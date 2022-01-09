15 Best Outdoor Fire Pits: Compare, Buy & Save

Nothing sets the mood on a crisp evening like an outdoor fire pit. Fire pits create an ambiance unlike any other backyard accessory and can help turn a gathering or a party into a truly special get together.
Our top list has tracked down the best options for camping and backyard gatherings alike, so we’ve got you covered with the best available choices for wherever it is you prefer to pull up a seat around the fire!
1. Landmann Big Sky Stars and Moons FirepitPrice: $247.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Whimsical glowing moon and stars cutouts
- Includes spark screen for safety
- Made of highly durable steel
- Small size
- Black paint may wear off
- Some customers had issues with the customer service experience
I personally love this whimsical fire pit from Landmann, and its overall quality makes this one of the best wood burning fire pits available today.
This fire pit mimics the night sky above you with star and moon cutouts that glow whenever a fire is lit. This fire pit is made of sturdy steel and will last for many years of use. It includes a spark screen for safety as well as a poker and a cooking grate, so it can double as a barbecue.
This fire pit is 23.5 inches in diameter, so it’s not really capable of truly BIG burns, but as a result remains relatively portable and compatible with a variety of yard and patio spaces. The safety ring along the outer edge furthermore makes it easy to transport with a friend, or alone.
Find more Landmann Big Sky Stars and Moons Firepit information and reviews here.
-
2. Ohio Flame 30 Inch Liberty Fire Pit with Hollow BasePrice: $434.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Welded design, no assembly required
- No parts to break or wear out over time
- The “Natural Steel Finish” will develop a natural iron oxide patina and gradually darken over time
- Rain drain to allow for water drainage
- 100% American Made - crafted from thick carbon American steel
- Lifetime warranty
- Expensive option
- Legs may be challenging to get to sit properly on uneven ground
- Cumbersome design is difficult to move on your own
The Ohio Flame 30 Inch Liberty Fire Pit with Hollow Base is a simple, but exceptionally elegant and functional fire pit that will very nicely complement well put together patios and backyard spaces!
What you see is what you get with this one – it’s a straightforward, no-frills design that speakers for itself. Featuring a welded design, there is no assembly required, just drop it and light it!
This is a 100% American Made unit crafted from thick carbon American steel, so rest assured it will last for countless seasons of fires and fun. The “Natural Steel Finish” will even develop a natural iron oxide patina and gradually darken over time.
With a 30 inch diameter, and a deep basin (with a rain drain) you can fit a whole lot of fire in here. Those seeking a backyard option for hosting larger gatherings should take note of this attractive fire pit’s dimensions – quite capable of accommodating a rager of a bonfire.
Find more Ohio Flame 30 Inch Liberty Fire Pit with Hollow Base information and reviews here.
-
3. Sun Joe Cast Stone Fire PitPrice: $158.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes a grand statement in your yard
- Matches almost any decor
- Large diameter and capacity
- Not portable
- Not real stone
- Requires assembly/installation
The Sun Joe Cast Stone Fire Pit is perfect if you want a more permanent fire pit for your backyard or patio installation.
This fire pit is much larger than other options and makes a grand statement that will add a lot of style to your outdoor living area. The metal fire bowl is large at 29 inches and can accommodate logs up to 21.5 inches long.
Since this fire pit is so large and heavy, it should be used on solid ground only, not on a deck or elevated surface. This fire pit would look gorgeous with a stone seating area around it, or next to a backyard pool. The options are endless with a little creativity!
Find more Sun Joe Cast Stone Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
4. SoloStove BonfirePrice: $259.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low smoke output
- Minimalist design
- Lightweight and portable
- Very expensive
- Relatively small
- Sits directly on the ground
The SoloStove Bonfire is an innovative fire pit design that’s engineered to put off much less smoke than a typical wood fire, reducing the amount of harmful particles you breathe in and of course the annoying factor of having smelly clothes after a bonfire.
The modern stainless steel design will fit in any backyard, no matter the size. It is also portable and perfect for bringing on camping trips or to festivals.
This firepit is designed with a double stainless steel wall that maximizes airflow and reburns much of the smoke that escapes, instead of sending it into the air for you to breathe in. This fire pit is ideal for urban settings where neighbors are much closer, and its sleek minimalist design will look great in any stylish city back yard.
Versatile, practical, and featuring a sharp aesthetic, the SoloStove Bonfire is a winner on all fronts!
-
5. Solo Stove Ranger Outdoor Fire PitPrice: $229.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- At just 12.5 by 15 inches and only 15 pounds, this is an exceptionally portable fire pit for anywhere use
- Double wall design maximizes airflow and burning process, minimizing smoke and maximizing heat
- Bottom vent holes allow oxygen to the feed the fire from below while the double walls warm It
- Singular construction completely removes the need for parts and assembly
- 304 stainless steel construction is exceptionally durable and built to last
- Fairly expensive considering the small size
- Although this option is compact and portable, it doesn't break down or collapse for easier transport
- Smaller size will not be ideal for lager gatherings that call for a BIG fire
The Solo Stove Ranger Outdoor Fire Pit is a brilliant solution for those seeking a high-quality fire pit that makes the most of small decks or patio spaces, while also sporting a particularly portable design for go-anywhere bonfires!
This is truly a quality built option built from 304 stainless steel with a singular construction – completely removing the need for parts and assembly. It doesn’t get any easier than this, just drop this bad boy down wherever, load it, and light it. At just 12.5 by 15 inches and only 15 pounds, this is an exceptionally portable fire pit for anywhere use while still retaining a large enough size for accommodating a raging fire with high heat and light output.
The double wall design enhances the airflow and overall burning process, minimizing smoke and maximizing heat while the bottom vent holes allow oxygen to the feed the fire from below. It’s a simple, but brilliant design innovation that truly makes the most out of your fuel.
The aesthetic of the Ranger is either up your alley or not, but you have to admit the stainless steel drum-style build is pretty neat whether or not it’s your style. Regardless of how you like its looks, the Ranger is built for long lifespan and to handle high levels of physical and environmental abuse, so this unit will be around for many years to come!
Find more Solo Stove Ranger Outdoor Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
6. Titan 42 Inch Cauldron Fire Pit Bowl with StandPrice: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 42 inch diameter cauldron provides plenty of space for BIG fires
- Stand has a 77 inch overall height, giving plenty of room for attaching large cauldrons and other accessories
- Adjust the cauldron height with the 31.5 inch long heavy duty hook and chain
- Built with durable steel and designed to withstand weathering elements
- Expensive option
- Stand occupies one of the spaces someone could otherwise sit around the fire
- Quite cumbersome to move on your own
The Titan 42 Inch Cauldron Fire Pit Bowl with Stand is without a doubt a stand out fire pit installation that will turn heads and impress your guests that’s perfect for larger, BIG bonfire get-togethers.
The 42 inch diameter cauldron provides plenty of space for truly massive fires, so if you’re seeking an option for high light and heat output this is a great go-to. You can furthermore adjust the cauldron height with the 31.5 inch long heavy duty hook and chain.
Built with durable steel and designed to withstand weathering elements, this unit will last the test of time and look good doing it.
The only real downside to a fire pit in this style is that the stand inherently takes up one person’s sitting space around the cauldron, but all things considered, that’s a small price to pay for such an aesthetically awesome and functional fire pit.
Find more Ohio Flame 30 Inch Liberty Fire Pit with Hollow Base information and reviews here.
-
7. F2C Outdoor Heavy Steel Fire PitPrice: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully covered for safety and sparks
- Makes a nice centerpiece for an outdoor living area
- Made of durable but lightweight steel
- Very large
- Will not match all decor
- Bronze finish may wear off
The F2C Outdoor Heavy Steel Fire Pit is an ideal centerpiece for any patio, back deck or outdoor space in general!
The steel construction of this fire pit makes it durable and long lasting, and the flame retardant lid makes it less smoky than other fire pits while also reducing the amount of ash that emits from the flames.
Although this fire pit is large, it only weighs 15.75 pounds so you can move it around your back yard easily. The lattice design and bronze finish on the outside of the steel frame will add style to any area of your home that you choose to put it.
Find more F2C Outdoor Heavy Steel Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
8. BALI OUTDOORS Outdoor Fireplace ChimeneaPros:
Cons:
- Heavy-duty cast iron construction
- Sliding door and ash tray enables users to add fuel or remove ash with ease
- Round wire mesh screening design enables all direction visibility
- Round roof and rain cap on chimeny help protect the fire cage from the elements and funnel smoke up and away from you and your guests
- Fire grates and poker included
- Reasonable price point
- High center of gravity might make this option difficult to balance on uneven ground
- 22 inch diameter by 20 inch high fire cage is adewuate in size, but won't allow for BIG fires
- Handle slides for opening the doors will become hot to the touch, so you have to stay mindful of that
The BALI OUTDOORS Outdoor Fireplace Chimenea is a sharp and handsome installation for patio and back deck get togethers that’s just as functional and user friendly as it is attractive.
Built with a Heavy-duty cast iron construction for supreme durability and round wire mesh screening enabling all direction visibility, this is a built to last option that’s a pleasure to warm your bones in front of. The sliding door and ashtray enable users to add fuel or remove ash with ease, and there is furthermore a fire grate and poker included.
The fire cage features a 22 inch diameter and 20 inch height, so although it’s not particularly large for hosting BIG fires, it’s plenty large enough for burns that put out high heat and light. It is a chimenea after all!
Find more BALI OUTDOORS Outdoor Fireplace Chimenea information and reviews here.
-
9. UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire PitPrice: $42.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two different compact sizes available
- Folds flat and can even be stored in a backpack
- Constructed from durable stainless steel to provide high rust and corrosion resistance
- Stable base for safe grilling while the sides of grill serve as a wind-break
- Rapid, 30 second set up
- Effectively keeps small fires off the ground
- Awesomely affordable price point
- 1 Year manufacturer’s warranty
- Will not allow for very big fires
- Design of the stand is not very compatible with uneven ground
- Cooking surface is only suitable for small groups
The UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit is a brilliant grab-and-go option for go-anywhere bonfires and cooking that is so compact you can fold it flat and slide it right into a backpack!
This highly affordable bonfire/grilling companion is not very capable of BIG burns, the larger of the two sizes measuring just 13 by 10 inches, but you can none the less get a pretty good fire going in this bad boy.
The brand sent me a Flatpack Fire Pit about a year back, and mine comes with me down to the lakeshore while fishing during the fall and winter months. It folds up right into my fishing bag, deploys in seconds, and breaks down just as easy. It’s perfect for locations where you’re not permitted to dig a fire pit, and the added bonus of a grill grate for cooking applications is super handy!
For lighting small, go-anywhere fires that warm your bones while out recreating in nature or at home, this is a brilliant tool that won’t break the bank.
Find more UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
10. Pop-Up Pit Never Rust Fire PitPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Packs down smaller than a camp chair and weighs just 8 pounds
- Opens up to a 24 by 24 inch fire pit that can hold up to 125 pounds of wood
- Fire burns on a fire-rated stainless steel mesh for exceptional airflow and does not allow ash to fall to the ground
- Aluminum and stainless steel construction
- Exceeds BLM and Forest Service regulations for fire pans
- Some might not like the aesthetic for patio or backyard use
- All the moving parts and joints on this fire pit have potential to be damaged if you're not mindful
- Heat and weight will stretch your fire mesh over time (replacements available)
The Pop-Up Pit Never Rust Fire Pit is a particularly stellar option for campouts away from home due to it’s remarkably portable, yet robust design that can handle up to 125 pounds of wood!
This bad boy folds up remarkably compact for its deployed size, and weighs just 8 pounds, so when we say it’s portable, we mean it! That being said, it’s also quite a robust fire pit option to be used as an at home installation, so don’t rule this unit out if you’re seeking a heavy-duty option for BIG fires.
The fire burns on a fire-rated stainless steel mesh for exceptional airflow that furthermore does not allow ash to fall to the ground, so it’s suitable for use over your green grass and exceeds BLM and Forest Service regulations for fire pans.
An impressively portable fire pit option with a tremendous capacity for big burns, the Pop-Up Pit is a brilliant tool for back patio and nomadic applications alike!
Find more Pop-Up Pit Never Rust Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
11. Rootless Large Portable Collapsing Steel Mesh FireplacePrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rollable stainless steel net and folding legs are exceptionally compact and weigh just 2.6 pounds
- 25.6 by 2.5 by 2.5 inch folded size makes this perfect for roadtrips and travel!
- Steel mesh stops most debris and ash from falling through, enabling easy clean up
- No tool assembly takes just moments to set up and break down
- Very reasonable price point
- 22 by 22 inch burn surface is moer than adequate for bonfires, but won't allow for BIG fires
- Design of the legs will make it difficult to set this option up on uneven groud
- Intended for dry wood only (no charcoal, etc)
The Rootless Large Portable Collapsing Steel Mesh Fireplace is a solid little firepit for at home use, as well as the ultimate road trip or travel companion measuring just 25.6 by 2.5 by 2.5 inches folded up, and weighing only 2.6 pounds!
This unique fire pit option might seem a bit flimsy and poorly built at a glance, but it’s well reviewed for being able to sustain a totally adequate fire! It’s really as easy as it looks, simply unfold the legs, unroll the steel mesh, and light your fire per usual! The design keeps the fire effectively off the ground and barely allows and ash or debris to pass through the screen, so you can even use this fire pit over sensitive ground like your nice green back yard!
The no tool assembly takes just moments to set up and break down, so taking this option on the road, or stashing it in a broom closet for at home use is a piece of cake!
Operation is simple, easy, and effective, and the price is right!
Find more Rootless Large Portable Collapsing Steel Mesh Fireplace information and reviews here.
-
12. BALI OUTDOORS Wood Burning Fire Pit Backyard with Swivel Cooking GrilPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable swivel grate is great for keeping large fires contained or for cooking meals
- Built with durable steel and designed to withstand the elements
- Collapsible triangle frame rack to hold logs for better ventilation
- Steel fire iron included - perfect for swiveling the grill grate on and off the open fire
- Fairly expensive option
- Outside perimeter of the fire pit will become hot to the touch, so be mindful not to put your feet up
- Tripod design might be difficult to set up on uneven ground
The BALI OUTDOORS Wood Burning Fire Pit Backyard with Swivel Cooking Grill is a wonderful full-sized fire pit option that’s great for both raging bonfire gatherings and open-fire cook-outs!
Built with durable steel and designed to withstand the elements, this option will last for many seasons of use, and the price is right! There’s even a steel fire iron and triangular log rack included!
The roughly 32 by 24 inch dimensions of this option borders on being large, but it remains reasonably compact for small patio applications.
The swivel grill grate is easily swung 360 degrees directly over the fire, or off to the side, so you can roast meats and veggies when you want to – a brilliant added feature to say the least. Because the parts certainly become hot to the touch while burning, the included fire iron makes a wonderful tool for making grate adjustments.
Lastly, the collapsible triangle frame rack effectively hold logs for better ventilation, so the design really makes the most of the allotted burning space. No doubt a wonderful option for high heat and light bonfires whether or not there are any hot dogs and burgers involved!
Find more Titan 38 Inch Fire Pit with Swivel Grill information and reviews here.
-
13. HY-C Flame Genie Portable Smoke-Free Wood Pellet Fire PitPrice: $142.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Burns on hardwood pellets, enabling a high heat and low maintenance fire
- Low moisture content of wood pellets results in a more efficient, cleaner burn than cord wood and less mess to clean up
- Eliminates the vast majority of smoke output and sparks - so no more smoky clothes or burn holes!
- Bottom nests in top for easy transport and compact storage
- Unlike firewood, pellets can be transported across state lines
- Black powder coat paint finish
- Must store in a dry environment to avoid rusting
- Canvas tote bag is sold separately
- Wood pellets must be purchased rather than foraged yourself
The HY-C Flame Genie Portable Smoke-Free Wood Pellet Fire Pit is a unique and innovative bonfire option that’s suitable for both at home, and campground use.
This interesting fire pit burns hardwood pellets rather than regular wood, so its operation and maintenance is a bit different than standard fire pits. Simply load the inside of the device up to fill line with pellets, ignite in several places (lighter fluid or pellet gel is helpful) and let her’ burn! Continue to sprinkle some pellets on the fire as it dies down – no shifting or flipping of logs required!
Wood pellets have their ups and downs. On one hand, they are super easy to set-and-forget, requiring next to no fire maintenance, but on the other hand, you can’t step into the woods and forage for pellets like you can for regular wood while camping or even hanging in the backyard. Pellets also burn much cleaner and don’t really leave behind any mess to clean up, and can furthermore be transported across state lines while in a lot of cases cordwood cannot (due to potential invasive species presence).
There are two compact sizes available, 13.5 or 19 inches in diameter, so this is a reasonably portable fire pit option, comparable to the SoloStove Ranger.
All things considered, this unique approach to backyard or campground bonfires is both practical and convenient depending on your needs!
Find more HY-C Flame Genie Portable Smoke-Free Wood Pellet Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
14. ZENY Multifunction Fire PitPrice: $93.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multifunction BBQ, cooler or fire pit
- Light weight
- Has wide tile rim for safety
- Very large
- Not very well insulated when used as a cooler
- Not as stylish as other options
The ZENY Multifunction Fire Pit is a straightforward and extra large option that will keep you nice and cozy, whatever the season. If you want a fire pit to be the centerpiece of your back yard or patio, this is the perfect choice.
This fire pit is stylish and functional, with a multi-purpose design to be used in all seasons. You can use this as a regular fire pit, or with a special screen that is included, it can be transformed into a BBQ to cook on. In the summertime you can even use it as an ice cooler to hold cold drinks during a party or afternoon hang out.
It’s a piece of cake to assemble and comes with a weatherproof cover to protect it from the rain when not in use. No doubt an excellent value buy considering its size and capabilities.
Find more ZENY Multifunction Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
15. DeckMate Kay Home Product’s Avondale Steel Fire BowlPros:
Cons:
- Durable steel bowl
- Large diameter
- Built in log rest and spark screen included
- Not usable as a BBQ
- Cover not included
- Won’t match all outdoor decor
The DeckMate Avondale Steel Fire Bowl has a gorgeous old world style that will look amazing in your yard.
This fire bowl looks like something you would see in Roman times, but it is made with modern, durable materials in order to last for many years of use. Measuring 29 inches in diameter and featuring an antiqued copper finish, it’s the perfect size and aesthetic for those seeking a medium to large fire vessel.
It includes a wire mesh spark screen and a built-in log rest for easy and fast fire building. This fire pit looks great straight out of the box and is ready to use right away – wha-lah!
Find more DeckMate Kay Home Product’s Avondale Steel Fire Bowl information and reviews here.
The Perfect Fire Pit
If you enjoy a good ol' fire, there is a fire pit option here that's perfectly suited for your needs. With smaller models that accompany you on camping trips to larger built-in fire pits that will create a centerpiece in your yard and a gathering place for family and friends, there's no excuse not to own a unit geared directly towards your needs.
For those new to the world of fire pits, we recommend doing a little bit of extended reading if you want to learn how to properly set up and use your new space - wherever you choose to create it.
Backyard Fire Pit Installations
Seeking more of a permanent installation when it comes to your fire pit rather than a simple fire ring, bowl, or drum that you simply sit around? Integrating a fire pit into your backyard is both classy and convenient, looking sharp and designating a truly proper place for bonfire gatherings.
Here are a few of our favorite picks for fire pit installations:
- Sunnydaze Large Square Fire Pit Ring Insert
- John Timberland Tacoma 40 Inch Round Wood Burning Fire Pit
- Peaktop Elevated Stone Wood Burning Fire Pit with Cover
- Sun Joe Cast Stone Fire Pit
- ZENY Multifunction Fire Pit
- Titan 42 Inch Cauldron Fire Pit Bowl with Stand
Portable Fire Pits
Portable fire pits allow you to move your bonfire vessel around without worry, enabling you to pick and choose where to host guests on your property, store the device inside during foul weather, and even take it with you on the road for campouts, beach parties and more!
Some of our favorite options for portable fire pits include:
- The SoloStove Bonfire
- The Solo Stove Ranger
- Pop-Up Pit Never Rust Fire Pit
- Rootless Large Portable Collapsing Steel Mesh Fireplace
- UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit
- HY-C Flame Genie Portable Smoke-Free Wood Pellet Fire Pit
