13 Best Ceramic Cooking Pots & Pans: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best ceramic cooking pots and pans features all the best brands, budget-friendly finds, and best-selling ceramic cookware we know you’ll love. For all the latest, greatest, and best ceramic cooking pots, read on.

A favorite amongst home cooks and professional chefs , the list of benefits of ceramic cookware is long. With non-stick properties, a durable design, and the promise of a healthier and safer cooking experience, ceramic pots and pans are a must-have for home cooks at all levels.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your entire cookware set or just want to add another impressive pot to your collection, there’s never been a better time to go ceramic. Chances are you’ve heard about ceramic cooking pots in recent years.

What Is Ceramic Cookware?

Don't be fooled by the name - ceramic cookware is not actually made of ceramic. Well, not entirely, anyway.

Ceramic cooking pots are made of metal but feature a special ceramic coating/finish. And, really, that coating makes this type of cookware stand out from other available pots and pans.

Free of toxins and chemicals like PTFE - commonly known as Teflon - this finish is boasted as a healthier and safer cooking option when compared to other offerings. And, here's the other cool part about ceramic finishes: it's naturally slick, so your food won't stick. Hooray!

Why Buy Ceramic Cookware?

If you're currently searching for new cookware, make sure you consider ceramic.

As an increasingly popular non-stick option, ceramic cooking pots and pans are popping up everywhere. Between iconic brands creating their own lines, and cookware companies dedicating their entire mission to creating the best sets, there have never been more options or better ceramic collections available to home cooks than right now.

So, why buy ceramic cooking pots? The list of benefits is long, but here are some considerations to make when looking at ceramic cookware:

Non-Stick Finish

We mentioned this one above, but we feel it's worth repeating: ceramic finishes are naturally non-stick. Not only will your food not get stuck to the pan, but less oil, fat, butter, and cooking sprays are required to get that perfect sear or saute. How cool is that? Because less "grease" is required, many ceramic cooking pots are marked as a "healthier" option as well.

This coating also helps distribute heat evenly across the entire surface, and also makes for an easy clean-up job. Many of the ceramic pots and pans on our list even boast a wipe-free effort, making the dishwasher unnecessary.

A caution about dishwashers, too: while many ceramic cookware sets are labeled as "dishwasher-safe," we'd recommend hand-washing your pots and pans. It will extend the lifetime of the non-stick finish and ensure a better cooking experience overall.

Free of Toxins & Chemicals

This is the big one, folks. Ceramic cookware is free of all those nasty toxins and chemicals often found in other non-stick finishes, like PTFE, aka Teflon.

Make no mistake, non-stick cookware is safe to use, however, if cookware is mistreated and overheated, these chemicals can become activated and harmful to you and your food. There's still some debate on whether ceramic cookware truly is superior in this category since it's a fairly new segment of the market, but ceramic finishes are free of those potentially problematic elements cutting out the potential for any issues.

Types of Cooktops

Most ceramic cookware is suitable to use on all cooktops/stovetops, and are completely oven-safe, too - some are even rated really well for high temperatures. The one thing to note, however, is that some ceramic pots and pans are not safe to use on induction cooktops. We've made sure to make notes in each product review one, but it's something to be aware of while pursuing the available options, here or elsewhere.

