10 Best Wood Adirondack Chairs for Your Home

No backyard is really complete without an Adirondack chair. They’re comfy, look classy while still being casual, and are super durable. Whether you want just two for you and your sweetheart or a full set to place around a fire pit, there are plenty of great options that will dress up your outdoor space.

Wood adirondack chairs are the cream of the crop as they are strong, sturdy, and look timeless. While they do require a little more maintenance than plastic adirondack chairs, they are generally less expensive and still have a long lifetime.

And while we say maintenance, it's really not too much. A quick wipe down with a wood oil of your choice at least once a year (maybe more if you live in a more intense weather climate), is all you really need in order to keep your wood adirondack chair looking as good as new.

Of course, if your prefer the weathered wood look, you can always just let the elements do their thing and transform your chair into a beautiful greige color. And while wood chairs may seem uncomfortable, adirondack chairs are shaped to provide you plenty of support.

You can even add a cute adirondack chair cushion to really amp up the comfort and durability.