15 Best Backyard Gazebos: Stylish Summer Shade

While some are easy, breezy, and portable, we’ve also looked at more substantial wood and steel structures with hardtops that can handle wind as well as a snow load. Whichever you happen to choose, you’ll love these stylish shade providers.

If you’re feeling a little claustrophobic in the house these days, why not turn your backyard into an elegant retreat with some new outdoor living space? A backyard gazebo can elevate your outdoor oasis, providing shade, plus heat, UV and weather protection. Of course, they’re great during the warmer months, but if you choose one of the more permanent options, they can also be a welcome winter retreat, especially if you add an elegant gas fire pit to your patio-scape.

Our Unbiased Reviews

13. Erommy Hexagonal Frame Gazebo Price: $288.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Hexagon shape adds a vintage look

Cute fencing adds stability

Retro two-tone canopy is vented for stability in wind Cons: May need to rainproof the canopy

Doesn't include ground stakes or bolts

Not four season worthy The Erommy hexagonal gazebo harkens back to those old wooden designs from the past like this one pictured in the plans from This Old House. It’s not simply the shape that’s a bit retro, but the cute fence around the hexagon and the two tone cream and taupe canopy that gives this portable gazebo a vintage appeal. The fence also makes for a sturdy handrail and is a great way to keep a toddler contained in a fun and shaded outdoor play area. The double vented roof offers plenty of ventilation and adds stability and strength on windier days. The sturdy steel frame is approximately 12 feet in diameter, but the gazebo top extends further, making the shade profile a bit larger. That overhang also helps deflect rain from coming inside. This unit comes with full zip mesh mosquito curtains with tie backs. SunJoy also makes a cute hexagon gazebo that comes in a more neutral brown and has fencing on four of the six sides along with a mesh side table and plant hanging rings on each of the canopy ribs. Find more FAB BASED Hexagonal Frame Gazebo information and reviews here.

Why Would I Want a Backyard Gazebo?

For the most part, it's all about creating a special space outdoors, according to this article from The Spruce. Sure, gazebos provide shade, and there's no question, they look pretty cool too. But you have to admit, when you create a covered living area outside, it's an especially cozy place to curl up with a book, take a leisurely nap, or stage an intimate candlelit dinner.

Gazebos are also important if you don't have much shade in your yard. If you have big trees that already provide shade, you'll want to place your gazebo in a wide-open area to maximize its benefits, says Amish Mike, a custom gazebo company.

How Should I Furnish My Gazebo?

It's all about the ambiance you are trying to create. Whether you're after an outdoor dining space, living room, or just some comfy seating, you'll want furniture that can handle the elements.

But creating your space is more than furniture, so you'll want to add some decor pieces as well. Trying to create a beachy theme? Make sure your accoutrements evoke that feeling. If you're looking for a warm Moroccan look, find decor that reflects the rich colors and vibrant patterns you might find there. If you prefer a mid century modern aesthetic, add some cool free-standing panels that create privacy as well as design.

A gazebo gives you an opportunity to freely express your design style without making major changes to the inside of your house. We say go for it!

Is a Hardtop Gazebo the Best Choice?

Depending on how many months of the year you want to use your outdoor living space, you might want to skip the canvas roof and opt for a hardtop gazebo. These structures offer either polycarbonate roofs (the same material used in higher end greenhouses,) or steel.

Each has its advantages. Polycarbonate hardtops offer shade and UV protection, and many even reduce heat transfer so your space stays cooler. These roofs also allow some sunlight into your space, so they definitely make it brighter.

Metal roof gazebos are more bombproof and can handle all kinds of weather without issue. From downpours to snow storms, these hardtop gazebos will be with you for the long haul.

On the downside, they are definitely darker, so you'll want to think about whether you want to add candles or light fixtures to your gazebo decor to make the space more usable.

In the end, both steel and polycarbonate are good hardtop options because they're virtually maintenance free, per the pundits at Hunker.

Which Outdoor Gazebo Is Right for You?

Naturally, your choice of gazebos has everything to do with your outdoor space, and whether or not you intend to use it on a year-round basis. If summer is the only season you spend time outside, consider the more portable gazebo models that are easy to assemble and take down.

There are even pop-up gazebos that set up in less than sixty seconds! Those are the perfect options to take camping, to the beach, or anywhere else you want some shade as well as protection from pesky mosquitos, bees, and bugs.

Wooden gazebos are often more permanent in nature. They usually require a substantial footprint as well as a solid level surface structure. If you're opting for a wood gazebo, we recommend you choose cedar or redwood as the main material as these woods are pest and rot resistant, and can be sealed to last even longer.

Metal gazebos are perhaps the most popular and if you choose one that's powder-coated steel or aluminum, you'll never have to worry about rust and corrosion. While most of these gazebos aren't intended for year-round use, there are a few that are durable enough to withstand a substantial snow load.

