10 Best Wood Adirondack Chairs for Your Home

No backyard is really complete without an Adirondack chair. They’re comfy, look classy while still being casual, and are super durable. Whether you want just two for you and your sweetheart or a full set to place around a fire pit, there are plenty of great options that will dress up your outdoor space.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $576.25 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $209.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $178.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $239.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $343.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $392.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $104.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $135.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Outdoor Interiors Eucalyptus Adirondack Chair With Built In OttomanPrice: $576.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built in ottoman
- Made with durable eucalyptus wood
- Chair is deep enough for taller uses
- Easy to assemble
- Need to apply hardwood oil to keep it maintained
- Assembly required
- Does not fold
Kick up your feet as you settle into this comfy adirondack chair for an afternoon lounge in the sun. The built in ottoman slides easily in and out, so you can use it as a standard adirondack chair or fully extend the footrest to really relax. Two levels are available for the ottoman: straight out or angled down towards the ground. The chair is made from eucalyptus hardwood, which has similar durability to teak. It is easily maintained with hardwood oil, or you can leave it untreated to achieve a weathered gray look on the wood.
Find more Outdoor Interiors Eucalyptus Adirondack Chair With Built In Ottoman information and reviews here.
-
2. GAZEBO JOE’S Reclining Lounge Wood Folding Adirondack ChairPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very well made with sustainable wood
- Easy to assemble
- Can support up to 300 lbs.
- No matching footrest available
- Only available in natural wood
- Need to be stained or painted if left outside
These wooden Adirondack chairs are a beautiful, clean, wood, perfect for transforming any space. They have the ability to recline and are made from dried yellow pine and from a sustainable source so you can feel good about making an eco-friendly purchase. Unlike other wood Adirondack chairs, these can hold up to 300 lbs without issue. These are easy to assemble and come with rust-proof hardware.
-
3. Best Choice Products Foldable Wood Adirondack ChairPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive compared to most adirondack chairs
- Chinese fir wood is really durable
- Weight capacity is 350 pounds
- Folds up for easy moving and storage
- Assembly is required
- May need extra tools to complete assembly
- Chair does not come with a protective finish
Made with a natural fir wood, this light colored chair is stylish and will complement any backyard. The wood is made with Chinese fir, which is very durable and has a weight capacity of 350 pounds. If you want to move the chair to a different spot of the yard or put it away for storage, just fold it up and move or tuck it away. The chair is sanded, so if you want to add a protective finish or a fun color of paint, it’s ready to go. At just under $50, this wood adirondack chair is a great deal.
Find more Best Choice Products Foldable Wood Adirondack Chair information and reviews here.
-
4. Belham Living Shoreline Wooden Adirondack ChairPrice: $178.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Design has a coastal beach vibe
- Driftwood finish does not need additional oil treatment
- Eucalyptus wood is very durable
- Seat and back are comfortable
- Assembly required
- Does not fold
- Color may not match as well as a natural wood finish
If you’re looking to bring some coastal flair to your backyard, this wood adirondack chair has a driftwood finish that will have you feeling like you’re at the beach (minus all that pesky sand). Made with eucalyptus wood and a driftwood finish, you won’t have to treat this wood to maintain it’s look. The wood is very durable, so you won’t have to worry about cracking, splitting, or rotting. It’s comfortable enough to sit in all day long, and the grayish colored wood will look beautiful against stone and greenery.
Find more Belham Living Shoreline Wooden Adirondack Chair information and reviews here.
-
5. Lifetime Faux Wood Adirondack Chair, BrownPrice: $239.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weather and UV resistant and will hold up against the elements
- Well-made and sturdy
- Come mostly assembled
- Not made of real wood
- Some assembly still required
- Cannot be painted
You can save quite a bit of money by investing in an Adirondack chair that’s made of faux wood, especially because sometimes they can last a little longer against the elements. This option has the classic, slanted design and is completed weather protected. It’s UV resistant and even when under direct sun for years, you won’t notice a bit of fading or chipping. It’s easy to clean, sturdy, well-made, and will last a lifetime.
-
6. Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack ChairPrice: $343.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very durable material that's completely weather proof
- Tons of colors to choose from
- Comfortable for a wide range of height and weight
- Not real wood
- Does not recline
- No matching ottoman available
The best part about the Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack Chairs is that they come in so many colors, all with the classic Adirondack design. They are entirely weatherproof and can be left outside all year long without having to worry about cracking or peeling. The materials used in these chairs look just like real wood, yet is much more durable. They are not reclinable but are comfortable for all people of all heights and body types.
-
7. Christopher Knight Home Set of Two Folding Wood Adirondack ChairsPrice: $392.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two chairs included at a reasonable price
- Already pre-stained and easy to assemble
- Made with durable acadia wood
- Only available in this natural stain
- Chairs might ship seperately
- Some assembly required
The highly-rated Christopher Knight Adirondack chairs come in a set of two with a beautiful natural stain. They have the ability to fold and recline. With all of the parts included as well as extra hardware, they are easy to assemble. The chairs are made of Acacia wood, which is durable and weather resistant.
-
8. Sunnydaze Coastal Bliss Outdoor Wooden Adirondack Patio Chair Set of TwoPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble and comes with all necessary hardware
- Made with real fir wood
- Great price point for two chairs
- Fir wood can be susceptible to dents and dings
- Higher seat than some other designs, which might not be ideal for shorter people or kids
- Not available in many colors
These wooden Adirondack chairs are a total bargain, with a set of two costing less than most single chairs of this design cost. The beautiful green is a nice pop of color that would look great on any patio or in any garden. The chairs are made with durable, natural fir wood and can easily be painted if you want to switch up the color. They are easy to assemble and come with all of the necessary hardware.
-
9. Natural Wood Classic Adirondack Folding ChairPrice: $104.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fold for storage and are reclineable
- Made with unfinished durable fir wood
- Easy to assemble
- Need to be stained or painted
- Some assembly required
- No cup holders or matching ottoman
These Outdoor Natural Wood Adirondack Chairs have the ability to fold, making them easy to transport or store. They also can recline into several different positions, giving you the ability to find the most comfortable position. They are made with durable fir wood, which is left unfinished and meant to be stained or painted to your liking. The chairs can hold up to 350 lbs and are extremely easy to assemble.
-
10. Aok Garden Outdoor Adirondack ChairPrice: $135.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with durable ply wood
- High back and wide arms
- Easy to assemble
- Not many color options
- Doesn't fold up
- Back isn't adjustable
The Aok Garden Outdoor Adirondack Chair is one of the few Adirondack chairs that’s made entirely of plywood, which is known to hold up very well to splintering, cracking, and chipping. It’s a large seat, with a nice tall back, and wide armrests that can easily hold a beverage. It’s easy to keep clean and comes in several natural colors.
Wood adirondack chairs are the cream of the crop as they are strong, sturdy, and look timeless. While they do require a little more maintenance than plastic adirondack chairs, they are generally less expensive and still have a long lifetime.
And while we say maintenance, it's really not too much. A quick wipe down with a wood oil of your choice at least once a year (maybe more if you live in a more intense weather climate), is all you really need in order to keep your wood adirondack chair looking as good as new.
Of course, if your prefer the weathered wood look, you can always just let the elements do their thing and transform your chair into a beautiful greige color. And while wood chairs may seem uncomfortable, adirondack chairs are shaped to provide you plenty of support.
You can even add a cute adirondack chair cushion to really amp up the comfort and durability.
- See Also:
- 10 Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
- 10 Best Leather Recliners: Which Is Right For You?
- 10 Best Hammock Chairs 2019
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.