14 Best Safari Chairs: Your Ultimate List

If you’re looking for a truly authentic leather safari chair, this beautiful handmade design is true to the historical chairs used at the end of the 19th century by British military officers after the Boer War. This campaign chair is made from solid cherry and features a russet brown leather slingback and seat. Aged bronze hardware adds to the authentic appeal of this chair which can be broken down quickly and packed for your camping trip as the best fireside chair ever.

At just 12 pounds, this Roorkhee chair can collapse into an 8 x 8 x 24 inch space. Perfect for lounging around in the outdoors, its back is hinged in the middle so that it can recline while still providing excellent back support. It’s sturdy and sits solidly on any kind of terrain. Keep in mind, if you’re purchasing this chair as a gift, it takes between 21-30 days to create because it’s a handmade, one of a kind creation and definitely worth the wait.

You can also order this cool safari chair in black. Do you want to know more about the interesting history of the Roorkhee chair? This article from The Designer’s Assistant breaks it down nicely.