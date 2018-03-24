Top 10 Best Outdoor Bistro Sets 2018

One of the best parts of spring and summer is hanging outside. Whether you have a dreamy front porch, a garden oasis in your backyard, or even just a small balcony, spending time outside is good for both your mind and soul.

While enjoying your time outside, you of course have to have somewhere to sit. While garden furniture sets are great if you have a large space and enjoy entertaining, sometimes you need something a little smaller. Outdoor bistro sets are perfect for smaller spaces, and they also work well in little nooks around your yard. Not only are bistro sets functional as they come with two chairs and a table, they are also super cute as they come in a variety of cool designs and fun colors.

When searching for your perfect outdoor bistro set, there are a few things to keep in mind. If you plan on using your bistro set for long periods of time throughout the day, you may want to find a set that has nice cushions and a supportive back. Most bistro sets are on the smaller side, so they may not all be comfortable for an all day sun session. Colors are good to consider as well, as you may want a pop of color to brighten up your backyard. If you are putting the bistro set on your front porch, or if you already have a lot of other outdoor furniture, you may want a set that is a little more subdued in color and pattern. For those who are taller, a bar height bistro set is a good option as you will have room to stretch your legs. No matter what you are looking for, there are plenty of bistro sets that will be the perfect addition to your outdoor space.

Read on for our picks of the best outdoor bistro sets, listed in no particular order.

1. Giantex Antique Cast Bistro Set

This outdoor bistro set has a beautiful antique look to it, as it’s made with cast iron and has a pretty floral design throughout the chairs and the table. The chairs have a rounded back which makes them comfortable to sit in for long periods of time, and you could even add a round seat cushion to further amp up the comfort. The table has a diameter of 23.6 inches so it’s large enough to hold a couple of drinks and snacks, a book, sunscreen, etc., and it also has an umbrella hole if you want to protect yourself from the sun. The entire set is is really durable and designed to withstand the outdoor elements – the only maintenance you have to do is give it a wipe down every once in awhile. Available in either a leaf or rose design, this set would be perfect in a garden area, but could truly work in any outdoor space.

Price: $96.99 for rose design, $119.99 for leaf design

Pros:

Made with durable cast iron

Cool antique look

Table has an umbrella hole

Rounded chair backs are comfortable to sit in

Cons:

May be a little short for tall people to sit comfortably

No seat cushion included

Assembly required

2. Grand Patio Foldable Bistro Set

One of the coolest things about this outdoor bistro set is that it can be folded up and easily moved or stored away when you’re not using it. Each of the pieces is lightweight enough that they are simple to move around, but not so lightweight that they are flimsy (the chairs have a weight capacity of 280 pounds). The table has a flat top which is ideal for eating and holding beverages, and each of the chairs has a slated seat and shoulder rest. The simple design means that no assembly is required, so you can start using the set as soon as it arrives. This comes in a variety of modern colors (blue, green, red, macaron blue, and macaron orange), so this is a good choice if you are looking to add some style to your outdoor space.

Price: $119.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Foldable table and chairs makes it easy to move around and store

Chairs have weight capacity of 280 pounds

Stylish color choices

No assembly required

Cons:

Back isn’t very supportive

No neutral color choices

No seat cushions included

3. Suncrown Outdoor Rocking Wicker Bistro Set

Enter full relaxation mode with this bistro set that includes two rocking wicker chairs. The chairs are really comfortable as they not only rock but also have plush cushions that make it easy to pass the afternoon away. The wicker frames of both the table and chairs are really durable and UV resistant, and they’re also easy to keep clean as you can just hose them off. The bottom cushions on the chairs have a zipper which makes it easy to remove and throw in the wash, so you can keep the cushion looking fresh and new. It’s also easy to place snacks, drinks, books, etc. on the table, as the top is made with glass. Assembly is required, however all tools needed are included. This bistro set is classy and comfortable, making it the perfect addition to any outdoor patio.

Price: $189.95 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

The chairs rock

Thick cushions make the chairs comfortable to sit in for long periods of time

Flat, glass tabletop

Made with weather and UV resistant wicker

Cons:

Assembly can take a little bit as parts are not labeled

Only the bottom cushion cover is removable to wash, not the top

Not as easy to store as smaller, folding sets

4. Best Choice Products Folding Acacia Wood Patio Bistro Set

If you love the look of natural, rustic furniture, this acacia bistro set is a great choice for you. Made of all wood, the set has a cute slated design that works well in any outdoor setting. All three pieces in the set can fold up, which is nice when it comes time to move or store the furniture. While this set will work outside, keep in mind that it will need more care then other outdoor bistro sets. It’s best to treat the wood with something like teak oil to ensure the wood stays looking like new for many seasons to come. The set arrives completely assembled, so you can start to use it straight out of the box.

Price: $109.94

Pros:

Made with acacia wood

Airy, slated design

Folds up for easy storage

Arrives fully assembled

Cons:

Need to treat the wood to ensure a long lifetime

No cushions included

5. Phat Tommy Outdoor Foldable Tall Bistro Set

Phat Tommy is known for creating high quality, long-lasting outdoor furniture. This tall bistro set is no different, as it’s made with sturdy bamboo and polyester. The design of this bistro set definitely has a beach vibe with the director style chairs and large square table, so it would look awesome poolside or at the beach house. Each of the chairs has a weight capacity of 250 pounds, however they are still lightweight enough to be moved around with ease. The set doesn’t require any assembly, and each of the pieces can fold which is nice when it comes time for storing. The light bamboo frame color is the same for all sets, however you can choose from a variety of different seat and back fabric colors ranging from kiwi to red. This set is ideal for taller people who feel like they are shrinking when using a standard bistro set.

Price: $299.95 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Taller than standard bistro sets

Chairs have weight capacity of 250 pounds

Folds up for easy storage

Multiple color choices

Cons:

May be awkward for shorter people to use

Seats aren’t overly padded

More expensive than other outdoor bistro sets

6. Great Deal Furniture Palermo Cast Aluminum Bistro Set With Ice Bucket

If you like to enjoy an ice cold beverage when sitting outside, this bistro set is super handy as there is an ice bucket built into the table. The table has a wide diameter of 27.5 inches, so it’s ideal for entertaining. The chairs have a slightly rounded back and an intricate scroll design that makes the entire set look really elegant. Made with powder coated cast aluminum, the set is designed to withstand the elements and works great outdoors, covered or uncovered. Assembly is required, however, all of the tools and instructions needed are included.

Price: $178.02

Pros:

Table has a built-in ice bucket

Intricate design

Made with weather resistant cast aluminum

Table top is wider than most bistro tables

Cons:

Assembly is required

No cushions included

7. Lahaina Wicker Bistro Set With Storage Side Table

The unique feature with this outdoor bistro set is the table. The main part of the table is a classic C shape with a glass top, which looks nice and is also functional. The added bonus is that there is an open to the back, square box that fits within the table frame that not only offers extra storage, it also works as a shelf right underneath the tabletop. Made with steel frames and covered in wicker, all three pieces in the bistro set are sturdy and look nice in any outdoor setting. The chairs have nice cushions that are really comfortable to sit in, and they also come with a removable cover which you can throw in the wash any time it gets dirty. Assembly is required, however it only takes about 30 minutes.

Price: $169.95 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Table comes with extra storage

Chairs have comfortable cushions with removable covers

Wicker looks nice in all outdoor settings

Flat glass top

Cons:

Assembly is required

Chairs and table don’t store as easily as foldable sets

8. Flash Furniture Round Aluminum Outdoor Table Set

If you’re looking for an outdoor bistro set that has more of a modern vibe, this set is a great choice. The table has an aluminum base and a round tabletop, and you can choose between 23.5 inches, 27.5 inches, and 31.5 inches for the diameter. Each of the chairs has a dark brown seat that is framed with rounded aluminum arms and legs, which gives the set a cool feel that’s different than most outdoor bistro sets. The chairs are really lightweight, and they also can be stacked which is nice for saving space. While this set can work outside, it’s suggested that it doesn’t stay uncovered in intense wet weather conditions. The chairs arrive already assembled, but some light assembly is required for the table.

Price: $123.99 and up, depending on size of table

Pros:

Cool, modern look

Chairs can be stacked to save on space

Three choices for table diameter

Chairs arrive assembled

Cons:

Only partially weather resistant

Assembly required for the table

9. Adams Manufacturing Quik-Fold Cafe Bistro Set

Plastic is a great material for outdoor bistro sets, as it is lightweight, easy to care for, and durable in all weather conditions. This outdoor bistro set is made with high-quality resin that is sturdy and supportive (chairs have weight capacity of 250 pounds), but still lightweight enough to move around your backyard. Each of the pieces within this set can fold which is nice for storing, but because the set is so lightweight, you could also take it camping, tailgating, etc. The table has a built-in umbrella hole, which is nice if you want to add some shade to your outdoor space. The chairs have a rounded seat and are pretty comfortable, however the open back doesn’t provide a ton of support. Colors available: sage, portobello, and Earth brown.

Price: $88.94 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Made with high-quality resin

Table has a built-in umbrella hole

Folds up for easy storage and transport

Easy to keep clean

Cons:

Cushions not included

May blow over in windy conditions

No extra back support

10. PHI VILLA Swivel Bar Stool Bistro Set

This outdoor bistro set not only has the added benefit of being bar height, it also has chairs that swivel which makes getting in and out of the chairs a breeze. The seats are really comfortable as they have taller backs and curved arm rests, and the fabric is also airy so you won’t get sweaty after sitting in them all afternoon. Each of the chairs have a weight capacity of 300 pounds, and they sit on weather-resistant metal frames. The table is wide enough to hold dinner plates and drinks, and it has a flat surface which is easy to wipe clean. All in all, this bistro set is a really durable, long-lasting set that would be the perfect addition to a backyard patio.

Price: $299.99

Pros:

Set is bar height

Chairs swivel 360 degrees

Chairs have a weight capacity of 300 pounds

Tabletop is large enough to hold multiple plates, drinks, etc.

Cons:

Assembly required

Not as easy to store as smaller bistro sets

More expensive than other bistro sets

