25 Cool Grilling Gadgets for Serious Cooks

These best grilling gadgets are a must for any serious cook. Whether you’re looking for a new wireless meat thermometer or that must-have all-in-one tool to make your grilling life a bit easier, here are our top picks.
If you’re looking for a convenient way to infuse your favorite foods with smokey flavor, consider this smoker tube. The tube works with just about any type of grill. To use, simply fill it with wood pellets then light it and let it burn. Once the tube is ready, it will deliver results up to five hours. The perforated design ensures the pellets burn at a consistent and even rate. Once it’s done, you can clean out the tube with the included bottle brush.
If you’re looking to speed up meal prep, you can save time with the FoodSaver Vacuum Seal Quick Marinator. The vacuum marinator gets the job done in mere minutes. That’s because the vacuum sealing process expands food pores, allowing the marinade to be absorbed at a faster rate.
You can use the container for various foods, including veggies, fish and meat. Its durable construction allows you to use this vacuum sealer for safe storage. The base is safe for the top rack of the dishwasher, although the lid should be washed by hand.
The iGrill Mini from Weber is an innovative grilling accessory that makes it nearly impossible to undercook a meal. This is due in large part to the app-connected thermometer, which continuously monitors the food as it cooks. Bluetooth connectivity ensures a fast and dependable connection. You can use the iGrill Mini on iOS and Android devices. Once your device is connected you can use the accompanying app to monitor temperatures, cook with preset temperatures and more. The meat probes are designed for temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dealing with messy containers and misplaced basting brushes is no longer an issue with this combination sauce pot and basting brush set. The pot is made with stainless steel and can hold up to 16 ounces of your favorite sauce. The pot lid is also made with stainless steel. You won’t have to worry about losing or misplacing the brush, as it’s integrated into the sauce pot lid. A rubberized handle makes it comfortable and easy to keep a tight grip on the brush. The brush head can be detached from the lid if you want to put it in the dishwasher. If you’d like your sauce warm you can heat up the pot on the grill.
If you’re looking to save time at the grill, the Grill Beast could be a worthwhile investment. The meat injector tool kit has five pairs of stainless steel blades to speed up meal prep. The herb scissors feature a comfortable, ergonomic design that allows you to work quickly and efficiently. The kit features a large capacity barrel along with several professional marinade needles. Grill Beast is made with 304 stainless steel, which stands out for its overall strength and corrosion resistance. An included cleaning brush makes it easier to clean up when you’re done.
It might look a bit awkward, but this handy three-in-one tool can cut down on time and space. You can use the grill tool as a chef knife for chopping up your favorite meats and veggies. The knife has an eight-inch blade for added stability. However, its usefulness doesn’t end there. The tool comes in handy for flipping food that’s grilling. You can also use the bottle cap opener to enjoy a cold one as you grill. A non-slip handle keeps your hands safe, regardless of the task at hand. Hand washing is recommended.
A hamburger press is a must if you crave consistent, evenly-shaped burgers. This hamburger press checks all the boxes and comes with an affordable price tag. To start, simply add the meat and any desired seasonings, then press down to create a uniform patty. You can adjust the thickness anywhere from 1/4-inch to 1-1/2 inches. Each patty stretches 4.5 inches in diameter.
A spring plunger button makes for fast and easy patty removal. Paper sheets are included to keep the patties from sticking, although the hamburger press is made with nonstick material.
Dragging a bunch of tools with you every time you to go grill out isn’t exactly fun. The Jokari Grill Tool offers several different functions in one. You can use it for grilling essentials, such as cutting up food and meal prep as well as a spatula and slot scraper. The tool also comes in handy when you want to open bottles. Retractable tongs allow you to turn meat and other food as necessary. If you’re working in the dark or could simply use a bit more light, you’ll appreciate the LED flashlight.
Grilling in the dark is never fun. This magnetic grill light brightens up your work area so that you don’t have to struggle to see what you’re doing. The strong magnetic base mounts easily onto just about any metallic grill surface. The light can also be quickly and easily attached in just about any position, thanks in part to the flexible 360-degree gooseneck that provides ample light without needing to move the light. The LED light is bright and will last up to 100,000 hours before the battery needs to be replaced. The LED light is made with heavy-duty alloy material, making it resistant to hot temperatures as well as rain. This set contains two lights.
A grilling basket allows you to grill your favorite foods over a large surface. Despite its larger size, you can easily flip the mesh basket over for even cooking as needed. Not only is the handle long enough for proper cooking, it’s also heat resistant to keep you protected as you grill. The mesh grill features a nonstick coating to keep your food from sticking. It also makes cleaning up easier once you’re done. There’s plenty of room for your favorite foods, including fish, meat, veggies and more.
This wireless grilling thermometer is ideal for smoking, BBQs and more. You can set your desired temperature or choose from various preset temperatures. The preset temperatures include rare, combinations of medium rare to medium well, and well. For even more precise results, you can also select from seven different types of meat. If you prefer to set your own temperatures, you can easily do so.
The thermometer is useful for temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The LCD display is bright enough during the day and is backlit for enhanced visibility at night. If you need a bit more light for your work, simply turn on the built-in flashlight.
This grilling accessory from BBQ-Aid serves several purposes in one convenient package. For example, you can use it as a smoker box and roast chicken. The sliding tray has two compartments, one of which holds smoker wood chips, while the other is designed to hold beer, wine or marinade. The grilling accessory also holds a can of beer and a roasted chicken. It’s also intended for use as a skewer rack and grilling rack, as well as a smoker. Despite its multi-purpose use, the BBQ-Aid breaks down quickly for fast and efficient storage.
In addition to meat claws, this set comes with all the essentials for a delicious BBQ. The utensil kit includes a fork, spatula and tongs. Each piece is made with robust stainless steel that will hold up to even the toughest grilling sessions. As an added bonus, the kit is dishwasher safe. Wide hanging hooks, complete with leather straps, make it easy to quickly store and retrieve the tools when necessary. As an added bonus, most pieces are sized to fit on nearly any grill tool holder. The shredder claws can handle beef, brisket, turkey, chicken, roasts and other types of meat.
Spills and splatters are almost guaranteed when grilling. This protective mat keeps your deck and patio clean, leaving you with more time to enjoy your meal and less time spent cleaning up when you’re done. This mat measures 36 by 50 inches, but several other sizes are available. The synthetic rubber material is heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
As an added bonus, it’s made with 100 percent recycled materials. To clean the mat, simply rinse the surface with soap and water. The mat is suggested for use with charcoal and ceramic grills as well as oil fryers and smokers.
This versatile hot dog slicing tool comes in handy just about anywhere. For example, you can use it for parties and tailgating as well as for camping and to impress the kids. The slicer works best on cold skinless hot dogs. When sliced before cooking, the hot dog will expand and absorb smoke and grilled flavors.
The expanded edges also hold more toppings for additional flavor in every bite. Another advantage is the juices carmelize. For cleaning, you can wash the slicing tool by hand or place it in the top rack of the dishwasher.
Starting the fire is sometimes half the battle. Make it easier with this hot air fire starter, which sparks up campfires, fire pits, wood burning fireplaces, charcoal barbecues and more without requiring starter fluids or matches. A dual ignition switch starts flames in just three minutes or less. In addition to starting fires, you can use the fire starter to rekindle flames that have begun to die down. Either way, the 1500-degree flame is sure to spark up a roaring fire for your favorite foods. The chemical-free starter also has a built-in blower.
With the Tappecue WiFi Meat Thermometer, you won’t have to worry about hovering over your grill to get constant temperature readings. The thermometer is compatible with iOS and Android devices and can even be set up to send alerts to multiple devices. A guest mode setting allows your dinner guests to monitor settings and get alerts as needed. The thermometer has two dual probes with sensors for accurate readings.
One sensor is placed at the tip to get internal temperatures, while the other is near the handle to read oven temperatures. You can use the Tappecue up to 180 feet away from the WiFi hotspot if necessary. The WiFi thermometer is intended for indoor and outdoor use.
If you can’t get quite the amount of smoky flavor you crave from your grill, or you can’t get enough and want even more, consider Breville The Smoking Gun Pro Smoke Infuser. The smoking gun adds that desirable natural smoke flavor to veggies, fish and meat. Depending on personal preference, you can even use it to spice up the flavor of your favorite cocktails and desserts.
A user-friendly dial allows you to customize the smoke intensity and airflow for optimal results. The battery-operated smoking gun can be used just about anywhere. When it’s time to clean up, you’ll appreciate knowing that both the barrel and chamber are dishwasher safe.
Cleaning up a BBQ grill can be a challenging task. This brass grill cleaner makes it easier, in part due to its universal fit. A total of 13 grooves allows the cleaner to accommodate just about any type of grill, from charcoal to electric to gas as well as indoor oven racks, griddles, flat tops, Lodge and Weber products, campground grills and more.
Not only does the solid brass material add an element of durability, it also won’t damage your grill. In fact, you can use the cleaner on grill gates that have bee coated with Teflon or porcelain. You’ll find this grilling gadget in several sizes.
Getting your cheese to properly melt can be a tricky task. This cheese melting dome makes the process easier, and even helps cook burgers faster. To use, simply place the dome over the top of your food. The distinctive spun aluminum dome quickly and efficiently transfers heat to the cheese, prompting it to melt quickly without overcooking your burgers or other meat. The dome is made in the USA and has a nine-inch diameter.
Grilling jalapenos just got easier with this handy jalapeno rack. You can use the rack on the grill as well as the oven and smoker. A corer is included for added convenience, allowing you to add your favorite fillings before cooking. There’s enough room for 36 pieces at a time. The jalapeno rack is made with stainless steel.
The Gourmia Thermometer Spatula delivers two essential functions in one convenient package. You can use the thermometer to check the temperature of the meat as it cooks, while the spatula turns your favorite types of meat, veggies and more with ease. The BBQ tool instantly displays the meat temperature so you can keep track of your chicken, turkey, beef and more as it cooks.
There are several presets, including five pre-programmed types of meat. You can choose between four distinct doneness levels. This BBQ tool displays readings in Celsius and Fahrenheit, and has a temperature range up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit.
It might not seem like an essential grilling gadget, but a nonstick mat such as this copper grill mat can save you a lot of time and energy. The nonstick mat keeps food from sticking and cleans up easily when you’re done. In addition to keeping food from sticking, the mats also keep your food contained so that it doesn’t slip through the grates. Another advantage is that the mats distribute heat evenly and reduce the risk of flare-ups from grease.
They’re also heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and are dishwasher safe. Despite their relative thickness, the mats are still thin enough to absorb that delicious BBQ flavor and grill lines.
Thawing food can take quite a long time. Enter the Thaw Claw, a handy kitchen gadget that thaws meat in just minutes. Thaw Claw is an underwater device that attaches to the sink with a strong suction cup. Once it’s securely in place, fill the sink with water then place the claw arms over the frozen food. Once it’s attached, Thaw Claw keeps the food suspended in the ideal water level range where the temperature tends to be the most balanced.
Once it’s in the right spot the food will thaw out quickly and efficiently. The device is ideal for use with seafood and meat and fits just about any sink type. As an added bonus, Thaw Claw is compact enough for easy kitchen drawer storage.
As is often the case, you’re looking for accuracy when it comes to grilling. This digital thermometer delivers accurate readings thanks to its laser targeting technology, which in turn provides accurate temperature measurements along the surface. A temperature range of -76 to 932 degrees Fahrenheit makes the thermometer a practical choice for most grilling purposes.
Highlights include a backlit LCD display and a swivel probe that folds out of the way after use. Reference guides along the surface provide suggested temperatures for your favorite foods.