50 Best Weird Christmas Ornaments

This porcelain star Christmas ornament could have a festive image on it like a winter landscape, manger, or Santa Claus. Instead, it’s printed with photorealistic uncooked ramen noodles.

It’s printed on both sides for double the ramen goodness and comes with a ribbon for hanging. It’s suggested as good for not only Christmas but baby showers and weddings as well.

I can see how this would be a fun gift for teens going off to college.