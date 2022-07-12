7 Best CBG Oil Products To Try Now: Your Buyer’s Guide

CBG oil is similar to CBD oil, but boasts its own purported health benefits. Anecdotally, CBG is better for daytime use, because it can provide a boost of energy.
(To learn more about these CBG benefits, and the difference between CBG and CBD, scroll down below our product recommendations.)
CBG can be found in full spectrum CBD oil, but only in small amounts. In this guide, you’ll find products with CBG in much higher concentrations.
Read on to discover the best CBG oil products available now.
|
|Price: $95.00 Use code extract15 for 15% off! at Extract Labs
|Use code extract15 for 15% off! Read our review
|
|Price: $79.00 Use code OFFER15 to save 15%! at Medterra
|Use code OFFER15 to save 15%! Read our review
|
|Price: $105.00 Use code extract15 for 15% off! at Extract Labs
|Use code extract15 for 15% off! Read our review
|
|Price: $69.99 Use code FXSAVINGS to save 10%! at CBDfx
|Use code FXSAVINGS to save 10%! Read our review
|
|Price: $75.00 Shop now at CBDistillery
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $39.99 Use code GGG4U to save 15%! at Green Garden Gold
|Use code GGG4U to save 15%! Read our review
|
|Price: $111.99 Use code GGG4U to save 15% at Green Garden Gold
|Use code GGG4U to save 15% Read our review
-
1. Best Whole-Plant CBG Extract: Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBG Oil (1000 mg CBG; 1000 mg CBD)Price: $95.00Pros:
Cons:
- Extracted from CBG-rich plants (instead of simply adding CBG isolate to existing CBD tinctures)
- Third-party lab report by accredited lab shows CBG and CBD in amounts as advertised
- Extract Labs posts batch-specific lab reports on their website
- Blended with organic coconut oil
- More affordable than other CBG tinctures
- Free shipping in the US
- Lab results conducted on most recent batch performed by "Extract Labs Analytical," which is not accredited (but it's in the process of ISO accreditation; see our review for third party results)
- Not tested for pesticides after extraction, which is unusual in industry (but Extract Labs tests all incoming plant material for pesticides and heavy metals *before* extraction)
- Not certified organic hemp (but the coconut oil is organic!)
This Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBG Oil stands out because Extract Labs’ cannabigerol (CBG) is extracted from CBG-rich plant material grown in Colorado.
While some other CBD companies simply add CBG isolate to their existing tincture recipes, and call it CBG oil, Extract Labs instead uses whole plant extract from CBG plants.
These plants have been bred specifically to produce high amounts of CBG, and must be harvested at optimal times to retail their high CBG content.
Using whole-plant extract (instead of mixing in CBG) means that the finished product is minimally processed. Plus, it retains the full range of terpenes and cannabinoids and other plant compounds that occur naturally in this plant, which, some experts believe, makes it easier for your body to process.
With this oil, you’re consuming CBG as nature intended — with all the compounds that naturally occur alongside CBG in a plant.
Luckily, these plants contain CBG and CBD in roughly equal amounts.
And this is a potent tincture! Extract Labs just released a new formula, which is twice the strength of the old version.
This full spectrum tincture now has both 1000 mg CBD, and 1000 mg CBG.
I checked out their lab reports on previous batches. In this lab report by Botanacor, an accredited testing lab in Colorado, you can see that one batch contains almost exactly 500 mg CBG, and 560 mg CBD.
Plus, it contains around .07% THC. Most experts suggest full spectrum products with trace levels of THC like this, to fully activate the “entourage effect” (the theory that cannabinoids work best with a “spectrum” of other cannabinoids, including THC)
Extract Labs uses CO2 extraction, a state-of-the-art technology that uses no chemical solvents, ensuring absolute purity. They blend their CBG extract with organic coconut oil.
Find more Extract Labs Full Spectrum CBG Oil (500 mg CBG) information and reviews here.
-
2. Best from a Great Ethical Company: Medterra CBG + CBD Oil (500 mg CBG; 500 mg CBD)Price: $79.00Pros:
Cons:
- Contains 500 mg CBD and 500 mg CBG
- Zero THC (These are made with CBD and CBG isolate)
- Medterra is an awesome company (see review for details) with the U.S. Hemp Authority's Seal of Approval
- Made with organic MCT oil and organically-grown hemp (Medterra is pursuing USDA organic certification now)
- Zero THC (not "full spectrum")
- Only one flavor available (citrus)
- Expensive
This Medterra CBG + CBD Oil stands out because it’s made with both CBG isolate and CBD isolate. So it contains 500 milligrams of CBG, plus 500 milligrams of CBD — and zero THC.
We obtained their lab results, to confirm that this tincture does indeed include such a huge amount of CBG. (Because CBG is so difficult to extract, CBG tinctures of this potency are rare.)
Many CBG aficionados like to consume both CBG and CBD together, often in this 1:1 ratio, because they believe the cannabinoids work best together — and they may both play important roles in balancing our endocannabinoid system.
“It is possible, as is becoming clearer with combinations of THC and CBD,” says Dr. Zora Degrandpre, a doctor who serves as a grant reviewer for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), “that CBG may mitigate some of the psychoactive effects of THC while improving overall effects. The combination may work better than a single cannabinoid.”
(For more information on how CBG could interact with your endocannabinoid system, scroll down past these product reviews. Look for the section where we nerd out!)
This 1:1 CBG tincture is also one of the newest products from Medterra, a leading CBD company known for high-quality products and ethical business practices.
In April 2020, Medterra donated 300K worth of free CBD tinctures to frontline healthcare workers fighting the pandemic. When I told some nurse friends about it, they were able to upload their badges to Medterra’s frontline worker website, and they received free CBD tinctures in the mail, as promised. So we’re big fans of this company.
Although most of Medterra’s CBD products are made with CBD isolate, they recently began isolating CBG as well as CBD.
(The CBG is much harder to isolate, as they explain on their website, because CBG is scarce in mature hemp plants. Learn more about how CBG is produced at the bottom of this article!)
These hemp extracts are blended with organic MCT coconut oil and citrus flavor. This CBG tincture also comes in a 2000 mg strength (with the same half-and-half ratio of both cannabinoids). You can choose between the two potencies at checkout.
Find more Medterra CBG + CBD Oil (500 mg CBG; 500 mg CBD) information and reviews here.
-
3. Best for Supporting Veteran-Owned Small Business: Extract Labs Broad Spectrum CBG Tincture (1000 mg CBG; 1000 mg CBD)Price: $105.00Pros:
Cons:
- Contains 1000 mg CBD and 1000 mg CBG
- THC-Free (Broad spectrum hemp extract)
- Contains only two ingredients (organic coconut oil and hemp extract)
- Extract Labs is a veteran-owned small business
- Derived from hemp grown organically in Colorado
- Zero THC may make it harder for your body to activate the "entourage effect"
- Potency report conducted by Extract Labs Analytical Services, which has not yet obtained its accreditation (but is in the process)
- May have an earthy flavor (because it contains no additional flavors or additives)
This Extract Labs Broad Spectrum CBG Tincture stands out because it includes 1000 mg CBG, as well as 1000 mg CBD. That’s the highest potency CBG product we’ve seen anywhere!
Unlike Extract Lab’s other CBG product on this list, this Broad Spectrum tincture contains no THC. It’s the perfect CBG product for someone hoping to avoid THC.
Plus, it’s not that expensive, considering how much CBG it contains.
CBG oil is normally more expensive than CBD oil, because cannabigerol can be more difficult to extract (in usable quantities) than cannabidiol.
But Extract Labs’ farmers grow CBG-rich strains of hemp. They process this CBG extract in-house (instead of mixing in CBG isolate later).
Their hemp is grown in Colorado according to organic practices. Then they use state-of-the-art CO2 extraction, ensuring a clean final product, and remove the THC.
They post batch-specific lab reports like this one, which shows that each bottle does contain 1000 mg of each desired cannabinoid.
While their microbial analysis is conducted by Botanacor, an accredited testing facility, their potency report is actually conducted by “Extract Labs Analytical,” which appears to be a branch of their company.
However, after I first posted this review, a representative reached out from Extract Labs to clarify.
“We do perform in-house testing on our batches of products” he explained, “but our analytical lab is in the process of sort of separating from the company.”
He attached a letter of intent from an accreditation body, and explained that the lab is in the process of gaining “ISO 17025:2017 accreditation so we can make it crystal clear that our analytical scientists have no bias while performing tests and they are bound to the same legal and ethical standards of any analytical lab.”
Find more Extract Labs Broad Spectrum CBG Tincture (1000mg CBG) information and reviews here.
-
4. Best 2-to-1 Ratio of CBD and CBG: CBDfx Wellness Tincture with 2:1 CBD + CBG (1000mg CBD + 500mg CBG)Price: $69.99Pros:
Cons:
- Contains a 2-to-1 ratio of CBD to CBG (which we haven't seen other CBD brands offering yet)
- Zero THC (confirmed by lab results)
- CBDfx posts lab results for each batch, and tests for heavy metals, pesticides, and mycotoxins (along with potency)
- CBDfx uses CO2 extraction, which means no trace residue of solvents (like butane)in final product
- This wellness tincture also contains curcumin and CoQ10, two powerful antioxidants
- Also contains terpene blend
- Available in four different potencies (each with double the CBD as CBG)
- Not full spectrum (zero THC)
- Not "whole plant extract" (probably a mix of isolated cannabinoids)
- Not certified organic
This CBDfx CBD + CBG 2:1 Tincture stands out because of its 2-to-1 ratio of CBD to CBG.
You can choose between four potencies, each containing twice as much CBD as CBG.
If you’re beginning to experiment with balancing your endocannabinoid system, using supplements like CBD as well as CBG (and perhaps some THC), it can be helpful to try different ratios, to see what works best for you.
Experts theorize that these cannabinoids may work synergistically in our bodies, but there still isn’t much research on which ratios of which cannabinoids perform optimally.
We haven’t seen many companies (even among those offering CBG products) offering products with CBD and CBG in a 2:1 ratio. (Most of the other products on this list have a 1:1 ratio, or simply contain CBG isolate, with zero other cannabinoids.)
However, despite having these two cannabinoids, this cannot be called “full spectrum” CBG oil, because it does not contain any THC.
To further enhance the synergy of plant compounds, this tincture also contains terpenes, plant compounds that would be found alongside cannabinoids in nature.
This Wellness Tincture also contains curcumin and Coenzyme Q10, two powerful antioxidants.
Coenzyme Q10 is a nutrient that’s gaining popularity in wellness circles. It’s a nutrient that occurs naturally in the body, and may have various benefits when taken as a supplement.
Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric, best known for alleviating inflammation.
This tincture is sure to offer a wide range of wellness benefits when taken regularly.
CBDfx also posts lab results for each batch of this oil, and they test for heavy metals, pesticides, mycotoxins, as well as potency.
Find more CBDfx CBD + CBG 2:1 Tincture (1000mg CBD + 500mg CBG) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best with 60-Day Money Back Guarantee: CBDistillery 1:1 CBG + CBD Oil (500mg CBG; 500mg CBD)Price: $75.00Pros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results show that a 30mL bottle actually contains over 600 mg CBG (more than advertised!), and over 500 mg CBD
- Includes full spectrum hemp extract as well as CBG isolate (to add up to the 1:1 ratio)
- Includes small amounts of other cannabinoids (THC and CBC) as well
- Blended with MCT coconut oil and terpenes
- CBDistillery has U.S. Hemp Authority seal of approval
- CBG isolate added to full spectrum hemp extract (instead of being derived from CBG-rich plants, like another brand on this list)
- Not certified organic
- No added flavor, so may taste of hemp
- Says it was tested for heavy metals, residual solvents, etc., but those results don't appear to be included on product page
This CBDistillery 1:1 CBG + CBD Oil stands out because it contains the full spectrum ratio of 1:1 CBD-to-CBG, along with small amounts of CBC and THC.
It’s also a new product from CBDistillery, which was one of the first CBD brands to earn the U.S. Hemp Authority seal of approval.
To earn that seal, the company had to submit to additional, voluntary testing.
Today, it posts its potency results on the product page. (You can scroll right through their product images to find a copy of the lab results.)
The page says the lab tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and mycotoxins, along with terpene content. The results for these tests do not appear to be posted, however.
The potency results indicate that each 30mL bottle contains over 600 mg CBG — well over the amount advertised.
It contains slightly more CBG than CBD, but it’s still pretty close to the advertised 1:1 ratio.
The full spectrum hemp extract and CBG extract were blended with MCT coconut oil and terpenes. No other ingredients were added.
Find more CBDistillery 1:1 CBG + CBD Oil (500mg CBG; 500mg CBD) information and reviews here.
-
6. Best CBG Gummies: Green Garden Gold CBG Gummies (Zero CBD, Zero THC)Price: $39.99Pros:
Cons:
- Made with CBG isolate (no THC; no CBD)
- Third party lab results confirm that each gummy contains over 16 mg CBG
- Perfect for anyone who wants to see how CBG may interact with their endocannabinoid system differently than CBD
- Main ingredient is corn syrup
- Not vegan (contain gelatin)
- New product, so no customer reviews available yet
These Green Garden Gold CBG Gummies stand out because they’re actually made with CBG isolate. That means they don’t contain any other cannabinoids — no THC, and no CBD.
These are the only CBG products we’ve seen made with CBG isolate. (And Green Garden Gold refers to them as the “world’s first.”)
These third-party lab results confirm that no cannabinoids (aside from CBG) were detected when these gummies were tested. The lab found that each gummy contained over 16 mg CBG.
If you’re interested in trying CBG — and you want to discover how CBG may interact with your endocannabinoid system differently than CBD — these gummies could be perfect for you.
We have reached out to the company for more information on their CBG extraction process. We’ll update this review when we have more information!
Find more Green Garden Gold CBG Gummies information and reviews here.
-
7. Best if You’re Not on a Budget: Green Garden Gold One2One CBD & CBG Tincture (500 mg CBD; 500 mg CBD)Price: $111.99Pros:
Cons:
- Contains 500 mg CBD and 500 mg CBG
- Third-party lab did not detect any THC (or any other cannabinoids), but did confirm 1:1 CBG:CBD ratio
- Green Garden Gold sources hemp from organic hemp farmers in Colorado
- Green Garden Gold does not publish test results for heavy metals, microbials, residual solvents, or pesticides
- Does not contain THC, which some experts believe may be crucial to unlocking the entourage effect (in which cannabinoids act synergistically in your body)
- Relatively expensive, compared to some 500 mg CBD tinctures (without CBG)
This Green Garden Gold One2One CBD & CBG Tincture stands out because it contains exactly equal parts CBG and CBD — but no THC.
These two anti-inflammatory cannabinoids coexist in this tincture in equal amounts, as the name “One2One” suggests.
We have not seen this 1:1 CBD:CBG ratio in any other products. If you want to discover how these synergistic cannabinoids can help support your body and mind, this is the CBG tincture for you.
These third-party lab results by Altitude Consulting found that one bottle of this tincture contains 513 mg CBD, and 513 mg CBG. The lab did not detect any THC, or any other cannabinoids.
Plus, Green Garden Gold sources their hemp from organic hemp farms in Colorado.
But such an innovative, clean product doesn’t come cheap. In fact, according to Forbes, CBG is among the most expensive cannabinoids to produce.
That explains why this high-CBG tincture is more expensive than even the most pure CBD tinctures.
Find more Green Garden Gold One2One CBD & CBG Tincture information and reviews here.
What's the difference between CBG vs CBD?
Cannabigerol (or CBG) is often referred to as the "mother cannabinoid," because it is the precursor to CBD and THC. As the plant matures, its CBG converts to THC and CBD.
So in mature cannabis plants, CBG is usually found only at very low levels. This is part of why CBG is so hard to produce -- and why most CBD companies don't offer it. (For more on why it's so difficult to obtain, scroll down.)
Like CBD, CBG attaches to receptors in our endocannabinoid system. Our endocannabinoid system is a network of cells and receptors in our body, which helps regulate several bodily functions, including pain, mood, appetite, and memory.
The endocannabinoid system is vital to your health -- whether you consume cannabis or not. Our body produces its own molecules that are nearly indistinguishable from the cannabinoids found in cannabis. These endogenous cannabinoids are called "endocannabinoids." (For further reading, I highly recommend The Botany of Desire, by best-selling author Michael Pollan.)
Today, scientists are discovering that problems in our endocannabinoid system may be responsible for numerous health problems. For example, people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have been found to have impaired endocannabinoid systems.
Researchers are discovering the myriad benefits of balancing your endocannabinoid system. Of course, more research is needed.
CBG oil vs CBD oil
Like CBD, CBG binds to cannabinoid receptors in your body, which are found in your brain, nervous system, and other vital organs.
But they're not identical.
But when it comes to certain receptors and channels in our bodies, CBG can be more (or less) potent than other cannabinoids. Read on for more of the existing research from peer-reviewed studies.
What are the main CBG benefits?
There have been few CBG studies (if any) conducted on humans, and the FDA regulates what we can and cannot say about CBG benefits.
But we can tell you about the existing peer-reviewed studies on animals and cells.
For example, two studies indicate that CBG may help protect our brains from the effects of aging.
In 1992, Italian scientists found that CBG has neuroprotective effects. By studying the effect of CBG on cells in vitro, they discovered that CBG can protect against both neuroinflammation and oxidative stress -- two main reasons our brains deteriorate as we get older.
In 2015, researchers in Spain treated mice with CBG. (The mice had forms of Huntington's Disease, a neurogenerative disorder that afflicts humans.) They found that "CBG was extremely active as a neuroprotectant," and reduced certain markers of the disease in mice brains.
This opened new avenues, the researchers concluded, for using CBG to treat neurodegenerative disorders.
CBG may also hold promise for treating chronic pain.
In 2010, Italian scientists working with GW Pharmaceuticals measured the effects of several cannabinoids on cells that make up important pathways in bodies. (These channels produce the sensations we experience as pain and discomfort.)
They found that CBG (when combined with other cannabinoids with which it normally occurs in plants) was most potent on certain ion channels, including the one that translates to the sensation of cold and cold pain. It also inhibited two other major channels associated with the experience of pain.
"In particular, CBG-BDS, due to its ability to inhibit both MAGL and NAAA, and antagonize TRPM8, should be tested in the future in animal models of chronic pain," the scientists working with GW Pharma concluded.
In English, please?
CBG holds a lot of promise for chronic pain sufferers -- and at least one major pharmaceutical corporation is already looking into it.
Interestingly, CBG by itself had a limited impact on these bodily channels.
"A ‘CBG-free’ CBG-BDS was found to be inactive per se," the researchers wrote, "but when added to pure CBG, the activity of CBG-BDS was restored and this compound was significantly more potent and efficacious at antagonizing TRPM8 than pure CBG, thus pointing to a synergistic effect between this cannabinoid and some of the components of its corresponding Cannabis extract."
In English?
This is more evidence for the"entourage effect." But the entourage effect is a theory normally associated with CBD. (Experts suggest that CBD is more effective when consumed with other cannabinoids, including small amounts of THC.) This study points to this same synergy -- but applied to CBG.
"It is possible, as is becoming clearer with combinations of THC and CBD," says Dr. Zora Degrandpre, a doctor who serves as a grant reviewer for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), "that CBG may mitigate some of the psychoactive effects of THC while improving overall effects."
In other words, she explains, "the combination may work better than a single cannabinoid."
CBG may also hold promise for sufferers of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and colon cancer, according to studies conducted on mice.
In 2013, researchers in Italy experimented with CBG on mice with symptoms of Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD). They found that “CBG could be considered for clinical experimentation in IBD patients.”
In 2014, these scientists experimented with CBG on models of colon cancer in mice. They found that CBG inhibited both tumor growth and colon cancer progression in mice.
So what is CBG good for?
Due to FDA regulations, we can't legally tell you how CBG can help you.
But if you want to make your own decisions based on these studies explained above, you could experiment with CBG. (And if you're interested in anecdotal accounts of its mood-boosting effects, keep reading!)
Should I stock up on CBG products right now?
That's up to you! If CBD has worked for you in the past -- or even if it hasn't -- you might find more benefits from CBG.
"It is certainly possible that some people may benefit more from one [cannabinoid] or the other," says Dr. Degrandpre, the naturopathic doctor who serves with the National Institutes of Health whom we interviewed.
"It [CBG] has been shown to reduce internal eye pressure in glaucoma, and has the potential to used to treat inflammatory conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBS), inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease and arthritis," she explains.
If that's you, maybe you'd benefit from CBG.
But, as with any new wellness trend, please exercise sound judgment.
"While gaining in popularity, a dose of caution is advised because CBG investigations are scarce and limited in scope," warns Diana Rangaves, the clinical pharmacist we interviewed for this article.
So if you're going to try CBG for your own wellness goals, try to pay attention to what CBG dosage helps you feel better. And keep in mind: Just because CBG alleviated IBS and colon cancer in mice, that doesn't necessarily mean it will relieve your IBS (or stop your tumor growth).
And just because CBG had a neuroprotective effect on mouse brains, doesn't necessarily mean it will protect your brain against neurological diseases.
But animal and cell studies are often the precursors to clinical trials on humans. And scientists are advocating for clinical trials for CBG.
In fact, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) is already researching the use of minor cannabinoids, including CBG, as a treatment for pain.
But federal agencies and Big Pharma are unlikely to share any of their findings with us anytime soon. So individuals and smaller companies are taking matters into their own hands.
We spoke with Mansal Denton, the nootropic advisor to a new supplement company called Sovereignty, which aims to make CBG products available to the public soon.
The company conducted a survey of hundreds of people who consumed their sample products. Seventy percent of respondents experienced mood-enhancement or euphoria after taking their products, Denton said.
"Through our surveys, experiences and lab partners, we've noticed higher amounts of CBG seem to cause euphoria," he explained. He'd noticed this effect after taking CBG himself, too.
Denton theorized that this may have something to do with anandamide, one of the endogenous cannabinoids produced by our bodies. Anandamide is so important to our mood regulation that it is often called the "bliss molecule."
And in that GW Pharma study (summarized above), researchers found that CBG may impact anandamide uptake.
For evidence of CBG's mood-boosting properties, more research is needed. But that doesn't mean you can't try it yourself.
Do any of these products contain pure CBG oil?
Yes! The CBG gummies reviewed above contain CBG isolate. That means it's CBG that has been isolated from other plant compounds (like CBD or THC).
Why is CBG oil so expensive?
There are very few companies currently selling CBG products. The CBG tincture and CBG gummies reviewed above are among the few commercially-available products available today.
Some companies which previously offered CBG products have stopped selling them.
"Finding a reliable, safe source at the time was very difficult," says Michael Harinen, Chief PR and Communications Officer at Bluebird Botanicals, which also stopped carrying its CBG tincture due to a lack of studies about its safety.
It also requires an enormous amount of plant material, because CBG occurs in such minute amounts in hemp plants.
"Plants must either be harvested early," Harinen explains, "or bred specifically to reduce the enzyme that will break CBG down. The former method means low yields and there aren't many cultivars of the latter."
Will there be more CBG oil for sale soon?
Some plant scientists are working on breeding plants with higher levels of CBG.
Others theorize that therapeutic cannabinoids will one day be cultivated in labs -- no plants needed. (Researchers have already produced cannabinoids using genetically altered yeast cells.)
Until then, CBG is likely to remain expensive -- and relatively rare.
Why did you include CBD oil products that aren't packed full of CBG?
As we discovered from the peer-reviewed research summarized above, CBG may work synergistically with other cannabinoids found in hemp plants.
It's a new twist on the theory of the "entourage effect," which is normally used to advocate for taking full spectrum CBD (or broad spectrum CBD) instead of CBD isolate.
Because CBG and CBD are not exactly the same, and they may need their fellow cannabinoids to work properly.
"Cannabigerol and Cannabidiol have separate properties, receptor affinities, and possible outcomes," says Diana Rangaves, a doctor who has spent over 30 years in healthcare and been awarded numerous distinctions as a tenured professor.
So you probably don't want to just replace one with the other. Remember the entourage effect theory?
It turns out the same theory may apply to CBG. And who's to say what ratio of CBG to CBD (and/or THC) is right for you?
Happy experimenting!