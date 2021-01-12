11 Best Blue Light Glasses: Which Is Right For You?

Blue light glasses are a brilliant tool for those of us who log a lot of screen-time per week. While the detrimental effects of the blue light emitted from computer, television, and phone screens is debated in the medical world, countless people swear by their blue light glasses for health benefits such as reduced eye strain and better quality of sleep.
Our list includes the best blue light blocking glasses on the market so you can select a pair that’s both aesthetically pleasing to you, as well as effective at protecting your eyes.
- Filter 50% of the strongest blue light
- Clear lenses
- 100% UV protection
- Anti-scratch and anti-glare coatings
- Build and overall quality of the glasses is quite nice compared to most cheaper options
The Designer Blue Light & Anti-Glare Computer Glasses by Pixel Eyewear are a high-quality choice. They are ideal for those seeking well built, attractive frames, as well as an excellent level of clarity and eye protection.
This is the brand I personally choose to wear – they look and feel great and have absolutely reduced my eye strain working long hours in front of my computer. While these lenses only filter 50% of blue light – they effectively exclude the strongest wavelengths better than most other options.
The clear lenses have virtually no color distortion or funky, distracting tint to them while the frames wear nice and light on your face without any annoying weight or breaks in your vision.
Anti-glare and scratch coatings ensure an easy viewing experience in all light conditions as well as long lens lifespan, so you can plan on owning these ones for quite some time. These are the type of blue light glasses you can tell are well made just by putting them on – the brand has not cut any corners here!
Be sure to check out some of Pixel Eyewear’s other model blue light glasses if you don’t love the frames of this option, there are a variety of aesthetics to choose from, all of which offer superior lens technology and ergonomics to the vast majority of the competition.
- Block 90% of the most harmful high energy blue light (400nm – 430nm)
- High Definition Lenses block approximately 62% of total blue light and Low Color Distortion lenses block approximately 52%
- Several frames, colors, and lenses to choose from
- HD lenses feature a slight yellow tint
- Reduces screen glare/reflection
- Includes a case and cleaning cloth
The J+S Vision Blue Light Shield Computer Reading & Gaming Glasses are an excellent value for those on a budget. They are a relatively high-quality option featuring a variety of lens choices in order to more specifically match your work or play needs!
The LCD lenses (low color distortion) are designed for general daily usage (the brand defines this as less than four hours a day) and color-sensitive work like utilizing photoshop and graphic design tools. These lenses offer good, but not great blue light protection without hampering your screen viewing experience in the slightest.
The HD lenses (heavy duty) are geared towards extended wear (eight hours or more a day), and intense gaming sessions. These lenses are preferred for those seeking the best level of protection that don’t mind a bit of yellow tint in the lens.
Both options feature anti-reflective coatings for an even more enhanced screen viewing experience.
There are even a variety of frame styles to choose from, so you can select both your blue light blocking needs and your style – a luxury that’s fairly unique in the industry! All things considered, this is a wonderful option for those seeking not just any pair of blue light glasses that would prefer to customize their choice a bit!
- Filters out 30% blue light between 400-470nm wavelengths and up to 90% of the strongest wavelengths (400-500nm)
- Lenses have coatings for premium scratch resistance, oil resistance, and glare protection
- UV protection
- Selection of different magnifications available
- Clear tint
- Multiple color choices
- Independent lab tested
- Hard case included
The Umizato Blue Blocker Picto Reading Glasses are a top-quality choice featuring advanced lens technology. Choose from options both with and without magnification for assistance reading and viewing screens.
These are high quality blue light glasses built with advanced coatings for scratch resistance, oil resistance, and glare protection, as well as UV protection. The lenses are clear rather than amber or yellow tinted, enabling excellent clarity and next to no color distortion.
Umizato has even had their lens technology independently lab tested here, so they have truly held themselves accountable for the claims they’ve made.
While these glasses are only offered in a dew different colors, the frames have a neutral, yet sharp look to them that looks great on both men and women depending on who you are. A hard case and cleaning cloth are also included.
Top-performing lens technology and an attractive aesthetic that’s comfortable on your face – these shades may be on the more expensive side of the spectrum, but you get what you pay for with Umizato!
- Block 65% of total blue light
- Great for gaming – designed for panoramic viewing and audio headset compatibility
- Amber lenses
- Anti-glare coatings
- Includes a microfiber pouch and a microfiber cleaning cloth
- One year warranty
The GUNNAR Intercept Blue Light Blocking Gaming Glasses are a particularly great choice for those who spend long hours playing video games that offer panoramic viewing and headset compatibility.
These glasses employ a slight amber tint in order to exclude more of the blue light spectrum – eliminating 65% of total blue light. The color of the lenses does have slight color distortion effects, but the tint is very subtle compared to most yellow or amber influenced lenses.
Gamers who are really straining to focus their eyes on fast-paced, action-packed screens for hours on end will be wise to employ a lens like this with at least a touch of yellow or amber tint in order to really give your eyes a break from the more potent blue light believed to induce eye fatigue.
GUNNAR has done a wonderful job here of engineering a lens that both effectively cuts glare and is impressively blue light exclusive without altering the screen viewing experience much at all.
While the aesthetic of these glasses might a bit odd for wear in social settings like the office, those who log a lot of screen time in their own home will love the effects of these mindfully designed gaming glasses.
- Filters out 50% of blue light
- Blocks 100% of UV
- Anti-scratch, reflective, fog and oil coatings
- Clear lenses
- Wide selection of reading magnifications to choose from
- Includes a hard case and cleaning cloth
- Lifetime warranty
The PROSPEK Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses are a wonderful mid-range choice. They are great for those seeking some screen-induced eye relief who also require some magnification assistance while reading, working, or watching television.
These are higher quality blue light glasses from a respected brand that offer advanced lens coatings for a stellar screen viewing experience as well as ultralight, ergonomic frames that feel great on your face.
This option filters out the strongest blue light thought to be responsible for inducing eye strain, without implementing a frustrating to view through yellow lens. The lenses are furthermore UV blocking and designed for longterm integrity – this pair won’t quit on you if you knock them around a bit.
With a wide range of magnifications to choose from, PROSPEK has made sure you’re fine print needs are covered with this one. If you simply like these frames and the reputation of this brand, there are regular, non-magnified options available as well that are even offered in a variety of sizing for perfectly matching your face.
All things considered, this is an excellent value pair of high-quality blue light glasses at a mid-range price point that are perfect for those looking to combine their readers with their screen-relief.
- Filters out 50% of blue light
- Blocks 100% of UV
- Anti-scratch, reflective, fog and oil coatings
- Clear lenses
- Nice selection of frame styles and colors to choose from
- Third-party tested
- Includes a hard case and cleaning cloth
- Lifetime warranty
If you want the palest shade of blue, consider this style. The PROSPEK Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses are a wonderful, top-notch choice for those seeking a clear lensed option with virtually no color distortion that are conveniently offered in multiple styles in order to select just the right aesthetic.
These third-party tested blue light glasses employ anti-scratch, reflective, fog and oil coatings for excellent clarity and a frustration-free user experience. The lenses filter out the most intense blue light thought to cause eye strain and disrupt sleep patterns while also offering full UV protection – PROSPEK has hit all the bases here.
There is furthermore a nice selection of frames and colors to choose from here, so you can select a fitting aesthetic for you. The brand even includes a hard case, cleaning cloth and a lifetime warranty so you know you’re scoring both a great deal and guarantee of quality!
- Protects from approximately 100% of blue light between 400nm to 413nm and reduces blue light transmission up to 455nm
- Clear lens
- Anti-scratch and anti-glare hard coating
- Full UV protection
- Lenses (and frames) are comfortable for all-day wear
- Multiple styles and aesthetics available
The Blokz Blue Blocker Computer Glasses by Zenni Optical are a stellar quality option featuring highly advanced lenses that are offered in a variety of different frames and general aesthetics.
The Zenni Blokz lenses protect from approximately 100% of blue light between 400nm to 413nm and reduce blue light transmission up to 455nm. They also offer full UV protection.
These are essentially clear lenses that are comfortable for all-day wear, so you don’t have to exclusively wear them in front of your work computer or television. With a variety of sharp and hip frame styles to choose from, you’ll likely love wearing your Zenni shades around town, both in and out of the workplace and home. A lifestyle pair of blue light and UV blocking glasses that you feel comfortable wearing throughout the day will only increase the claimed benefits of the lens technology!
Built with a special blue-light blocking polymer from Mitsui Chemicals, these glasses are praised for their effects. Featuring anti-scratch and glare hard lens coatings, Zennis has furthermore engineered this array of shades to hold up wonderfully in the long run and minimize screen funkiness in any light.
All in all, an excellent value choice that’s conveniently offered in a variety of sharp styles to match your preferred aesthetic.
- Reduces blue light
- 100% UV protection
- Slight yellow tint
- Multiple color options available
- Excellent price point
If you are not sure if this style of glasses will work for you, these are a low-cost option to experiment with. The TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses are a wonderful option for the budget buyer who’s either curious (and skeptical) about the effects of blue light blocking glasses or simply unwilling to spring for a higher price point option.
While the lenses of this pair are certainly not up to par with some of the higher-end brands, they are still highly effective at reducing blue light levels during screen time. These glasses could be perfect for the apprehensive buyer who wants to try a more affordable option and experience the effects (or lack of effects) before shelling out for a higher quality pair.
That being said, these glasses are still rated quite well by consumers for reducing eyestrain and fatigue, so chances are you’ll be impressed.
Keep in mind this option does not have any anti-glare, fog, or oil coatings, so they will not perform on par with the more advanced lens technology on the market.
With multiple color options to choose from and both a sharp and versatile unisex aesthetic, there’s bound to be a pair right up your alley!
- Reduces 90% of blue light
- Clear lenses
- Multiple colors available
- Lifetime warranty
The ANRRI Blue Light Blocking Glasses are an excellent value pair for those seeking an affordable option worth buying with a clear, rather than a yellow or amber tinted lens.
These are a highly reviewed pair by customers all over, earning praise for their effects reducing eye strain and restoring better sleep. While these glasses don’t offer anti-glare, oil or scratch-resistant coatings, the lens technology is quite capable otherwise.
For those seeking a pair of blue light glasses for casual, before bed use rather than a top-quality pair for logging long work hours, this could be a great choice.
ANNRI offers these shades at a price point that’s easy for those that are apprehensive of the technology at play to try for themselves. If you find your eyes are benefiting from wearing these highly affordable blue light glasses, then you can spring for a higher quality, more advanced pair down the road.
With a fairly wide color selection to choose from, you can furthermore select an aesthetic that matches your style.
- Yellow lenses block approximately 100% of blue light between 400-500nm
- Built to be worn over standard prescription or reading glasses, and can also be worn alone
- Third-party tested
- Includes a nice quality case
The Swanwick Blue Light Blocking Fitover Glasses are perfect for those seeking high-powered blue light protection that would prefer to wear their own prescription reading glasses as well.
These are some heavy duty blue-blockers for those seeking the absolute highest level of spectrum protection. The heavy yellow tint on the lenses is effective at blocking approximately 100% of blue light between 400-500nm – a feat not possible with clear, or close to clear lenses.
If you work particularly long hours on the computer and don’t necessarily need to view colors exactly as they appear on screen, this could be a great choice for maintaining your eye health.
Swanwick has designed these fitover blue light glasses to be compatible for wear over your readers, so you can stick with your trusty spectacles and experience the blue light benefits of these shades without an awkward or uncomfortable fit. This is a particularly great feature for those who wear more specific prescription reading glasses that are difficult to find with integrated blue light blocking technology.
You can also, of course, wear these glasses on their own – although they have a pretty bulbous aesthetic that might look a bit silly without your readers on underneath!
- Blocks 99.5% of blue light
- 100% UV protection
- Anti-glare/reflective coatings
- Microfiber pouch and cleaning cloth included
The THL Blue Light Blocking Glasses are a stellar choice for those seeking an aesthetically sharp, well-built pair of glasses that offer a particularly high level of blue light exclusion.
These yellow tinted lenses block essentially all of the blue light believed to be detrimental to eye health and sleep patterns while also providing UV protection. Whether you’re seeking a no-nonsense, full-on pair of blue blockers in order to properly test the claimed effects of blue light glasses on your body, or want to upgrade your current clear lensed pair in order to experience even greater eye protection, this is a stellar go-to.
Anti-glare and reflective lens coatings add even greater value to this top-tier pair of glasses, enabling a cleaner and sharper screen viewing experience. The yellow tint will affect the way you view colors on-screen – so ensuring you don’t have to endure any glare on top of that slight distortion is certainly preferred.
THL has designed these blue light glasses with excellent quality frames that both look and feel great, so you won’t feel like a dork wearing them despite their yellow lens color. They have a sharp and hip aesthetic that virtually anyone can pull off.
If you like the look and claimed benefits of these glasses but are seeking an option with integrated reading magnification, THL does offer an assortment of comparable frames featuring yellow lenses and varying levels of magnification here.