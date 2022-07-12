7 Best CBG Oil Products To Try Now: Your Buyer’s Guide

Read on to discover the best CBG oil products available now.

CBG can be found in full spectrum CBD oil , but only in small amounts. In this guide, you’ll find products with CBG in much higher concentrations.

(To learn more about these CBG benefits, and the difference between CBG and CBD, scroll down below our product recommendations.)

CBG oil is similar to CBD oil, but boasts its own purported health benefits. Anecdotally, CBG is better for daytime use, because it can provide a boost of energy.

What's the difference between CBG vs CBD?

Cannabigerol (or CBG) is often referred to as the "mother cannabinoid," because it is the precursor to CBD and THC. As the plant matures, its CBG converts to THC and CBD.

So in mature cannabis plants, CBG is usually found only at very low levels. This is part of why CBG is so hard to produce -- and why most CBD companies don't offer it. (For more on why it's so difficult to obtain, scroll down.)

Like CBD, CBG attaches to receptors in our endocannabinoid system. Our endocannabinoid system is a network of cells and receptors in our body, which helps regulate several bodily functions, including pain, mood, appetite, and memory.

The endocannabinoid system is vital to your health -- whether you consume cannabis or not. Our body produces its own molecules that are nearly indistinguishable from the cannabinoids found in cannabis. These endogenous cannabinoids are called "endocannabinoids." (For further reading, I highly recommend The Botany of Desire, by best-selling author Michael Pollan.)

Today, scientists are discovering that problems in our endocannabinoid system may be responsible for numerous health problems. For example, people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have been found to have impaired endocannabinoid systems.

Researchers are discovering the myriad benefits of balancing your endocannabinoid system. Of course, more research is needed.

CBG oil vs CBD oil

Like CBD, CBG binds to cannabinoid receptors in your body, which are found in your brain, nervous system, and other vital organs.

But they're not identical.

But when it comes to certain receptors and channels in our bodies, CBG can be more (or less) potent than other cannabinoids. Read on for more of the existing research from peer-reviewed studies.

What are the main CBG benefits?

There have been few CBG studies (if any) conducted on humans, and the FDA regulates what we can and cannot say about CBG benefits.

But we can tell you about the existing peer-reviewed studies on animals and cells.

For example, two studies indicate that CBG may help protect our brains from the effects of aging.

In 1992, Italian scientists found that CBG has neuroprotective effects. By studying the effect of CBG on cells in vitro, they discovered that CBG can protect against both neuroinflammation and oxidative stress -- two main reasons our brains deteriorate as we get older.

In 2015, researchers in Spain treated mice with CBG. (The mice had forms of Huntington's Disease, a neurogenerative disorder that afflicts humans.) They found that "CBG was extremely active as a neuroprotectant," and reduced certain markers of the disease in mice brains.

This opened new avenues, the researchers concluded, for using CBG to treat neurodegenerative disorders.

CBG may also hold promise for treating chronic pain.

In 2010, Italian scientists working with GW Pharmaceuticals measured the effects of several cannabinoids on cells that make up important pathways in bodies. (These channels produce the sensations we experience as pain and discomfort.)

They found that CBG (when combined with other cannabinoids with which it normally occurs in plants) was most potent on certain ion channels, including the one that translates to the sensation of cold and cold pain. It also inhibited two other major channels associated with the experience of pain.

"In particular, CBG-BDS, due to its ability to inhibit both MAGL and NAAA, and antagonize TRPM8, should be tested in the future in animal models of chronic pain," the scientists working with GW Pharma concluded.

In English, please?

CBG holds a lot of promise for chronic pain sufferers -- and at least one major pharmaceutical corporation is already looking into it.

Interestingly, CBG by itself had a limited impact on these bodily channels.

"A ‘CBG-free’ CBG-BDS was found to be inactive per se," the researchers wrote, "but when added to pure CBG, the activity of CBG-BDS was restored and this compound was significantly more potent and efficacious at antagonizing TRPM8 than pure CBG, thus pointing to a synergistic effect between this cannabinoid and some of the components of its corresponding Cannabis extract."

In English?

This is more evidence for the"entourage effect." But the entourage effect is a theory normally associated with CBD. (Experts suggest that CBD is more effective when consumed with other cannabinoids, including small amounts of THC.) This study points to this same synergy -- but applied to CBG.

"It is possible, as is becoming clearer with combinations of THC and CBD," says Dr. Zora Degrandpre, a doctor who serves as a grant reviewer for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), "that CBG may mitigate some of the psychoactive effects of THC while improving overall effects."

In other words, she explains, "the combination may work better than a single cannabinoid."

CBG may also hold promise for sufferers of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and colon cancer, according to studies conducted on mice.

In 2013, researchers in Italy experimented with CBG on mice with symptoms of Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD). They found that “CBG could be considered for clinical experimentation in IBD patients.”

In 2014, these scientists experimented with CBG on models of colon cancer in mice. They found that CBG inhibited both tumor growth and colon cancer progression in mice.

So what is CBG good for?

Due to FDA regulations, we can't legally tell you how CBG can help you.

But if you want to make your own decisions based on these studies explained above, you could experiment with CBG. (And if you're interested in anecdotal accounts of its mood-boosting effects, keep reading!)

Should I stock up on CBG products right now?

That's up to you! If CBD has worked for you in the past -- or even if it hasn't -- you might find more benefits from CBG.

"It is certainly possible that some people may benefit more from one [cannabinoid] or the other," says Dr. Degrandpre, the naturopathic doctor who serves with the National Institutes of Health whom we interviewed.

"It [CBG] has been shown to reduce internal eye pressure in glaucoma, and has the potential to used to treat inflammatory conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBS), inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease and arthritis," she explains.

If that's you, maybe you'd benefit from CBG.

But, as with any new wellness trend, please exercise sound judgment.

"While gaining in popularity, a dose of caution is advised because CBG investigations are scarce and limited in scope," warns Diana Rangaves, the clinical pharmacist we interviewed for this article.

So if you're going to try CBG for your own wellness goals, try to pay attention to what CBG dosage helps you feel better. And keep in mind: Just because CBG alleviated IBS and colon cancer in mice, that doesn't necessarily mean it will relieve your IBS (or stop your tumor growth).

And just because CBG had a neuroprotective effect on mouse brains, doesn't necessarily mean it will protect your brain against neurological diseases.

But animal and cell studies are often the precursors to clinical trials on humans. And scientists are advocating for clinical trials for CBG.

In fact, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) is already researching the use of minor cannabinoids, including CBG, as a treatment for pain.

But federal agencies and Big Pharma are unlikely to share any of their findings with us anytime soon. So individuals and smaller companies are taking matters into their own hands.

We spoke with Mansal Denton, the nootropic advisor to a new supplement company called Sovereignty, which aims to make CBG products available to the public soon.

The company conducted a survey of hundreds of people who consumed their sample products. Seventy percent of respondents experienced mood-enhancement or euphoria after taking their products, Denton said.

"Through our surveys, experiences and lab partners, we've noticed higher amounts of CBG seem to cause euphoria," he explained. He'd noticed this effect after taking CBG himself, too.

Denton theorized that this may have something to do with anandamide, one of the endogenous cannabinoids produced by our bodies. Anandamide is so important to our mood regulation that it is often called the "bliss molecule."

And in that GW Pharma study (summarized above), researchers found that CBG may impact anandamide uptake.

For evidence of CBG's mood-boosting properties, more research is needed. But that doesn't mean you can't try it yourself.

Do any of these products contain pure CBG oil?

Yes! The CBG gummies reviewed above contain CBG isolate. That means it's CBG that has been isolated from other plant compounds (like CBD or THC).

Why is CBG oil so expensive?

There are very few companies currently selling CBG products. The CBG tincture and CBG gummies reviewed above are among the few commercially-available products available today.

Some companies which previously offered CBG products have stopped selling them.

"Finding a reliable, safe source at the time was very difficult," says Michael Harinen, Chief PR and Communications Officer at Bluebird Botanicals, which also stopped carrying its CBG tincture due to a lack of studies about its safety.

It also requires an enormous amount of plant material, because CBG occurs in such minute amounts in hemp plants.

"Plants must either be harvested early," Harinen explains, "or bred specifically to reduce the enzyme that will break CBG down. The former method means low yields and there aren't many cultivars of the latter."

Will there be more CBG oil for sale soon?

Some plant scientists are working on breeding plants with higher levels of CBG.

Others theorize that therapeutic cannabinoids will one day be cultivated in labs -- no plants needed. (Researchers have already produced cannabinoids using genetically altered yeast cells.)

Until then, CBG is likely to remain expensive -- and relatively rare.

Why did you include CBD oil products that aren't packed full of CBG?

As we discovered from the peer-reviewed research summarized above, CBG may work synergistically with other cannabinoids found in hemp plants.

It's a new twist on the theory of the "entourage effect," which is normally used to advocate for taking full spectrum CBD (or broad spectrum CBD) instead of CBD isolate.

Because CBG and CBD are not exactly the same, and they may need their fellow cannabinoids to work properly.

"Cannabigerol and Cannabidiol have separate properties, receptor affinities, and possible outcomes," says Diana Rangaves, a doctor who has spent over 30 years in healthcare and been awarded numerous distinctions as a tenured professor.

So you probably don't want to just replace one with the other. Remember the entourage effect theory?

It turns out the same theory may apply to CBG. And who's to say what ratio of CBG to CBD (and/or THC) is right for you?

Happy experimenting!