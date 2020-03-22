15 Best Work From Home Desks: Compare & Save

Working from home is a beautiful thing, as well as a challenge to stay motivated and focused. Creating the proper work environment is crucial for achieving the same productivity you’re capable of in the office, so set yourself up for success with a suitable home office space.
Our list of the best work from home desks has compiled a variety of different style options for creating the ideal work station. With sitting, standing and adjustable options, as well as some choices that will nicely complement any home’s interior aesthetic, we’ve tracked down the best desk for you!
-
1. Tribesigns Office Desk With BookshelfPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contemporary computer desk with integrated bookshelf has a nice neutral aesthetic for any room
- Environmental E1 standard particle wood panel material is wear-resistant, heat-resistant and easy to clean.
- Multiple sizes and aesthetics available
- Super easy assembly
- Heavy duty metal legs feature ABS resinic foot pads that can adjust 1-2cm to account for uneven floors
- Excellent price point
- Some may prefer real wood as opposed to particle board
- No adjustable settings
- Takes some time to assemble/break down if seeking an option for temporary, working-hours use only
The Tribesigns Office Desk With Bookshelf is an excellent value option, straightforward computer desk available in multiple sizes and aesthetics in order to fit and match any home office.
This is a contemporary style computer desk with an integrated bookshelf, so it’s both stylish as well as functional. If you’re seeking something that’s minimalist, this is a wonderful choice that at least offers some below desk top storage for books and other essential office items.
The desk top is built from environmental E1 standard particle wood panel material that’s wear-resistant, heat-resistant and easy to clean. While an authentic wood desk top is of course preferred, this material keeps the price point low without sacrificing quality or functionality.
Heavy-duty metal legs feature ABS resinic foot pads that can adjust from 1 to 2 centimeters to account for uneven floors, so setting this desk up in any workspace is a breeze. The assembly is furthermore a piece of cake to complete on your own, so don’t let the robust appearance of this option fool you into thinking you need to invest a day into setting this one up!
With several different wood grains and an all-black option to choose from and desk tops ranging from 47 to 63 inches, there’s without a doubt a Tribesigns desk here for you!
Find more Tribesigns Office Desk Workstation information and reviews here.
-
2. TOPSKY 55 Inch Computer Desk With BookshelfPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 55.1 by 23.6 inch desk top provides plenty of space for multiple monitors and office clutter
- Below desk book shelf provides a nice degree of organization while still keeping the design simple
- 1.18 Inch thick CARB P2 class board is waterproof, scratch resistant, and easy to clean
- Flip open cable grommet cover allows wires and cable to pass through neatly
- Fast and easy assembly
- Excellent price point
- 1 year warranty
- Larger desk that's more of a permanant installation than a temporary work space
- Some may prefer real wood over particle board
- Limited color selection
What you see is what you get with the TOPSKY 55 Inch Computer Desk – a straightforward and simple home office option that provides some decent organization potential, and looks good doing it.
The 55.1 by 23.6 inch desk top provides plenty of space for multiple monitors and office clutter while the below desk bookshelf provides a nice degree of organization while still keeping the overall design minimalist. A flip-open cable grommet cover furthermore allows wires and cable to pass through neatly, adding even more to this desk’s overall functionality.
The 1.18-inch thick CARB P2 class particle board is waterproof, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean, so although this is not the most high-end home office option, it acts the part. It’s a well built, mindfully designed desk that won’t disappoint.
Assembly is super simple and easy to complete on your own, and the brand even offers a one year warranty. Unfortunately, there are limited color selections to choose from, but if you think the available aesthetics are compatible with your working or living space, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better buy for the price point!
Find more TOPSKY 55 Inch Computer Desk With Bookshelf information and reviews here.
-
3. SHW Home Office Computer DeskPrice: $88.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 55 by 23.8 inches with a 28 inch height
- Steel frame, powder coated finish, environmental particle board
- Desk top has two grommets to organize your cords
- Adjustable glides stabilize/balance the desk feet on uneven floors
- Multiple aesthetics available
- Great price point
- Some might prefer real wood over particle board
- Texturing of the desk is not ideal for writing with paper directly on the desk top
- Caps for the cable organizing grommets are low quality and don't sit well
The SHW Home Office Computer Desk is a simple and straightforward home office option that features a nice and neutral aesthetic that will fit virtually any living or working space.
With a desk top measuring 55 by 23.8 inches and a 28 inch height, this is a fairly spacious option that will certainly take up some space. That being said, the minimalist design of the frame and the two integrated grommets for organizing your cords do make this desk feel like less of an installation wherever you set it up.
It’s sleek, slim and out of the way for the most part while still offering desk top space for multiple monitors and office essentials.
The steel frame, powder-coated finish, and environmental particle board construction total to an impressively robust desk for the cost, while adjustable glides stabilize/balance the desk feet on uneven floors allowing for a hassle-free set up.
Multiple wood grain and color options allow you to select your preferred aesthetic, so this work from home desk should be compatible with your existing home office space or makeshift work room.
Find more SHW Home Office Computer Desk information and reviews here.
-
4. Foxemart Home Office Computer DeskPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 55 by 24 inch desk top with multiple aesthetics available
- MDF desktop is scratch-resistant, anti-collision and waterproof
- Adjustable leg pads, fixed steel brackets and triangular junction design ensure excellent stability on uneven floors
- Sleek, minimalist design is nice and neutral in order to match virtually any work station or living space
- Super easy assembly
- Affordable price point
- One year warranty
- Some might prefer real wood rather than a particle board desk top
- Minimalist design does not provide any real organization potential
- More of a permanant installation than a temporary desk or option for use solely during working hours
The Foxemart Home Office Computer Desk is another reasonably affordable, simplistic work from home desk option that’s ideal for those seeking a minimalist choice with a large amount of surface area.
This is a 55 by 24 inch desk top, so there’s plenty of room for multiple monitors, shelving, essential office supplies and more.
The MDF particle board desktop is scratch-resistant, anti-collision and waterproof in its design, so this is a durably built option rather than a janky piece of temporary office furniture. The adjustable leg pads, fixed steel brackets, and triangular junction design furthermore ensure a solid feel and excellent stability on uneven floors.
The sleek, minimalist design is nice and neutral in order to match virtually any work station or living space, and the desk top is available in a few different wood grain aesthetics to match your preference.
Assembly is fast and easy, the price is right, and the brand even offers a one year warranty! It’s tough to beat the value here if the size and style of this desk match up with your home office needs, no doubt an awesome affordable choice from Foxemart.
Find more Foxemart Home Office Computer Desk information and reviews here.
-
5. Tribesigns Rustic Lift Top Computer DeskPrice: $209.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Special raising mechanism can adjust the desk to a comfortable standing desk in seconds
- 47.2 by 19.7 inch desk top provides room for multiple monitors and clutter without creating a huge footprint
- 2 tier open shelves and a built in drawer reduce tabletop clutter and add enough space for under-desk storage and organization
- Built from laminated MDF with metal legs for a long lived, durable build that can hold up to 450 pounds
- Vintage wood grain aesthetic (multiple options available) with black metal frame will style well in almost any room
- Open slot behind the writing desk allows easy access to power cords, cables and wires
- Anti-slip leg pads are adjustable for matching uneven floors
- 18 month warranty
- Fairly expensive
- Assembly is simple and intuitive, but will be a bit more intensive than alternative, straight forward desk options
- Some may prefer real wood over particle board, especially at this price point
The Tribesigns Rustic Lift Top Computer Desk is an attractive and versatile work from home option. It is essentially a standard desk with added shelving, that also features the ability to instantly convert into a standing desk.
If you love the idea of owning a standing desk but are struggling to find an option that is aesthetically pleasing or compatible with your work/living space, this could be a solid go-to. The unassuming ability of this desk to convert from sitting to standing height is achieved with a brilliant raising mechanism that sits hidden underneath the desk top.
The 47.2 by 19.7 inch desk top provides enough room for multiple monitors and clutter without creating a huge home office footprint, and the added drawers and shelving enable you to keep all of your work essentials organized. An open slot behind the writing desk furthermore allows easy access to power cords, cables, and wires so you can keep your limited home office space from getting too busy and out of hand!
The vintage wood grain aesthetic (multiple options available) and black metal frame will style well in almost any room, so chances are this is a fit for where ever it is you’re planning on setting up or enhancing your work space. The desk is even rated to handle up to 450 pounds, a sure sign of quality of craftsmanship and an expected long life span.
Find more Tribesigns Rustic Lift Top Computer Desk information and reviews here.
-
6. Flexispot Electric Stand Up DeskPros:
Cons:
- 55 by 28 inch desk top provides plenty of space for multiple monitors and office accessories
- Motor lift mechanism offers smooth height adjustments, from 28 to 47.6 inches at a speed of 1 inch per second
- Quiet motor operation won't make a commotion
- Industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desk top enables a 154 pound weight capacity
- Desk top is effectively water and dust proof
- Multiple color options available
- 5-year warranty for the frame, motor and other mechanisms, and a 2-year warranty for the controller, switch, and electronics.
- Fairly expensive option
- Minimalist desk with no real organization potential
- Some might prefer real wood rather than particle board, especially at this price point
The Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk is a brilliant minimalist option for your home office space. It easily converts from a sitting to a standing desk in just moments with the push of a button utilizing a quiet motorized lift system.
While this option does not offer any real organization potential, the 55 by 28 inch desk top provides plenty of space for multiple monitors and office accessories. This is a larger desk that’s best utilized for designated home office spaces, so if you’re seeking something to sneak into your living or dining room, this likely isn’t the ideal option.
The good news is, there are multiple wood grain and solid color options available, so you can match the aesthetic of whatever room you plan on incorporating it in.
The industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desk top enables a 154-pound weight capacity, so you won’t have to wonder if you’re pushing the limit with this option! It’s a solidly constructed, built to last option that’s been designed with long lifespan in mind.
The brand even offers a 5-year warranty for the frame, motor and other mechanisms, and a 2-year warranty for the controller, switch, and electronics.
Find more Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk Workstation information and reviews here.
-
7. Tranzendesk Standing Desk by Stand SteadyPros:
Cons:
- 55 by 23.75 inch desk top provides plenty of room for multiple monitors and office accessories
- 29.25 to 47.5 inch adjustable height
- Standing desk designed with a hand crank that can be placed on either side of the desktop for adjusting the height from sitting to standing height
- Leveling feet make this desk stable on any surface
- Easy assembly
- 85 pound maximum weight capacity
- Fairly expensive options
- Minimalist design does not provide any real organization potential
- The hand crank extends the total length of the desk to 60 inches which may be too large for some at-home work spaces
- Limited color selection
Leveling feet make this desk stable on any surface, and the initial set up is very fast and easy.
The Tranzendesk Standing Desk by Stand Steady is a brilliant option for those working from home who enjoy the freedom to switch between sitting and standing while at their computer, and that also prefer an expansive desk top that can accommodate for multiple monitors and lots of clutter!
This option features a 55 by 23.75 inch desk top and a 29.25 to 47.5 inch adjustable height. The desk lowers and raised utilizing a hand-operated crank system that’s simple and intuitive to set up and operate. The hand crank does, however, extend the total length of the desk to 60 inches which may be too large for some at-home work spaces, so be mindful of that.
Unfortunately, there are limited color options with this choice, all of which have more of an office space aesthetic than an at-home feel. That being said, if you don’t mind the look of this option and are seeking a large adjustable desk, this will be a wonderfully reliable choice that won’t disappoint!
Find more Tranzendesk Standing Desk by Stand Steady information and reviews here.
-
8. bonVIVO Home Office Contemporary Glass Writing DesksPrice: $194.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Several styles/sizes to choose from
- Shatter-resistant tempered glass top with a white lacquered MDF-wood shelf underneath and bamboo legs
- Sharp, charming aesthetic for virtually any modern workspace or living space
- Straightforward simple design, yet offers a fair amount of organization potential due to the integrated shelf
- Easy, intuitive assembly
- Fairly expensive
- Design of the legs limits where you can set these desk options up
- While the desk top is shatter resistant, it is still glass so be mindful not to apply too much pressure or impact
bonVIVO’s Home Office Contemporary Glass Writing Desks are a gorgeous approach to setting up an attractive and modern home office, or for complementing virtually any living space!
There are a few sizes and styles to choose from, all of which are built with a shatter-resistant tempered glass top, a white lacquered MDF-wood shelf and authentic bamboo legs. These desks don’t only look the part, they are quality built for high performance and long lifespan.
These desks have an inherently straightforward and simple design, yet offer a fair amount of organization potential due to the integrated shelf beneath the desk top. Who doesn’t love a bit of storage space for reducing clutter and keeping some essential office supplies close on hand?
The design of the legs might limit where you can set these desks up, but all things considered, there are likely few at-home living and working spaces that won’t be a fit with these options.
Despite the fancy, modern aesthetic here, these desks are quite simple to set up out of the box, so don’t be intimidated by the assembly process!
For those seeking a handsome addition to their living or working spaces at home, bonVIVO has you covered with some sharp and sexy options here that will add some class and functionality to your home office space.
Find more bonVIVO Home Office Contemporary Glass Writing Desk information and reviews here.
-
9. Coaster Home Furnishings Barritt Industrial Writing DeskPrice: $246.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Roughly 47 by 24 inch desk top dimension is the perfect intermediate size considering the added storage here
- Three seperate drawers add a fair amount of organization potential
- Bronze handle finish and quality/look of the particle board creates a gorgeous, vintage aesthetic
- Robust metal legs are built with durability and long lifespan in mind
- Reasonable price point considering the look and functionality of this option
- Assembly is a bit more intensive than many of the more straightforward options listed here - a small price to pay for this sharp aesthetic however
- Some might prefer real wood rather than paricle board when it comes to a vintage desk in this style
- Limited color selection
Featuring a sharp look, high organization potential, and a reasonable price point, this is a gem. The Barritt Industrial Writing Desk by Coaster Home Furnishings is a charming work from home option that will provide you with an effective and organized workspace while beautifully accenting any modern or vintage aesthetic room.
This is a handsome desk option no matter who you are. The bronze handle finish paired with the quality and look of the particle board creates a gorgeous overall aesthetic that’s highly versatile in terms of where you might place it. There are furthermore a few different color options to choose from.
The roughly 47 by 24 inch desk top dimension is the perfect intermediate size considering the added storage potential of the three separate drawers. It’s a fairly large desk top that can accommodate two monitors and some office clutter if needed, but is likely best utilized with a single monitor.
The robust metal legs are built with durability and long lifespan in mind, while the quality of the particle board is more than sound. This is a desk option that should live on in your home office or regular living space for many years to come.
Find more Coaster Home Furnishings Barritt Industrial Writing Desk information and reviews here.
-
10. Bush Furniture Cabot Corner DeskPrice: $452.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 59.45 by 35.71 inches (max desk top dimensions) with a max height of 66.65 inches
- Reversible configuration, meaning the pedestal can be placed on the right or left side of the corner desk
- Open cubby can be utilized as a bookshelf or as modem/router storage
- File drawer accommodates letter, legal and A4-sized files and features smooth full extension ball bearing slides
- Convenient soft tray for storing electronic devices while you stay connected
- Charging station for devices
- Versatile piece of office furniture that will nicely complement almost any living space or work station
- Multiple aesthetics available
- More expensive option
- Some may prefer real wood over particle board, especilly at this price point
- This is more of a permanent installation than a temporary work space if you're seeking something for short term use or just for working hours
- Assembly is simple, but more intensive than most other options listed here
The Bush Furniture Cabot Corner Desk is a true work station for those home office warriors seeking a desk option with high organization potential and overall functionality.
This is a desk for doers, featuring a wide array of shelving, cabinets, cubbies and charging stations. There’s space for effectively stashing a modem and router, soft trays for placing electronics, an integrated file drawer that can accommodate letter, legal and A4-sized files, and more!
Keeping all of your wires, office supplies, files and additional clutter is made easy with a work station like this.
Not only is this option a true workhorse when it comes to maintaining a highly polished, productive work space, it also has a charming aesthetic that will very likely compliment your home’s living spaces and/or designated working space. With a few different wood grain and color options to choose from, this is a corner desk that will work equally as well in your living room as in your computer room.
Assembly is inherently a bit more intensive than your standard computer desk due to all the components here, but the directions are still very simple and intuitive to follow. Bush Furniture has even designed this option with a reversible configuration which allows you to even better customize how it fits the room you place it in!
Those of us who could use some help bringing order to the unassuming madness of working from home and remaining organized will without a doubt love the schematic and versatility of this handsome work station!
Find more Bush Furniture Cabot Corner Desk information and reviews here.
-
11. The Edge Desk Ergonomic Kneeling Chair and DeskPrice: $448.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Arrives fully assembled upon delivery, and takes less than a minute to set up/break down
- Comfortable support encourages proper upright sitting to reduce fatigue and lower back pain associated with poor posture
- Work surface adjusts from a flat desk to a raised easel for working on any project
- Max weight of 250 pounds, and max recommended height of 6 feet, 2 inches. Max desktop load of 15 pounds
- Desk can be folded down to an impressive six inch width making this option highly storable and packable for on the go use
- Desk surface perimeter has a groove specifically designed for snapping on accessories (cup holder, phone charger,reading light, etc.).
- Fairly expensive option
- Limited color selection
- No real organization potential
- Will not be compatible with particularly heavy or tall individuals
The Edge Desk Ergonomic Kneeling Chair and Desk is an option for those who struggle with maintaining proper chiropractic health.
This unique and innovative design provides comfortable support and encourages proper upright sitting in order to inherently reduce fatigue and lower back pain associated with poor posture. If you’re seeking a work from home desk option that breaks the norm and provides you with both a productive workspace and healthy lifestyle change, this is a wonderful go-to.
The Edge Desk arrives fully assembled upon delivery and takes less than a minute to set up and break down. Its brilliant foldable design collapses to just 6 inches in thickness, so stashing it under your bed or in the closet outside of working hours is a piece of cake. Those working from home with limited space to set up a home office will love the ability to deploy this desk solely when needed, rather than purchasing a more permanent installation for an already tight home.
The desk top adjusts from a flat desk to a raised easel for working on any project, so you can write, paint, craft or set up a laptop in exactly the manner you find most productive. There is however a maximum desktop load of 15 pounds, so be mindful of that if you’re stacking textbooks, cups of coffee and more!
The surface perimeter of the Edge Desk has been designed with a groove specifically designed for snapping on accessories such as cup holders, phone chargers, reading lights, and more, adding even greater versatility to this already impressively equipped option.
It should be noted that there is a maximum weight limit of 250 pounds, and a max recommended height of 6 feet 2 inches, so this is not the ideal option for heavier or taller work from home warriors.
All things considered, this is a fantastically designed and innovative desk option that is a wise purchase for anyone who logs a lot of working hours behind a computer. The time is now to consider your long term chiropractic health, no matter how old or young you are; fortunately, The Edge Desk has your back!
Find more The Edge Desk Ergonomic Kneeling Chair and Desk information and reviews here.
-
12. VIVO Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk ConverterPrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 36 by 22 inch desk top provides room for single and dual monitor applications
- 25 by 10.5 inch keyboard tray raises in sync with the top surface
- Goes from sitting to standing in one smooth motion utilizing dual gas spring force
- Super easy assembly despite the complexity of the riser-system
- Multiple color options available
- 3-year manufacturer warranty and tech support
- Might be a bit cumbersome for some work spaces
- Some might not like the aesthetic of all the moving parts
- Limited organization potential
Technically a desk converter and not a desk in its own, this is still a great option to consider. The VIVO Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Converter is not so much a work from home desk, but rather a device for your existing desk, countertops or dining room table that allows you to create a standing, rather than sitting work space.
The 36 by 22 inch desk top provides room for both single and dual monitor applications, while the 25 by 10.5 inch keyboard tray raises in sync with the top surface. If you type directly on your laptop and do not utilize a separate keyboard, then the bottom tray can be used as you please for other office accessories and essentials.
The desk converter rises from 6.5 to 17 inches, so it provides a nice range of sitting and standing heights depending on where you set it up.
This device furthermore goes from sitting to standing in one smooth motion utilizing dual gas spring force – pretty neat right? While the design has a bit of a futuristic, complicated look to it, set up is actually quite easy – it comes more or less ready to go out of the box. The brand even offers a 3 year warranty on this product so don’t let all the moving parts scare you into thinking this bad boy might malfunction and fail on you.
There are several different aesthetics available (including some wood grain choices), so you do have some options to best match your working or living space. While it is a bit cumbersome in design and does not offer much organization potential, those who simply want the ability to effortlessly raise their sitting work space into a standing work station will love the versatility of this option.
Find more VIVO Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Converter information and reviews here.
-
13. Besign Adjustable Laptop TablePrice: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 23.62 by 12.99 inch desk top accommodates up to roughly 17-inch laptops (or larger depending on your mouse placement)
- 5 Height positions from 9.4 to 12.6 inches and angle adjustable up to 36 degrees
- Retractable legs fold beneath the table for easy storage and carry
- Can be effectively utilized in bed, on the couch/sofa, on your existing desktop or floor
- Can be used to convert your existing work station into a standing desk
- Fairly expensive considering the size of this option
- Design of the legs might limit where you can set this option up around the house
- No size or color options
While limited in terms of color options, this is still a solid choice because of retractable legs. The Besign Adjustable Laptop Table is a great affordable option for those seeking a versatile at home work space that can be used in bed, on the couch, on the floor, or as a standing desk when set up on a table or countertop!
With five height positions from 9.4 to 12.6 inches and an angle-adjustable design allowing for up to 36-degree tilt, this device truly allows you to work where you want in whatever position you find most comfortable.
The 23.62 by 12.99 inch desk top accommodates up to roughly 17-inch laptops (or larger depending on your mouse placement), so there’s plenty of space to set up your essential work materials.
Retractable legs furthermore fold beneath the table for easy storage and carry, so this work from home option can be effortlessly stashed away when you’re not using it, or brought on the go if you decide to set up your office outside of the home.
There are unfortunately no color options to choose from, so this choice is all business rather than doubling as a trendy piece of furniture.
Find more Besign Adjustable Latop Table information and reviews here.
-
14. Avantree Height Adjustable Laptop DeskPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple sizes and aesthetics available
- Versatile workstation can be utilized as a standing desk, snack tray, or a laptop/tablet stand for staying in bed!
- Multiple height adjustments as well as the ability to set the surface angle from 0-30 degrees
- Super easy assembly
- Foldable design allows for compact, easy storage as well as great portability
- Fairly expensive considering the size of this option
- Technically designed for right-handed use, but it shouldn't make a difference if you're left handed
- The design of the legs might limit where you can set this option up in the home
Avantree’s Height Adjustable Laptop Desk is a brilliant solution to creating a work space anywhere in your home that’s both effective and affordable.
This versatile work from home desk can be utilized as a standing desk, snack tray, or a laptop/tablet stand for staying in bed! It’s even available in multiple different sizes and aesthetics in order to match your specific home office needs.
Featuring multiple height adjustments as well as the ability to set the surface angle from 0-30 degrees, this little personal desk device can be modified to accommodate virtually any working environment.
The foldable design allows for compact, easy storage as well as impressive portability, so this is a suitable option for temporary set up during solely working hours, as well as for out of the home applications.
For those seeking a versatile desk option for converting any room in their home into a productive work space, Avantree has you covered with this go-anywhere, affordable choice.
Find more Avantree Height Adjustable Laptop Desk information and reviews here.
-
15. TaoTronics Adjustable Laptop DeskPrice: $56.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Several sizes and aesthetics available
- 5 Elevation levels adjust with the push of a button
- Doubles as foldable table
- Tilts to up to a 35 degree angle
- Farily expensive considering the size of this option
- Challenging to set up on the couch or in tighter spaces
- Max 17" laptop size
This one is a hybrid laptop stand and laptop table. The looks of this thing are really cool. It is set up perfectly to provide you with ample space regardless of where you use it. The desk, your bed, the couch or kitchen table are all great spots to get work done when you have a laptop table like this. Set it to different angles depending on where you are working. It is a bit heavier than some of the other options but once you’re relaxing you won’t mind.
You can fold the legs in and slide this into a larger backpack or shoulder bag. IT will hold a laptop up to 17 inches in size, has a place for your mouse or a notebook. It has five total settings and can be purchased in three different colors and two different sizes. The featured size is the large table and the featured color is wood. Which looks really cool.
Find more TaoTronics Adjustable Lap Desk information and reviews here.
Minimalist Home Office Desks
Seeking a minimalist desk for temporary use or simply something straightforward and affordable for your existing home office space?
While owning a fancy desk is a wonderful luxury, if you're solely seeking a simple computer desk for achieving greater focus and productivity at home, there are plenty of bare-bones, high-value options available.
Some of our favorite options of minimalist work from home desks include:
- Tribesigns Office Desk With Bookshelf
- SHW Home Office Computer Desk
- Foxemart Home Office Computer Desk
- Sunon Laminate Office Desk Shell
Standing Desks
Standing desks have gained a lot of popularity in recent years. The ability to stand up and work from your desk rather than sit hunched over your computer all day is both good for your mind and body - especially if you log a lot of keyboard hours per week.
Some of our favorite standing desk options include:
- Tranzendesk Standing Desk by Stand Steady
- Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk
- Tribesigns Rustic Lift Top Computer Desk with Drawers
- VARIDESK Full Electric Adjustable Desk
- VIVO Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Converter
Make sure to check out our post on the best standing desks for a true breakdown of the top available options!
Lay Down Desks
While laying down in bed or on the couch might not be the most conducive to achieving productivity at home, some might enjoy the ability to lay out and get some work done.
Working from the bedroom or from the sofa can be a nice way to ease into your morning, or to close out the day if you have a lot to get done and struggle to peel yourself up out of bed. Some of us just like to be cozy and can work just as well in pajamas under the covers... we won't judge.
Most lay down desk options are furthermore capable of setting up on a table or desk top in order to convert your existing working space into a standing desk. They can also be effectively utilized to sit and work from the floor if you're into that.
While they may not be the fanciest nor the most attractive, our top picks for lay down desks may be the most versatile, and they come at a stellar price point too!
- Avantree's Height Adjustable Laptop Desk
- Besign Adjustable Laptop Table
- TaoTronics Adjustable Laptop Desk
Small Computer Desks
Seeking a smaller work from home desk that won't take up a lot of space?
If your home office has a tiny footprint or you don't have a home office space at all and need to convert a living or dining room into your working space, chances are you're in the market for something compact.
Some of our top picks for small computer desks that feature a minimal footprint while still giving you the feel of a quality work station include:
- Sauder Beginnings Computer Desk
- ProHT Small Computer Writing Desk
- Prepac Wall Mounted Floating Desk
- Kings Brand Furniture Wood Corner Desk with Drawer
- Avantree's Height Adjustable Laptop Desk
See our post on the best desks for small spaces for some additional compact, work from home ideas!
Corner Desks
Utilizing a corner desk can be a great way to maximize the space within your home office. Alternatively, many corner desk options have a charming aesthetic and can complement a living room, dining room or even a kitchen quite nicely depending on the style.
If you need a more professional workspace and some additional furniture that promotes organization in your home, a corner desk could be the perfect option for you!
Some of our favorite options include:
- Bush Furniture Cabot Corner Desk
- VASAGLE Industrial L-Shaped Computer Desk
- Tribesigns L-Shaped Workstation
- Z-Line Belaire Glass L-Shaped Computer Desk
- Kings Brand Furniture Wood Corner Desk with Drawer
Glass Desks
A glass desk has a more contemporary aesthetic that complements modern-style spaces really nicely.
If you're a fan of work or living spaces that integrate glass, then be sure to check out some of our favorite options of work from home glass desks!
- bonVIVO's Home Office Contemporary Glass Writing Desks
- FENGHUA GLASS HOME Writing Desk
- Coaster Home Furnishings Clear and Chrome Writing Desk
- Z-Line Belaire Glass L-Shaped Computer Desk
- Flash Furniture Glass Desk with Black Pedestal
Workstation Desks
Seeking something more than a simple desk to place your laptop and office essentials? A workstation desk provides far more versatility than a standard desk, including all sorts of components and features for increasing organization and workflow while also reducing clutter in your home office.
Some of our top picks include:
- Bush Furniture Cabot Corner Desk
- Sauder Harbor View Computer Armoire
- Tribesigns L-Shaped Workstation
- Tribesigns Rustic Lift Top Computer Desk with Drawers
Home Office Chairs
Don't neglect your chiropractic health while working from home! Sitting hunched in front of your laptop for hours on end will take a toll on your back, neck and joint health, so do yourself a favor and don't work full hours from one of your dining room chairs.
These days, office chairs are often designed with a "sit-time" that indicates the number of hours one can remain seated before experiencing discomfort. Long working hours call for a chair with a long sit-time.... remember that you only get one body in this life, so don't waste it working!
Some of our top picks for home office chairs that promote good posture and allow for long sit-times include:
- Komene Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair
- Serta AIR Health and Wellness Executive Office Chair
- OFFICE FACTOR Mesh Bonded Executive Ergonomic Office Chair
- HOMCOM Home Office Computer Desk Massage Chair
Home Office Furniture
If you're truly setting up a home office space to use a temporary or more permanent headquarters for your work, you might consider adding some additional furniture that will improve the efficiency, and therefore productivity of your space.
A few pieces of furniture to consider for creating or improving your home office could include:
- Sauder Barrister Lane Bookcase
- Coavas Folding Bookshelf
- DOFURNILIM Rustic Wood Pipe Ladder Floating Shelves
- DK Luxury Wooden Bamboo Desk Organizer
- Bush Furniture Key West 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet
- Sauder Carson Forge Lateral File Cabinet
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.