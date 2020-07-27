17 Best Items to Trick Out Your Garage

A garage can be more than just a place to park your vehicles. It can also be your personal workshop, a place where you can work in peace and quiet. And that may be more important than ever while you’re trying to stay safe, healthy, and sane during the quarantine.
However, there’s no reason why your garage shouldn’t also be a fun place that reflects your personality. When you finish choosing a drill press and getting all of your other essentials, these are some of the best items to trick out your garage.
Even if you drive a mini-van, you can look sporty wheeling around your garage in the Traxion 2-700 ProGear Rolling Gear Seat W/Equipment Tray. It has a steel exterior and a padded tractor seat, so you’ll be comfortable even when seated for a long time. The seat’s height can be adjusted from 13 ½” to 17 ½” and the carry handle on the seat allows you to pick it up with one hand. The polyurethane tread casters are 5” and allow the gear seat to spin effortlessly and even roll over cords, hoses, and rough terrain. There’s also a large gear tray to hold tools and other items.
If you’re looking for a fun item that’s also practical, consider this Sound Caddy Bluetooth Speaker. It looks like a golf club, but it allows you to enjoy your favorite music and even take phone calls. You can also stick the speaker in your golf bag and take with you on the golf course. The speaker is made of brushed metal with rubberized finishes ,and has a protective screen to block dust and debris. It features two high fidelity speakers and a sub-woofer, along with integrated music controls. There are also dual USB charging ports for your mobile devices, and a high capacity battery that can provides 10 hours of continuous music playback.
While working in the garage, you can keep candy, fruit, cereal, ice cream and other goodies in this Tire Snack Bowl with Hubcap Lid. It’s a plastic bowl surrounded by rubberized tread and includes a chrome hubcap lid that keeps dust and debris out. The bowl can also be used to store small screws, or you can just use it for decoration. The bowl’s dimensions are 6” x 2.5.”
This Rustic Décor Mechanic Sign is hilarious and it’s sure to be a conversation starter in your garage. The size shown above is 16” x 24” and it’s made of thick aluminum with a powder-coated low-luster finish. The aluminum is rust-resistant and has mounting holes at the top and bottom. The sign is also available in two smaller sizes.
There are mini fridges and then there’s this Marshall Speaker 3.2 Cubic-Foot Fridge. A replica of the world-famous Marshall amplifier, the fridge has a matte black finish on both the interior and exterior and a flush back design. The fridge temperature adjusts from 34 degrees to 48 degrees, and the door is reversible.
This Garage Door Screen allows you to roll up your garage doors to get some fresh air – without getting the bugs that love to take advantage of open doors. The screen is made of durable fiberglass mesh, and it is tear-resistant and fireproof. It uses hook and loop adhesive strips and also includes thumbtacks for an extra secure fit. However, it’s easy to open . The magnetic in the middle of the screen easily opens for humans and pets and immediately closes behind you. The mesh net shown above is 16’W x 7’H, but it’s also available in a smaller size (8’W x 7’H).
What better way to enjoy a cup of Joe than in this Mishownet Tire Coffee Mug. Of course, you can also use it to drink water, tea, juice, or something a little stronger. Designed like a set of tires with a wrench handle, the black ceramic mug is easy to clean and can be washed in the dishwasher. It holds 12.35 ounces of your favorite beverage – or you can use it to hold screws, pencils, and other small items.
The beautiful design of this Clio Coffee Brewer ensures that it will look good in any part of your home. The slim design saves space; however, don’t let the size fool you. Using pods for single cup brewing, it can brew 10 ounces of coffee in approximately 75 seconds. There are three brewing modes for coffee, espresso, and tea. Also, the brewer’s height is adjustable, so you can brew into a cup, mug, or even a travel mug. The brewer has a 48 oz water tank, and it also has a pod basket to house used pods.
You can stay cool without spending an arm and a leg with this De’Longhi PACEX 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, and Fan. Whether you don’t have a central HVAC, or if you don’t want to blast it during the summer months, this is an alternative that saves money and space. It balances temperature and humidity by cooling and drying the air, which can save up to 30% in energy consumption. The smart sensing remote measures the surrounding temperature and cools based on the actual temperature. You can eliminate wasteful cooling by only cooling the room you’re in – and the unit cools up to 700 feet. Another neat feature is the arctic whisper quiet mode, which produces 50% less noise than the average portable AC unit.
One simple way to spruce up your walls is with this Harley-Davidson Double Switch Plate. It’s made of heavy-duty steel, and adds a nice industrial touch to your garage or any room. The double switch plate also includes the necessary hardware, and it is simple and quick to replace your existing switch plates.
If your garage floor has seen better days, you can make it better than new with this Rust-Oleum Rocksolid Garage Floor Coating Kit. The Polycuramine technology means that this coating is 20 times stronger than epoxy, it’s self-leveling, and it’s also flexible, so it won’t crack or peel. In addition, the high gloss coating resists chemicals. Application is easy: prepare the garage floor surface, open the mix, pour, and apply with a roller. You can also sprinkle the decorative chips on the floor. In 24 hours, it’s safe to drive your car on the surface. You can choose from four coating colors: black, gray, dark gray, and mocha.
If you’re looking for a trash can sturdy enough to handle almost anything, consider this Brabantia Touch Stainless Steel Trash Can. The brushed stainless-steel has a fingerprint-proof finish, so it will continue to look good no matter how often you handle it. The trashcan also has a wide soft-touch opening (10 3/7”) that is large enough for a dust pan, and the top also closes softly and quietly. The entire stainless-steel lid is also removable. The trash can’s dimensions are 15.5” x 15.8” x 27.8.”
If you want to drown out noise and listen to music as you work, these Master & Dynamic MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones can help you do that in style. Made of lightweight anodized aluminum and leather, the headphones are designed for comfort. They provide up to 24 hours of battery life, and a 15 minute charge can last up to 12 hours. The built-in dual microphones make it easy to make phone calls or communicate with your voice assistant. In addition, the Bluetooth range is 65 feet or more. Besides the silver metal/brown leather option shown above, the headphones are also available in black metal/black leather, gunmetal/black leather, and silver metal/gray leather.
Instantly update your garage with this Gladiator Floor Pack. The pack includes thirty-two 12” x 12” tiles along with trim pieces so you won’t trip over the edge of the tiles. Installation is easy and no adhesives are necessary with this tile and loop system. Each tile is rated to hold up to 250 pounds, and can withstand extreme hot and cold temperatures, and resist chips and cracks.. The tiles are also easy to clean by simply hosing them down.
This 3DLight FX Sport Car Deco Light creates the illusion that a sports car crashed through the wall of your garage. The light is in the actual shape of a car and attaches to the wall. It’s battery operated, and the on/off switch is conveniently located under the front of the car. The light also includes decals with letters of the alphabet so you can personalize the car’s front tag. In addition, the 3D cracked wall sticker makes the car crash look even more realistic. The car deco light dimensions are 12.79”L x4.13”D x 4.92”H.
Motorcycle enthusiasts will enjoy keeping time with this Metal Motorcycle Wall Clock. In addition to being mounted on the wall, it can also be used as a desk of shelf clock. The retro motorcycle clock measures 17” x 1.8” x 7.5.” It’s made of metal and uses 1 AA battery. The clock is also easy to clean – it only requires wiping with a damp cloth.
Another option to make your garage floor look great is this Nitro Garage Floor Covering. Each roll is made of 100% premium grade polyvinyl, and the roll shown above is 7.5’ x 17’. The vinyl roll flooring can be used as a garage mat or as wall-to-wall garage flooring. The durable flooring is also slip resistant and waterproof.