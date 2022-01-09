15 Best Outdoor Fire Pits: Compare, Buy & Save

The Solo Stove Ranger Outdoor Fire Pit is a brilliant solution for those seeking a high-quality fire pit that makes the most of small decks or patio spaces, while also sporting a particularly portable design for go-anywhere bonfires!

This is truly a quality built option built from 304 stainless steel with a singular construction – completely removing the need for parts and assembly. It doesn’t get any easier than this, just drop this bad boy down wherever, load it, and light it. At just 12.5 by 15 inches and only 15 pounds, this is an exceptionally portable fire pit for anywhere use while still retaining a large enough size for accommodating a raging fire with high heat and light output.

The double wall design enhances the airflow and overall burning process, minimizing smoke and maximizing heat while the bottom vent holes allow oxygen to the feed the fire from below. It’s a simple, but brilliant design innovation that truly makes the most out of your fuel.

The aesthetic of the Ranger is either up your alley or not, but you have to admit the stainless steel drum-style build is pretty neat whether or not it’s your style. Regardless of how you like its looks, the Ranger is built for long lifespan and to handle high levels of physical and environmental abuse, so this unit will be around for many years to come!