15 Best Items for Completing Your Summer Maintenance Checklist

Summer is the season for relaxing, especially after the rough COVID-19 spring that most of us endured. Now, you’re focusing on how to turn your backyard into a mini oasis and perhaps you’re also thinking about how to create a gourmet kitchen.
However, the summer isn’t a completely carefree season. There are some home maintenance projects that you need to handle.
Fortunately, we found the best items for completing your summer maintenance checklist, and also included some pro tips to help you work more efficiently and clean more effectively.
Whether your floors are wood, tile, linoleum, stone, or even concrete, the Karcher CF5 Hard Floor Cleaner can handle them. It’s designed to both wipe and vacuum at the same time, which eliminates the need to pre-sweep or vacuum the floors before mopping. The machine uses forward rotating microfiber rollers that makes operating it so easy you can use one hand. The cleaning head has a flexible hinge, and the machine can be placed right up against the wall, which ensures that you can clean every corner, and also under furniture and around furniture legs, etc. on the floor. It’s also perfect for cleaning stairs. The machine uses a 2-tank system to keep the dirty water separated from the clean water, and the rollers are also machine washable. When not in use, the hard floor cleaner can be set on the included storage base.
If you plan on opening your windows this summer, you’ll appreciate this Lazy Dog Warehouse Window Screen Replacement Mesh. It can keep mosquitos and other annoying insects at bay, while allowing you to enjoy the occasional cool breeze. The roll of mesh is 48” x 100’ and it can be cut to the desired size for windows, doors, and other applications. Made of fiberglass mesh, the screen material is durable and flexible, flame retardant, and washable. In addition, it’s also flame retardant.
Your lawn mower works hard, but it needs regular maintenance to continue operating at peak performance. A tune up is a good idea, and although kits will vary depending on your specific mower brand and model, something like this Hustler Raptor Tune-Up Kit. It includes an air filter, 3 blades, fuel filter, engine oil filter, and 2 spark plugs.
One item that comes in handy for countless summer chores is this 6-pack of Gorilla Clear Silicone Sealant. It can be used to seal holes and gaps in the bathroom or kitchen, and also to seal windows and doors and gutters. The indoor/outdoor sealant is waterproof, and also resists mold and mildew. Just 30 minutes after applying, it is ready for water-based environments. Since the sealant is clear, you don’t have to worry about matching colors, and it will retain its clearness instead of turning yellow over time. The silicone sealant is also shrink- and crack-proof.
Grilling outdoors may be one of your favorite things about summer. However, without proper maintenance, your grill could catch on fire. The Kona Grill Brush can clean your grill without the sharp edges found with metal bristles or the nylon brushes that tend to melt – so you don’t have to worry about remnants ending up in your food. The stainless-steel brush can be used on practically any type of grill.
If you want a vacuum that can clean everything, consider this LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum. It’s versatile enough to clean hard floors and carpets, but you can also adjust the telescopic wand to point the vacuum upwards and clean the top of your cabinets, drapes and other hard to reach places. And if that’s not enough, you can also convert the stick vacuum into a hand vac and clean your car, in-between your sofa cushions, and other places that a traditional vacuum cleaner couldn’t effectively reach.
The cordless vacuum includes not one, but two, removable lithium-ion batteries and the vacuum can operate for 80 minutes on one charge. The handy battery indicator light lets you know how much power is left. Vacuums tend to get really dirty, but the LG CordZero has a pre-filter, fine dust filter, and cyclone filter, and the filters and the cyclone system are washable. The vacuum includes a variety of accessories, including a charging stand, crevice tool, and power carpet nozzle.
You should check and test your smoke detectors at least twice a year. If they need replacing, consider this Kidde Battery Operated Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarm. Instead of just beeps, it also uses voice alarms – announcing “fire” or “warning carbon monoxide,” depending on the type of hazard detected. In addition, there’s a voice warning when the battery is low. The dual alarm saves money and space, since it eliminates the need for both a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm. The device also has a front-loading battery door, which makes it easy to replace the batteries without having to disconnect the alarm.
This Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer can help you tackle a variety of maintenance tasks around your home. From hosing off your deck and patio to cleaning your windows and driveway, the pressure washer has 5 quick-connect nozzles so you easily change the water flow. The dual detergent tanks allow you to handle different types of cleaning projects without having to stop and change out the contents. The pressure washer also includes a 34” extension ward, 20’ pressure hose, and 35’ power cord (with GFCI protection).
Did you know that next to heating and cooling your home, heating your water is the largest source of energy consumption? Items like this Reflective Foil Water Heater Insulation Jacket can reduce your energy consumption by up to 14%. That’s because your hot water tank is always working to keep the water at the desired temperature. However, wrapping the tank in foil helps to maintain radiant heat, so the tank doesn’t have to work as hard.
In addition to cleaning your floors, it’s also important to clean fabrics, especially when you need to reduce allergy and asthma symptoms. The Raycop RS Pro Handheld Allergen Vacuum Cleaner can be used on sheets, mattresses, pillows, upholstered furniture, and even stuffed toys to remove dust mites, pollen, hair and other yucky items from your home. The RayClean technology combines UV light, HEPA filtration, a pulsating brush, and an optimized suction process. And since it’s light (4.63 lbs), the handheld vacuum is easy to use.
Your air filters play a crucial role in energy efficiency, and the Filtrete 2-pack AC Furnace Air Filters can help your HVAC operate much better. The filters remove household dust, lint, dust mite debris, smoke, and pet danger. These microparticles can clog your HVAC, causing it to work harder, which increases energy consumption. The filters are available in a variety of sizes, and as singles, 2-packs, and even 6-packs.
If you wake up with clogged sinuses and a scratchy throat, consider this Elechomes Ultrasonic Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier. In addition to helping you breath easier, it can also assist in moisturizing your skin, and keeping you cooler in the summer. (You can select a warm mist in the winter.) The large tank provides up to 40 hours of continuous use, and the unit can humidify up to 750 sq. ft. The unit is easy to fill, easy to clean, has digital controls on the front, and includes a remote control.
Summer is a good time to clean your windows and window treatments, and the AEVO 2-in-1 Portable Steam Iron is great for cleaning curtains and drapes. The iron heats up in just 40 seconds and can be used as both a dry iron and to steam items. When filled with water, you can expect approximately 9 minutes of continuous use before you’ll need to refill. The triple-vaporizing system quickly removes wrinkles without leaving wet spots. There’s also a leak-proof soleplate, so whether the steam iron is used vertically or horizontally, you don’t have to worry about water seeping out. Since the device can be used on a variety of fabrics (including silk, cotton, wool, linen, and synthetics) you can also use it on bedding, upholstered furniture, and tablecloths.
Effortlessly control your HVAC with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It learns your preferences and energy consumption patterns and then creates an auto-schedule to ensure that your home is the perfect temperature when you walk through the door. This means that you won’t be cooling or heating an empty house. Independent studies reveal that the Nest Learning Thermostat can reduce your cooling bills by 15% and reduce yout heating bills by 10% to 12%. The thermostat can also be activated remotely, so you can control it from your phone, tablet, or laptop – whether you’re at home or away.
If you want to drown out the sound of your work, these Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones will do the trick. Whether you’re listening to music or your favorite podcast, the wire-free operation provides mobility and convenience. There are 11 levels of noise cancelling control distractions, and the wireless battery provides up to 20 hours of usage. The headphones are comfortable, with a lightweight headband and angled ear cups. The headphones can also connect with Alexa with a simple push of a button or by using the wake-up word. The headphones include a carrying case, and are available in three color options: triple black, silver luxe, and arctic white. There’s also a Bose music app that makes it easy to set your favorite playlists and stations as presets.