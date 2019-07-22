11 Best Desks for Small Spaces

This small desk has the look and feel of a classic office desk, as it has space for a monitor, designated shelf for the computer tower, and a slide-out keyboard tray. There is also an elevated shelf that could be used to hold a second monitor, compact printer or files, as well as a storage compartment underneath for important documents.

The file drawer is perfect for hanging files, or could easily fit extra charging cords and cables for your devices.

Made from particleboard, the desk has a cinnamon cherry finish that resembles larger, classic office desks. The entire length of the desk is just over 39 inches, so it’s very compact and efficient making it ideal for a small living space. The price point is another thing that we give a thumbs up on, along with its very favorable ratings.