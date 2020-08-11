11 Best Laptop Stands for Your Money

With most of the country working from home it is a benefit to give yourself the most comfortable workspace possible. Setting up on the couch and kicking your feet up can definitely help with productivity. It’s time to invest in a laptop stand to make your remote work experience perfect.f

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy a Laptop Stand?

There are a ton of good reasons for you to invest in one of these stands. They are perfect for kiddos. They can help keep your laptop cool. Some of them are portable and can be taken anywhere. Look, working from home can be a blessing in disguise if you set yourself up with a comfortable situation. And homeschooling your kiddos can get a bit boring if they have to sit at a desk or the kitchen table every day. These stands are a great way to cut the pain in your neck and back and keep you on task while binging your favorite shows.

What are the Best Laptop Tables?

Stands and tables are really the same things. The same way Jacuzzis and hot tubs are the same. But not all stands are tables so there is a visual difference that is super easy to spot. If your stand straddles your legs and has a flat surface, that is a table. Tables are great for lounging in the pool, on the couch, and in bed. Here are the best.

A classic wood look is always a good choice. While you could always work on a kitchen or dining room table you could bring the table to you with this TaoTronics table is going to make your life a lot easier and is totally portable.

There are bed tables that can be used to serve breakfast in bed to your wife or husband and then there are similar-looking tables that are made for laptops with a cell phone holder and mouse pad. This table is a great option is you want to take your work from the living room to the bedroom to the beach. Check out the Astory laptop table.

Birdrock Home makes a really cool table that has a wood finish and folding legs so that it is completely portable. While this isn't one of those tables that will cool your laptop while using it, it does everything else you need it to and will keep you organized. It is big enough to hold a large laptop and will be one of your favorite purchases. IT also has a hidden side drawer for all your computer-related stuff.

