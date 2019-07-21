10 Best Rollerball Pens to Buy in 2019

One of the greats of the rollerball pen genre, this is one of the few gel pens I actually kind of like. As I said in the ballpoint pen post, I have a heavy hand, so I tend to prefer ballpoints, but this pen is nevertheless on my desk at this moment. They’re very sturdy and I especially like the heavy, satisfying click of the retractable mechanism. The G2 is well-loved because despite being a gel pen, the ink lasts a long time. They also stand apart from the rest of the crowd with four tip sizes to choose from, so you can have one for every need. They also have a wide variety of pack sizes, from two pack through 144 pack. The construction of these is such that refilling them makes sense, so you may only need a couple to last you long while. If you want to step up a bit, there’s also the G2 Pro.

Specs: