15 Best Automatic Touchless Soap Dispensers

If you’re worried about harmful germs and limiting exposure to illnesses like Coronavirus at home or at work, you know by now that hand washing is the most effective way to keep bacteria at bay. While hand sanitizer can be a quick cleaning solution, washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water is actually more effective, especially at cleaning under your nails where bad stuff loves to hide.
The risk of cross-contamination is magnified when everyone shares a bar of soap at home or has to touch the soap dispenser handle at work. An automatic soap dispenser solves that problem with touchless operation that delivers the right spritz of foam or liquid handsoap to allow for a thorough scrub.
These touchless soap dispensers will encourage everyone to make handwashing a priority, and because there’s an undeniable fun factor, they might even get your kids to become handwashing regulars. Bonus.
If you’re looking for a touchless soap solution for all the hand washing you’re doing right now, this automatic soap dispenser from simplehuman is a perfect addition to your kitchen and bathroom sinks. With a high-efficiency pump, the soap lands right in your hands in just two seconds without leaving behind any traces of food, dirt or bacteria.
The brushed nickel finish is smudge resistant, and we love that the dispenser features a silicone seal, so you won’t have to wipe up messy drips from the nozzle. You can also get this unit in white. A built-in sensor has a precise trigger zone for accurate, high-speed activation, so you’ll get soap as soon as you want it, right where you want it. This dispenser runs for up to a year on four AA batteries, which are not included.
Keep your soap dispenser running in top form by using the simplehuman moisturizing liquid hand soap that comes in six scents, along with fragrance-free. Each container is 34 ounces, so the price is seriously reasonable.
When you’re looking to avoid cross-contamination from whatever source, this stainless steel automatic soap dispenser will keep your hands and your home cleaner than before. This free-standing dispenser features a waterproof base to avoid rust and it has precision infrared motion and PIR sensor detection technology built in for ease of use.
With a sizeable 9.56 ounce soap capacity, this dispenser can also be adjusted to customize the volume of soap it releases each time. The waterproof base is also leak-proof, so there’s no need to worry that water or soap can get into the battery compartment. This dispenser runs on three AA batteries and the enhanced motor delivers a consistent output.
You’ll like that this dispenser comes with a handy silicone funnel to make filling it easy, plus it also includes a soft wipe so you buff any smudges away once you’ve filled it. It will work with any liquid dish soap, hand soap, or even your favorite lotion.
Getting your kids to wash their hands on a regular basis can be a difficult task, but once you snag this adorable Uwink touchless soap dispenser, they’re going to want to wash just for the fun of foamy soap shooting out of this cute little animal. The infrared sensor detects little hands from two inches away, delivering the perfect shot of foam to cleanse their hands thoroughly.
This dispenser works with both regular foam soap or diluted liquid handsoap. It recharges via USB and a single charge can last up to five months at a time. Made of durable ABS material, this dispenser is waterproof, again making it ideal for kids who might knock it into the sink while washing up. With an 8.8 ounce soap reservoir, it lasts for up to 800 washes.
While initially we thought this little animal was a pony, it’s apparently a deer. Change the flowers to spots, and they call it a kangaroo. Okay, then. The Seven Bubble Cartoon Giraffe soap dispenser is another cute choice to encourage kids to wash more frequently.
If you’re like most of us, you get tired of filling up the soap dispensers in your house, especially the one attached to your sink. This large capacity touchless soap dispenser from Secura holds a full 17 ounces of liquid hand soap, so you’ll be refilling it a whole lot less than many others that hold roughly half that amount.
The clear soap vessel makes it easy to see when it’s time to refill and the black and chrome finishes give this dispenser a look of quality. It’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry that moisture will seep into the battery compartment. An infrared sensor detects your hand from as far as 2.75 inches away. You can also adjust the volume of soap dispensed from .03 to .19 ounces per activation.
Another plus? This dispenser is made to either sit on the counter or it can also be wall-mounted for added convenience. Get it in either shiny chrome, gunmetal or antique copper finishes so you can best match it to your kitchen and bathroom fixtures.
If metallic finishes aren’t your jam, you might love the faux stone finish on this cool touchless soap dispenser that also has a unique shape to go along with the unusual finish. It’s IP67 waterproof, so no worries if it accidentally lands in the sink or tub because no water will get into the battery compartment. What we really love is the artistic shape of this piece because form is sometimes just as important as function.
Worry not. Function is exactly what we’re talking about here, though. The dispenser as a 10.25 ounce capacity, and it has a clear visible soap scale so you’ll know when to refill. It dispenses at just 1ml, so if you need more soap, you merely slip your hand back under the spout for additional soap. Rubberized material on the bottom keeps this dispenser from slipping around and while this dispenser works with most liquid hand soaps, it is recommended that you don’t use any that are too thick in consistency.
You might also like a similarly shaped touchless dispenser, although this one has a cool wood grain finish as opposed to faux stone.
Do you like seeing how much soap is in your dispenser at all times? If yes, this touchless soap dispenser offers both a clear soap reservoir as well as a large capacity of 13.5 ounces. The smart infrared motion sensor easily detects your hands so you won’t be waving them around to get a responsive shot of soap right where you want it.
You can adjust the soap volume between three different settings to minimize waste, and it works with pretty much any variety of liquid soap without dripping or trailing. The waterproof base prevents water damage in the battery area and it runs off four AAA batteries. You can maximize battery life with the on/off switch, although to avoid contamination, we’d recommend you leave it on most of the time.
If you’re like me, you love that liquid soap that comes out as foam in your hand, but not all touchless soap dispensers work with that kind of soap. This one does. In fact, it delivers the perfect puff ball of foam right into your palm that doesn’t run off while you’re moving your hand away. This polished stainless steel dispenser fits right over top of a predesigned soap cartridge that gives you an infusion of micro-bubbles and creates creamy foam for a rich, luxurious lather.
The downside is that you’re stuck buying the refills from simplehuman, but they’re seriously affordable and come in many different scents, eight pls scent-free to be exact, so you won’t feel too terrible about doing it.
This automatic dispenser has another sneaky secret you’ll love – no batteries! The hidden hinged top offers easy access to the recharge plug and one charge lasts up to three months. We love that no batteries will land in your landfill, which makes buying those soap refills feel just that much better. Each foam cartridge holds 10 ounces of soap.
If you’re searching for a foam soap dispenser that keeps your battery storage safe from immersion in water on a wet counter, this touchless dispenser has a different design. The battery storage is near the top, meaning it’s safer from moisture intrusion than many. You’ll also like the flexibility of this dispenser which can easily sit on the countertop but can also be wall-mounted if that’s a better option for your needs.
This space saving model holds 16 ounces of soap in a clear reservoir surrounded by a modern white frame. The smart infrared motion sensor makes it easy to keep hands clean with no cross contamination, and the price is affordable compared to many. You also have the option of adjusting the amount of soap dispensed. It also comes with a one year warranty which we always love.
If you’re looking for a touchless soap dispenser that’s easy to keep clean and goes with any room decor, this Umbra automatic dispenser is a winner. The matte black finish with nickel accents is easy to wipe down, and the curved shape looks more elegant than many others. With an 8.5 ounce soap capacity, this dispenser has a clear soap level window so you know when to refill. It is not recommended for use with foaming soap, but most others work suitably.
LED indicators light up to let you know when the battery is running low as well as when the dispenser is operational. It features a large top load opening that makes it super easy to fill without spills. It operates on four AAA batteries. You can also get the dispenser with either a nickel finish or in white.
Perhaps you’ve been looking for a way to clear your counters in order to combat harmful germs and bacteria, but you haven’t found a way to ditch the soap dish. This commercial grade stainless steel touchless soap dispenser is the answer you’ve been looking for. The easy fill lid on top allows for fewer times refilling, and this whopper holds 24 ounces of hand soap – enough for 350 hand washes.
With built-in accurate infrared motion and PIR sensor detection, you’ll get exactly the amount of soap desired based on your selection. This dispensor is stainless steel so it’s naturally rust-resistant and durable enough for both office as well as home use. It comes with all the necessary hanging hardware and you’ll also appreciate the worry-free one year warranty.
When you’re shopping for value, but you also want the convenience of touchless operation, this automatic soap dispenser fits the bill nicely. This sturdy dispenser is impact resistant, meaning it’s a great fit for kids’ bathrooms or the classroom. The soap reservoir is easy to remove and refill, and you can even create your own soap and water mix if you’re really looking to save money.
It features both high foam and low foam modes, which are easily selected by pressing the button on the back of the dispenser. The precise sensor design means you’ll get a handful of foam in just .25 seconds. It runs on three AA batteries and to save battery life, this soap dispenser has an on/off switch that also adjusts the amount of soap dispensed.
If you’re shopping with simple elegance in mind, this simplehuman touchless soap dispenser has it going on. The elegant rose gold finish is smudge resistant, and it features a nine ounce soap capacity. A flexible silicone valve snaps shut to create a seal preventing messy drips once soap has been dispensed – a plus in our world.
This soap dispenser is also rechargeable and runs up to three months on a single charge. The automatic sensor detects when your hand is near and deposits the right amount of soap – up close for just a little soap or further out for a larger quantity. This dispenser also features a clog-free tubing pump inside to ensure you get a precise and consistent flow of soap each and every time.
This touchless dispenser comes in five different finishes so you can get one to match both your bathrooms and kitchen decor.
Many automatic soap dispensers don’t really allow you to use liquid foaming soap, but this simple HOMLEX touchless dispenser does. It features a clear 9.5 ounce soap reservoir that is simple to unscrew and refill. It’s easy to tell when your soap is running low, which is a plus. This dispenser offers two modes of dispensing. Press the top light to change modes – blue light for a smaller amount of foam and white light for a larger squirt. When that light on top turns red, you’ll need to replace the three AA batteries.
This dispenser is also flexible, so if you don’t have foaming soap on hand, you can create your own by mixing three parts water to one part thicker liquid soap, making it affordable on many fronts. If you’re looking for similar attributes in a more rounded design, the Aeakey Foaming Soap Dispenser is another good find at an even more affordable price.
If you’re looking for a touchless soap dispenser with a slim profile and cool elliptical design, this Secura dispenser is cool for a lot of reasons. It features an 11.8 ounce soap reservoir along with one of the most intuitive sensors that can detect your hand from up to 3.9 inches away. This dispenser has a volume control switch that can be set to deliver three different amounts of soap – from 0.05 to 0.15 ounces per activation.
The sleek black exterior is clean and modern, and the green LED light on the top lets you know when the unit is ready to dispense. By the same token, it’s easy to know when it’s time to change batteries as this LED indicator will blink red. It’s easy to refill without mess or fuss, and works great in any room where you want to avoid the spread of germs and viruses. This dispenser also comes in white.
If foaming soap is your preferred option, Secura also makes a foam soap dispenser that’s touchless as well. It comes in three different color options to choose from.
If you’re in search of a large capacity touchless soap dispenser for your office this TeSecu automatic dispenser is an ideal option as it holds nearly 17 ounces of foam soap and can use any commercial variety of antibacterial handwash. This dispenser is an effective way to avoid cross-contamination in the workplace and may help to keep your workforce healthier.
This device delivers two different levels of foam based upon an easily adjustable button on the top. This unit can be mounted on the wall or sits stably on the countertop as well. It operates on four AA batteries. The unique LCD screen on the top of this dispenser allows you to constantly keep tabs on both battery life and soap dispensing modes.