13 Best Ceramic Cooking Pots & Pans: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your entire cookware set or just want to add another impressive pot to your collection, there’s never been a better time to go ceramic. Chances are you’ve heard about ceramic cooking pots in recent years.
A favorite amongst home cooks and professional chefs, the list of benefits of ceramic cookware is long. With non-stick properties, a durable design, and the promise of a healthier and safer cooking experience, ceramic pots and pans are a must-have for home cooks at all levels.
Our list of the best ceramic cooking pots and pans features all the best brands, budget-friendly finds, and best-selling ceramic cookware we know you’ll love. For all the latest, greatest, and best ceramic cooking pots, read on.
|
|Price: $395.00 Shop now at Caraway
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $380.63 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $209.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $142.64 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $112.36 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $102.76 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $41.54 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $43.58 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.36 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Caraway CookwarePrice: $395.00Pros:
Cons:
- Caraway is a popular brand that makes quality ceramic cooking pots and pans favored by many
- Free of harmful chemicals - PTFE and PFOA
- Versatile non-stick set that comes equipped with everything you need to cook a variety of meals
- Available in a variety of gorgeous colors
- Pots and pans are also sold separately
- Suitable to use on induction, gas, and electric cooktops
- Oven safe up to 550-degrees
- Less oil and fat is needed to cook with these pots and pans
- You can currently save $100 on this 4-piece set
- Some of the sets and individual pieces are currently backordered, but you can still reserve your set today
- Technically dishwasher safe, but handwashing is recommended
- More expensive option, but you can currently save $100 on the full set
One of the trendiest names in all of cookware right now is Caraway. These ceramic cooking pots and pans are non-stick and available in a series of gorgeous colors that are sure to complement any chef or home cooks kitchen. They’re all the rage for some very good reasons: they’re safe to use and make a mean meal.
Topping our list of the best ceramic cooking pots, this Caraway Cookware set is definitely a favorite of many. Free of all those harmful chemicals other cookware sets often come with, like PTFE’s and PFOA’s, you’ll cook with confidence knowing your meals are safe and healthy to eat. These pots and pans are also suitable to use on induction, gas, and electric cooktops, feature an aluminum core, and are even oven-safe up to 550-degrees.
Sold as part of a set that features a 10.5″ fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, and a 6.5-quart dutch oven, you’ll have everything you need to cook up a variety of delicious meals. Caraway’s cookware is also technically dishwasher safe, however, if you run them through the dishwasher too many times, it could affect the longevity of the non-stick coating. Here’s the best part: these pans clean up easily without a dishwasher, and Caraway provides some helpful tips here to make sure you get the most out of these pots and pans.
Not interested in the entire set? You can buy each item individually, too:
10.5″ Fry Pan – Click Here
4.5-quart Saute Pan – Click Here
3-quart Sauce Pan – Click Here
6.5-quart Dutch Oven – Click Here
-
2. GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Nonstick Cookware (11 Piece)Price: $380.63Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- GreenPan's first ever stackable ceramic cookware, saves 30% in storage space
- Free of all harmful toxins and chemicals
- These ceramic cooking pots are metal utensil safe
- All glass lids are strainers for easy cooking and liquid release
- Set features everything you need to cook all kinds of meals with
- Sold as a set but pots and pans are sold separately as well
- Only oven safe up to 400-degrees
- Stackable feature is great but does take some arranging
- More expensive cookware set
If you’re tight on space or are shopping for someone with a small kitchen, these stackable ceramic cooking pots and pans from GreenPan are a great option. As the first-ever stackable ceramic nonstick cookware, GreenPan’s Levels collection saves you 30% in storage space and features Diamond Advanced technology, their best and most advanced ceramic nonstick finish ever. Made with multiple diamond-infused layers, these pots and pans are incredibly durable, metal utensil safe, and have excellent heat transfer capabilities.
Crafted from hard-anodized aluminum, this collection is made to last, and is free of all PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. What does that mean exactly? GreenPan guarantees that no toxic fumes will release into your food even when the pots and pans are accidentally overheated, thus making them safe and healthy to cook with.
Oven safe up to 400-degrees (lids are oven safe up to 350-degrees), this 11-piece set includes a 6-quart saucepan with a glass straining lid, a 2-quart saucepan with a glass-straining lid, a 6-quart stockpot with a glass straining lid, 10″ frypan, 11″ forged round grill pan, 12.5″ frypan with helper handle and lid, foldable stainless steel steamer, and three pan protectors. And, yes, you read that correctly: straining lids. How cool. How useful. How perfect.
Ceramic cooking pots are all sold separately as well.
Find more GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Nonstick Cookware information and reviews here.
-
3. Blue Diamond 10-Piece Ceramic Cookware SetPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Forged base prevents warping
- Tight-fitting lid seals in moisture
- Oven and broiler safe up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit
- Not induction compatible
- Metal handles can get hot
- High heat not recommended
If you’re looking for a starter set for yourself or someone you know, this 10-piece ceramic cookware collection from Blue Diamond is a good one. Featuring open frying pans, covered saucepans, a covered skillet, covered stockpot, and cooking utensils, this set has everything you need to get cooking. Here’s the great thing about these ceramic cooking pots and pans: they are free from PFOA, PFAS, cadmium, and lead.
Each base is forged to build up strength, won’t warp or wobble over time, and each covered pot and pan has a tight-fitting lid that seals in moisture and flavor. The set is safe to use on most cooking surfaces, except induction and is safe to use in the broiler and oven. In fact, the pot and pan bases can endure temperatures up to 850-degrees. Talk about hot.
Bonus: this set is dishwasher safe, but because of the ceramic’s non-stick finish, everything wipes away clean, too.
Find more Blue Diamond Ceramic Cookware Set information and reviews here.
-
4. GreenPan Lima Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, 12-PiecesPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- GreenPan is a leader in ceramic cookware, and this 12-piece set is a solid package for any home cook
- Chemical free design makes these pots and pans safe to use
- Non-stick finish makes for easy cooking and cleaning
- Durable and scratch-resistant
- Pots and pans are oven and broiler safe up to 600-degrees - lids only oven safe up to 425-degrees
- Suitable on all cooktops except induction
- Diswhasher safe, but hand-washington is recommended
- Not suitable on induction cooktops
GreenPan is one of the leaders in ceramic cookware, so we’re including a few of thier awesome sets and pieces on our “best of” list, including this 12-piece collection with everything you need to get cooking.
The GreenPan Lima collection is crafted from hard-anodized aluminum to make it extra durable and scratch-resistant, and with GreenPan’s signature ceramic non-stick coating, these pans are high-performers without all the chemicals. Free from PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, this is a safe cookware set for any home cook to use. In fact, GreenPan is popular with professional chefs, too.
Here’s what we also love about this collection: the ergonomic stainless steel handles and the tempered glass lids. Comfortable to use while still offering a full view of the food. These pots and pans are also oven and broiler safe up to 600-degrees. Please note, however, that the lids are only safe in the oven up to 425-degrees.
This ceramic cookware set includes the following: 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart casserole with lid, 8” and 9. 5” frypans, 2. 75-quart skillet with a lid, stainless steel steamer, solid bamboo turner, slotted bamboo turner, and bamboo fork.
Find more GreenPan Lima Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set information and reviews here.
-
5. GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 16 PiecePrice: $142.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Popular seller on Amazon with over 13,500 five-star reviews
- Budget-friendly ceramic cookware set that includes everything you need
- Available in a variety of colors
- Soft Grip Bakelite handles are designed to stay cool while you're cooking
- Healthy to use as these pots and pans are made without toxins/chemicals
- Not suitable on induction cooktops
- Different prices depending on color
- Marked as dishwasher safe but it's always best to hand wash
GreenLife’s 16-piece set of ceramic cooking pots and pans is another budget-friendly option that also happens to be an incredibly popular seller on Amazon. Available in a variety of colors, including this gorgeous turquoise, there’s a style for every kitchen aesthetic and you’re sure to find one that fits yours.
The high-performance Thermolon ceramic non-stick coating is long-lasting and easy to clean – hooray! Made without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium, these pans are safe and healthy to use for all of your cooking projects. And, the pots and frying pans are all oven-safe up to 350 degrees F. They also feature Soft Grip Bakelite handles that are designed to stay cool while you’re cooking on the stovetop.
Here’s what in the set: 4-inch frying pan, 7-inch frying pan, 9.5-inch frying pan, 1-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart stock pock with lid, 2.5-quart sauté pan with lid, 7-inch stainless steel steamer, 4 kitchen utensils: soup ladle, fish spatula, strainer, and a slotted spatula.
These ceramic cooking pots are safe to use on all cooktops except induction.
Find more GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware information and reviews here.
-
6. GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 4-PiecePrice: $112.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This versatile 4-piece set might be smaller than some of the others on our list, but the included pieces can be used for a variety of cooking projects
- GreenPan is one of the leaders in ceramic cookware, and this set is quality
- Suitable on all cooktops - induction, too!
- Metal utensil safe, dishwasher safe
- Oven safe up to 600-degrees
- Free of harmful chemicals and toxins
- Currently on sale - save 44%
- Smaller set than the others on our list
- Dishwasher safe but it's always best to hand-wash ceramic cookware
- Smaller quart capacity than other pots
GreenPan is definitely one of the leaders in ceramic cookware, and while we’ve included some of their larger sets on our list, this 4-piece collection features quality pots and pans perfect for smaller kitchens or for home cooks looking to add just a few incredible items to their home.
Developed with the health and safety of the consumer in mind, GreenPan’s nonstick four-piece set features Thermolon Minerals Pro ceramic, a diamond-infused coating that stands up to high heat and all utensil types without chipping. Free of chemicals and toxins like PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, you can cook to your heart’s content without fear of any toxic fumes ending up in the air or your food.
Versatile and durable, these pots and pans are even dishwasher safe and oven/broiler safe up to 600 degrees F. Valencia Pro’s Magneto Induction Bases are also suitable on all stovetops, including induction. This set includes: 2QT Saucepan, 9.5″ frying pan, 3QT sauté pan, and 1 interchangeable lid.
Bonus: you can save up to 44% on this incredible collection!
Find more GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Cookware, 4-Piece information and reviews here.
-
7. Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Cookware SetPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly cookware set that has everything you need to get cooking
- Like other ceramic cookware, these are also free of harmful chemicals
- The silicone handles are designed to stay cool on the stovetop
- Suitable for use on gas, electric, glass-ceramic, and halogen stovetops.
- Only oven safe up to 350-degrees
- Metal utensils are not safe to use
- Some reviewers have differing opinions on the quality of the non-stick finish
Cuisinart, while an excellent maker of kitchen gadgets and small appliances, isn’t typically known for its cookware, however, we’re including this 11-piece set on our list of the best ceramic cooking pots because of its versatility, positive reviews. and budget-friendly price.
Sold as part of a set that has everything you need whip up al kinds of meals, this set includes a 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 3-quart saute pan with a lid, a 6-quart stockpot with a lid, an 8″ skillet, a 10″ skillet, and an 18cm steamer insert. Featuring Cuisinart’s exclusive Ceramica XT nonstick interior that’s reinforced with titanium, food releases easily and the build is durable. The nonstick finish will not stain or discolor, and the aluminum core heats quickly and evenly.
These ceramic pots and pans are also free of PTFE, PFOA, and PFOS, and feature tapered edges to avoid unwanted drips. The silicone handles are riveted for strength and durability and designed to stay cool on the stovetop.
Suitable for use on gas, electric, glass-ceramic, and halogen stovetops.
Find more Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Cookware Set information and reviews here.
-
8. Neoflam Midas 9pc Nonstick Ceramic Cookware SetPrice: $102.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Neoflam offers an innovative design with this pan series: nesting/stackable storage, detachable handle, cooking pots & food storage containers
- Colorful ceramic cooking pots
- Budget-friendly option for those looking for a quality series
- Dishwasher safe
- Oven safe but no temperature information is provided
- Dishwasher safe but always best to hand-wash ceramic cookware
- Only comes with one handle which can be problematic if cooking with all pans at the same time
This 9-piece ceramic cookware set from Neoflam is a unique one – and we’re not just talking about the cool colors either. Featuring a versatile design, these ceramic cooking pots have a nesting design and actually come with one interchangeable and detachable handle. These cool features actually allow you to cook, clean, and store easier than traditional cookware, and makes moving pots and pans from the stove to the oven easier and safer than ever before.
Made with an Ecolon nonstick ceramic coating, these pans have a superior nonstick finish and are highly scratch-resistant and durable. They are also free of harmful chemicals. A couple of notes: these pans are oven safe, however, no temperature is given. These pans come with glass lids and well as plastic ones so that you can transform them into storage containers. Pretty cool.
Set includes the following: 1.7-quart saucepan, 2.5-quart stockpot with plastic and glass lid, 3-quart low stockpot with plastic and glass lide, 11″ frying pan, detachable handle, pan protector.
Find more Neoflam Midas 9pc Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set information and reviews here.
-
9. GreenPan Ceramic Saucepan SetPrice: $41.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pans are made without PFOA or PFAS
- Nonstick coating is designed not to blister or peel over time
- Riveted handles for added stability
- Lids aren't included
- Handles get hot
- Larger pan lacks pour spout
This saucepan set from GreenPan contains two essential cooking pots: a 2-quart saucepan and a 1-quart saucepan. Each ceramic cooking pot is free of PFOA, PFAS, cadmium, or lead, ensuring a safe and healthy cooking experience.
The coating is designed to last over time and won’t peel or blister if used on the appropriate heat setting. Riveted stainless steel handles provide a secure and comfortable grip as you transport the food.
Find more GreenPan Ceramic Saucepan Set information and reviews here.
-
10. Gotham Steel Ceramic Stock Pot (5-Quart)Price: $43.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Comes with a tempered glass lid
- Stay-cool handles for safer cooking
- Lid handle gets very hot
- Food may stick on higher heat
- Some foods might require a small amount of oil
In addition to its ceramic construction, this 5-quart stockpot from Gotham Steel features an innovative non-stick surface for dependable food release. Not only does the food not stick as you cook, but you also don’t need to use oil or butter – how great is that? It’s also available in a variety of sizes and quart-capacities, too.
The stock pot is scratch proof and is safe for use with metal utensils. It’s also oven safe up to 500-degrees. You can use the stockpot on virtually any cooking surface, except induction. As an added bonus, the pot is dishwasher safe for easier cleaning.
Stay-cool handles keep your hands from getting burned. A tempered glass lid lets you check your meal’s progress as it cooks. The pot is made without PFOS, PFOA, or PTHE. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PFOA and PFOS fall into a group of made-made chemicals that don’t break down and can accumulate over time. Evidence suggests these chemicals can lead to adverse health effects.
Find more Gotham Steel Ceramic Stock Pot information and reviews here.
-
11. Vesuvio Ceramic Dutch OvenPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Made in Italy
- Heats up quickly and evenly
- Pricey
- Only comes in one size
- A few complaints of handle screws coming loose
This larger eight-quart Dutch oven is just the right size for feeding families and crowds, and the ceramic coating prevents food from sticking. As an added bonus, it’s also made without PFOA, PTFE, lead, or cadmium, for a safe and healthy cooking experience.
Despite its larger size, this Dutch oven heats up quickly and evenly. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and can withstand oven temperatures up to 450-degrees. The ceramic coating features volcanic materials for added durability. This unique coating is also scratch-resistant and naturally repels liquids. The pot is made in Italy.
Find more Vesuvio Ceramic Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
12. IMUSA Caldero Dutch OvenPrice: $18.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vent hole in lid allows steam to escape
- Aluminum construction ensures even heat distribution
- Silicone rim seals in flavors
- Metal handles get hot when cooking
- Can be tough to grip handles with a pot holder or towel
- Only comes in one color
The IMUSA Caldero Dutch Oven has a ceramic interior and a colorful red exterior. This stylish Dutch oven has a 3.2-quart capacity and is made with aluminum. The nonstick ceramic interior keeps food from sticking and is easier to clean when you’re done.
Another perk is the glass lid, which lets you watch your meal’s progress without removing the lid. A steam vent in the lid allows steam to escape when cooking. The oven is large enough for stews, soups, beans, rice, and more.
Find more IMUSA Caldero Dutch Oven information and reviews here.
-
13. MICHELANGLEO Ceramic Sauce PanPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heat-resistant glass lid
- Double riveted handle for added stability
- Induction compatible
- Won't work on induction cooktops outside of a specific measurement range
- Not dishwasher safe
- Food may stick if there is too little oil
This budget-friendly saucepan features a durable nonstick ceramic-titanium coating. This type of interior is ideal for use on low to medium heat. It’s also non-stick for easy food release and cleaning and requires just a small amount of oil. The three-quart pot comes with a lid and features a professional grade aluminum alloy construction. In addition to heating up evenly, the material retains precise temperatures and isn’t marred by hot spots.
Not only is the glass lid ideal for viewing food, but it’s also resistant to heat. You can easily move the pan around and transport food as needed via the ergonomic stainless steel handle. The handle is also double riveted for added stability. This pan is induction compatible and also works on gas, ceramic, electric, and other stovetops. It’s also oven safe up to 500-degrees.
Find more MICHELANGLEO Ceramic Sauce Pan information and reviews here.
What Is Ceramic Cookware?
Don't be fooled by the name - ceramic cookware is not actually made of ceramic. Well, not entirely, anyway.
Ceramic cooking pots are made of metal but feature a special ceramic coating/finish. And, really, that coating makes this type of cookware stand out from other available pots and pans.
Free of toxins and chemicals like PTFE - commonly known as Teflon - this finish is boasted as a healthier and safer cooking option when compared to other offerings. And, here's the other cool part about ceramic finishes: it's naturally slick, so your food won't stick. Hooray!
Why Buy Ceramic Cookware?
If you're currently searching for new cookware, make sure you consider ceramic.
As an increasingly popular non-stick option, ceramic cooking pots and pans are popping up everywhere. Between iconic brands creating their own lines, and cookware companies dedicating their entire mission to creating the best sets, there have never been more options or better ceramic collections available to home cooks than right now.
So, why buy ceramic cooking pots? The list of benefits is long, but here are some considerations to make when looking at ceramic cookware:
Non-Stick Finish
We mentioned this one above, but we feel it's worth repeating: ceramic finishes are naturally non-stick. Not only will your food not get stuck to the pan, but less oil, fat, butter, and cooking sprays are required to get that perfect sear or saute. How cool is that? Because less "grease" is required, many ceramic cooking pots are marked as a "healthier" option as well.
This coating also helps distribute heat evenly across the entire surface, and also makes for an easy clean-up job. Many of the ceramic pots and pans on our list even boast a wipe-free effort, making the dishwasher unnecessary.
A caution about dishwashers, too: while many ceramic cookware sets are labeled as "dishwasher-safe," we'd recommend hand-washing your pots and pans. It will extend the lifetime of the non-stick finish and ensure a better cooking experience overall.
Free of Toxins & Chemicals
This is the big one, folks. Ceramic cookware is free of all those nasty toxins and chemicals often found in other non-stick finishes, like PTFE, aka Teflon.
Make no mistake, non-stick cookware is safe to use, however, if cookware is mistreated and overheated, these chemicals can become activated and harmful to you and your food. There's still some debate on whether ceramic cookware truly is superior in this category since it's a fairly new segment of the market, but ceramic finishes are free of those potentially problematic elements cutting out the potential for any issues.
Types of Cooktops
Most ceramic cookware is suitable to use on all cooktops/stovetops, and are completely oven-safe, too - some are even rated really well for high temperatures. The one thing to note, however, is that some ceramic pots and pans are not safe to use on induction cooktops. We've made sure to make notes in each product review one, but it's something to be aware of while pursuing the available options, here or elsewhere.
See Also:
- Best Cool Kitchen Gadgets
- Best Electric Pasta Makers
- Best Large Air Fryers
- Ooni Pizza Ovens: What To Know, Where To Buy
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.