through Amazon) if the unit you're looking at does not offer an adequate warranty policy.
See Also:
- The Best Desk Exercise Equipment: Which Is Right For You?
- Best Work From Home Desks: Compare & Save
- Best Blue Light Glasses: Which Is Right For You?
- Best Travel Gadgets You Need Before Your Next Trip
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.