The Best Desk Exercise Equipment: Which Is Right For You?

The FLEXISPOT Home Office Standing Desk Exercise Bike is a brilliant choice for those who are interested in owning both a desk bike and a standing desk, while also offering itself as a versatile tool for a wide array of other work and play applications!

This option essentially enables you to sit atop a full-on exercise bike while also working at your desk. You can furthermore walk around the backside of the adjustable-height desktop in order to use it as a standing desk, or remove the desktop and use the device solely as an exercise bike. This is without a doubt one of the top at-home exercise options for those serious about both their personal fitness and productivity at work.

Featuring eight adjustable resistance levels and an LCD screen that displays speed, time, calories, distance, scan, RPMs, and more, the FLEXISPOT Exercise Bike has some impressive overall functionality stats.

A user-friendly pneumatic adjustment lever goes on to support riders of all heights, moving the seat up or down with a gentle press. The desktop itself is also adjustable.

The integrated desk surface is not huge, but it’s by all means large enough for a laptop, notebooks, your phone, and a snack, so you should have plenty of working space unless you’re the type who keeps a sprawled, cluttered desktop. Added wrist pads are also integrated for even greater comfortability and typing ergonomics.

Despite the bike’s sleek and modern aesthetic, it’s a piece of cake to set up in a matter of minutes. Integrated all-directional wheels furthermore ensure it’s easy to move and relocate around your living or working space.

Available for purchase in multiple color options and offered with or without the integrated desk, there’s bound to be a FLEXISPOT Exercise Bike that’s right up your alley!