11 Best Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Products

This Elixinol “Daily Balance” Full Spectrum CBD Oil stands out because of the company’s transparency.

And because it remains affordable, despite the extra quality control.

Elixinol is based in Boulder, Colorado, and they enlist the respected Colorado lab Botanacor to conduct their third-party testing. But they don’t just hire Botanacor to test for cannabinoid potency — they also get each batch tested for microbial contaminants and residual solvents.

I received a free sample of this tincture to test out. I located my batch number on the side of the jar, went to Elixinol’s website, and typed it in. I was met with user-friendly, batch-specific test results — more test results than I ever knew I needed.

For each contaminant and solvent tested, the lab found zero traces of anything. When they tested for ethanol residue, they found zero parts per million. This is significant because Elixinol uses ethanol to distill this hemp oil tincture. (This means all the ethanol must have been burned off during the process — the sign of a clean distillation process.) Elixinol also uses supercritical CO2 extraction, further contributing to their ultra-clean product.

Reviewing these test results, I discovered that Elixinol also employed yet another lab (Eurofins Food Integrity and Innovation) to test the batch for heavy metals and chemical residues. This matters, because some analysts believe CBD products may contain harmful chemicals — even if the CBD is derived from organically-grown hemp. (Hemp plants can absorb chemicals from the soil, and some hemp fields may have been sprayed with toxic chemicals in the past, when growing more conventional crops.) This lab tested for dozens of chemical residues and did not detect any harmful chemicals in Elixinol’s tincture.

Elixinol has also been awarded the U.S. Hemp Authority’s Seal of Approval. This is no small feat. The U.S. Hemp Authority is a non-governmental organization that conducts independent, third-party audits of each company that applies for its seal. They hold these companies to the strictest standards applied to nutritional supplements anywhere in the country, largely by using California’s strict standards. (For more about their seal of approval, check out our explainer about CBD on Amazon.) The organization audits each company on their list annually.

Despite all these extra quality control steps — none of which are legally required — this CBD oil is extremely affordable. It’s blended in MCT coconut oil for rapid absorption and added nutrients. The lab results by Botanacor confirm that this bottle contains 300 mg CBD (which is what this product contained, before they re-branded this as a tincture with 500 mg for the same price), as well as around 21 mg of THC. This small amount of THC affirms that this is truly full spectrum hemp extract. Those 21 mg aren’t enough to get you high — but they may activate the “entourage effect.” (Researchers theorize that your body can best use CBD when it’s accompanied by trace amounts of THC.)