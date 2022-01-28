9 Best Collagen Drinks: Your Easy Buying Guide

Collagen is the life-changing supplement that’s basically essential after your mid-twenties. And it’s so easy to take!
The best collagen drink will contain pure collagen peptides, and will actually taste good.
Ready to supercharge your joint health? (And improve your hair, skin, and nails?) Discover the best collagen drinks available right now — and why they’re among the best wellness products available today.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $48.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $40.00 Use code Save10 to save 10%! at Organixx
|Use code Save10 to save 10%! Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $51.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $53.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.37 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Vital Proteins Collagen Water (16 Pack; 10 g Collagen Per Bottle)Price: $48.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A delicious, ready-to-drink sparking beverage
- All three flavors made with real fruit juice
- Each bottle contains 10 grams of collagen
- Vital Proteins lab tests each batch for quality assurance
- Gram for gram, this is not the best value on this list (but it's tasty and easy!)
- Product description does not say source of collagen peptides (but Vital Proteins known to source bovine collagen)
- Single serving drinks generate more plastic waste than mix-your-own collagen powder
- Contains a small amount of sugar
This Vital Proteins Collagen Water stands out because its made by Vital Proteins, a leader in grass-fed bovine collagen supplements. Plus, it’s in a ready-to-drink sparkling beverage.
This collagen drink tastes like sparkling water. Each bottle in this 16-pack contains 10 g of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides.
It’s free from artificial sweeteners, colors, and flavors. All three flavors — strawberry lemon, blackberry hibiscus, and blueberry mint — are derived from real fruit.
This collagen water is a great choice for the busy person who wants to boost their overall wellness, while sipping on a refreshing, low-sugar beverage. (Each bottle contains only 3 grams of sugar.)
Shopping for collagen to help with joint pain? If you’re experiencing achy joints, you could also try adding a CBD tincture to your routine. (CBD is the non-psychoactive cannabinoid with anti-inflammatory effects.)
Find more Vital Proteins Collagen Water information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Complete Protein Collagen with Vitamin C & Zinc: Organixx Clean Sourced CollagensPrice: $40.00Pros:
Cons:
- Includes all five major types of collagen
- Also includes Vitamin C and Zinc to help your body absorb and use the collagen effectively
- Comes in eco-friendly packaging
- Not as straightforward as a collagen-only powder (because it includes additional ingredients)
- If you have allergies, you may want to read ingredient label closely (For example, it contains silica from horsetail)
- Not cheapest option on this list
The Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens stand out because they include every type of collagen necessary for anti-aging benefits, plus added tryptophan to make this a complete protein.
It also includes Vitamin C and Zinc, which helps your body absorb and make use of the collagen peptides.
Research shows that our bodies need five major types of collagen: Type I, II, III, V and X. While many collagen powders contain only a couple, this blend contains all five.
Plus, the collagen has been sourced from four different sources: grass-fed cows, wild-caught fish, antibiotic-free chicken, and eggshell membrane.
Vitamin C helps your body build connective tissues and membranes. Without it, your collagen supplements might not be doing enough. This mix takes care of that problem by adding vitamin C.
The Zinc helps your body break down the collagen and put it to good use.
Plus, this blend is odorless and tasteless and comes in sustainable packaging.
Find more Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens information and reviews here.
-
3. Sports Research Collagen PeptidesPrice: $51.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dissolves easily in warm water; can also be added to oatmeal, yogurt, and more
- Flavorless
- Good value
- Derived from pasture-raised cows
- Like any powder, you may have to deal with cleanup
- Not certified organic
- Derived from bovine hide (so not vegetarian)
This Sports Research Collagen Powder stands out because it’s third party certified paleo- and keto-friendly. It’s also certified GMO-free.
Like most collagen supplements, these collagen peptides are sourced from bovine hide. Sports Research says it is sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed cows.
Customers say this protein powder leaves them feeling fuller and more satisfied between meals.
It also includes a 90-day satisfaction guarantee.
Find more Sports Research Collagen Peptides information and reviews here.
-
4. WellPath Renew Multi Collagen Powder (With Marine Collagen!)Price: $24.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains 5 types of collagen for more complete protein profile
- Includes marine collagen sourced from wild-caught fish, along with the far more common bovine collagen
- WellPath has received numerous favorable reviews from leading wellness publications
- Great value
- No additional ingredients - just collagen peptides
- Some customers notice the flavor, once they've mixed it into their collagen drink
- Others struggle with the smell (best to mix with strong flavors!)
- No additional ingredients or flavors (just straight up collagen)
This WellPath Renew Multi Collagen Powder stands out because it contains five types of collagen, including marine collagen. It is a blend of collagen Types I, II, III, V and X, which provides a more well-rounded protein than most single-source collagen powders.
It is sourced from grass-fed bovine, wild-caught fish, cage free chickens, and eggshell membranes.
WellPath also stands out as an emerging leader in the wellness and supplement space, thanks to their community of holistic experts, and positive coverage in reputable wellness publications.
This collagen powder can easily be mixed into coffee, smoothies, broths, and even baked goods.
This blend does not contain any additional ingredients — just collagen peptides from these diverse animal sources.
Find more WellPath Renew Multi Collagen Powder (5 Types) information and reviews here.
-
5. Perfotek Hydrolyzed Collagen PowderPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No added flavor
- Best value on this list (Five-pound bag)
- Derived from grass-fed beef
- Some consumers report that they can taste it
- A few say it doesn’t dissolve as readily as they would like
- No other added supplements (simply pure collagen)
Perfotek’s unflavored collagen powder stands out because it’s affordable. (When you break down the price per ounce, it’s more affordable than others on this list.)
This collagen powder is derived from grass-fed beef, with no added flavor or any other additives. According to the product description, it was designed specifically to induce ketosis (the whole idea behind the super-trendy “keto diet”).
This is a 1-pound bag, which provides a pretty good value. Some customers may also like the less-wasteful packaging (compared to collagen powder supplements that come in giant plastic tubs).
This contains nothing but hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which dissolves easily into hot water, tea, or coffee. If you’re looking for the simplest, most straightforward (and best value) collagen powder, this is the collagen supplement for you.
Find more Perfotek Hydrolyzed Collagen information and reviews here.
-
6. PlantFusion Complete Plant Collagen BuilderPrice: $53.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan
- Contains the major amino acids that make up collagen (but not actual collagen, because collagen isn't vegan)
- Also contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides for increased moisture retention (to further benefit skin & joints)
- Comes in three flavors: unflavored, vanilla, and chocolate
- Does not contain actual collagen peptides (but helps your body produce its own collagen)
- Contains tapioca, which may make its texture too thick/chalky for some drinks (best in smoothies)
- Not everyone loves the flavor
PlantFusion’s Vegan Collagen Builder does not actually contain collagen, because it’s vegan. Collagen is not vegan, because it’s derived from the tissues of animals (usually beef or fish).
This is a conundrum for any vegan looking to boost their body’s collagen supply.
Actually, scientists have recently discovered how to make vegan collagen from bacteria in a lab, but it’s not widely available yet. So vegans may be able to look forward to taking real vegan collagen supplements sometime in the future.
But for now, collagen building supplements are the best option for vegans. These contain several of the amino acids that make up collagen, and other proteins and compounds that will help your body build its own supply of collagen.
This PlantFusion product also contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid for increased moisture retention. So while this product does not contain actual collagen, your body may experience similar benefits, thanks to its other ingredients.
Find more PlantFusion Complete Collagen Builder information and reviews here.
-
7. Promix Unflavored Collagen Peptides (5 Pounds)Price: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Peptide profile with high glycinate ratio (may support gut health more than other brands)
- Sourced from grass-fed Brazillian cows
- Dissolves well
- Comes in chocolate flavor
- Comes in several amount options, making it an affordable way to try out collagen
- Actually cheaper, ounce by ounce, than most collagen powders on this list
- Not certified organic
- Not vegetarian (derived from cows)
- Not everyone loves their chocolate version (get this unflavored one instead!)
Promix unflavored collagen mix stands out because its peptide profile is rich in glycine, so it may support gut health more than other collagen supplements.
Also, Promix gets third-party testing for heavy metals in all their collagen supplements.
It’s also available in a chocolate flavor (as well as this unflavored version), and in a one-pound option, which could be a great way to find out if bovine collagen is right for you. (This price is for the 5-pound option.)
Find more Promix Unflavored Collagen Peptides information and reviews here.
-
8. VitaCup Beauty Blend Coffee PodsPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes collagen along with biotin, a B vitamin that's critical for health, along with additional vitamins
- Brews tasty coffee with medium-roast beans
- Easy to add to your routine, if you already own a Keurig machine
- Designed as a beauty hack
- Includes cinnamon, which has antioxidant properties
- Probably not ideal for coffee snobs
- Pods require Keurig machine
- Not everyone loves adding cinnamon to their coffee (and these pods contain cinnamon)
VitaCup’s Beauty Blend coffee pods stand out because they contain supplements formulated for an overall beauty boost. Plus, if you’re a Keurig person, it’s ridiculously easy to add this to your morning routine.
These pods include collagen along also biotin, cinnamon, and several vitamins. Get ready for super healthy mornings, thanks to this tasty medium roast.
For the number of cups and the number of healthy ingredients included, this is actually a great value, too. Plus, if you have a Keurig machine, adding this to your routine is seriously as simple as it gets!
Find more VitaCup Beauty Blend Coffee Pods information and reviews here.
-
9. Bulletproof Coffee With Collagen for Keto LifestylePrice: $37.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Twelve servings of a coffee drink that's creamy and sweet, yet designed for the keto lifestyle
- Sugar-free (sweetened with monk fruit)
- Contains MCT oil and grass-fed butter, along with collagen from grass-fed cows
- Not ideal if you don't want to drink butter in the morning
- Company is somewhat vague about their ingredients
- Unclear how much collagen per serving
This Bulletproof Coffee stands out because the company, Bulletproof, makes meal options for people on a keto diet. This coffee has been sourced for maximum antioxidant availability, contains additional powerhouse ingredients, and is sweetened with monk fruit extract.
This coffee contains MCTs and grass-fed butter, along with collagen peptides derived from grass-fed cows.
Why butter and MCTs? According to the theory behind bulletproof coffee (the concept, not the brand), these healthy fats can help your body use caffeine more effectively throughout the day (without the afternoon crash).
Looking to supercharge your coffee with even more health benefits? (And without this morning dose of butter?) Check out our guide to why you should be drinking mushroom coffee. (You could still add some of the collagen powder options on this list, for double the wellness perks in one cup of joe!)
Find more Bulletproof Cold Brew Coffee Plus Collagen information and reviews here.
What is collagen, anyway?
Collagen is the most naturally abundant protein in our bodies, and it's involved in a wide range of bodily functions. But starting around our mid-twenties, our body's own supply of natural collagen begins to diminish. This decline in collagen production leads to the wrinkles and aching joints commonly associated with aging.
So drinking collagen (or taking other collagen supplements) can have a wide range of health benefits.
What are the most common collagen benefits?
The best collagen drinks can improve the general health of your skin, including texture and appearance. Collagen is also a critical building block in healthy hair and nails.
Collagen helps maintain and protect your cartilage, which explains why so many collagen consumers report improved joint health.
What's the best collagen powder?
That depends what you want from your collagen supplements. Some people prefer to look for more well-rounded collagen proteins, by seeking out collagen powder blends with multiple types of collagen from various sources. We've included a multi-type collagen protein powder above, made by WellPath.
Most collagen supplements are derived from bovine (cow) hide. We've included only bovine collagen derived from grass-fed cows. (Cows evolved to eat grass, but modern factory farming operations feed them grain to cut costs.)
What's the deal with marine collagen?
Collagen peptides can also be derived from fish. When you're buying marine collagen, you want to look for fish collagen proteins derived from wild-caught fish. In the wild, fish eat their natural diet, so their nutritional profile is more complete than farm-raised fish.
Is it possible to find vegan collagen?
Not really. Collagen proteins are derived from animal sources, including cows, fish, chickens, eggs, and occasionally even rabbits.
Scientists have experimented with ways to synthesize vegan collagen in a lab. They have successfully created vegan collagen proteins using bacteria, but this is not widely available to consumers yet.
What about plant-based collagen supplements?
If you come across something called vegan collagen, or vegetarian collagen, or plant-based collagen supplements, look closer: it's probably a "collagen building" supplement.
These supplements contain several of the amino acids (like glycine) that comprise collagen peptides. They also contain other ingredients that can help your body produce more of its own collagen. (We've included one vegan collagen builder supplement in the guide above.)
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.