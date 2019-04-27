25 Cool Grilling Gadgets for Serious Cooks

If you’re looking to speed up meal prep, you can save time with the FoodSaver Vacuum Seal Quick Marinator. The vacuum marinator gets the job done in mere minutes. That’s because the vacuum sealing process expands food pores, allowing the marinade to be absorbed at a faster rate.

You can use the container for various foods, including veggies, fish and meat. Its durable construction allows you to use this vacuum sealer for safe storage. The base is safe for the top rack of the dishwasher, although the lid should be washed by hand.