13 Best Hair Loss Treatments for Balding Men

Men have been fighting the battle against hair loss for a long time. With new technology coming out every single day men have begun to win that fight. From foams to shampoos to red light therapy, there are more ways to beat hair loss then there ever has been before. These are the best hair loss treatments for balding men and for men with thinning hair.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $395.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $32.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $545.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Men’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair LossPrice: $45.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Relatively inexpensive
- No odor
- No residue or residual grease
- For thinning hair only
- Takes 12 weeks to start working
- 3 month supply only
Rogaine has been one of the most popular and effective names in men’s hair loss for decades. I can still remember when the original Rogaine commercials hit the television when I was a kid. My father started losing his hair when he was in his early 30s and as I approach my mid-30s I can see some thinning and receding in my hairline. I bought the three-pack or Rogaine foam two months ago and I can see a noticeable difference in the thickness of hair on the crown of my head and hairlines.
The featured 3-pack of Rogaine foam is the same product that I purchased. The foam is clinically proven to regrow up to 25% more hair than other comparable products. The foam contains natural ingredients that will promote a healthy scalp plus alpha-hydroxy acid which helps to exfoliate your skin and keep not just your hair but your scalp looking and feeling super healthy. The treatment delivers results in as little as 12 weeks. I use the foam twice a day and have seen growth.
Find more Men's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Loss information and reviews here.
-
2. PURA D’OR Biotin Original Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner SetPros:
Cons:
- All natural
- Smells great
- Vegan and eco friendly
- 100% satisfaction gurantee
- Takes a while to massage into hair
- Results vary from person to person
- Only one scent available
Haircare products are far more common than they were 20 years ago. With the increase in availability, the quality of the products has also grown. When I personally noticed that my hair was slowly thinning I decided to be proactive and launch a coordinated counterattack to try and keep my hair. I looked into and purchased the Pura D’or Shampoo and Conditioner two months ago and use it almost every day when I shower.
If you are noticing hair in the drain when you shower then getting an anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner is a great move. The completely natural and herbal blend not only works, but it smells fantastic and will leave your hair feeling and looking great. The set is made with biotin, argan oil and other natural ingredients like Nettle Extract, Pumpkin Seed, & Black Cumin Seed Oil and is vegan friendly.
Find more PURA D'OR Biotin Original Shampoo & Conditioner Set information and reviews here.
-
3. HairMax Ultima 9 Classic LaserCombPrice: $395.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable
- Easy to use
- FDA cleared
- Minimal use required for best results
- Pricepoint
- Consult doctor before purchase
- Designed for light hair loss
The future of hair growth is here and the technology behind it is pretty fricken cool. This is the HairMax laser hair comb and it uses therapeutic laser light energy to gently regrow your hair follicles and can even reverse hair thinning. Simply wave the laser comb over your head in the areas that need the most attention, typically hairline and crown, and continue the process every other day.
11 minutes every other day will help to regrow thinning hair and reverse hair loss according to the FDA, medical journals, clinical studies, and international medical device licenses. This product has been tested and proven to actually work. Unlike other products you only need to use this product three times a week for best results. It is lightweight, it is portable and easy to use. Upgrade to the Ultima 12 which has been proven increase in hair count of 129 additional new hairs per sq. inches.
Find more HairMax Ultima 9 Classic LaserComb information and reviews here.
-
4. Propidren by HairGenicsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Clinically proven to work
- Prevents the production of DHT
- Inexpensive
- One month per bottle
- Weird taste
- Not for people who have trouble swallowing pills
For some men, hair loss can be stalled or stopped by simply taking a pill every day. Science has shown that the number one reason for hair loss in men is because of a chemical called dihydrotestosterone or DHT. When the body produces this it causes hair to stop growing at the normal rate. The creation of hair loss products that are made with ingredients that block DHT is revolutionary and a real leap forward in medical science.
Propidren is made with Saw palmetto and other powerful DHT blockers. Saw Palmetto is essential to blocking 5-alpha-reductase, an enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT. his product also includes Biotin which is a B vitamin that helps in strengthening brittle and thinning hairs. Other ingredients include; Horsetail, Nettle Extract, Fo-TI, Pygeum Bark Powder, and Green Tea Extract which will regenerate failing hair follicles. For best results combine with Propidren topical liquid.shampoos.
Find more Propidren by HairGenics information and reviews here.
-
5. New York Biology Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair GrowthPrice: $32.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with B vitamins
- Smells great
- Prevents dandruff
- Exfoliates scalp
- One scent
- Results may vary
- Not for use on thinning facial hair
Investing in hair loss shampoos and conditioners is a great way to continue your daily routine and help regrow and stop hair from thinning. Most men have a fairly strict shower and shave routine and simply swapping out your normal shampoo and conditioner will keep you from changing that routine. Biotin shampoos are growing more and more popular not just for their success but because they leave your hair shiny and smooth.
We have already discussed DHT, the compound your body turns testosterone into when you get older. This shampoo acts as a DHT blocker which will allow your scalp to grow hair and keep it from thinning. The shampoo and conditioner also contain B vitamins which help eliminate follicle-clogging dirt, excess sebum, and environmental residues. The set also includes Argan Oil, Shea Butter, and Amino Acids which will prevent dandruff and keep your hair smelling fantastic.
Find more New York Biology Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set information and reviews here.
-
6. iRestore Laser Hair Growth System Restore Laser CapPrice: $545.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Easy to use
- FDA cleared
- 42.23% regrowth
- Price point
- Takes 3-6 months to work
- Takes a while to get used to
While this product may look odd and futuristic it has been clinically proven by the FDA to work. Long before these products ever hit the market for public purchase they undergo rigorous testing to make sure that they actually work. This product has been tested thousands of times and the results are great. This device is used for treating alopecia, receding hairline, balding & thinning hair to stimulate hair regrowth for men. Simply put it on your head, turn it on, and watch the results.
Users can expect to see results in 3-6 months. 100% of both male and female users saw a slow to their thinning and saw some hair regrowth, up to 43.23% growth in their existing hair count. This item uses a low-level laser to stimulate follicles and help to stop DHT from slowing or preventing your hair from growing. You can use it in concert with other hair loss treatments for best results or just stick to your normal routine and wear this product every day.
Find more iRestore Laser Hair Growth System Restore Laser Cap information and reviews here.
-
7. Just for Men Minoxidil Extra Strength Treatment for MenPrice: $29.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Discreet
- Easy to use
- Clinically proven to work
- Inexpensive
- Used on the vertex only
- Product will expire if not used prior to expiration date
- Not for use on facial hair or receeding hairlines
Just for Men is one of the premier names in hair loss treatments for men. They specialize in products that keep a man looking and feeling younger and they do it very well. This topical lotion is used to stimulate dying hair follicles and prevent DHT from stopping hair growth. The great thing about the Just for Men system is that it is easy to use and won’t break up your daily routine. The viles are discreet and can fit in a shaving bag or in your medicine cabinet and take seconds to apply.
The featured ox of Just for Men topical solution is a 3-month supply and most men see results in less than three months so you should see a difference before having to purchase your second round. Made with Minoxidil, which is widely used in hair loss treatment products. Minoxidil is also the #1 dermatologist-recommended treatment for hair loss because it is easy on the skin and actually works!
Find more Just for Men Minoxidil Extra Strength Treatment information and reviews here.
-
8. PRIMAL HAIR: Hair Growth & Hair Loss TreatmentPros:
Cons:
- Four pills per day
- Easy to use
- Discreet
- Travel friendly
- Results may vary
- Little growth in first bottle
- Consult a physician before taking any pills
Primal Hair products feature easy to use treatments and proven results to provide men with a trusted name in hair regrowth. For most men thinning hair can seem like an issue that cannot be fixed. Luckily there are products out there like this one that is as easy to use as taking a pill once a day. If you aren’t ready to invest in shampoos or conditioners but want to stop hair loss and regrow your hair to its full potential then investing in a four times per day pill is a smooth move.
Made from al natural ingredients this hair loss treatment features a drug-free botanical formula designed to restore hair health. Growing your hair back is not enough, the hair that you regain should be thick and shiny and look as great as it feels. This botanical formula will do just the trick. Each package comes with 120 capsules which should last you 30 days. If you are looking to extend your treatment as results may vary, there is also a 90-day supply that you can purchase.
Find more PRIMAL HAIR: Hair Growth & Hair Loss Treatment information and reviews here.
-
9. BIOEQUA Enercharger Hair Loss TreatmentPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Only 3 minutes per day
- Portable
- Painless
- Results in as little as 4 weeks
- Results may vary
- Price point
- Not for use on facial hair
There are a ton of shampoos and serums out there that boast that they can prevent hair loss and regrow hair and some of them work just fine. If you are looking for a cooler and more technologically advanced way to revitalize your dying hair follicles then check out the Echarger from BIOEQUA. The gentle pulsed electric fields will actually re-energize your lazy follicles and exfoliate your scalp so that dirt and any other particles that are blocking your hair from growing are destroyed.
The product boasts results in as little as four weeks but those results do vary from person to person. The device is designed for treating alopecia, receding hairline, balding & thinning hair to stimulate hair regrowth in both men and women. Recommended use is every day for up to three minutes. Adding this product to your routine is easy and won’t take up too much time. The time invested is definitely worth the results.
Included in package:
BIOEQUA Enercharger (H1) Hair Regrowth Device x 1,
BIOEQUA Intensive Energizing Scalp Beauty Spray (HB1) x 2 ( 180 applications ) ,
User Manual x 1,
Travel Pouch X1,
Replaceable Protective Film X 6
Find more BIOEQUA Enercharger Hair Loss Treatment information and reviews here.
-
10. Bosley Professional Strength Men’s Hair TreatmentPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with minoxidil
- Revitalizes hair follicles
- Prevents thinning
- Easy to use
- Works for some, not most
- Takes about 4 months to work
- One purchase won't be enough
Bosley is the number one name in hair re-growth treatments and solutions for men worldwide so it makes sense that they would have an easy t use at-home remedy for thinning hair. I am sure you have seen the commercials for Bosley with the guy constantly getting in and out of the pool and playing tennis? While the ads aren’t the best, the products really are. This product comes with two cases of Bosley serum that you apply directly to the scalp to stop thinning and promote regrowth.
Each container provides a one month supply of regrowth serum that you can apply directly to your hairline or crown(vertex). The product is made with minoxidil which helps to block DHT, which is produced by testosterone in your body when you get older. Most men don’t see visible thinning and hair loss until their 30s, but no matter the age, this product will help stop loss and promote healthy hair. Revitalize your hair follicles without compromising your daily routine.
Find more Bosley Professional Strength Men's Hair Treatment information and reviews here.
-
11. Ultrax Labs Hair VigorPrice: $59.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top rated hair loss treatment
- Made in the USA
- Cruelty-free
- 8 oz containers
- Price point
- Comes in a single scent
Taking into consideration all of the hair loss treatment products for sale these days the hair loss shampoo has to be the easiest to use. Any hair loss shampoo will slide easily into your daily routine and if you find the right one, you won’t ever go back to normal shampoos again. This shampoo from Hair Surge is made with caffeine, that’s right, caffeine which helps to stimulate your scalp and promote regrowth without being harsh or harmful to your existing hairs.
Not only does it work to stop thinning and give your new and existing hairs volume and shine, but it is also designed to smell great so you will enjoy using it. This shampoo is made in the USA and is cruelty-free so it isn’t tested on animals. The caffeine in the shampoo will actually block DHT and revitalize your thinning hair. Most folks see results in just a few applications, while the desired results will happen over time.
Find more Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Hair Loss Shampoo information and reviews here.
-
12. iRestore Vitamins Hair GummiesPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-natural
- Vegan friendly
- Made in the USA
- Taste great
- Should take with food
- Results may vary
- For best results take for 6+ months
Are you unsure about taking a pill to help with your thinning hair? Do the laser caps and electric treatments make you uneasy? Maybe you use a shampoo and conditioner that you really like and don’t want to take it out of your morning routine? There is a solution to all of these concerns. There are hair loss treatment gummies out there and they are as delicious as they are helpful. Chewing a simple biotin gummy every day can help with hair loss and regrowth and they are simple and safe to use.
The ingredients are simple and natural and include; Biotin (5000mcg), Vitamins E & C, Coconut Oil, and Turmeric, all will help thicken your hair and make it smoother and shinier. There are no preservatives, gluten, or animal products used in these hair vitamin gummies and they are 100% cruelty-free and vegan friendly. They are made in the USA and GMP certified.
Find more iRestore Vitamins Hair Gummies information and reviews here.
-
13. illumiflow Laser Cap Thinning Hair Loss TreatmentPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- FDA cleared
- FDA cleared
- Works on all types of hair
- Price point
- Lack of discretion
- 30 minute treatment for optimal results
While most hair loss treatments work on the crown or hairlines or both, what about all of the other spots on a man’s head that have thinning hair? There is definitely a treatment for guys who are or have been experiencing total hair loss on their entire heads. This red light laser cap is one of the biggest leaps in hair loss treatment technology to date. Just slide the cap on to cover your entire scalp and let it do its work.
The cap features 272 diodes that stimulate the scalp and hair follicles underneath so that they grow. This cap will work whether you have a thinning vertex, receding hairline, or have a genetic predisposition to thinning hair. Made for everyone and literally tested thousands of times to ensure that it works this product is sold over the counter and is FDA cleared. If you are looking for a safe, clinically proven way to stop thinning hair and see regrowth faster, this is a great choice.
Find more illumiflow Laser Cap Thinning Hair Loss Treatment information and reviews here.
What Hair Loss Treatments are Right for You?
Let's face it, there are a ton of options out there for men experiencing hair loss and thinning hair. There are pills, serums, gummies, special hats with lasers, and shampoos that you can choose from. Luckily for you, we have put together a list of the best hair loss treatments for men and they all help with thinning hair, receding hairlines, and helping to regrow thicker, fuller hair. The choice of which is best for you is based more on lifestyle and symptoms. If you are looking for something you can take quickly and efficiently every day then the pills or gummies are going to be the right choice. If you are looking for a quick foam or serum that you can rub on the desired areas then there are some quality products to invest in. Maybe you are looking for your hair to grow back, looking to stop thinning and you want to add volume and shine to your new head of hair, then shampoos and conditioners will do the trick.
What are the Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men?
There are quite a few to choose from but there are some that definitely stand out from the crowd. All of the choices on this list have great reviews and are reasonably priced so you can continue your treatment after you run out. The Top-Rated hair loss shampoo of 2020 is Ultrax Labs' Hair Surge hair loss shampoo. IT will stop thinning and help regrow your hair with the help of its main ingredient, caffeine. You'll love the way it smells and the way it makes your hair feel and look.
If you are interested in adding a new shampoo and conditioner to your routine but want to get something that is all-natural and environmentally friendly then there is one choice that stands out in the crowd. PURA D'OR hair loss shampoo and conditioner is designed to treat hair loss all over your scalp. It revitalizes your scalp so that hair follicles will regrow and stay. If you see hair in your drain after every shower then a hair loss shampoo and conditioner will help to stop the thinning and loss of hair while also giving you more volume and shine.
With all of the recent advances in the hair loss game coming in the past 20 years, there has been a surge in Biotin shampoos. Biotin is a B Vitamin that helps to revitalize your scalp and can actually slow thinning and provide you with new, thicker hairs. It works on the crown or vertex as well as the hairline and back of your head. This shampoo from New York Biology smells fantastic and will slide into your routine nicely. After all, you want to keep all the positives of your old shampoo while adding new hairs and seeing less and less lost hairs in the drain. This shampoo will do all that and then some.
See Also:
- 15 Best Grooming Devices for Manscaping
- 11 Best Head Shavers: Which Is Right for You?
- 21 Best Trucker Hats for Men: The Ultimate List
- 13 Best Pellet Grills and Smokers: Your Buyer’s Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.