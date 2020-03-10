15 Best Automatic Touchless Soap Dispensers

If you’re worried about harmful germs and limiting exposure to illnesses like Coronavirus at home or at work, you know by now that hand washing is the most effective way to keep bacteria at bay. While hand sanitizer can be a quick cleaning solution, washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water is actually more effective, especially at cleaning under your nails where bad stuff loves to hide.

The risk of cross-contamination is magnified when everyone shares a bar of soap at home or has to touch the soap dispenser handle at work. An automatic soap dispenser solves that problem with touchless operation that delivers the right spritz of foam or liquid handsoap to allow for a thorough scrub.

These touchless soap dispensers will encourage everyone to make handwashing a priority, and because there’s an undeniable fun factor, they might even get your kids to become handwashing regulars. Bonus.