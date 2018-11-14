10 Best Coffee Bean Grinders: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you want to make a really good cup of coffee, it’s important to invest in the right coffee grinder. For starters, you should narrow down options based on your needs and budget. Do you prefer a small and simple coffee grinder for a basic cup of coffee, or are you in the market for a high-end machine that will provide a range of textures? Many espresso enthusiasts seek higher-end grinders to accompany their espresso machine. From burr coffee grinders to the simple electric coffee grinder, here’s a look at some of the top coffee bean grinders for this year.

1. KRUPS F203 Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder with Stainless Steel Blades

This popular coffee grinder features a 200-watt motor, which is ideal for fast grinding. It also has a generous grinding capacity that lets you grind enough beans for up to 12 cups of coffee at a time. Durable stainless steel blades cut through beans with ease to ensure uniform grinding. You don’t have to limit yourself to just coffee beans, though. This grinder can grind up nuts, grains, and spices if desired. Safety-conscious consumers appreciate the lid activated safety switch.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Fast grinding

Stainless steel blades

Also ideal for grinding nuts and spices

Cons:

Lacks coarse control setting

Base can be tough to clean

A bit basic compared to newer models

2. Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

You won’t want to hide this coffee grinder away when you have guests over, thanks to its modern and elegant styling. This heavy-duty automatic coffee mill gets the job done quickly and efficiently, leaving you with the desired consistency. There are 18 grind positions to choose from, whether you prefer ultra fine, coarse, or something inbetween. A slide dial lets you choose the exact amount you wish to grind, whether it’s four or 18 cups. This Cuisinart grinder is outfitted with a burr grinding mechanism that promotes a uniform grind for optimum flavor.

Price: $49.95 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Burr mechanism for uniform grinding

18 grind positions

Slide dial for precise grind amount

Cons:

Motor sounds strained during longer grind periods

Inconsistent grind results

Plastic grind hopper seems flimsy

3. Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill Skerton

If you’re seeking a small, lightweight, and easily portable coffee grinder, this one is a good bet. It’s not automatic, but fans of this manual coffee mill say that it provides the ideal grind for coffee enthusiasts. The grinder is easy to clean and use, making it a must-have item when you’re on the go. Shoppers on a budget appreciate the overall quality and performance of this coffee grinder.

Price: $27.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easily portable

Ideal for manual coffee grinder enthusiasts

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Top cap loosens easily

Inconsistent coarse grinds

Takes awhile to grind

4. Hamilton Beach 80365 Custom Grind Hands-Free Coffee Grinder

A removable grinding chamber ensures easy filling, not to mention a stress-free cleanup. You can even run the grinding chamber through the dishwasher if desired. Aside from coffee beans, this grinder also expertly handles spices. If you have a specific consistency in mind, you’ll appreciate the fineness settings on the grinder. A hidden cord storage space means that you don’t have to deal with a cumbersome power cord.

Price: $16.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Removable chamber

Fineness setting

Hidden cord storage space

Cons:

Some models suffer from a faulty switch

Doesn’t produce a consistent grind

Top can come loose during operation

5. Baratza Encore – Conical Burr Coffee Grinder (with Bin)

The Encore is an ideal entry level grinder for any coffee enthusiast. Aside from providing an optimal grind for the drip/manual brew, this machine also grinds finely enough for espresso coffee. If you’re a big fan of precision, you’ll appreciate how this coffee maker has over 40 individual settings to choose from. An efficient motor not only keeps the beans cool during the grinding process, but also stays at a consistent speed of 450 RPM to ensure a smooth grind while preventing heat and static buildup. Many customers especially like the front-mounted pulse button, which lets you easily grind on demand.

Price: $129.00 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

40 individual settings

Great entry level burr grinder

Front-mounted pulse button

Cons:

Can get slowed down by oily beans

A bit slow

Lacks a built-in timer

6. Proctor Silex E160BY Fresh Grind Coffee Grinder

Don’t let its affordable price tag fool you, as this coffee grinder offers a healthy dose of durability and performance. A convienient on/off button ensures optimal safety and operation during the grinding process. This coffee grinder is equipped with durable stainless steel blades, which promote consistency and reliability over time. If you detest messy cleanups, you’ll appreciate how easy it is to clean this grinder. It comes with a retracable cord for added convenience.

Price: $12.85 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

Stainless steel blades

Retractable cord

Cons:

Limited grinding capacity

Coffee beans tend to spill out

Grinds get stuck to the sides

7. KitchenAid BCG111OB Blade Coffee Grinder

Can’t stand noisy coffee grinders? This one offers a powerful 160 watt motor with just a minimal amount of noise. It’s equipped with stainless steel blades that expertly grind the whole beans to create a robust and aromatic blend. A heavy-duty motor housing ensures reliability and durability over time. Despite its relatively compact size, this grinder can make up to 12 cups of coffee at a time. When you’re ready to transfer the grounds, simply lift up the stainless steel bowl.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

160 watt motor

Minimal noise

Up to 12 cup capacity

Cons:

Not suitable for espresso

Doesn’t produce uniform grind

Plastic cover can be tricky to clean

8. Brillante Manual Coffee Grinder BR-MCG-SS1

While you can use this coffee grinder to make just about any type of coffee, it’s ideal for brewing espresso as well as pour over and French press methods. You can also use it to make Turkish coffee. It’s easy to use this coffee grinder at home or pack it up for travel. An adjustable ceramic conical burr lets you reach the desired grind quality for the best coffee taste. While grind time varies from one person to the next, you can expect to grind roughly 6 tablespoons of whole beans in less than 1 1/2 minutes.

Price: $29.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for brewing espresso

Compact size

Adjustable burr

Cons:

Handle isn’t screwed on

Initial learning curve to find the right grind consistency

Material feels a bit flimsy

9. Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder

With a total of 14 grind settings, you can choose between a range of coarse and fine settings. It’s also continuously adjustable — all you need to do is twist the upper portion of the coffee bean container to select how finely ground you wish the beans to be. Performance aside, this Bodum offers a number of practical features. For example, its borosilicate glass container is designed to catch coffee grounds so that they don’t become statically charged and spill when you lift off the lid. In combination with the tight nylon lid, this Bodum grinder is a great choice if you want a secure and spill-free top. A slip-proof silicone band makes it easier to pick up the grinder with wet hands.

Price: $98.89 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Slip-proof band

14 grind settings

Continuously adjustable top

Cons:

Timer only goes up to 20 seconds

Glass jar has a thin bottom

Relatively small grind capacity

10. Baratza Vario 886 – Flat Ceramic Coffee Grinder

This Baratza is a relative newcomer to the coffee grinder market, but it’s packed with performance and features that match pricier competitors. One feature is its versatility, as this grinder can fit just about anywhere thanks to its relatively compact size. The Vario has 230 unique grind settings, allowing you to choose from fine grind for espresso to course grind for a press, and everything in-between. You’ll even find micro and macro adjustment options to get the ideal grind for an espresso. If you’re ready to switch it up, simply slide the lever to change from espresso to other coffee styles.

Price: $465.00 (3 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

230 grind settings

Macro/micro adjustments

Can use lever to switch styles

Cons:

A bit of a learning curve

Comes without a manual

Pricey

