15 Best Backyard Gazebos: Stylish Summer Shade

If you’re feeling a little claustrophobic in the house these days, why not turn your backyard into an elegant retreat with some new outdoor living space? A backyard gazebo can elevate your outdoor oasis, providing shade, plus heat, UV and weather protection. Of course, they’re great during the warmer months, but if you choose one of the more permanent options, they can also be a welcome winter retreat, especially if you add an elegant gas fire pit to your patio-scape.
While some are easy, breezy, and portable, we’ve also looked at more substantial wood and steel structures with hardtops that can handle wind as well as a snow load. Whichever you happen to choose, you’ll love these stylish shade providers.
1. YOLENY 10 x 13 Foot Polycarbonate Double Roof Hardtop GazeboPros:
Cons:
- Strong polycarbonate hardtop
- Offers both heat and UV protection
- Comes with zippable curtains and screens
- Rust resistant aluminum frame
- Structure seems flimsier than some
- Challenging to assemble
- Not all holes are pre-drilled
If you feel like a fabric gazebo canopy is too flimsy for your tastes or your weather, the YOLENY 10 x 13 foot hardtop gazebo is both sturdy and stunning. This double hardtop gazebo has a polycarbonate roof – the same material that’s used in many of the highest quality greenhouses. With three-layers of protection, it allows sunlight to filter through yet reduces the heat and blocks out 99% of the sun’s dangerous UV rays. The roof is also vented to allow for more airflow and helps to alleviate wind worries.
This backyard gazebo features a sturdy powder-coated aluminum frame that’s rust and corrosion-resistant. A real advantage to this gazebo is that it concludes double wall curtains with netting that can be zipped at the corners to keep bugs and too much sunshine at bay. They are UV protecting as well.
The four legs of this structure have feet with holes so the entire gazebo can be secured to the ground for additional stability. The gazebo is 9.1 feet tall at the center, and 6.5 feet tall at the roof edge. This same design comes in a smaller 10 x 12 foot size as well.
Find more YOLENY 10 x 13 Foot Polycarbonate Hardtop Gazebo information and reviews here.
2. Backyard Discovery Arlington 12 x 12 Foot Cedar GazeboPrice: $1,976.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can handle four season weather
- Beautiful design with structural accents
- Solid cedar structure with steel roof
- Provides heat reduction as well as shade
- Free shipping
- A big assembly job
- Requires a solid and level pad
- Need to seal the wood once installed
When it comes to big, bold, and beautiful, the Backyard Discovery gazebo is one of the most outstanding options. This 100% cedar gazebo is a structure that’s meant to last through all kinds of weather and be a permanent fixture in your yard. Using tight knot cedar, it’s unlikely to develop cracks or warp. Rafters and sheathing boards support a 29 gauge corrosion-resistant steel roof that can take all kinds of bad weather. It is guaranteed to reduce heat transfer by as much as 20 degrees to keep your shade space cooler than the ambient temperature. In fact, the roof is so strong it can handle a snow load of 50 pounds per square foot or approximately 30 inches of the white stuff.
Dual corbels and dual cross beams give the structure incredible strength and durability, as well as giving it an extremely appealing craftsman design style. Powder-coated steel brackets add to the overall structural strength and give this gazebo a premium look. The steel anchoring plates are powder coated to match the shade structure steel brackets and they can be externally mounted to your 6×6 posts for permanently mounting the gazebo to your outdoor patio.
The lumber comes pre-cut, pre-drilled, and stained in a rich walnut color. Assembly is a substantial job, but easy to understand as you can access step-by-step, voice narrated, three-dimensional interactive instructions. Since this weighs in at more than 800 pounds, free shipping is a major bonus.
If you’re looking for a backyard gazebo that’s pre-wired for electricity, the Backyard Discovery Brookdale gazebo is an ideal solution.
Find more Backyard Discovery Arlington 12 x 12 Foot Gazebo information and reviews here.
3. Sunjoy Windham 10 x 12 Foot Galvanized Steel Hardtop GazeboPrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong steel frame with unique design elements
- Mosquito netting included plus tracks for optional privacy panels
- Galvanized steel two-tier roof design
- Intended to be a permanent fixture
- Mosquito netting doesn't fit tightly around posts
- Not built for heavy snow loads
- Poor assembly instructions
So many gazebos have a similar look, but this big 10 x 12 gazebo from Sunjoy has some design elements that make it completely unique. With a vented two-tier roof made of heavy-duty galvanized steel, it has been powder-coated for rust and corrosion resistance. The vented design means you could easily install a gas fire pit underneath.
This structure is definitely meant to be a permanent yard fixture, and the corner posts make it a real stand out. Fabric panels and decorative metalwork around the bases give the pillars of the structure a design aesthetic that really amps up the classy factor to a new level. It comes with mosquito netting and a second track for privacy curtains which need to be purchased separately.
The sidewalls of this garden gazebo are 6.8 feet high, and the overall roof height is 10.10 feet. With loads of outdoor living space under the solid roof, this will give you a serene beautiful getaway during all four seasons.
Find more Sunjoy 10 x 12 Foot Galvanized Steel Patio Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
4. EliteShade 12×12 Foot Sunbrella Titan Backyard GazeboPrice: $948.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rust and corrosion free extruded aluminum structure
- Weather resistant Sunbrella cover
- Vented canopy reduces wind damage
- Can be anchored to concrete or wood
- Water can collect and weigh down the canopy
- Takes some time to assemble
- Among the most expensive options
If you’re looking for a classy shade option that’s built to last, the EliteShade Titan 12 x 12 foot backyard gazebo has all the quality and durability you need along with the style want. Let’s start from the top down. The Titan is topped with a weather-resistant, sunlight filtering, fade-resistant Sunbrella canopy which can last 5 years. Sunbrella is well known for their outdoor textiles that are made for all kinds of weather. This canvas canopy features a wind vent to mitigate potential wind damage and has reinforced corners for added durability and longevity.
The powder-coated, heavy-gauge extruded aluminum frame is corrosion-resistant and is clad in artisan-woven wicker in dark coffee color. The gazebo feet are made to anchor to concrete or your wood deck, making it even more resistant to high winds and storms. This gazebo creates 144 square feet of delightful and relaxing shade, and it matches well with your wicker garden furniture.
At 10.5 feet tall, it makes an impressive addition to your patio, deck, or yard. You can order this gazebo with the rust color shade shown as well as a cocoa shade option and you can also get it in a 10 x 13 rectangular configuration.
Find more EliteShade 12x12 Foot Sunbrella Titan Backyard Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
5. Coolaroo 13 x 13 Foot Butterfly GazeboPrice: $439.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique and modern butterfly design
- Easy to set up in just 15 minutes
- Xceltex fabric blocks 99% of UV rays
- Big enough to shade lots of people
- Quite heavy
- Pretty expensive for gazebos of this style
- Some quality control issues reported
If you’re looking for a gazebo that’s a little more avant garde and unexpected, the modern design of the Coolaroo Butterfly Gazebo might strike a chord with your design aesthetic. This semi-permanent free standing gazebo is larger than many at 13.1 x 13.1 feet, and the strong and durable top is made with Xceltex fabric which is manufactured from 100% recyclable polypropylene. It’s all-weather, fast-drying, and resists rot and mold. The fabric cover has a five year warranty, which is a bonus.
This roomy gazebo blocks 99% of the sun’s UV rays, and it sets up in just 15 minutes which means you can take it camping or to the park and enjoy your own shady space. It also works great as a car cover if you’re worried about sun damage to your dashboard and paint. The powder-coated steel poles make the frame sturdy and weather-resistant as well.
Find more Coolaroo 13 x 13 Foot Butterfly Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
6. Sunjoy Chapman 10 x 12 Foot Cedar Framed GazeboPrice: $1,578.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof powder coated metal roof
- Vented two-tier roof design adds airflow and prevents wind damage
- Natural cedar is rot and pes resistant
- Rustic yet elegant design
- Needs a stable platform or base
- Two person assembly required
- Some shipping issues reported
When you’re looking for a backyard gazebo that feels like a more permanent rather than seasonal addition to your yard, this gorgeous Sunjoy cedar frame gazebo is a beautiful choice. The cedar frame comes pre-drilled and ready to assemble and features a natural finish that’s both rustic and elegant. This wood is ideal for outdoor use, per the experts at Wood Country, as cedar contains natural oils that make it pest and rot-resistant. This structure has a powder-coated steel two-tier hip roof that allows for air to flow through and keeps the hardtop from blowing off in stiff winds and harsh weather.
The roof comes with a center ceiling hook so you can hang a chandelier underneath, and if you don’t have power, consider an LED candle chandelier as the perfect option to create that warm and romantic ambiance. Dual rails allow you to hang curtains or mosquito netting, although they are not included in this gazebo kit.
The legs each feature a cowling that allows you to secure this structure to concrete or wood. This comes well packaged and is relatively easy to assemble and enjoy.
Find more Sunjoy Chapman 10 x 12 Foot Cedar Framed Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
7. AsterOutdoor 10 x 10 Foot Outdoor GazeboPrice: $366.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable and easy to set up
- Sturdy steel frame
- Roof design allows for efficient runoff as well as airflow
- An affordable family option
- Less stout than others
- Eaves are lower than some
- Not a permanent gazebo
If you’re looking for a backyard gazebo option that’s affordable and portable, the AsterOutdoor gazebo is an ideal option that offers easy set-up and take down. This 10 x 10 foot gazebo features a two-tier dome roof made from weather-resistant 300D polyester that provides better stability in windy conditions, ensures ample airflow, and helps reduce heat and wind stress on the canopy. The canopy material is UPF 50+ protected, 99% UV blocking, water-resistant, fire-retardant, and offers your family the ideal shady spot to cool off.
Extended eaves provide added shade coverage and ensure proper water drainage. The powder-coated steel frame ensures stability as well as being rust and corrosion-resistant. The legs are footed with holes that allow for the included ground stakes to make your gazebo even more secure. The canopy frame also offers a center hanging hook that can accommodate up to a 50 pound fan or light fixture.
This shady family space easily provides enough room for five to six people at a time, the eaves stand at 6′ 11″, and the overall height is 9′ 2″.
Find more AsterOutdoor 10 x 12 Foot Outdoor Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
8. Erommy 10 x 13 Foot Outdoor Double Roof Hardtop GazeboPros:
Cons:
- Powder coated frame is sturdy and resists rust thoughout all kinds of weather
- Polycarbonate hardtop sheds rain and snow effectively
- Mesh sidewalls included
- Sturdy enough for all seasons
- Wind rating lower than some
- Somewhat expensive
- Roof isn't vented the same as others
The Erommy hardtop patio gazebo offers 130 square feet of elegant shade space to make your yard feel more like an outdoor oasis. Add a little water feature and you’ll feel like you’re at a resort. This 10 x 13 foot gazebo features a polycarbonate roof that blocks heat, rain, and 99% of harsh UV rays while it allows natural sunlight through on cloudy days. Built to withstand all four seasons, it can handle a snow load of up to 1,200 pounds and the sloping design effectively sheds rainwater so it doesn’t pool around the base.
The heavy-duty powder-coated aluminum frame is resistant to rust, corrosion, and chipping and it’s strong enough to withstand all kinds of seasonal weather. Eight ground stakes add extra durability and strength to keep the structure stable. As an added safety feature, the sturdy square columns have a tripod structure that securely holds the roof in place. Centered inside the roof you’ll find a hanging hook that can accommodate a fan or fixture that weighs up to 50 pounds.
This gazebo comes with four mesh screen sidewalls that velcro to each column. These screens are fire resistant and feature double-sided zippers to make getting into and out of the gazebo easy, but also effectively keep mosquitos, bees, and bugs from interrupting your relax time.
Find more AsterOutdoor 10x12 Foot Outdoor Hardtop Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
9. Kozyard Alexander 12 x 20 Foot Hardtop Permanent GazeboPrice: $3,099.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12 x 20 feet offers lots of outdoor living space
- Two tiered steel roof can handle winds of up to 40mph
- Comes with adjustable curtains and mosquito netting
- Six pole design for strength and durability
- Set up is a long process
- Assembly instructions are poor
- Not all pre-drilled holes line up properly
If you’re that person who says “go big or go home,” this Kozyard permanent gazebo is the right choice for you. At 12 by 20 feet, we’d consider it just under massive, and it can easily accommodate your patio furniture set as well as a bistro table too. This big gazebo can easily be your new outdoor living and dining area to enjoy in every season.
The six pole design makes it seriously sturdy, and the galvanized steel roof is strong enough to hold any snow load. It is two-tiered to provide ventilation and allow airflow on windy days, with the ability to withstand sustained winds of up to 40 miles per hour. It features a superior gutter system that keeps rainwater draining down the poles and not on you.
A double rail system allows you to hang privacy sidewalls (curtains) and mosquito netting, both of which are included with your gazebo. This big structure will add some serious sophistication to your patio or yard, but you will want a stable and level pad to set it up.
Setting up this big gazebo will take a bit of time and assistance. It’s anticipated that assembly is around 10 hours with two to three people working on the project.
Find more Kozyard Alexander Hardtop Aluminum Permanent Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
10. Paragon-Outdoor 11 x 14 Foot Sedona GazeboPrice: $1,773.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size adds 154 square feet of outdoor living space
- Comes with mosquito netting and privacy curtains
- Includes ground stakes and bolts for added stability
- Expensive for a soft top gazebo
- Not sturdy enough for winter weather in northern climates
- No wind rating information included
The Sedona Gazebo from Paragon Outdoor is an elegant option that can easily enhance your patio or deck with over 154 square feet of outdoor living space. At 11 x 14 feet, this pretty structure can be used year-round depending on where you live. The rich colored canvas roof features a wind escapement feature on the top allowing for plenty of airflow and making the structure more wind resistant.
This gazebo comes with mosquito netting, privacy curtains, and anchoring hardware included. The powder-coated aluminum frame makes this gazebo rust free and basically maintenance free too. It comes with ground stakes and bolts that allow you to secure the structure to your wood deck or a concrete patio. It comes with clear instructions and step by step diagrams to make installation easy and trouble-free.
While this model comes in a single color option, it’s the perfect color to set up an exotic retreat by simply adding some Moroccan decor pieces, comfy seating options, and extra pillows and poufs.
The slightly smaller Paragon Outdoors Catalina gazebo comes in four different color options and comes with mosquito netting but no privacy curtains. It is quite a bit less expensive though.
Find more Paragon-Outdoor 11 x 14 Foot Sedona Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
11. PURPLE LEAF 10 X 12 Foot Galvanized Steel Hardtop GazeboPrice: $1,792.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powder-coated aluminum frame is sturdy as well as rust and corrosion resistant
- Two tier galvanized steel roof creates plenty of shade and is vented for great airflow
- Comes with mosquito netting and curtains included
- Elegant design elevates your yard or patio
- Assembly is a challenge
- Doesn't come with any spage bolts or other small parts
- Some customer service issues reported
This PURPLE LEAF 10 x 12 foot hardtop gazebo is an elegant looking option that would definitely enhance your patio, pool area, or backyard, creating a shady space that protects you from the sun’s harsh UV rays. This gazebo features a rust-proof powder-coated aluminum frame topped by a super-strong two-tier galvanized steel hardtop with round embellishments.
The roof has a unique gutter design that allows rainwater to flow from the edge of the top frame into the pole and then to the ground, eliminating edge drips that impede your entry and exit. The ventilated double tier roof design allows wind to blow through without threatening the structural integrity of the structure.
The 4.7 inch square poles are footed with pre-drilled holes that allow you to anchor this gazebo to the ground to add stability. Removable polyester mosquito netting and curtains are included with this gazebo, so once it’s set up, you’re set to enjoy the day, no matter what the weather.
Find more PURPLE LEAF 10 X 12 Foot Steel Hardtop Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
12. Tangkula 12 x 9 Foot Pergola GazeboPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique combination of pergola and gazebo styling
- Sliding rails allow for canopy to be moved for maximum shade
- Powder coated steel frame resists rust and corrosion
- Rain doesn't shed as well as a traditional gazebo design
- Cover should be removed in high winds
- Somewhat difficult to assemble
Love the look of a classic pergola but want to ease and shade of a classic gazebo? Now you can have the best of both worlds with this Tangkula Pergola Gazebo that embraces one style while offering the benefits of the other. As 12 x 9 feet, it offers plentiful shade space yet it has a retractable canopy for those times when you’re looking for lots of light.
The waterproof canopy is fire resistant and protects from moderate rain showers. The integrated steel frame ensures stability in moderate winds, and the powder-coated finish is rust and corrosion-resistant. Sliding rails allow the canopy can be adjusted to block out the sun more on one side than another, making it even more efficient sun protection for different times of the day.
Find more Tangkula 12 x 9 Foot Pergola Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
13. Erommy Hexagonal Frame GazeboPrice: $288.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hexagon shape adds a vintage look
- Cute fencing adds stability
- Retro two-tone canopy is vented for stability in wind
- May need to rainproof the canopy
- Doesn't include ground stakes or bolts
- Not four season worthy
The Erommy hexagonal gazebo harkens back to those old wooden designs from the past like this one pictured in the plans from This Old House. It’s not simply the shape that’s a bit retro, but the cute fence around the hexagon and the two tone cream and taupe canopy that gives this portable gazebo a vintage appeal. The fence also makes for a sturdy handrail and is a great way to keep a toddler contained in a fun and shaded outdoor play area.
The double vented roof offers plenty of ventilation and adds stability and strength on windier days. The sturdy steel frame is approximately 12 feet in diameter, but the gazebo top extends further, making the shade profile a bit larger. That overhang also helps deflect rain from coming inside. This unit comes with full zip mesh mosquito curtains with tie backs.
SunJoy also makes a cute hexagon gazebo that comes in a more neutral brown and has fencing on four of the six sides along with a mesh side table and plant hanging rings on each of the canopy ribs.
Find more FAB BASED Hexagonal Frame Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
14. FDW 8 x 5 Foot BBQ Grill GazeboPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small shelter is ideal for grills or small bistro sets
- Easy to assemble
- Rust and corrosion resistant
- Stylish steel frame
- Not for use in inclement weather
- Not sturdy enough for year round use
- High winds can cause support brackets to break
Gazebos are handy as family shelters, but smaller models like this gazebo from FDW can provide protection for your barbecue grill or accommodate a small wrought iron bench or bistro set. At 8 x 5 feet, this portable gazebo has handy ventilated shelves on each side, making it easy for any pitmaster to serve up plates of burgers or steaks, and to make grilling even simpler, on shelf has multiple hanging hooks on the inside allowing for convenient storage of your favorite grilling tools.
The two tier vented roof allows for plenty of airflow and makes the canopy more wind resistant. The fabric offers protection from UV rays and ray as well as offering a shady respite. The stylish powder-coated steel frame is corrosion and rust-resistant. The legs have feet that allow this smaller gazebo to be staked down during use, which is recommended by the manufacturer, but they do not recommend using this in windy or stormy weather.
Find more FDW 8 x 5 Foot BBQ Grill Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
15. Alvantor 10 x 10 Foot Pop Up GazeboPrice: $135.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Virtually sets up by itself
- Big enough to cover a patio table or a few pieces of furniture
- At just 8.7 pounds it's portable enough to take anywhere
- Screen sidewalls and door keep flying bugs out
- Not suitable in windy conditions
- It's not waterproof
- Water can collect on the dome top
Whether you’re looking for instant shade space in the backyard or you want a simple solution to both sun and bug protection while you’re camping or at the beach, the Alvantor pop-up gazebo is an ideal space solution you can set up in minutes and enjoy for hours. At just 8.4 pounds, this clever gazebo comes in a handy carrying bag and requires virtually no effort to enjoy.
The unique construction automatically sets itself – think about those windshield sunscreens that you twist that pop into place when you want. Same idea here. The seven foot tall interior makes it comfortable for 6-8 adults to enjoy, and the fabric top provides all-day UPF protection, although it isn’t waterproof, just FYI.
Screen side panels allow you to enjoy the outdoors without flying and crawling pests interrupting the fun. A roll-up zippered screen door keeps you completely in the clear. This gazebo is a great cover for your outdoor picnic table, but the 10 foot diameter makes it big enough for a few pieces of lounge furniture instead. It comes with elongated sandbags, guy lines, and ground stakes to keep it stable in breezy conditions, but it is not recommended for especially windy locales.
You can also get this pop-up gazebo in a variety of sizes as large as 15 x 15 feet.
Find more Alvantor 10 x 10 Foot Pop Up Gazebo information and reviews here.
Why Would I Want a Backyard Gazebo?
For the most part, it's all about creating a special space outdoors, according to this article from The Spruce. Sure, gazebos provide shade, and there's no question, they look pretty cool too. But you have to admit, when you create a covered living area outside, it's an especially cozy place to curl up with a book, take a leisurely nap, or stage an intimate candlelit dinner.
Gazebos are also important if you don't have much shade in your yard. If you have big trees that already provide shade, you'll want to place your gazebo in a wide-open area to maximize its benefits, says Amish Mike, a custom gazebo company.
How Should I Furnish My Gazebo?
It's all about the ambiance you are trying to create. Whether you're after an outdoor dining space, living room, or just some comfy seating, you'll want furniture that can handle the elements.
But creating your space is more than furniture, so you'll want to add some decor pieces as well. Trying to create a beachy theme? Make sure your accoutrements evoke that feeling. If you're looking for a warm Moroccan look, find decor that reflects the rich colors and vibrant patterns you might find there. If you prefer a mid century modern aesthetic, add some cool free-standing panels that create privacy as well as design.
A gazebo gives you an opportunity to freely express your design style without making major changes to the inside of your house. We say go for it!
Is a Hardtop Gazebo the Best Choice?
Depending on how many months of the year you want to use your outdoor living space, you might want to skip the canvas roof and opt for a hardtop gazebo. These structures offer either polycarbonate roofs (the same material used in higher end greenhouses,) or steel.
Each has its advantages. Polycarbonate hardtops offer shade and UV protection, and many even reduce heat transfer so your space stays cooler. These roofs also allow some sunlight into your space, so they definitely make it brighter.
Metal roof gazebos are more bombproof and can handle all kinds of weather without issue. From downpours to snow storms, these hardtop gazebos will be with you for the long haul.
On the downside, they are definitely darker, so you'll want to think about whether you want to add candles or light fixtures to your gazebo decor to make the space more usable.
In the end, both steel and polycarbonate are good hardtop options because they're virtually maintenance free, per the pundits at Hunker.
Which Outdoor Gazebo Is Right for You?
Naturally, your choice of gazebos has everything to do with your outdoor space, and whether or not you intend to use it on a year-round basis. If summer is the only season you spend time outside, consider the more portable gazebo models that are easy to assemble and take down.
There are even pop-up gazebos that set up in less than sixty seconds! Those are the perfect options to take camping, to the beach, or anywhere else you want some shade as well as protection from pesky mosquitos, bees, and bugs.
Wooden gazebos are often more permanent in nature. They usually require a substantial footprint as well as a solid level surface structure. If you're opting for a wood gazebo, we recommend you choose cedar or redwood as the main material as these woods are pest and rot resistant, and can be sealed to last even longer.
Metal gazebos are perhaps the most popular and if you choose one that's powder-coated steel or aluminum, you'll never have to worry about rust and corrosion. While most of these gazebos aren't intended for year-round use, there are a few that are durable enough to withstand a substantial snow load.
