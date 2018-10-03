10 Best Dutch Ovens 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

You may think of a Dutch oven as a specialty product, but it can fulfill a wide range of cooking demands. This type of cookware is ideal for cooking long stews and braises. Many Dutch ovens feature a heavy cast-iron material for even heat distribution and to keep the temperature steady.

In many cases, the price differences between ovens come down to the features an oven does — or doesn’t — have. For example, a pricier Dutch oven may come with larger handles or a distinctive curve shape for enhanced flavor and easier stirring. If you’re concerned about food getting stuck to the bottom, consider a Dutch oven with an enamel coating or one that has been pre-seasoned. Brand names such as Lodge and Le Creuset are particularly popular, but you can find many other options as well.