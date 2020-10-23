The Best Desk Exercise Equipment: Which Is Right For You?

Seeking some methods for adding some activity to your workday? Long sit times can be hard on your chiropractic health, not to mention detrimental to your mood and mental state if you’re the type of person who prefers to be up and moving. Our list of the best desk exercise equipment has compiled an array of different fitness-promoting methods from desk bikes to balance boards in order to keep you moving and active at your desk!
While desk-friendly workout equipment is certainly one way to combat long sits, don’t forget to consider the benefits of more passive methods for adding some movement and comfortability into your workday – with our top list, you don’t necessarily have to feel the burn in order to enhance your posture, mental energy, mood, and more!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The FLEXISPOT Home Office Standing Desk Exercise Bike is a brilliant choice for those who are interested in owning both a desk bike and a standing desk, while also offering itself as a versatile tool for a wide array of other work and play applications!
This option essentially enables you to sit atop a full-on exercise bike while also working at your desk. You can furthermore walk around the backside of the adjustable-height desktop in order to use it as a standing desk, or remove the desktop and use the device solely as an exercise bike. This is without a doubt one of the top at-home exercise options for those serious about both their personal fitness and productivity at work.
Featuring eight adjustable resistance levels and an LCD screen that displays speed, time, calories, distance, scan, RPMs, and more, the FLEXISPOT Exercise Bike has some impressive overall functionality stats.
A user-friendly pneumatic adjustment lever goes on to support riders of all heights, moving the seat up or down with a gentle press. The desktop itself is also adjustable.
The integrated desk surface is not huge, but it’s by all means large enough for a laptop, notebooks, your phone, and a snack, so you should have plenty of working space unless you’re the type who keeps a sprawled, cluttered desktop. Added wrist pads are also integrated for even greater comfortability and typing ergonomics.
Despite the bike’s sleek and modern aesthetic, it’s a piece of cake to set up in a matter of minutes. Integrated all-directional wheels furthermore ensure it’s easy to move and relocate around your living or working space.
Available for purchase in multiple color options and offered with or without the integrated desk, there’s bound to be a FLEXISPOT Exercise Bike that’s right up your alley!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re seeking a top-notch, performance desk bike option when it comes to challenging and effectively tracking your fitness regiment, the DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Cycle is without a doubt one of the highest overall quality, most feature-inclusive options available on the market.
This option features eight different resistance levels and is perfect for both high-paced, vigorous workouts, as well as more leisurely sessions of passive leg movement, so you can turn up the heat as much as you’d like.
Quite comparable to the original DeskCycle, this model has integrated a few additional features that are worth springing for depending on who you are. The main upgrade between this newer model and the original is the memory capabilities – the DeskCycle 2 is able to track up to 160 hours of activity vs. the original model’s 16. An even more practical additional feature is the adjustable pedal height – able to quickly convert between 9 and 10 inches and therefore able to accommodate a wider array of users.
There is even a removable LCD screen display enabling you to place it on your desktop rather than having to crane your head underneath your desk in order to check your activity stats – the brand has hit all the bases with this one!.
Built to last for many years of consistent use, you can rest assured the DeskCycle 2 will remain a trusty desk companion and workout motivator for years to come!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine is a particularly smooth alternative option to a desk bike that’s very easy on the legs when pedaling at lower resistance settings.
The Cubii JR1 offers eight adjustable resistance levels and features a display monitor that can track calories, RPMs, real-time, distance, and strides. For those seeking even greater detailed fitness tracking and personal data. there is also a Pro version of this desk elliptical featuring compatibility with enabled Bluetooth tracking apps.
The gliding motion of this elliptical offers even less impact than a desk bicycle, so those with sensitive joints might love the workout this machine provides. The JR1 can however really crank up the difficulty when you want to burn some calories and break a sweat, so you can also absolutely challenge yourself.
The low profile design works well with lower height desks while a rock-solid base keeps the elliptical nice and planted during periods of more intense activity. The modern, clean aesthetic furthermore complements essentially any office space, so this machine is bound to be a fit with your at-home workstation or office space.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Jawzrsize Jaw Exerciser And Neck Toning Device is a unique and highly effective fitness tool you can easily use at your desk for enhancing the strength of your neck and facial muscles while also slimming, toning, and defining your face.
Built from FDA approved silicone, this is essentially a stress-ball for your mouth. Simply bite down repetitively against the resistance of the device to increase blood flow and oxygenation while activating 57+ muscles in the face.
The Jawzrsize Exerciser chisels the jaw for a stronger looking face, reduces double chin, relieves stress and tension around the jaw, and even reduces food cravings by satisfying the desire to chew.
Customer testimonials praise the device for its portability, ease of use, and noticeable effects, so this is a stellar low-risk, high-reward option for staying active at your desk – especially when you consider the reasonable price tag!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The FluidStance Balance Board is a fun and unique tool for adding some activity to your workday that will make a brilliant desk companion for anyone who owns a standing desk.
This device is designed to increase your balance and to break up long sits with some subtle, standing movement. The brand claims using this balance board will increase your energy expenditure by 19.2% compared to sitting, while also keeping you focused on your work. FluidStance recently sent me one of these devices to test for myself, and I love how the balance board forces you to engage your core along with a tremendous array of leg, back, and even arm muscles without being such an energy-commitment that it’s distracting from your workflow.
The rocker on the base of the board creates a 360-degree rotational surface that you can tilt, lean, and spin in any direction. Rubber corner bumpers are also present in order to provide stopping points when spinning the board around. The movement possibilities are endless, so this is not the type of balance board you get bored with after a few minutes.
Featuring a cool, modern aesthetic and an intuitive and sleek design, the FluidStance Balance Board will furthermore complement any home or office space. There are even several different models to select from, so you can choose the option that suits your style best!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The FEZIBO Wooden Balance Board Anti Fatigue Stability Rocker is another brilliant choice of balance board for those interested in a piece of fitness equipment to pair with their standing desk.
The 8.5° tilting angle of the board keeps your legs, core, and body constantly active to assist with improving focus, reducing desk fatigue, and relieving the foot tension associated with long sits. This is a particularly easy to balance on option as far as balance boards go, so if you like the idea of adding a bit more movement to your standing desk setup but don’t want to commit to a fitness device that really demands your focus and energy, this is a great go-to.
The high-density latex and natural rubber construction of the board base is non-marking and will therefore not scuff your floor, while the top is designed with anti-fatigue foot massage points for some sole-stimulation that both feels good and encourages motion. This device is comfortable to stand on for long periods of time, while also making your legs hungry for movement.
Perhaps best of all, the material of the board bottom is compatible with all floor types, so you can use this device on carpet to concrete!
The core of the board is made from a premium natural hardwood, so you can rest assured that the brand has engineered it for a long lifespan of integrity. With a 320 pound weight capacity, the FEZIBO Board is furthermore compatible with a wide range of users!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The UB Toner At-Home-Exerciser is a super handy piece of exercise equipment that’s easily brought to the office for completing some quick and easy workouts when you need to take a load off!
Creating 18 pounds of resistance for both inward and outward motion, the triple-resistance technology of this device gives it quite a bit of potential for its compact size.
There are four main exercises for activating different muscle sets outlined in the instructional booklet included, so you can complete a fairly well-rounded upper body workout. The brand claims that using the UB Toner for just 10 minutes a day three or four times a week will help to sculpt biceps and triceps, tone the arms and back, tighten the pectorals to naturally lift breasts, and more!
Spend some extra time with the UB Toner to work towards more ambitious fitness goals, or simply break it out for a few minutes a day to burn a few calories and blow off some steam. It’s a brilliantly simple device that’s perfect for every day strengthening that’s easy to add to your working day regiment!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Although utilizing this tool at your desk might be a bit challenging at first during particularly mentally demanding work, the Slendertone CoreFit Abdominal Toning Belt is a great fitness device for sneaking in a quick and easy ab “workout”.
FDA cleared to tone, firm, and strengthen the abdominal muscles, the Slendertone Belt is proven to work. The brand claims according to clinical trials that “100% of users reported their abdominal muscles felt firmer and more toned after 6 weeks and 92% of users felt that the firmness and strength of their ab muscles had increased.”
Regardless of your current fitness level, this device is advertised to have noticeable effects. The belt works by contracting your muscles involuntarily through mild electric stimulation. By gradually building your tolerance to increasing intensity settings, the device will become more and more effective. 10 Toning programs and 100 adjustable intensity levels allow you to highly personalize your workout, so this tool is compatible with anyone willing to try it!
Just 30 minutes wearing the Slendertone Belt tones all four abdominal muscles, so treatment sessions are quick and easy. Furthermore, once you’re used to the pulsing, contracting effects of the belt, you’ll likely be more comfortable and able to focus while wearing it during working hours. You can also wear this device while walking or running, at the gym, or kicking back on the couch – its versatility is one of its most practical features!
The belt is low profile and comfortable to wear, so it won’t distract you from whatever you’re doing apart from its intense pulsing effect of course!
The Slendertone Belt is USB rechargeable, so keeping it up and running is made easy. The brand even includes a two-year warranty, so you can rest assured you’re buying a quality product!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair is an active flexible seating option that is intended to promote proper spinal alignment while sitting, as well as to enhance your core strength and overall posture.
Micro-movements while sitting atop the ball are not only great for your physical well-being but also help to engage and stimulate the mind. The idea here is to have an office chair that inherently supports an active brain while passively forcing you to work on your posture and everyday strengthening.
The exercise ball is furthermore removable, so you can utilize it for workouts and active seating apart from the chair frame. With a wide array of color options to select from and a more than reasonable price tag, choosing an aesthetic that matches your office space or suits your preference is made easy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gaiam Balance Disc Wobble Cushion is a wonderful device for passively building your core strength and promoting better posture while sitting at your desk.
This 16-inch diameter disc can be placed on essentially any sitting surface to add some instability and turn an ordinary chair into “active-seating”. You can easily utilize the device for just part of the day due to its removable and highly portable design, or work up to sitting on it for your entire workday.
A truly simple tool for promoting better sitting habits that’s bound to have some lasting effects on your posture and core muscle sets the more you use it!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you already employ a standing desk and like the idea of owning a tool that both adds comfort to your desk setup as well as promotes passive movement for the sake of increasing mental acuity, the Topo Comfort Mat with Calculated Terrain by Ergodriven should absolutely be on your radar.
Built from a premium anti-fatigue polyurethane-based material, this mat is firm, yet nicely cushioned making it perfect for long periods of standing. You can comfortably wear socks or shoes with this mat, and use it essentially anywhere, making it a portable and highly versatile tool in regards to how and where you might apply it.
The cushioned “terrain” of this mat promotes subconscious moving of the feet and legs, so your body is encouraged to shift around while your standing. A front rail, foot corners, crowned neutral area in the center of the mat, back ramp, and calf raise shelf all combine to stimulate movement, so you’ll likely even burn some calories when utilizing this tool.
There is even an integrated heel-hook so you can easily reposition the mat with your feet, a simple but handy feature.
No doubt a wonderful option for adding both comfort and some mental stimulation from Ergodriven that’s well worth the cost for anyone already invested in a standing desk setup.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s an excellent value, high-quality fatigue mat for those hoping to add some comfort to their standing desk setup and remain on their feet a bit longer. The Ofie Mat Reversible Foam Floor Mat by Little Bot is simply a large single-foam mat with reversible sides and a sharp, attractive aesthetic.
This 6.5 by 4.5 foot mat provides you with a plethora of space to move around, so chances are you’ll likely also utilize it as a yoga or stretching space, fatigue mat for the kitchen, or play mat for the kids. It’s soft to the touch, cleans up with ease, and is compatible with pets, so it’s a fit for virtually any home or office space.
Standing on soft foam such as this is far superior to wood floors, tile, laminated concrete, and even carpet if your current workstation lacks a fatigue mat. You’ll notice how much easier standing on a mat like this is on your legs, joints, and back immediately – especially if you suffer from any chiropractic ailments. Fair warning – once you’ve put in a few working hours on this foam mat or any comparable fatigue mat, you’ll never want to stand and work without one!
The brand furthermore builds these mats free of heavy metals, BPA, lead, formaldehyde, phthalate or fire retardant, so you can rest assured it’s a family-safe product that’s built with your health in mind.
With a few different sharp aesthetics (each one double-sided) to choose from, selecting an Ofie Mat to match your space is made that much more easy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve never owned a footrest for use at your desk before – you’ve been missing out big time. The ErgoFoam Adjustable Foot Rest is an industry-leading option that should absolutely be on your radar if you’re seeking some workstation-enhancements that was recently named “the most comfortable and supportive footrest” by the New York Times!
The foam construction of this simple footrest is both supportive and super comfortable, so it’s great for leaning into during periods of focus, as well as for kicking back and relaxing with. The foam is furthermore ideal for pressing your feet into – you can achieve some awesome ankle and calf stretches by simply shifting your feet around and experimenting.
The brand recently sent me a footrest to test for myself, and it’s become an instant staple at my desk that I can’t imagine going without. It allows me to move my feet around in a wide array of positions enabling some passive movement, while also stimulating my brain a bit during long sits. I also pull it out from under my desk and use it on the couch as a make-shift ottoman, as well as foam support while stretching and doing at-home workouts.
Perhaps best of all, the footrest can be flipped over and utilized as a rocker, enabling you to sway the device back and forth underfoot on its convex side. This promotes better circulation, and is a great fix feature for folks with restless legs!
This adjustable model furthermore features a removable riser that simply connects or disconnects via a few velcro tabs. The riser gives you the ability to lift or drop the footrest a few inches, enabling you to match the device more precisely to your preference.
All in all, this is a brilliantly versatile tool for adding both some physical and mental stimulation to your workday, as well as for enhancing the overall comfort of your desk set up!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The FlexiSpot 27-Inch Height-Adjustable Standing Desk Riser is perfect for those who like the idea of owning a standing desk setup, but don’t want to commit to a fixed-height option.
Built with an innovative gas spring hovering system, this desk can instantly and effortlessly rise from regular to standing height, and everything in between. It encourages you to get up and move when you feel up to it, but otherwise operates as a regular workstation.
Those working from home on a dining room table or makeshift desk space will LOVE this device for its ability to turn any surface into a top-notch workstation. You can furthermore tuck this riser in the closet or out of sight when you want to reclaim your table, countertops, or regular desk.
Able to support up to 35 pounds, the Flexispot Riser has undergone extensive testing for balance and stability, so you can rest assured this is a rock-solid working setup.
If the 27-inch width is not enough space for your needs, then consider purchasing the 35-inch, or the 47-inch model for supporting multiple monitors and the rest of your office essentials and clutter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s an advanced standing desk option for those interested in owning a top-notch workstation that supports both sitting, and standing positions. The FlexiSpot Height Adjustable PC Gaming Desk can be set to heights ranging from 28 to 47.6 inches with the help of a quiet, effortless electric lift system enabling quick and easy desk adjustments when you feel like getting up and moving!
Featuring a 55 by 27 inch desktop, this option provides plenty of working space for those who require a larger sized desktop or typically have a lot of clutter. This desk can support multiple monitors, a desk calendar, and more, so those hungry for space to sprawl will find a friend here.
Assembly is super easy, and the industrial-grade steel frame can support up to 154 pounds. A simple and straightforward option yes – but truly an effective tool for encouraging more movement, exercise, and mental stimulation at work!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a simple and highly affordable device for encouraging better posture while working on a laptop. The Nulaxy Laptop Stand is designed to bring your neck and head up to a healthier position while viewing your screen, minimizing the amount of time you spend slouching and looking downwards.
This model is designed to accommodate laptops between 10 and 15.6 inches wide, so it’s compatible with a wide array of machines. Built from 5mm aluminum alloy and designed to be exceptionally stable, this is furthermore a well-built, and aesthetically attractive option.
The stand lifts your laptop about 6-inches off the desktop – just enough to lift your head a bit without feeling like you need to make a drastic posture change.
A simple, but absolutely effective method for improving your desk posture and ultimately your overall wellness, this is a highly affordable option that’s silly to ignore!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Isavera Fat Freezing System Cold Body Sculpting Wrap is a unique and innovative product that’s designed to mimic the up and coming practice of Cool Sculpting in order to combat the appearance of stubborn fat in order to achieve a leaner belly, legs, and arms.
While this practice is certainly a little odd, customer testimonials praise the Isavera System for its noticeable results. The product is essentially an advanced ice pack and neoprene belt that are integrated and then tightly wrapped around the target area. The routine is as easy as freezing the gel-packs, wrapping the neoprene belt around yourself for about an hour, and then massaging the treated area. The brand recommends three treatments per week, but a lot of users claim that the effects of the product are only amplified by more consistent use.
The wrap is comfortable after bracing yourself for the initial chill and easy to wear at your desk, so this is absolutely a device you can utilize while working. After as little as three weeks, most folks report seeing some slimming effects. We find the process fascinating too, so read more about the science here!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Upright GO Original Posture Trainer and Corrector is a unique and highly innovative device that’s been designed to help you train your brain to uphold a consistently healthier posture.
The claimed results of this tool are compelling – 8 out of 10 Upright users reporting a posture improvement of 92% in less than 2 weeks! The device works by providing a gentle vibration reminder when the user deviates from a pre-calibrated “good posture stance”, essentially telling you to sit up when you slouch, in real-time. The reminders furthermore inherently strengthen your back in the right places in order to generate enhanced core strength.
The Upright GO secures to your body without any straps utilizing hypoallergenic medical-grade adhesives, so it’s not uncomfortable or awkward to wear.
The device connects to your smartphone via the designated app in order to provide detailed tracking and status reports of your posture habits, enabling a more insightful and accurate look at your progress. You can even look at your daily Upright score in order to better-set goals and keep a close pulse on how far your posture has come. There is also a no-vibration mode available that simply tracks your progress, providing you with a plethora of tactics for improving the way you sit and stand at your desk.
Affordable, innovative, easy to use, and proven to be effective, the Upright GO is a powerful tool for anyone who’s concerned about their failing posture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Cervical Neck Traction Device by NeckFix is not quite an at-your-desk fitness tool, but rather a product designed to relieve neck pain associated with poor posture typical of long working hours sitting.
This ingenious device works to incrementally improve your neck posture while also drastically reducing neck pain for some particularly in-need users. If you suffer from poor neck posture due to excessive hours looking downwards at a screen or keyboard, then this simple tool could potentially change your life!
The Traction Device works to decompress your spine by essentially stretching your top spinal vertebrae apart from each other. By inflating the cervical collar, your neck is gently lifted and elongated more than you could consciously do yourself, relieving compressed vertebrae that otherwise never get a break!
The inflation is quite precise and controlled, so you can gently increase the level of decompression as your body becomes more comfortable with it. It’s important not to over inflate when you’re getting started with the device or else you may risk neck injury or discomfort – defeating the purpose entirely!
While the Traction Device might look a bit silly while you’re wearing it, those who are in need of a proper neck-stretch to counteract their poor posture habits will instantly discover the benefits are well worth it! With a trigger point massage ball included as well as an instructional booklet, zippered carry bag and access to 10 video exercises from Dr.Fix, you can rest assured you’re purchasing an excellent value product!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Vertteo Premium High Back Memory Foam Full Lumbar Support Cushion might not technically be a piece of fitness equipment – but it’s certainly a game-changing device for adding some comfort and posture support to your work station.
This 90% molded pure memory foam cushion sets itself apart from traditional lumbar supports because it’s designed to promote perfect alignment with the lower as well as the upper thoracic area of the spine. The contoured pillow shape helps to maintain proper back positioning and will encourage you to sit with an overall better posture.
This is a simple, but impressively effective desk companion for those interested in increasing their overall wellness.
The cushion cover is removable and therefore easily washable, and the lumbar support also features a strap for firmly securing it to your office chair. The Vertteeo Cushion is furthermore compatible with vehicle seats, airplane seats, wheelchairs, recliners, and more – so you can utilize it wherever you think you might need a little support!