9 Best Kombucha Kits for Brewing at Home

See the bottom of the article for the tips and tricks I’ve learned from making kombucha at home over the years.

I bought a kombucha kit to make my own kombucha at home about four years ago because store-bought kombucha is painfully expensive. I’ve still got the same culture brewing in my kitchen and I’ve saved loads of money–not to mention all the fun I’ve had perfecting my own flavors. Kombucha kits are great gifts for millennials .

What is kombucha?

Kombucha is a fermented, carbonated drink brewed from black or green tea. While it's exact origins are fuzzy, most believe that dates back to around 200 B.C.E. from the Manchurian area of China.

It truly has a taste that is all its own, at once acidic and sweet. The best way I can describe it is kind of a funky champagne. You either (really) love it or hate it.

But while it is fizzy like champagne, kombucha actually has way more in common with sourdough bread.

What is a kombucha scoby?

Beer and wine are fermented with yeast. Kimchi is fermented with specific bacteria. Kombucha is fermented with a combination of both, like a sourdough.

A scoby is really a S.C.O.B.Y which stands for "symbiotic colony (or culture) of bacteria and yeast." The yeast and bacteria colony grow together forming a mat of cellulose that often floats on top of the kombucha.

If you've ever accidentally let your balsamic vinegar get too warm and it grew a gelatinous "vinegar mother," kombucha is a very similar process.

Fair warning--scobys look like something only a mother could love. I've called them fleshy alien pancakes and that feels pretty accurate. They're rubbery, a little slimy, and can have long jellyfish-like tendrils hanging from the bottom. That said, I love each one of my scobys. They're like a really unattractive pet.

Plus there are loads of fun punny names to name your new scoby pal. Mine is named Scoby Dick but I've also seen Scoby Doo and Scoby Wan Kenobi.

Scobys are sometimes called kombucha mushrooms but they aren't a mushroom or fungus at all.

Kombucha is similar to the process of making sourdough bread. For the bread, you need a starter which is dough inoculated with a combination of yeast and bacteria. You keep that starter (your new weird gooey pet) fed and it can make an unlimited amount of bread.

Kombucha is made the same way--starter kombucha with a scoby is added to sweet tea and once the kombucha is ready, some saved starter tea and the scoby can be added to fresh tea to start the process all over again.

Can I make kombucha starter culture from scratch like a sourdough starter?

Here's where it differs. You can make your own sourdough starter by leaving a dough mixture out in the air to become a home for wild yeast and bacteria. Kombucha, not so much.

You really need kombucha to make more kombucha. You can attempt to grow your own scoby by letting store-bought kombucha sit at room temperature but these drinks are often pasteurized, flavored, or refrigerated which can greatly affect the strength resulting culture resulting in an unsafe brew.

Another thing kombucha and sourdough have in common is that different culture strains will result in different flavors and qualities. Different kombucha strains grown on different teas will have different types of bacteria and yeast in their colony. And like some bakeries, some brewers can trace the same culture back decades.

Is kombucha alcoholic?

Because it's a fermented beverage, kombucha does have a small amount of alcohol. To be sold in stores as a non-alcoholic drink, kombucha must contain less than 0.5 percent alcohol. Beer typically has around five percent alcohol in comparison.

So while kombucha is legally not alcoholic, it does contain some alcohol. Folks who are avoiding alcohol for health, addiction, or religious reasons, may want to skip kombucha.

In the same way, kombucha contains a small amount of caffeine. It's made with caffeinated tea and while the fermentation process "eats" over a third of the original caffeine, the resulting drink isn't entirely caffeine-free so if you have health or religious reasons to avoid caffeine, keep that in mind.

Is kombucha good for health?

You can find thousands of websites and posts talking about the endless health benefits of drinking kombucha from reducing inflammation to mental health improvements to lowing blood pressure.

According to Mayo Clinic, there is no science that backs up these claims. I drink kombucha because I enjoy it--not because I think it will prevent cancer.

One undeniable fact is that homebrew kombucha is packed with live bacteria, often the types you'd find in probiotic supplements. But again, there are no studies to back up the benefits to kombucha's probiotics.

Why make your own kombucha?

I make my own kombucha because I enjoy brewing, the same reason I brew my own hard cider and why I'm experimenting with making my own tempeh.

But the main reason most folks brew their own kombucha is that store-bought is so expensive. A one to two serving-sized bottle at the store is easily $4 or more while you can make that same amount for under $1 at home.

How to make kombucha.

There are loads of sites that are focused solely on this process but I'll give you a rundown of my experience brewing kombucha.

Gather supplies.

You'll need a scoby, one to two cups of concentrated starter tea from your kit or previous batch, black or green tea bags, white sugar, clean brewing container (glass is best), distilled white vinegar for cleaning, and a cover to keep out bugs but let the brew breathe--I use a paper coffee filter held on with a rubber band.

Brew the sweet tea.

Proportions depend on how much you're brewer holds but you'll want to bring water to a boil and turn off the heat. There's some discussion on adding the tea or sugar first but I haven't found it makes a huge difference. I add my white sugar and stir until it dissolved. (Don't substitute with honey as it's anti-microbial.) Then I add my tea bags and let steep for five minutes.

While tea comes to room temperature, set up your brewer.

Rinse your container and hands with white vinegar. Don't use antibacterial soap as it can kill the bacterial you're trying to grow.

Add your cooled sweet tea to the brewer and then add your one to two cups of starter tea. Mix with a clean (non-wooden) spoon. This starter is necessary to lower the pH of the tea to prevent bad bacteria or mold from growing on the scoby.

Gently add your scoby. If it doesn't float on top, don't panic. A scoby that has sunk will still work and you'll find you have a new baby scoby growing on top after a few days.

Cover your brewer with a breathable cloth or coffee filter that will keep out fruit flies.

Monitor and wait.

Depending on the temperature of your home, your kombucha can take days or weeks to be ready. The warmer the temperature, the faster it will brew. As it ferments, your very sweet tea mixture will become less sweet more and more acidic. You can monitor it with regular pH level checks or, as I do, simply taste it every few days and pull it when it reaches your preferred level of sweetness.

You'll also need to monitor your scoby for signs that your tea has attracted unwelcome guests like fruit fly eggs, mold, or a bad nail polish remover smell that could mean you have unwelcome bacteria. If you find these, you'll need to throw out the whole batch and start over.

Bottle and flavor your kombucha.

Now that your first fermentation is done, you can either drink it as is or you can seal it in bottles and wait a few more days so it can become carbonated. I use swing-top bottles for my second fermentation.

This is also when you would add any extra flavorings. My go-to is fresh ginger juice, frozen cherries, and a pinch of sugar to give the kombucha a little boost for extra bubbles.

No homebrew or fermentation is foolproof.

Keep in mind that any time you're playing with brewing or fermenting at home that there's always an element of personal risk. There's a chance you might grow some nasty microbes by accident that could make you sick.

Make sure you're being very careful to clean all your supplies and to use the correct type of brewing vessel. Avoid pottery as the acid in kombucha can leach lead from the ceramic into your drink which is really not good at all.

Follow the directions in your kit, do extra research on your own, and get involved in the kombucha community who will be happy to answer questions and look at photos of your scoby to tell you if it's looking normal.

It also doesn't hurt to check in with your doctor. People who are pregnant or significantly immunocompromised may want to avoid the unnecessary risk of brewing their own kombucha at home.

Kombucha brewing tips.

Keep your vessel out of direct sunlight.

Distilled white vinegar is your best friend. Rinse everything in it before touching your scoby.

If your scoby is too wide for the mouth of the jar, don't be afraid to bend or fold it.

You can protect your culture by placing part of your brew and a piece of scoby in a small jar to set off to the side in a dark place. This is called a scoby hotel and is great in case your main culture gets mold or fruit flies so you have a scoby to fall back on and don't have to start from scratch.

